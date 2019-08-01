Cop logs: Fulton PD 07/22/2019 To 07/28/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 07/22/2019 – 07/28/2019

Arrests From 07/22/2019 To 07/28/2019



————————————-

Arrest No.: 2019-436 Arrest Date: 07/22/2019 Arrest Time: 00:43

Last: FOWLER First: JONATHAN Middle/Suffix: ELIJAH

Address: 20358 BAGRAM RD Bldg: Apt:

City: FT DRUM State: NY Zip: 13602_____

DOB: 06/25/1997 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS

Narrative

——-

On the 22nd day of July, 2019, at 12:43am while in the 100 block of W. First St. S. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, Jonathan E. Fowler was arrested for driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date and location at 12:33 am the said defendant, Jonathan E. Fowler, did operate a white, 2002, Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck in a northerly direction. The defendant was involved in a single vehicle motor vehicle accident, hitting the curb, rendering his vehicle inoperable. The defendant was found to have slurred speech, impaired motor coordination, glassy eyes, was unsteady on his feet, and an odor of a consumed alcoholic beverage emanated from his breath. The defendant was issued three standardized field sobriety tests, the horizontal gaze nystagmus, the walk and turn and the one leg stand and failed all three tests. The defendant also was found to have a BAC higher than 0.18% after submitting to a breath test.

Charges

——-

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

AGGRAVATED DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-437 Arrest Date: 07/22/2019 Arrest Time: 23:26

Last: COLLER First: PAULA Middle/Suffix: R

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 07/13/1983 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA

Narrative

——-

On the 22nd day of July, 2019, at approximately 11:26 P.M., while at 219 Seneca St. Apt. 3, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Paula R. Coller, was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree.

It is alleged that between the dates of 07/17/2019 and continuously through 07/22/2019, at approximately 10:42 P.M., while at 219 Seneca St. Apt. 3, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant did intentionally disobey a duly served stay away order of protection signed by Hon. James K. Eby of the Oswego County Family Court on 02/19/2019 and expiring on 02/18/2020. The defendant did violate said order by being in the presence of the protected party, K.T.A (DOB 12/13/2012), outside of court ordered visitation, which is ordered to be twice a week and no longer than two hours at a time.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-438 Arrest Date: 07/24/2019 Arrest Time: 09:25

Last: OBEY First: ALISHA Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 405 UTICA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 07/05/1986 Arresting Officer: CHRISTOPHER L. JONES

Narrative

——-

On the 24th day of July, 2019, at approximately 9:25 AM, while at Fulton City Court, 141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Alisha M. Obey, was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th.

It is alleged that on the above date and the above location the defendant, while passing through the Fulton City Court Security Checkpoint, did knowingly possess twenty 8mg/2mg Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film doses, which is schedule 3 controlled substance, without proof of prescription. Said controlled substance was located within a black leather wallet that was inside of a black leather Michael Kors purse on the defendant’s person.

It is further alleged that the said defendant did possess a black metal spring assisted, double edged, knife (switch blade) within a black leather Michael Kors purse, which was on the defendant’s person. The said defendant did possess said knife after being previously convicted of Petit Larceny on 4/16/14 in Salina Town Court.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 7TH

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 4TH

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-439 Arrest Date: 07/25/2019 Arrest Time: 01:40

Last: BENTLEY First: SARA Middle/Suffix: J

Address: 7 N. SEVENTH ST. Bldg: Apt: UPPER

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 06/24/1989 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 25th day of July, 2019 at approximately 1:30 A.M., while at 7 N. Seventh St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant Sara J. Bentley was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th and Harassment 2nd.

On the above mentioned date and location at approximately 12:50 A.M.

the defendant did possess a dangerous instrument which was a black

1911BB, BB gun. The said defendant with the intent to harass, annoy and

alarm the victim, Adam Goodale she did shoot him with the said BB gun

twice in the abdomen causing two small welts and hit him, with the BB gun

on the top of the right side of his head causing a small cut.

Charges

——-

HARASSMENT 2ND

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 4TH

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-440 Arrest Date: 07/25/2019 Arrest Time: 09:05

Last: FRANCE First: STACEY Middle/Suffix: LYNN

Address: 161 N. FIFTH ST. Bldg: Apt: 3

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/01/1973 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS

Narrative

——-

On July 25, 2019, at approximately 9:05 AM, while at 141 South First

Street, in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the defendant, Stacey L. France, was arrested for two counts of petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, unlawful possession of personal ID information in the third degree and identity theft in the second degree.

It is alleged that on June 2, 2019, at approximately 1:12 PM, while at 356 W. First St. (Fulton Savings Bank ATM), in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the said defendant did knowingly possess the victim’s stolen Pathfinder Bank debit card and used said card to withdraw $300.00 in cash plus $6.00 in surcharges, which was taken out of the victim’s account totaling $306.00. The defendant possessed said card while having no permission to do so. Furthermore, while making said transactions, the defendant used the victim’s personal identification number therefore assuming the identity of the victim in the commission of a felony, that being criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY 4TH

UNLAWFUL POSS OF PERSONAL ID INFORMATION 3RD

IDENTITY THEFT 2ND

PETIT LARCENY (2 Counts)

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-441 Arrest Date: 07/25/2019 Arrest Time: 13:24

Last: THOMAS First: CODY Middle/Suffix: AUSTIN

Address: 262 W FOURTH ST. Bldg: Apt: 1

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 07/27/1999 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA

Narrative

——-

On the 25th day of July, 2019, at approximately 1:24 P.M., while at 141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Cody A. Thomas, was arrested on a bench warrant, docket

number CR-00781-18. Said warrant having been issued by the Honorable

Jerome A. Mirabito of the City of Fulton Court on 7/24/2019.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-442 Arrest Date: 07/25/2019 Arrest Time: 13:24

Last: THOMAS First: CODY Middle/Suffix: AUSTIN

Address: 262 W FOURTH ST. Bldg: Apt: 1

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 07/27/1999 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA

Narrative

——-

On the 25th day of July, 2019, at approximately 1:24 P.M., while at 141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Cody A. Thomas, was arrested on a bench warrant, docket

number CR-00455-18. Said warrant having been issued by the Honorable

Jerome A. Mirabito of the City of Fulton Court on 7/24/2019.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-443 Arrest Date: 07/25/2019 Arrest Time: 13:24

Last: THOMAS First: CODY Middle/Suffix: AUSTIN

Address: 262 W FOURTH ST. Bldg: Apt: 1

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 07/27/1999 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA

Narrative

——-

On the 25th day of July, 2019, at approximately 1:24 P.M., while at 141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Cody A. Thomas, was arrested on a bench warrant, docket

number CR-01959-18. Said warrant having been issued by the Honorable

Jerome A. Mirabito of the City of Fulton Court on 7/24/2019.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-444 Arrest Date: 07/25/2019 Arrest Time: 13:24

Last: THOMAS First: CODY Middle/Suffix: AUSTIN

Address: 262 W FOURTH ST. Bldg: Apt: 1

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 07/27/1999 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA

Narrative

——-

On the 25th day of July, 2019, at approximately 1:24 P.M., while at 141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Cody A. Thomas, was arrested on a bench warrant, docket

number CR-01957-18. Said warrant having been issued by the Honorable

Jerome A. Mirabito of the City of Fulton Court on 7/24/2019.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-446 Arrest Date: 07/25/2019 Arrest Time: 14:40

Last: LOVELESS First: BRITTNEY Middle/Suffix: RAE

Address: 506 CO. RT. 14 Bldg: Apt: 3

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 06/17/1988 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS

Narrative

——-

On the 25th day of July, 2019, at 2:40pm while at 141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, Brittney R. Loveless was arrested on a criminal summons for petit larceny.

It is alleged that on the 26th day of June, 2019 at approximately 2:30pm while at 12 W. First St. S. (Price Chopper) in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Brittney R. Loveless did steal property. It is alleged that the defendant entered the store and placed numerous items totaling $41.75 in a shopping cart and exited the store without making any attempt to pay for the items.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-447 Arrest Date: 07/25/2019 Arrest Time: 22:30

Last: KENT First: JACKSON Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 167 W. FIRST ST. N. Bldg: Apt: 2

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13106_____

DOB: 03/19/1998 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

——-

On the 25th day of July, 2019, at approximately 10:30 P.M., while at 141 S. Fourth St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Jackson M. Kent, was arrested for Criminal Mischief 2nd.

It is alleged that sometime between 1/5/2019 and 4/6/2019, on two

separate occasions, the defendant, Jackson M. Kent, did intentionally

damage the lawn at North Bay Campgrounds, located at 925 Phillips St., in

the City of Fulton, New York, by driving his vehicle off the roadway and

through the lawn. The defendant did drive on the lawn in a circular motion causing damage to said lawn and a small tree located on the property. The damage caused by these two occasions valued approximately $2,505.00.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-448 Arrest Date: 07/26/2019 Arrest Time: 20:30

Last: SZLAMCZYNSKI First: TAMAROW Middle/Suffix: A

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/23/1998 Arresting Officer: ZACHARY R. SCRIBNER

Narrative

——-

On the 26th day of July, 2019, at approximately 8:30 P.M., while at 141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Tamarow A. Szlamczynski was arrested on an arrest warrant, docket number CR-00953-19, issued by the Fulton City Court and signed by the Hon. David H. Hawthorne on 6/27/2017 for failing to appear in court as required on the original charge of Petit Larceny.

Charges

——-

ARREST WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-449 Arrest Date: 07/24/2019 Arrest Time: 08:55

Last: JANARO First: ANDREW Middle/Suffix: GERARD

Address: 1802 CR 4 Bldg: Apt:

City: CENTRAL SQUARE State: NY Zip: 13036_____

DOB: 10/26/1999 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 24th day of July, 2019, at approximately 8:55 A.M., while at 141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant Andrew G. Janaro, was arrested on a criminal summons issued by the Hon. Jerome A. Mirabito on the 22nd day of July, 2019, for criminal impersonation in the second degree, false personation, and unlawful possession of marihuana.

It is alleged that on the 9th day of July, 2019, at approximately 7:05 P.M., while in the 600 block of W. Third St. S., the said defendant after having been read the false personation warning by a uniformed police officer and with the intent to obtain benefit, did knowingly provide a false name, “David P. Janaro” and a date of birth of 4/20/2001 to a uniformed police officer during the course of an investigation. The said defendant did provide such false name with the intent to avoid it being discovered that he had an active bench

warrant through the Fulton City Court. The name the said defendant provided

was that of his brother. Furthermore the said defendant knowingly and

unlawfully possessed marihuana in a clear plastic bag in the front right

pocket of his pants.

Charges

——-

FALSE PERSONATION

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 2ND

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-450 Arrest Date: 07/24/2019 Arrest Time: 09:35

Last: SHERMAN First: BRANDY Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 205 PINE ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 01/01/1982 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA

Narrative

——-

On the 24th day of July, 2019, at approximately 9:35 A.M., while at 141 S. First St., Fulton City Court, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Brandy L. Sherman was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned time, date and location the

defendant did knowingly possess one, 2mg/8mg Buprenorphine and

Naloxone Sublingual Film a schedule III controlled substance.

Furthermore, said defendant did possess one clear plastic bag containing an orange powdery substance, which she admitted was Suboxone. Said clear plastic bag and sublingual film were located within a small black pouch that was inside of the defendant’s purse, which she was in possession of.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 7TH

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-451 Arrest Date: 07/27/2019 Arrest Time: 16:07

Last: SMITH First: JOHN Middle/Suffix: P

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/18/1970 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

——-

On the 27th day of July, 2019, at approximately 4:07 P.M., while at the Salvation Army Thrift Store, located at 143 N. Second St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, John P. Smith, was arrested for Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the 27th day of June, 2019, at approximately 5:30 P.M., while at the Salvation Army Thrift Store, located at 143 N. Second St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, John P. Smith, did steal a red t-shirt valued at $5.99 and blue jeans valued at $5.99, for a total value of $11.98 for the two items. The defendant did change his clothing in the dressing room of the store and left the store wearing the mentioned items without paying for them.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...