Cop Logs: Fulton PD: 07/29/2019 – 08/04/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 07/29/2019 – 08/04/2019

Arrests From 07/29/2019 To 08/04/2019



————————————-

Arrest No.: 2019-452 Arrest Date: 07/30/2019 Arrest Time: 13:33

Last: REYNNELLS First: LEIGHTON Middle/Suffix: ERI

Address: 422 CAYUGA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 08/20/1998 Arresting Officer: CHRISTOPHER L. JONES

Narrative

——-

On the 30th day of July, 2019, at approximately 1:33 PM, while at 422

Cayuga St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Leighton E. Reynnells, was arrested for Burglary 3rd, Grand Larceny 4th and Criminal Mischief 4th.

It is alleged that sometime between 9/01/18 and 9/09/18, at approximately 2:30 AM, while at the American Legion, 873 Oneida St. in the City of Fulton, New York, the defendant did force entry into the building by way of a rear door on the north side, which did cause approximately $150.00 damage to the door and frame. The said defendant did enter and remain unlawfully and did steal four World War I and World War II era M-1 Garande rifles, each having an approximate value of $2500, with an aggregate value of $10,000.

Charges

——-

BURGLARY 3RD

GRAND LARCENY 4TH

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH

GRAND LARCENY 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-453 Arrest Date: 07/30/2019 Arrest Time: 21:00

Last: ADAIR First: ADELBERT Middle/Suffix: R

Address: 130 SUNNYSIDE RD Bldg: Apt:

City: GLENVILLE State: NY Zip: 12302_____

DOB: 10/16/1960 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

——-

On the 30TH day of July, 2019, at approximately 9:00PM, while in the 100 block of E. Broadway, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Adelbert R. Adair, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and No/Inadequate lights.

On the above mentioned date, at approximately 8:47PM, while on the

Broadway Bridge, City of Fulton, the defendant did operate a 2014 Chevrolet pickup, in an easterly direction while not having the head lamps activated. Furthermore, the defendant did operate said vehicle while in an intoxicated condition which was shown by his glassy eyes, slurred speech, the odor of consumed alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath, and his failure of the following standardized field sobriety tests: Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus, Walk and Turn, and One Leg Stand. The defendant later refused to submit to a breath test.

Charges

——-

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

NO/INADEQUATE LIGHTS

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-454 Arrest Date: 07/31/2019 Arrest Time: 09:20

Last: SZLAMCZYNSKI First: TAMAROW Middle/Suffix: A

Address: 360 PARK AVE Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/23/1998 Arresting Officer: HUNTER M. BECKWITH

Narrative

——-

On the 31st day of July, 2019, at approximately 9:20 A.M. while at 141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Tamorow A. Szlamcynski, was arrested on a criminal summons, docket number CR-01113-19, signed by the Hon. Hawthorne of the Fulton City Court.

It is alleged that on the 22nd day of July, 2019, at approximately 5:43 P.M. while at 364 W. First St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Tamarow A. Szlamcynski, did enter and remain unlawfully in Save-A-Lot grocery store after being told on 06/12/2019 by a uniformed police officer she was no longer allowed back inside the store after she was arrested for petit larceny.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-456 Arrest Date: 08/01/2019 Arrest Time: 16:12

Last: PICKREIGN First: REBECCA Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 9 FOX RUN Bldg: Apt:

City: WEST MONROE State: NY Zip: 13167_____

DOB: 07/11/1975 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On August 1, 2019, at approximately 4:13 PM, while at State Route 104 and CR 370 in Wolcott, New York, the defendant, Rebecca L. Pickreign, was arrested on an arrest warrant, docket number CR-01066-19, issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Honorable David Hawthorne. Said warrant was issued for criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree.

It is alleged that on November 11, 2018, while at 69 W. Second Street, in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the said defendant, while acting in concert with the co-defendant, Lee K. Chrisjohn, and with intent to benefit herself, did knowingly possess property belonging to Kathryn and Nicholas Barnes, which was found to be proceeds of a burglary at 116 Phillips St. in the City of Fulton, which is the residence of Kathryn and Nicholas Barnes. Said stolen property consisted of a 14 karat white gold and diamond engagement ring and wedding ring set, and was found to have an aggregate value of approximately $6,500.00. Said property was subsequently sold by the said defendant and co-defendant at Behind the Iron Gates at 1818 W. Genesee St. in the City of Syracuse.

Furthermore, on November 14, 2018 while at 69 W. Second Street, in the City of Fulton, Rebecca L. Pickreign, while acting in concert with co- defendant, Lee K. Chrisjohn, and with intent to benefit herself, did knowingly possess property belonging to Kathryn and Nicholas Barnes, which was found to be proceeds of a burglary at 116 Phillips St. in the City of Fulton, New York, the residence of Kathryn and Nicholas Barnes. Said stolen property, consisting of children’s toys, children’s clothing and other household property, was found to have an aggregate value of approximately $2055.19. Said property was found to be secreted in a second floor attic storage space, basement and other locations within the defendant’s residence, which is 69 W. Second St. S. in the City of Fulton, New York.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY 3RD

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY 4TH

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-457 Arrest Date: 08/01/2019 Arrest Time: 19:54

Last: SLIGHT First: EMILIE Middle/Suffix: LYN

Address: 175 SYRACUSE AVE Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 08/31/1990 Arresting Officer: JEREMY ALGARIN

Narrative

——-

On August 1, 2019, at approximately 7:54 PM, while at 6660 E. Seneca

Turnpike in Jamesville, NY, the defendant, Emilie L. Slight, was arrested on a bench warrant, docket number CR-01629-18, issued by the Fulton City Court and signed by the Honorable David Hawthorne. Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing to participate in court ordered programs.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-458 Arrest Date: 08/01/2019 Arrest Time: 17:44

Last: ALLEN First: ALICE Middle/Suffix: S

Address: 205 W. FOURTH ST. N. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/19/1962 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA

Narrative

——-

On the 1st day of August, 2019, at approximately 5:44 P.M., while at 205 W. Fourth St. N., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Alice S. Allen, was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the third degree.

It is alleged that sometime between July 5th and July 7th, 2019, while at 316 Lyman Ave., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, did intentionally paint one side of a pressure treated wooden privacy fence, which is owned by the victim, Andrea M. Stevens, while having no right to do so nor any reasonable ground to believe she has the right. Furthermore, the defendant did cause approximately $500.00 worth of damage to the fence.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-460 Arrest Date: 08/02/2019 Arrest Time: 20:20

Last: GIOIA First: ROBERT Middle/Suffix: D

Address: 405 UTICA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 06/23/1989 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 2nd day of August, 2019, at approximately 8:20 P.M., while in the 200 block of Utica St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant Robert D. Gioia, was arrested on an outside agency bench warrant issued by the Hon. James Metcalf of the City of Oswego Court on the 21st of June, 2019, for having failed to appear.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-461 Arrest Date: 08/04/2019 Arrest Time: 04:13

Last: ENGEL First: CHARLES Middle/Suffix: D III

Address: 405 ERIE ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 12/01/1980 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

Narrative

——-

On 08/04/2019 at approximately 4:13 A.M, while in the area of S. Fifth St. and Ontario St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, state of New York, the defendant Charles D. Engel III was arrested for the offenses of menacing in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

It is alleged that on the above stated date, at approximately 3:51 A.M, while at 405 Erie St. the said defendant did engage in a dispute with the victim Douglass Bedford. During such dispute the defendant did possess a black Smith and Wesson M&P .45 imitation Co2 Pistol bearing serial number

18H23110 in his right hand, and an approximately 6.5 inch silver hunting

knife in his left hand, both of which were pointed in the direction of the victim during the dispute at a distance of approximately 5 feet. The defendant used said imitation pistol and dangerous instrument unlawfully against the victim causing to be in fear of serious physical injury, as he believed that the defendant would shoot him.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 4TH

MENACING 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-462 Arrest Date: 08/04/2019 Arrest Time: 16:26

Last: ROYCE First: TIFFANY Middle/Suffix: MARIE

Address: 242 LEITCH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 01/18/1992 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 4th day of August, 2019, at approximately 4:26 P.M., while at 373 W. Third St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Tiffany M. Royce, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued by the Hon. David H. Hawthorne of the City of Fulton Court, on the 1st day of August, 2019, for having failed to appear for the purpose of arraignment.

Charges

——-

ARREST WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-463 Arrest Date: 08/04/2019 Arrest Time: 21:19

Last: SPAULDING First: TERRY Middle/Suffix: LAWRENCE

Address: 120 DIVISION ST Bldg: Apt: 7

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 02/04/1959 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 4th day of August, 2019, at approximately 9:19 P.M., while at 120 Division St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant Terry L. Spaulding, was arrested for harassment in the second degree.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date and location at approximately 9:02 P.M., the said defendant, during the course of a physical domestic dispute, did push and punch the victim with a closed fist, Inez Degroff, in the upper left chest. Said actions by the defendant caused the complainant soreness in the upper left chest and to feel harassed, annoyed, and alarmed.

Charges

——-

HARASSMENT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-467 Arrest Date: 08/01/2019 Arrest Time: 11:30

Last: LABEEF First: JARED Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 552 W. FIRST ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/12/1990 Arresting Officer: JOLI MARINO

Narrative

——-

On the 1st day of August, 2019, at approximately 11:30 A.M., while at 552 W. First St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Jared M. Labeef, was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and issued an appearance ticket returnable to Fulton City Court on 8/8/2019 at 9:00 A.M.

It is alleged that in May 2018, while in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Jared M. Labeef, did engage in communication with the victim, who was 14 years of age. The defendant used the social media site Snapchat to contact the victim. The defendant sent the victim messages, which commented on her physical anatomy, one of which stated that she had “big boobs”. The defendant’s actions were likely to be injurious to the physical, mental and moral welfare of the child who is less than seventeen years of age.

Charges

——-

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-469 Arrest Date: 08/02/2019 Arrest Time: 23:28

Last: BLOSS First: GARY Middle/Suffix: EMERSON

Address: 622 W. SECOND ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 01/15/1984 Arresting Officer: JEREMY ALGARIN

Narrative

——-

On the 2nd day of August 2019, at approximately 11:20 p.m. while in the 100 blk of W. First St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego State of New York the defendant, Gary E. Bloss was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest. The defendant after being advised by a uniformed police officer to get out of the roadway, did walk into traffic causing a vehicle to stop for him. The actions of the defendant did recklessly create a public inconvenience, annoyance and alarm by obstructing vehicular traffic. The defendant also in attempt to prevent a police officer from effecting an authorized arrest of himself did refuse to comply with putting his hands behind his back. The defendant then while being handcuffed kept pulling his hands away from officers and stiffening his arms.

Charges

——-

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST

