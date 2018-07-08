Cop Logs: Fulton PD 07/02/2018 – 07/08/2018

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 07/02/2018 – 07/08/2018

Arrests From 07/02/2018 To 07/08/2018

————————————-

Arrest No.: 2018-384 Arrest Date: 07/02/2018 Arrest Time: 00:30

Last: BEVACQUA First: ROBERT Middle/Suffix: JAMES JR

Address: 808 EMERY ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/10/1996 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

——-

On the 2nd day of July, 2018, at approximately 12:30AM, while in the 400

block of Park Ave., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Robert J. Bevacqua, was arrested on a Felony Bench

Warrant issued by the Oswego County Court on 06/26/2018 for the

defendant having failed to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-386 Arrest Date: 07/03/2018 Arrest Time: 16:44

Last: SCOVILLE First: COREY Middle/Suffix: PATRICK

Address: 109 N. FIFTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 01/19/1996 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 3rd day of July, 2018, at approximately 4:44 P.M., while at 109 N.

Fifth St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Corey P. Scoville, was arrested on the charges of Harassment

2nd, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd, and

Burglary 2nd.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date and location, at

approximately 4:20 P.M., during a domestic dispute, the said defendant did

enter and remain unlawfully in the victim’s bedroom and did impede the normal breathing of the victim by placing both hands around the victim’s neck and apply pressure causing the victim to have difficult breathing.

It is further alleged that the said defendant did sit on the victim’s back and held her wrist to restrain her movement. The said defendant did also forcibly hold the victim’s face on a bed mattress by using one hand on the back of her head and the other hand on the back of her neck. The defendant’s actions

did obstruct the victim’s mouth and nose causing the victim to have trouble

breathing.

It is further alleged that the said defendant did strike the said victim on the left side of her head with his closed right fist. The actions of the defendant left the victim in pain and cause her to feel harassed, annoyed, and alarmed.

It if further alleged that the said defendant did strike the said victim in the

nose with his head. The defendant’s actions left the victim in pain and cause

her to sustain a fractured nose.

Charges

——-

HARASSMENT 2ND

CRIM OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING/BLOOD CIRC

UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND

BURGLARY 2ND

CRIM OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING/BLOOD CIRCULATION

ASSAULT 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-388 Arrest Date: 07/04/2018 Arrest Time: 13:06

Last: POLLOCK First: MACLEOD Middle/Suffix: A

Address: 842 UTICA ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 05/21/1999 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA

Narrative

——-

On the 4th day of July, 2018, at approximately 1:06 P.M., while at 141 S.

First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, MacLeod A. Pollock, was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the

Third Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree and Harassment in the Second Degree.

It is alleged that on the 21st day of May, 2018, at approximately 1:50 P.M.,

while at 324 W. Broadway, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of

New York, the defendant did shoot the victim in the back of the neck with a Sportsman 900 BB gun. Furthermore, the defendant did shoot the victim’s vehicle, which caused an estimated $1,190.79 worth of damage to the vehicle. The defendant’s actions did create a substantial risk of serious physical injury to the victim.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3RD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 2ND

HARASSMENT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-390 Arrest Date: 07/05/2018 Arrest Time: 00:09

Last: WOODWARD First: IAN Middle/Suffix: J

Address: 401 CAYUGA ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 09/26/1985 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

Narrative

——-

On 07/05/2018, at approximately 12:09 A.M, while at 160 S. Second St., the

defendant Ian J. Woodward was arrested for the violation of unlawful

possession of marihuana.

It is alleged, that on the above stated date, time and location, the said

defendant did possess a small cellophane wrapper containing a green leafy

substance similar to the appearance and odor of marihuana. The defendant

did possess such substance in the waistband of his shorts. Furthermore, the

defendant did admit ownership of a red glass pipe commonly used to smoke

marihuana, which was in the glove box of a vehicle in which he was a front

seat passenger.

Charges

——-

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-391 Arrest Date: 07/05/2018 Arrest Time: 23:09

Last: SCHLOSSER First: ENJOLI Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 32 LANNING DR. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 12/30/1979 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 5th day of July, 2018, at approximately 11:09 P.M., while in the 250

block of S. Second St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Enjoli M. Schlosser, was arrested on the charges of

Driving While Ability Impaired by drugs (Felony), Aggravated Unlicensed

Operator in the first degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Second

Degree, and Improper/No signal.

It is alleged that on the above date, at approximately 10:25 P.M., while in

the 800 block of S. Fourth St., the said defendant did operate a motor vehicle and failed to signal while making a right turn onto S. Fourth St. The said defendant did also operate the said vehicle while knowing her privilege to drive had been suspended on 06/30/2018 pending prosecution by court for blood alcohol

count and had been previously convicted on 11/09/2017 in the Town of Granby for Driving While Ability Impaired by drugs. Said defendant did also operate the said vehicle while having ability impaired by drugs. Said defendant admitted to having ingested prescription medication which was Phenergan, Levothyroxine and Oxycodone. Said impairment was shown by poor motor condition, slurred speech and her failure of the following standardized field sobriety tests: Walk and Turn and One Leg Stand.

Charges

——-

DRIVING WHILE ABILITY IMPAIRED BY DRUGS FELONY

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

IMPROPER – NO SIGNAL

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-392 Arrest Date: 07/06/2018 Arrest Time: 02:06

Last: THOMAS First: KEVIN Middle/Suffix: LAMONT JR

Address: 717 W. BROADWAY Bldg: Apt: A10

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069 1768

DOB: 05/21/1992 Arresting Officer: BRIAN S. DUMAS

Narrative

——-

On July 6th, 2018 at 2:06am, while at 717 W. Broadway in the City of Fulton,

the defendant, Kevin Lamont Thomas Jr., was arrested for the charges of

Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree and Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the above date, around 12:30am while at 717 W.

Broadway the defendant did engage in a verbal argument with the victim.

After said argument the defendant did leave the residence and take a 40 inch

Magnavox LED TV with him. The TV is rented in the victim’s name from Aaron’s

Rent to Own. The defendant had no permission to take the TV. There is an

active “B” Order of Protection against the defendant, prohibiting the

defendant from committing any offense against the protected party. The order was issued by Fulton City Court Judge, Hon. David Hawthorne on May 2, 2018 and expires May 2, 2019. In committing the offense of Petit Larceny for taking the TV from Clark the defendant also violated the duly served order of protection.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-393 Arrest Date: 07/06/2018 Arrest Time: 14:51

Last: CALKINS First: HUGH Middle/Suffix: RICHARD

Address: 402 WORTH ST. Bldg: Apt: A

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 12/11/1987 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 6th day of July 2018, at approximately 2:51 PM, while at 12 W. First

St. S. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Hugh Richard Calkins III was arrested for Harassment in the

second degree.

It is alleged that on the above stated date, while at 204 Worth St. Apt. A, at

approximately 2:30 P.M., the defendant during a domestic dispute did intentionally subject the victim to unwanted contact by placing his hand on

her neck and when the victim pulled away the defendant’s finger nail caused

the victim to bleed by scratching her. The victim’s scratch was approximately

3/8th’s of an inch in diameter.

Charges

——-

HARASSMENT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-394 Arrest Date: 07/06/2018 Arrest Time: 20:16

Last: MILLER First: GREGORY Middle/Suffix: DONALD

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-____

DOB: 04/13/1975 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK

Narrative

——-

On 07/06/18 at about 8:16 PM, while at 621 Utica St., in the City of Fulton,

County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Gregory D. Miller,

was arrested for the offense of criminal trespass in the second degree.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date, time, and location, the said

defendant knowingly entered and remained unlawfully within the victim’s

single family residence. The defendant was found laying in the victim’s bed.

The defendant had also previously been warned several times by the victim,

and at least once by police, to not be at or inside the residence.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-395 Arrest Date: 07/07/2018 Arrest Time: 07:28

Last: CURRIER First: DONALD Middle/Suffix: LEE

Address: 91 E. FOURTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 04/05/1973 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

Narrative

——-

On 07/06/2018, at approximately 7:28 A.M, while at 201 N. Second St., the

defendant Donald L. Currier was arrested on a bench warrant, and for the

offense of resisting arrest.

It is alleged on the above stated date, time and location, the said defendant

did flee on foot from uniformed police officers after being told that he had an

active warrant for his arrest. Said warrant being issued on 06/07/2018 and

signed by the Hon. Donald Todd for the defendant having failed to appear.

Charges

——-

RESISTING ARREST

WARRANT ARREST – OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-396 Arrest Date: 07/07/2018 Arrest Time: 21:38

Last: FROST First: KATHLEEN Middle/Suffix: MARIE

Address: 316 UTICA ST. Bldg: Apt: 2

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 04/25/1994 Arresting Officer: JOLI MARINO

Narrative

——-

On the 7th day of July, 2018 at approximately 9:38 PM while at 316 Utica

Street in the City of Fulton, New York the defendant, Kathleen M. Frost, was

arrested on an Arrest Warrant issued by Fulton City Court Judge Hawthorne

dated March 23, 2018.

It is alleged that on the 27th day of November, 2017 at approximately 3:50

PM while at 10 N. Eighth Street in the City of Fulton, New York the defendant

did intentionally steal a package containing Skechers sneakers valued at

$25.12 from the victim’s porch.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-397 Arrest Date: 07/07/2018 Arrest Time: 16:49

Last: CALKINS First: HUGH Middle/Suffix: RICHARD

Address: 402 WORTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 12/11/1987 Arresting Officer: JOLI MARINO

Narrative

——-

On the 7th day of July, 2018, at approximately 4:49 P.M., while at 12 W.

First St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Hugh R. Calkins, was arrested for Criminal Contempt Second

Degree.

It is alleged that on the 7th day of July, 2018, between 3:30 P.M. and 4:08

P.M., while at the intersection of W. Fourth St. N. and Worth St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Hugh R. Calkins, did violate a duly served stay away order of protection, issued by the

Honorable Judge Roman on 7/7/2019 and expiring 1/7/2019. Said order states that the defendant is to stay away from the victim and refrain from all communication with her. The defendant violated said order by engaging in a verbal altercation with the victim.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-398 Arrest Date: 07/08/2018 Arrest Time: 11:34

Last: ELLIS First: LARRY Middle/Suffix: HILL

Address: 130 E. GLEN AVE Bldg: Apt: 2

City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13205_____

DOB: 05/22/1996 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

Narrative

——-

On 07/08/2018 at approximately 11:34 A.M, while in the area of Taft Rd.

and Buckley Rd. Syracuse NY, the defendant Larry H. Ellis was arrested for

the offense of grand larceny in the third degree.

It is alleged that on the above stated date, at approximately 8:30 A.M, while

at 706 E. Broadway, Mt. Adnah’s cemetery in the city of Fulton, the said

defendant having no right or reason to believe he had such right, did steal a

motor vehicle valued at approximately $19,000 from the 26-A section of the cemetery.

Charges

——-

GRAND LARCENY 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-399 Arrest Date: 07/08/2018 Arrest Time: 11:32

Last: THOMAS First: KEVIN Middle/Suffix: LAMONT JR

Address: 717 W. BROADWAY Bldg: Apt: A10

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069 1768

DOB: 05/21/1992 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 8th day of July, 2018, at approximately 11:32 A.M., while at 717 W.

Broadway Apt. A-10, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the said defendant Kevin Lamont Thomas Jr. was arrested for

Strangulation in the Second Degree, Criminal Contempt in the First Degree,

two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Resisting Arrest.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date and location, at

approximately 11:23 A.M., the said defendant knowingly violated a duly

served order of protection, docket number 2018-000058, issued by the

Honorable David Hawthorne, of the City of Fulton Court, on 5/2/2018. Said

order states the defendant is to refrain from committing any crimes towards

the victim and does not expire until 5/2/2019. During a physical domestic dispute the defendant placed his hand around the front of the victim’s throat and squeezed causing the victim to feel dizzy. During the dispute a child under that age of seventeen was located inside of the bedroom in close proximity to the defendant and the victim. The defendant was told by uniformed police he was under arrest but intentionally prevented uniformed Police Officers from placing him into custody. While the defendant was resisting arrest the child was located in close proximity to the defendant and uniformed police.

Charges

——-

STRANGULATION 2ND

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 1ST

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD (2 Counts)

RESISTING ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-400 Arrest Date: 07/08/2018 Arrest Time: 14:15

Last: HICKS First: DAKOTA Middle/Suffix: F

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_

DOB: 11/03/1994 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

Narrative

——-

On 07/08/2018 at approximately 2:15 P.M, while at E. Broadway and S.

Fourth St., the defendant Dakota F. Hicks was arrested for the offenses of

robbery in the third degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree, petit larceny,

and harassment in the second degree.

It is alleged that on the above stated, date, time and location, the said

defendant did forcibly steal the NYS benefit card of the victim after he was told that he could not have it. The said benefit card was located inside the victim’s black and gray “Coach” wallet. Furthermore, the said defendant did grab said wallet from the victim which she had tucked underneath her left arm to prevent him from taking the same. The defendant proceeded to forcibly pull the wallet from the victim’s grasp. During the course of such robbery, the defendant did push the victim in the chest with his left hand to prevent her from retrieving her wallet. It is further alleged that after stealing the benefit card from the victim, the defendant used such card to purchase several food items from the Price Chopper super market.

Charges

——-

ROBBERY 3RD

GRAND LARCENY 4TH

PETIT LARCENY

HARASSMENT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-401 Arrest Date: 07/08/2018 Arrest Time: 19:15

Last: WELLS First: DWYANE Middle/Suffix: ARTHUR

Address: 17 N. SIXTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 06/24/1988 Arresting Officer: DYLAN R. HOLDEN

Narrative

——-

On the 8th day of July, 2018, at approximately 7:15 p.m., while at 614

Ontario St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Dwyane Arthur Wells, was arrested for unlawful imprisonment in

the second degree and Harassment in the second degree, and aggravated

family offense.

It is alleged that on the 8th day of July, 2018, at approximately 6:43 P.M.,

while at 614 Ontario St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of

New York, the defendant, Dwyane Arthur Wells, did during the course of a

domestic dispute, shove the victim onto a bed causing her to be annoyed harassed and alarmed. The said defendant then restrained the victim down to the bed with his right arm over her waist for two minutes and would not let her leave.

It is further alleged that the said defendant did commit the specified family

offense of unlawful imprisonment in the second degree and has been previously convicted of the specified family offense criminal contempt in the second degree on March 14th, 2018.

Charges

——-

HARASSMENT 2ND

UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND

AGGRAVATED FAMILY OFFENSE

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-402 Arrest Date: 07/08/2018 Arrest Time: 19:15

Last: WELLS First: DWYANE Middle/Suffix: ARTHUR

Address: 17 N. SIXTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 06/24/1988 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

——-

On the 8th day of July, 2018, at approximately 7:15 p.m., while in the 600

block of Ontario St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Dwyane Arthur Wells, was arrested for Aggravated

family offense, Menacing 2nd degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon

4th degree.

It is alleged that on the 8th day of July, 2018, at approximately 6:33 P.M.,

while at 115 N. Sixth St. Apt. 3, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego,

State of New York, the defendant, Dwyane Arthur Wells, did commit the acts

of Menacing in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in

the third degree. The defendant did intentionally place the victim in reasonable fear of physical injury or serious physical injury by yelling in the victim’s face while holding an uncapped hypodermic syringe in an aggressive manner. The defendant told the victim the syringe was filled with bath salts and he was going to stab someone. The defendant’s actions caused the victim to be in reasonable fear that she was going to be stabbed by the dangerous instrument. The defendant has been previously convicted of Criminal Contempt second degree out of Fulton City Court on March 14, 2018.

It is further alleged that on the 8th day of July, 2018, at approximately 6:33 P.M., while at 115 N. Sixth St. Apt. 3, in the City of Fulton, County of

Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Dwyane Arthur Wells, did commit

the act aggravated family offense by committing the specified family offense

of menacing in the second degree and has been previously convicted of the

specified family offense of criminal contempt in the second degree in the

Fulton City Court on March 14th, 2018.

Charges

——-

AGGRAVATED FAMILY OFFENSE

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 3RD

MENACING 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-406 Arrest Date: 07/06/2018 Arrest Time: 22:20

Last: SHEA First: NICHOLAS Middle/Suffix: D

Address: 656 BOGHT RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: COHOES State: NY Zip: 12047_____

DOB: 04/15/1997 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA

Narrative

——-

On the 6th day of July, 2018, at approximately 10:20 P.M., while in the 200

Blk. of N. Second St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Nicholas D. Shea was arrested for unlawful possession

of marihuana.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date and location at approximately

10:16 P.M., the said defendant did operate a motor vehicle in a northerly direction and enter a STOP DWI checkpoint while knowingly and unlawfully possessing one, clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance similar in appearance and odor to that of marihuana. Said defendant also possessed one glass bong, one corn cob pipe and one metal grinder, all of which contained marihuana residue. Said defendant possessed said items inside of the vehicle that he operated and exercised control of.

Charges

——-

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-408 Arrest Date: 07/06/2018 Arrest Time: 21:48

Last: MICKINKLE First: SARAH Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 1993 CR 8 Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 131213069-

DOB: 11/06/1980 Arresting Officer: RALPH W. MCCANN JR.

Narrative

——-

On July 6, 2018, at approximately 9:48 PM, while in the 200 block of N.

Second Street, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Sarah M. Mickinkle was arrested for the offense of unlawful

possession of marihuana.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, time and place, the

defendant, Sarah M.Mickinkle did knowingly possess a multi colored glass

pipe containing marihuana and a small plastic baggie containing a green

leafy substance which has the appearance and odor of marihuana. The

defendant did possess both items in the center console to a vehicle that she

was operating.

Charges

——-

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

