Cop Logs: Fulton PD 07/09/2018 – 07/15/2018
Written by Contributor, Jul 17, 2018, 0 Comments
Arrests From 07/09/2018 To 07/15/2018
————————————-
Arrest No.: 2018-404 Arrest Date: 07/09/2018 Arrest Time: 14:57
Last: BERRUS First: CHAD Middle/Suffix: E
Address: 278 CHURCH ST Bldg: Apt:
City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: 13074_____
DOB: 02/14/1980 Arresting Officer: RICK N. HAHN
Narrative
——-
On the 9th day July 2018, at approximately 2:57 PM, while at Division St. @
Old S. Second St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New
York, the defendant, Chad E. Berrus was arrested for Criminal Possession of
a Weapon in the Third Degree, (three counts) Aggravated Unlicensed
Operator in the Second Degree, Unlicensed Operator, Leaving the scene of a
property damage motor vehicle accident, Following too closely and
Uninspected motor vehicle.
It is alleged that on the above stated date, at approximately 2:44 PM, while
on S. Second St. near Fay St. in the City of Fulton, the said defendant did
operate a motor vehicle in a southerly direction and was involved in a property damage motor vehicle accident. Said defendant did operate said vehicle while knowing that he did not possess a New York State Drivers License and that his privilege to drive was suspended on 10/23/2016 for failure to pay a fine in the Town of Granby, Oswego County, on 6/26/2016 for failure to pay a fine in the Town of Schroeppel, Oswego County, on 5/27/2016 for failure to pay drivers
responsibility assessment, on 3/10/2016 for driving while ability impaired by
alcohol, on 1/9/2016 for failure to pay a fine, Town of Granby, Oswego County, on 11/17/2012 for failure to answer a summons in the Town of Hannibal, Oswego County. Furthermore the defendant was revoked on 1/14/2016 for failure to submit to a chemical test and was previously convicted of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation Third on 7/12/2017. Furthermore the defendant did knowingly possess a plastic handle switch blade knife in his right front pants pocket and has been previously convicted of the crime of Criminal Possession of a Weapon Fourth on June 25th 2014.
Charges
——-
CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 3RD
AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR
AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR
AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR
UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV
LEAVING THE SCENE OF A PROPERTY DAMAGE MVA
UNINSPECTED MV
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-407 Arrest Date: 07/10/2018 Arrest Time: 07:16
Last: OUDERKIRK First: BRANDON Middle/Suffix: RED
Address: 19 W. FIRST ST. N. Bldg: Apt: 7
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 06/04/1985 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER
Narrative
——-
On 07/10/2018 while at 141 S. First St., at approximately 7:16 in the A.M,
the defendant, Brandon R. Ouderkirk, was arrested for the offenses of criminal
obstruction of breathing/blood circulation, and unlawful imprisonment in the
second degree.
It is alleged, that on the above stated date, at approximately 5:00 A.M, while
at 19 W. First St. N. apartment #7 the said defendant engaged in a domestic
dispute with the victim. During the course of such domestic dispute the defendant did place one hand on the front of her neck, held her down on a bed, and applied pressure. Such actions by the defendant did restrict the victim’s freedom of movement.
Charges
——-
CRIM OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING/BLOOD CIRC
UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-409 Arrest Date: 07/10/2018 Arrest Time: 13:10
Last: HASTE First: STEVEN Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL
Address: 92 WORTH ST Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 09/06/1993 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS
Narrative
——-
On the 10th day of July, 2018, at 1:10pm, while at 609 W. Broadway in the
City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, Steven M. Haste, was
arrested for burglary in the second degree and petit larceny.
It is alleged that on the 26th day of May, 2018, while at 51 Whitcomb Rd in
the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, at approximately
8:00pm the said defendant, Steven M. Haste, did knowingly enter the residence by prying open a patio door and remain in the residence unlawfully. The said defendant, did steal clothing, consisting of t-shirts and socks, valued at approximately $20.00.
Charges
——-
BURGLARY 2ND
PETIT LARCENY
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-410 Arrest Date: 07/10/2018 Arrest Time: 13:10
Last: HASTE First: STEVEN Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL
Address: 92 WORTH ST Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 09/06/1993 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS
Narrative
——-
On the 10th day of July, 2018, at 1:10pm, while at 609 W. Broadway in the
City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, Steven M. Haste, was
arrested for burglary in the second degree, grand larceny in the fourth
degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, and criminal
use of a firearm in the second degree.
It is alleged that on the 29th day of May, 2018, while at 51 Whitcomb Rd in
the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, at approximately
8:00pm the said defendant, Steven M. Haste, did knowingly enter the residence and remain in the residence unlawfully. The said defendant did steal a black 9mm handgun from the residence and possess the firearm knowing he had no right to do so and not having the proper permit to possess the said firearm. The firearm that the defendant did steal was loaded with ammunition and was readily capable of producing a shot that could result in death or serious physical injury.
Charges
——-
BURGLARY 2ND
GRAND LARCENY 4TH
CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 4TH
CRIMINAL USE OF A FIREARM 2ND
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-411 Arrest Date: 07/10/2018 Arrest Time: 13:10
Last: HASTE First: STEVEN Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL
Address: 92 WORTH ST Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 09/06/1993 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS
Narrative
——-
On the 10th day of July, 2018, at 1:10pm, while at 609 W. Broadway in the
City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, Steven M. Haste was
arrested for burglary in the second degree and petit larceny.
It is alleged that on the 31st day of May, 2018, while at 51 Whitcomb Rd in
the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, at approximately
8:00pm the said defendant, Steven M. Haste, did knowingly enter the
residence and remain in the residence unlawfully. The said defendant did
steal $1,000 cash from inside of the residence.
Charges
——-
BURGLARY 2ND
PETIT LARCENY
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-412 Arrest Date: 07/10/2018 Arrest Time: 13:42
Last: MILLER First: GREGORY Middle/Suffix: DONALD
Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 04/13/1975 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY
Narrative
——-
On the 10th day of July, 2018 at approximately 1:42 P.M., while at 621
Utica St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the
defendant, Gregory D. Miller, was arrested on the charges of Criminal
Contempt 2nd and Criminal Trespass 2nd.
It is alleged that on the above date and location at approximately 1:17
P.M., the said defendant did knowingly enter and remain unlawfully within the
victim’s single family residence. The defendant was found lying in the victim’s bed. The defendant had also previously been warned several times by the victim, and at least once by police, to not be at or inside the residence.
It is further alleged that the defendant knowingly showed disobedience to a
mandate of a court by violating a duly served order of protection issued by
the Honorable David Roman of the City of Oswego Court on 07/07/2018.
Said order of protection orders the defendant to stay away from the home of
the victim and it does not expire until 01/07/2019. On today’s date the
defendant was found inside the victim’s home and in violation of said order of
protection.
Charges
——-
CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND
CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2ND
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-414 Arrest Date: 07/11/2018 Arrest Time: 00:43
Last: OUDERKIRK First: JEFFREY Middle/Suffix: MARK JR
Address: 316 UTICA ST. Bldg: Apt: 2
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 09/19/1987 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA
Narrative
——-
On the 11th day of July, 2018, at approximately 12:43 A.M., while at 316
Utica St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the
defendant, Jeffrey M. Ouderkirk Jr. was arrested on a felony bench warrant,
warrant number 18-00282 issued out of the City of Oswego Court and signed
by the Honorable Metcalf on 05/21/2018. Said warrant was issued for the
defendant having failed to pay restitution.
Charges
——-
WARRANT ARREST OUTSIDE AGENCY
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-415 Arrest Date: 07/10/2018 Arrest Time: 12:25
Last: MAGEE First: ROBERT Middle/Suffix: M
Address: 3374 SR 49 Bldg: Apt:
City: CENTRAL SQUARE State: NY Zip: 13036-2339
DOB: 05/13/1985 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS
Narrative
——-
On the 10th day of July, 2018, at 12:25pm, while at 141 S. First St., in the
City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Robert
M. Magee was arrested on a misdemeanor bench warrant, warrant number
CR-00280-18 issued out of the City of Fulton Court and signed by the
Honorable David H. Hawthorne on 03/15/2018. Said warrant was issued for
the defendant having not been arraigned on the charge of petit larceny.
Charges
——-
ARREST WARRANT
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-416 Arrest Date: 07/11/2018 Arrest Time: 11:00
Last: JANARO First: ANDREW Middle/Suffix: GERARD
Address: 1802 CR 4 Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768
DOB: 10/26/1999 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER
Narrative
——-
On 07/11/2018, at approximately 11:00 A.M, while at Elmwood Park
Syracuse NY, the defendant Andrew G. Janaro was arrested for the offense
of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the third degree.
It is alleged that on the above stated date, at approximately 5:00 A.M while
at 1013 Emery St. (Byrne Dairy), the defendant did take and operate a red,
2001 Chevrolet Impala without the owners consent. The defendant did operate the said vehicle from the parking lot of the above location, eastbound on Holly Dr., without the consent of the owner.
Charges
——-
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A VEHICLE 3RD
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-418 Arrest Date: 07/12/2018 Arrest Time: 00:09
Last: SMALLS First: RICHARD Middle/Suffix: ANTHONY
Address: 323 W. NEWELL ST. Bldg: Apt:
City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13205_____
DOB: 03/31/1985 Arresting Officer: VICTOR KAUFMAN
Narrative
——-
On the 12th of July, 2018 at approximately 12:09 AM while at 24 S. First St.
(Tavern on the Lock) in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New
York, the defendant Richard A. Smalls was arrested for Criminal Trespass
Third Degree.
It is alleged that on the 11th of July, 2018 at approximately 10:56 PM while at 24 S. First St., the said defendant did knowingly enter and remain unlawfully
in the storage/beer cooler area in the basement of the restaurant for approximately two minutes. The said area is not a part of the normal restaurant-bar area of the establishment, is closed off by a door and only accessible to restaurant employees
Charges
——-
CRIMINAL TRESPASS 3RD
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-420 Arrest Date: 07/12/2018 Arrest Time: 16:10
Last: DERONDE First: RAYMOND Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL
Address: 802 FAY ST. Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 03/27/1986 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS
Narrative
——-
On the 12th day of July, 2018, at 4:10pm, while at 802 Fay St. in the City of
Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, Raymond M. DeRonde, was
arrested for criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and
menacing in the second degree.
It is alleged that at the above mentioned location, on the 6th day of July,
2018, at 10:30pm the said defendant did possess a Ruger 10-22 magazine
fed rifle. The defendant did hold the said rifle in his left hand while engaged
in a verbal domestic with the victim. During the dispute the defendant caused the victim to feel in fear for her safety as the defendant had made threats to discharge the firearm. The defendant’s actions caused the victim to hide in a bedroom within the residence and then flee the residence as she felt that she was in imminent danger of serious physical injury or death.
Charges
——-
CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 4TH
MENACING 2ND
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-421 Arrest Date: 07/13/2018 Arrest Time: 10:49
Last: BOYLE First: JESSICA Middle/Suffix: A
Address: 717 W. BROADWAY C-11/ HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 04/13/1993 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE
Narrative
——-
On the 13th day of July, 2018, at approximately 10:49 a.m., while at 828
Holly Dr., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the
defendant, Jessica Ann Boyle, was arrested for Criminal Trespass 3rd degree, Criminal Impersonation 2nd degree, and Petit Larceny.
It is alleged that on the 13th day of July, 2018, at approximately 10:12
a.m., while at Byrne Dairy located at 1013 Emery St., in the City of Fulton,
County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Jessica Ann Boyle, did
enter and remain unlawfully within Byrne Dairy after being told several times
on several previous dates that she was not allowed within the store. The
defendant then left the store and intentionally pulled several flowers out of
three decorative flower pots located on the outside of the building. The defendant then brought the flower into the nearby woods where she placed them in water in a Mountain Dew bottle. The flowers of the three plants valued a total approximate amount of $7.00.
It is further alleged, when asked to identify herself, by the police, the
defendant intentionally gave a false name of Jenna M. Boyle because she
believed she had a warrant for her arrest out of Oswego City Court.
Charges
——-
CRIMINAL TRESPASS 3RD
PETIT LARCENY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 2ND
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-422 Arrest Date: 07/13/2018 Arrest Time: 22:30
Last: CARPENTER First: LARRY Middle/Suffix: P
Address: 145 N. MAIN ST. Bldg: Apt:
City: MINOA State: NY Zip: 13116_____
DOB: 04/07/1981 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA
Narrative
——-
On the 13th day of July, 2018, at approximately 10:30 P.M., while at the
intersection of S. Second St. and Buffalo St., in the City of Fulton, County of
Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Larry P. Carpenter was arrested
for driving while intoxicated (felony), driving while intoxicated >.08% (felony), aggravated unlicensed operator in the first degree, aggravated unlicensed operator in the second degree, aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree, unlicensed operator, operate a motor vehicle without an ignition
interlock device, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and passed red
signal.
It is alleged that on the aforementioned date, at approximately 10:14 P.M.,
while at the intersection of S. Second St. and E. Broadway, the said defendant did operate a motor vehicle in a northerly direction while passing a steady red signal. Said defendant did operate said vehicle while knowing that he did not possess a valid New York State Drivers License and that his privilege to drive was revoked on 07/29/2013 for driving while intoxicated. Said defendant did
operate said vehicle in an intoxicated state, which was shown by his glassy,
bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, poor motor coordination, the odor of a
consumed alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath and an open 12 fl
oz bottle of Bud Light in the vehicle. Said defendant was administered three
standardized field sobriety tests and failed all three. Said defendant later
submitted to a chemical breath test, which resulted in a 0.15% BAC.
Furthermore said defendant was previously convicted of driving while
intoxicated on 05/31/2013 in the Town of Granby, Oswego County and also
operated said vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Charges
——-
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED > .08% FELONY
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED-FELONY
AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR 1ST DEGREE (FELONY)
AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR
AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR
UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV
OPERATE MV WITHOUT IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICE
CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL IN VEHICLE
PASSED RED LIGHT
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-424 Arrest Date: 07/14/2018 Arrest Time: 14:50
Last: DOCTOR First: TERRANCE Middle/Suffix: DARNELL
Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 06/10/1988 Arresting Officer: VICTOR KAUFMAN
Narrative
——-
On the 14th day of July, 2018 at approximately 2:50 p.m., while at the 300
block of Gansvoort St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New
York, the defendant, Terrance D. Doctor was arrested on an arrest warrant
docket number CR-00511-18 issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed
by the Honorable David Hawthorne on 7/11/2018. Said warrant was issued
for the defendant not having been arraigned upon the accusatory instrument
commencing this criminal action, and the court requiring said defendant’s
personal appearance for the purpose of arraignment upon the accusatory
instrument for the original charge of Unlicensed Dog.
Charges
——-
ARREST WARRANT
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-425 Arrest Date: 07/13/2018 Arrest Time: 15:15
Last: HOLLEY First: KEITH Middle/Suffix: A SR
Address: 380 PHINNEY RD Bldg: Apt:
City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: 13074_____
DOB: 12/30/1988 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE
Narrative
——-
On the 13th day of July, 2018, at approximately 3:15 p.m., while at 2592
State Route 3, in the Town of Volney, County of Oswego, State of New York,
the defendant, Keith A. Holley, was arrested for Theft of Services and issued
an appearance ticket returnable to Fulton City Court on 7/26/2018.
It is alleged that on the 13th day of July, 2018, at approximately 7:33 a.m.,
the defendant did obtain taxi transportation services within the City of Fulton,
County of Oswego, State of New York, from the 450 block of Park Ave. to 810 W. Broadway, then to several other locations, ending at 9 W. First St. S. The defendant stated he was looking for his wallet at each location and then when he was informed of the charge for the services did intentionally avoid payment by running away. The total value of the services provided was $40.00.
Charges
——-
THEFT OF SERVICES
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-426 Arrest Date: 07/15/2018 Arrest Time: 15:18
Last: GIBSON First: NICOLE Middle/Suffix: D
Address: 600 JAMES ST. Bldg: Apt: 504
City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13203_____
DOB: 04/29/1986 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING
Narrative
——-
On the 15th day of July, 2018, at approximately 3:18pm, while at the
Onondaga County Justice Center, City of Syracuse, County of Onondaga,
State of New York, the defendant, Nicole Gibson, was arrested on a Bench
Warrant, numbered CR-00718-18, issued by the City of Fulton Court and
signed by Hon. Hawthorne on 06/27/2018. Said warrant was issued for the
defendant failing to appear.
Charges
——-
BENCH WARRANT ARREST