Cop Logs: Fulton PD 07/23/2018 – 07/29/2018

Arrests From 07/23/2018 To 07/29/2018

Arrest No.: 2018-454 Arrest Date: 07/23/2018 Arrest Time: 03:46

Last: JANARO First: ANDREW Middle/Suffix: GERARD

Address: 1802 CR 4 Bldg: Apt:

City: CENTRAL SQUARE State: NY Zip: 13036_____

DOB: 10/26/1999 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

On the 23rd day of July, 2018, at approximately 2:28 a.m., while on the

Broadway Bridge., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Andrew Janaro, was arrested on an outside agency bench warrant, numbered 4115735, issued by the Honorable Moretti out of Mexico Court on 07/19/2018. Janaro was turned over to NYSP Pulaski.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT OUTSIDE AGENCY

Arrest No.: 2018-456 Arrest Date: 07/23/2018 Arrest Time: 22:56

Last: PERRAS First: JOSEPH Middle/Suffix: WILFRED

Address: 301 W. BROADWAY Bldg: Apt: 1

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/22/1979 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK

Narrative

On July 23, 2018, at approximately 10:56 PM, while at West Third Street

and West Broadway, in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the defendant,

Joseph W. Perras, was arrested on an arrest warrant, docket number CR-01130-18, issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Honorable David Hawthorne. Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing to appear in court as ordered.

Charges

ARREST WARRANT

Arrest No.: 2018-457 Arrest Date: 07/23/2018 Arrest Time: 06:26

Last: HOLLEY First: KEITH Middle/Suffix: A SR

Address: 380 PHINNEY RD/HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: 13074_____

DOB: 12/30/1988 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

On the 23rd day of July, 2018, at approximately 6:26 a.m., while at 402

Worth St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Keith A. Holley Sr., was arrested for criminal trespass in the

second degree.

It is alleged that on the 23rd day of July, 2018, at approximately 6:18 a.m., 402 Worth St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Keith A. Holley Sr., did knowingly enter and remain unlawfully

in a dwelling. The defendant did enter an apartment within the dwelling and

slept on a mattress within the apartment while knowing that he had no right to

be there.

Charges

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2ND

Arrest No.: 2018-458 Arrest Date: 07/23/2018 Arrest Time: 06:26

Last: PERRY First: TRYNIDI Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 223 W. SECOND ST. S./ HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 08/07/1996 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

On the 23rd day of July, 2018, at approximately 6:26 a.m., while at 402

Worth St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Trynidi L. Perry, was arrested for criminal trespass in the second

degree.

It is alleged that on the 23rd day of July, 2018, at approximately 6:18 a.m., 402 Worth St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Trynidi L. Perry, did knowingly enter and remain unlawfully in

a dwelling. The defendant did enter an apartment within the dwelling and

slept on a mattress within the apartment while knowing that she had no right

to be there.

Charges

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2ND

Arrest No.: 2018-461 Arrest Date: 07/25/2018 Arrest Time: 02:33

Last: RICHARDS First: BRIAN Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 2657 SR 3, LOT A7 Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 01/29/1983 Arresting Officer: JEREMY ALGARIN

Narrative

On the 25th day of July, 2018 at 2:33 a.m. while in the intersection of S.

Second St. and Park St. the defendant, Brian M. Richards was arrested for

Speed in Zone, Unlicensed Operator and Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in

the First Degree.

On the 25th day of July 2018 at 2:18 a.m. while in the 300 Blk of S.Second

St. in the City of Fulton, the defendant, Brian M. Richards, did operate a motor vehicle in a southerly direction while doing 45 MPH in a posted 30 MPH zone. Said defendant did operate said vehicle while knowing that he did not possess a valid New York State Drivers License and that his privilege to drive was suspended on 10/04/2009 for failure to pay fine in the Town of Schroeppel, Oswego County, on 12/21/2014 for two failure to answer a summons in the Town of Schroeppel, Oswego County, on 08/16/2015 for failure to pay fine in the Town of Granby, Oswego County, on 12/26/2015 for three failure to answer a summons in the Town of Schroeppel, Oswego County, on 01/15/2016 for three failure to

answer a summons in the Town of Scriba, Oswego County, on 02/04/2016 for three failure to pay fine in the Town of Volney, Oswego County, on 06/26/2016 for failure to pay fine in the City of Fulton, Oswego County, on 11/15/2016 for two failure to answer a summons in the City of Fulton, Oswego County, on 12/03/2016 for failure to answer a summons in the Town of Sullivan, Madison County, on 04/16/2017 for failure to pay fine in the Town of Granby, Oswego County and on 04/23/2017 for two failure to answer a summons in the Town of Granby, Oswego County.

Charges

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV

SPEED IN ZONE

Arrest No.: 2018-462 Arrest Date: 07/25/2018 Arrest Time: 13:30

Last: FREDENBURG First: AMANDA Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 622 W SECOND ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/13/1989 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

On the 25th day of July, 2018, at approximately 1:30 P.M., while at 141 S.

First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Amanda Fredenburg, was arrested on the charge of Endangering

the Welfare of a Child.

It is alleged that on the 30th day of June, 2018, between the hours of 9:00

A.M. and 5:00 P.M., while at 622 W. Second St in the City of Fulton, County

of Oswego, the State of New York did knowingly act in a manner likely to be

injurious to the physical, mental and moral welfare of a child less than seventeen when she failed to apply sunscreen to the child on a 90 degree

Fahrenheit and sunny day. Said actions of the defendant caused her son to

sustain 2nd degree burns that covered 20-29 percent of his body surface.

Charges

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

Arrest No.: 2018-463 Arrest Date: 07/25/2018 Arrest Time: 18:00

Last: HAMEL First: CRYSTAL Middle/Suffix: M.

Address: 14 KINGS RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 01/29/1985 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA

Narrative

On the 25th day of July, 2018, at approximately 6:00 P.M., while at 711 W.

Broadway, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Crystal M. Hamel, was arrested for Leaving the Scene of a

Property Damage Motor Vehicle Accident, Failure to Yield the Right of Way

at a Stop Sign, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Second Degree and

Unlicensed Operator.

It is alleged that on the 25th day of July, 2018, at approximately 5:25 P.M.,

in the area of W. Second St. S. and Kellogg St., the defendant did operate a

motor vehicle and did know that her privilege to operate a motor vehicle was

revoked, 15 scoffs on 4 dates. Furthermore, the defendant was involved in a

motor vehicle accident when she did fail to yield the right of way at a stop

sign and did leave the scene prior to police arrival.

Charges

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV

LEAVING THE SCENE OF A PROPERTY DAMAGE MVA

FAILURE TO YIELD ROW-STOP SIGN

Arrest No.: 2018-464 Arrest Date: 07/23/2018 Arrest Time: 06:09

Last: HARNEY First: SARAH Middle/Suffix: LOUISE

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 03/11/1989 Arresting Officer: BRIAN S. DUMAS

Narrative

On July 23rd, 2018 at 6:09am while at Hannibal St and W. First St. N. the

defendant, Sarah L. Harney, was arrested for the charge of Disorderly

Conduct.

It is alleged that on the above date, time and location the defendant did yell expletives in a loud manner after being warned to quiet down by a uniformed police officer.

Charges

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Arrest No.: 2018-465 Arrest Date: 07/26/2018 Arrest Time: 09:05

Last: WARD First: CARL Middle/Suffix: A

Address: 30 WOODLAND DR. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 06/06/1995 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS

Narrative

On the 26th day of July, 2018, while at 141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, Carl A. Ward, was arrested on an

arrest warrant #CR-01085-18, through Fulton City Court, for petit larceny.

It is alleged that on the 19th day of May, 2018, at 10:48am while at 12 W.

First St. S. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

said defendant, Carl A. Ward, did enter Price Chopper and steal $78.95 in

razors. The said warrant was issued on 6/20/2018, and endorsed by Hon

David H. Hawthorne.

Charges

PETIT LARCENY

Arrest No.: 2018-466 Arrest Date: 07/26/2018 Arrest Time: 09:05

Last: WARD First: CARL Middle/Suffix: A

Address: 30 WOODLAND DR. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 06/06/1995 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS

Narrative

On the 26th day of July, 2018, while at 141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, Carl A. Ward, was arrested on an

arrest warrant #CR-01080-18, through Fulton City Court, for petit larceny.

It is alleged that on the 28th day of May, 2018, at 12:48pm while at 12 W.

First St. S. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

said defendant, Carl A. Ward, did enter Price Chopper and steal $104.97 in

men’s hair care products. The said warrant was issued on 6/20/2018, and

endorsed by Hon David H. Hawthorne.

Charges

PETIT LARCENY

Arrest No.: 2018-467 Arrest Date: 07/26/2018 Arrest Time: 09:05

Last: WARD First: CARL Middle/Suffix: A

Address: 30 WOODLAND DR. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 06/06/1995 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS

Narrative

On the 26th day of July, 2018, while at 141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, Carl A. Ward, was arrested on an

arrest warrant #CR-01122-18, through Fulton City Court, for petit larceny.

It is alleged that on the 15th day of June, 2018, at 1:30pm while at 115

Oneida St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

said defendant, Carl A. Ward, did enter Kinney Drugs and steal $864.76 in

vitamins. The said warrant was issued on 6/20/2018, and endorsed by Hon

David H. Hawthorne.

Charges

PETIT LARCENY

Arrest No.: 2018-470 Arrest Date: 07/26/2018 Arrest Time: 19:11

Last: MITCHELL First: CHRISTOPHER Middle/Suffix: THOMAS

Address: 620 W. SECOND ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 03/06/1996 Arresting Officer: VICTOR KAUFMAN

Narrative

On the 26th of July at approximately 7:11PM while in the 600 block of W.

Second St. S. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant Christopher T. Mitchell was arrested on an Oswego County

Court Bench Warrant which was signed by the Honorable James M. Metcalf

Acting Oswego County Court Judge which was signed on 7/10/2018.

It is alleged that the said defendant having been ordered to appear in court

on 7/09/2018 and having failed to appear as ordered.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT

Arrest No.: 2018-471 Arrest Date: 07/27/2018 Arrest Time: 03:15

Last: HASTE First: STEVEN Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 92 WORTH ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/06/1993 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

On the 27TH day of July, 2018, at approximately 3:15AM, while in the 200

block of N. Second St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Steven M. Haste, was arrested for Failure to Keep Right

and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree.

On the above mentioned date, at approximately 2:58AM, while in the 200

block of N. Second St., the defendant did operate a motor vehicle in a northerly direction and did cross the double solid lines in the center of the roadway with the front and rear driver side tires, failing to keep right. Furthermore the defendant was found to possess a clear plastic baggy, which did contain an off white chunky substance that field tested positive for the presence of cocaine, under the front driver seat of said vehicle.

Charges

CRIM. POSS. OF A CONT. SUB. 7TH

FAILED TO KEEP RIGHT

Arrest No.: 2018-474 Arrest Date: 07/29/2018 Arrest Time: 02:23

Last: BURR First: NICHOLE Middle/Suffix: D

Address: 102 LEITCH ST. Bldg: Apt: 3

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 10/23/1995 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

On the 29th day of July, 2018, at approximately 2:23 A.M., while at 102

Leitch St. Apt. 2, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the said defendant, Nichole D. Burr, was arrested on an outside agency bench warrant through the Oswego City Police Department.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT OUTSIDE AGENCY

Arrest No.: 2018-475 Arrest Date: 07/29/2018 Arrest Time: 04:48

Last: FITZGERALD First: DANIEL Middle/Suffix: GORDON

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/30/1990 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

On the 29th day of July, 2018 at approximately 4:48 AM while at 113

Schuyler Street in the City of Fulton, New York the defendant, Daniel G.

Fitzgerald, was arrested on a Arrest Warrant issued by Fulton City Court

Judge Hawthorne dated May 22, 2018.

It is alleged that on the 4th day of January, 2018 at approximately 2:00 AM

while at 401 Cayuga Street in the City of Fulton, New York the defendant did

steal a Night Owl 8 channel DVR system with a remote control and three 720p cameras. The value of said property is $200.

——-

PETIT LARCENY

Arrest No.: 2018-476 Arrest Date: 07/29/2018 Arrest Time: 04:48

Last: FITZGERALD First: DANIEL Middle/Suffix: GORDON

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/30/1990 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

On the 29TH day of July, 2018, at approximately 4:48AM, while at 113

Schuyler St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Daniel G. Fitzgerald, was arrested for two counts of Burglary in

the second degree, Aggravated Family Offense, Unlawful Imprisonment in the second degree, Menacing in the second degree, Harassment in the second degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree, and Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, between 12:30AM and

1:00AM, while at 102 Leitch St. apartment 3, City of Fulton, the defendant did

knowingly and unlawfully enter the residence of the victim with the intent to commit a crime against her. The defendant did intentionally push the victim to the floor, unlawfully restraining her, and did display a black and blue colored folding knife which was held with the blade portion exposed against the victim’s left wrist which placed her in reasonable fear of physical injury. The defendant did then steal the victim’s blue jean material change purse containing four dollars in US currency and her black colored Cool Pad smart cellular phone before exiting the residence. Furthermore the defendant did commit said acts after having been convicted of the crime of Criminal Contempt in the first degree on 08/02/2013 in Oswego County Court.

Charges

BURGLARY 2ND

BURGLARY 2ND

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 3RD

MENACING 2ND

UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND

HARASSMENT 2ND

PETIT LARCENY

AGGRAVATED FAMILY OFFENSE

Arrest No.: 2018-477 Arrest Date: 07/28/2018 Arrest Time: 15:10

Last: BOYLE First: JENNA Middle/Suffix: M

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/13/1993 Arresting Officer: JOLI MARINO

Narrative

On July 28, 2018, at approximately 3:10 P.M., while at 10 Airport Rd. Apt.

1, in the Town of Granby, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Jenna M. Boyle, was arrested on an outside agency bench warrant out of the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Department.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT

Arrest No.: 2018-478 Arrest Date: 07/29/2018 Arrest Time: 12:11

Last: SZLAMCZYNSKI First: TAMAROW Middle/Suffix: A

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/23/1998 Arresting Officer: JOLI MARINO

Narrative

On the 29th day of July, 2018, at approximately 12:11 P.M., while at 360

Park Ave., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Tamarow A. Szlamczynski, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date, time and location, the

defendant, Tamarow Z. Szlamczynski, did intentionally yell expletives in a loud

voice while outside and in close proximity to other residence’s. Her actions

were likely to cause public inconvenience, annoyance and alarm.

Charges

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

