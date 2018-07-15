Cop Logs: Fulton PD 07/09/2018 – 07/15/2018

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 07/09/2018 – 07/15/2018

Arrests From 07/09/2018 To 07/15/2018

————————————-

Arrest No.: 2018-404 Arrest Date: 07/09/2018 Arrest Time: 14:57

Last: BERRUS First: CHAD Middle/Suffix: E

Address: 278 CHURCH ST Bldg: Apt:

City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: 13074_____

DOB: 02/14/1980 Arresting Officer: RICK N. HAHN

Narrative

——-

On the 9th day July 2018, at approximately 2:57 PM, while at Division St. @

Old S. Second St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Chad E. Berrus was arrested for Criminal Possession of

a Weapon in the Third Degree, (three counts) Aggravated Unlicensed

Operator in the Second Degree, Unlicensed Operator, Leaving the scene of a

property damage motor vehicle accident, Following too closely and

Uninspected motor vehicle.

It is alleged that on the above stated date, at approximately 2:44 PM, while

on S. Second St. near Fay St. in the City of Fulton, the said defendant did

operate a motor vehicle in a southerly direction and was involved in a property damage motor vehicle accident. Said defendant did operate said vehicle while knowing that he did not possess a New York State Drivers License and that his privilege to drive was suspended on 10/23/2016 for failure to pay a fine in the Town of Granby, Oswego County, on 6/26/2016 for failure to pay a fine in the Town of Schroeppel, Oswego County, on 5/27/2016 for failure to pay drivers

responsibility assessment, on 3/10/2016 for driving while ability impaired by

alcohol, on 1/9/2016 for failure to pay a fine, Town of Granby, Oswego County, on 11/17/2012 for failure to answer a summons in the Town of Hannibal, Oswego County. Furthermore the defendant was revoked on 1/14/2016 for failure to submit to a chemical test and was previously convicted of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation Third on 7/12/2017. Furthermore the defendant did knowingly possess a plastic handle switch blade knife in his right front pants pocket and has been previously convicted of the crime of Criminal Possession of a Weapon Fourth on June 25th 2014.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 3RD

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV

LEAVING THE SCENE OF A PROPERTY DAMAGE MVA

UNINSPECTED MV

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-407 Arrest Date: 07/10/2018 Arrest Time: 07:16

Last: OUDERKIRK First: BRANDON Middle/Suffix: RED

Address: 19 W. FIRST ST. N. Bldg: Apt: 7

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 06/04/1985 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

Narrative

——-

On 07/10/2018 while at 141 S. First St., at approximately 7:16 in the A.M,

the defendant, Brandon R. Ouderkirk, was arrested for the offenses of criminal

obstruction of breathing/blood circulation, and unlawful imprisonment in the

second degree.

It is alleged, that on the above stated date, at approximately 5:00 A.M, while

at 19 W. First St. N. apartment #7 the said defendant engaged in a domestic

dispute with the victim. During the course of such domestic dispute the defendant did place one hand on the front of her neck, held her down on a bed, and applied pressure. Such actions by the defendant did restrict the victim’s freedom of movement.

Charges

——-

CRIM OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING/BLOOD CIRC

UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-409 Arrest Date: 07/10/2018 Arrest Time: 13:10

Last: HASTE First: STEVEN Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL

Address: 92 WORTH ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/06/1993 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS

Narrative

——-

On the 10th day of July, 2018, at 1:10pm, while at 609 W. Broadway in the

City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, Steven M. Haste, was

arrested for burglary in the second degree and petit larceny.

It is alleged that on the 26th day of May, 2018, while at 51 Whitcomb Rd in

the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, at approximately

8:00pm the said defendant, Steven M. Haste, did knowingly enter the residence by prying open a patio door and remain in the residence unlawfully. The said defendant, did steal clothing, consisting of t-shirts and socks, valued at approximately $20.00.

Charges

——-

BURGLARY 2ND

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-410 Arrest Date: 07/10/2018 Arrest Time: 13:10

Last: HASTE First: STEVEN Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL

Address: 92 WORTH ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/06/1993 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS

Narrative

——-

On the 10th day of July, 2018, at 1:10pm, while at 609 W. Broadway in the

City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, Steven M. Haste, was

arrested for burglary in the second degree, grand larceny in the fourth

degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, and criminal

use of a firearm in the second degree.

It is alleged that on the 29th day of May, 2018, while at 51 Whitcomb Rd in

the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, at approximately

8:00pm the said defendant, Steven M. Haste, did knowingly enter the residence and remain in the residence unlawfully. The said defendant did steal a black 9mm handgun from the residence and possess the firearm knowing he had no right to do so and not having the proper permit to possess the said firearm. The firearm that the defendant did steal was loaded with ammunition and was readily capable of producing a shot that could result in death or serious physical injury.

Charges

——-

BURGLARY 2ND

GRAND LARCENY 4TH

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 4TH

CRIMINAL USE OF A FIREARM 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-411 Arrest Date: 07/10/2018 Arrest Time: 13:10

Last: HASTE First: STEVEN Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL

Address: 92 WORTH ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/06/1993 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS

Narrative

——-

On the 10th day of July, 2018, at 1:10pm, while at 609 W. Broadway in the

City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, Steven M. Haste was

arrested for burglary in the second degree and petit larceny.

It is alleged that on the 31st day of May, 2018, while at 51 Whitcomb Rd in

the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, at approximately

8:00pm the said defendant, Steven M. Haste, did knowingly enter the

residence and remain in the residence unlawfully. The said defendant did

steal $1,000 cash from inside of the residence.

Charges

——-

BURGLARY 2ND

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-412 Arrest Date: 07/10/2018 Arrest Time: 13:42

Last: MILLER First: GREGORY Middle/Suffix: DONALD

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/13/1975 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 10th day of July, 2018 at approximately 1:42 P.M., while at 621

Utica St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Gregory D. Miller, was arrested on the charges of Criminal

Contempt 2nd and Criminal Trespass 2nd.

It is alleged that on the above date and location at approximately 1:17

P.M., the said defendant did knowingly enter and remain unlawfully within the

victim’s single family residence. The defendant was found lying in the victim’s bed. The defendant had also previously been warned several times by the victim, and at least once by police, to not be at or inside the residence.

It is further alleged that the defendant knowingly showed disobedience to a

mandate of a court by violating a duly served order of protection issued by

the Honorable David Roman of the City of Oswego Court on 07/07/2018.

Said order of protection orders the defendant to stay away from the home of

the victim and it does not expire until 01/07/2019. On today’s date the

defendant was found inside the victim’s home and in violation of said order of

protection.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-414 Arrest Date: 07/11/2018 Arrest Time: 00:43

Last: OUDERKIRK First: JEFFREY Middle/Suffix: MARK JR

Address: 316 UTICA ST. Bldg: Apt: 2

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/19/1987 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA

Narrative

——-

On the 11th day of July, 2018, at approximately 12:43 A.M., while at 316

Utica St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Jeffrey M. Ouderkirk Jr. was arrested on a felony bench warrant,

warrant number 18-00282 issued out of the City of Oswego Court and signed

by the Honorable Metcalf on 05/21/2018. Said warrant was issued for the

defendant having failed to pay restitution.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-415 Arrest Date: 07/10/2018 Arrest Time: 12:25

Last: MAGEE First: ROBERT Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 3374 SR 49 Bldg: Apt:

City: CENTRAL SQUARE State: NY Zip: 13036-2339

DOB: 05/13/1985 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS

Narrative

——-

On the 10th day of July, 2018, at 12:25pm, while at 141 S. First St., in the

City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Robert

M. Magee was arrested on a misdemeanor bench warrant, warrant number

CR-00280-18 issued out of the City of Fulton Court and signed by the

Honorable David H. Hawthorne on 03/15/2018. Said warrant was issued for

the defendant having not been arraigned on the charge of petit larceny.

Charges

——-

ARREST WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-416 Arrest Date: 07/11/2018 Arrest Time: 11:00

Last: JANARO First: ANDREW Middle/Suffix: GERARD

Address: 1802 CR 4 Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 10/26/1999 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

Narrative

——-

On 07/11/2018, at approximately 11:00 A.M, while at Elmwood Park

Syracuse NY, the defendant Andrew G. Janaro was arrested for the offense

of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the third degree.

It is alleged that on the above stated date, at approximately 5:00 A.M while

at 1013 Emery St. (Byrne Dairy), the defendant did take and operate a red,

2001 Chevrolet Impala without the owners consent. The defendant did operate the said vehicle from the parking lot of the above location, eastbound on Holly Dr., without the consent of the owner.

Charges

——-

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A VEHICLE 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-418 Arrest Date: 07/12/2018 Arrest Time: 00:09

Last: SMALLS First: RICHARD Middle/Suffix: ANTHONY

Address: 323 W. NEWELL ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13205_____

DOB: 03/31/1985 Arresting Officer: VICTOR KAUFMAN

Narrative

——-

On the 12th of July, 2018 at approximately 12:09 AM while at 24 S. First St.

(Tavern on the Lock) in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant Richard A. Smalls was arrested for Criminal Trespass

Third Degree.

It is alleged that on the 11th of July, 2018 at approximately 10:56 PM while at 24 S. First St., the said defendant did knowingly enter and remain unlawfully

in the storage/beer cooler area in the basement of the restaurant for approximately two minutes. The said area is not a part of the normal restaurant-bar area of the establishment, is closed off by a door and only accessible to restaurant employees

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-420 Arrest Date: 07/12/2018 Arrest Time: 16:10

Last: DERONDE First: RAYMOND Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL

Address: 802 FAY ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/27/1986 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS

Narrative

——-

On the 12th day of July, 2018, at 4:10pm, while at 802 Fay St. in the City of

Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, Raymond M. DeRonde, was

arrested for criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and

menacing in the second degree.

It is alleged that at the above mentioned location, on the 6th day of July,

2018, at 10:30pm the said defendant did possess a Ruger 10-22 magazine

fed rifle. The defendant did hold the said rifle in his left hand while engaged

in a verbal domestic with the victim. During the dispute the defendant caused the victim to feel in fear for her safety as the defendant had made threats to discharge the firearm. The defendant’s actions caused the victim to hide in a bedroom within the residence and then flee the residence as she felt that she was in imminent danger of serious physical injury or death.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 4TH

MENACING 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-421 Arrest Date: 07/13/2018 Arrest Time: 10:49

Last: BOYLE First: JESSICA Middle/Suffix: A

Address: 717 W. BROADWAY C-11/ HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/13/1993 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

——-

On the 13th day of July, 2018, at approximately 10:49 a.m., while at 828

Holly Dr., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Jessica Ann Boyle, was arrested for Criminal Trespass 3rd degree, Criminal Impersonation 2nd degree, and Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the 13th day of July, 2018, at approximately 10:12

a.m., while at Byrne Dairy located at 1013 Emery St., in the City of Fulton,

County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Jessica Ann Boyle, did

enter and remain unlawfully within Byrne Dairy after being told several times

on several previous dates that she was not allowed within the store. The

defendant then left the store and intentionally pulled several flowers out of

three decorative flower pots located on the outside of the building. The defendant then brought the flower into the nearby woods where she placed them in water in a Mountain Dew bottle. The flowers of the three plants valued a total approximate amount of $7.00.

It is further alleged, when asked to identify herself, by the police, the

defendant intentionally gave a false name of Jenna M. Boyle because she

believed she had a warrant for her arrest out of Oswego City Court.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 3RD

PETIT LARCENY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-422 Arrest Date: 07/13/2018 Arrest Time: 22:30

Last: CARPENTER First: LARRY Middle/Suffix: P

Address: 145 N. MAIN ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: MINOA State: NY Zip: 13116_____

DOB: 04/07/1981 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA

Narrative

——-

On the 13th day of July, 2018, at approximately 10:30 P.M., while at the

intersection of S. Second St. and Buffalo St., in the City of Fulton, County of

Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Larry P. Carpenter was arrested

for driving while intoxicated (felony), driving while intoxicated >.08% (felony), aggravated unlicensed operator in the first degree, aggravated unlicensed operator in the second degree, aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree, unlicensed operator, operate a motor vehicle without an ignition

interlock device, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and passed red

signal.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date, at approximately 10:14 P.M.,

while at the intersection of S. Second St. and E. Broadway, the said defendant did operate a motor vehicle in a northerly direction while passing a steady red signal. Said defendant did operate said vehicle while knowing that he did not possess a valid New York State Drivers License and that his privilege to drive was revoked on 07/29/2013 for driving while intoxicated. Said defendant did

operate said vehicle in an intoxicated state, which was shown by his glassy,

bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, poor motor coordination, the odor of a

consumed alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath and an open 12 fl

oz bottle of Bud Light in the vehicle. Said defendant was administered three

standardized field sobriety tests and failed all three. Said defendant later

submitted to a chemical breath test, which resulted in a 0.15% BAC.

Furthermore said defendant was previously convicted of driving while

intoxicated on 05/31/2013 in the Town of Granby, Oswego County and also

operated said vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

Charges

——-

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED > .08% FELONY

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED-FELONY

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR 1ST DEGREE (FELONY)

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV

OPERATE MV WITHOUT IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICE

CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL IN VEHICLE

PASSED RED LIGHT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-424 Arrest Date: 07/14/2018 Arrest Time: 14:50

Last: DOCTOR First: TERRANCE Middle/Suffix: DARNELL

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 06/10/1988 Arresting Officer: VICTOR KAUFMAN

Narrative

——-

On the 14th day of July, 2018 at approximately 2:50 p.m., while at the 300

block of Gansvoort St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Terrance D. Doctor was arrested on an arrest warrant

docket number CR-00511-18 issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed

by the Honorable David Hawthorne on 7/11/2018. Said warrant was issued

for the defendant not having been arraigned upon the accusatory instrument

commencing this criminal action, and the court requiring said defendant’s

personal appearance for the purpose of arraignment upon the accusatory

instrument for the original charge of Unlicensed Dog.

Charges

——-

ARREST WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-425 Arrest Date: 07/13/2018 Arrest Time: 15:15

Last: HOLLEY First: KEITH Middle/Suffix: A SR

Address: 380 PHINNEY RD Bldg: Apt:

City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: 13074_____

DOB: 12/30/1988 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

——-

On the 13th day of July, 2018, at approximately 3:15 p.m., while at 2592

State Route 3, in the Town of Volney, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Keith A. Holley, was arrested for Theft of Services and issued

an appearance ticket returnable to Fulton City Court on 7/26/2018.

It is alleged that on the 13th day of July, 2018, at approximately 7:33 a.m.,

the defendant did obtain taxi transportation services within the City of Fulton,

County of Oswego, State of New York, from the 450 block of Park Ave. to 810 W. Broadway, then to several other locations, ending at 9 W. First St. S. The defendant stated he was looking for his wallet at each location and then when he was informed of the charge for the services did intentionally avoid payment by running away. The total value of the services provided was $40.00.

Charges

——-

THEFT OF SERVICES

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-426 Arrest Date: 07/15/2018 Arrest Time: 15:18

Last: GIBSON First: NICOLE Middle/Suffix: D

Address: 600 JAMES ST. Bldg: Apt: 504

City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13203_____

DOB: 04/29/1986 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 15th day of July, 2018, at approximately 3:18pm, while at the

Onondaga County Justice Center, City of Syracuse, County of Onondaga,

State of New York, the defendant, Nicole Gibson, was arrested on a Bench

Warrant, numbered CR-00718-18, issued by the City of Fulton Court and

signed by Hon. Hawthorne on 06/27/2018. Said warrant was issued for the

defendant failing to appear.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

