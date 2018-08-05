Cop Logs: Fulton PD 07/30/2018 – 08/05/2018

————————————-

Arrest No.: 2018-481 Arrest Date: 07/30/2018 Arrest Time: 14:54

Last: KENYON First: JENNIFER Middle/Suffix: LYNN

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/02/1986 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

——-

On the 30th day of July, 2018 at 2:54 p.m., while at 363 S. Third St., Fulton,

New York, the defendant, Jennifer L. Kenyon was arrested on a bench warrant, WPR# 4094140, issued by Oswego County Probation on 05/18/2018 for failure to appear in court for delinquency determination.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-483 Arrest Date: 07/30/2018 Arrest Time: 22:15

Last: HAMMOND First: SHAWNA Middle/Suffix: LEE

Address: 3195 MAIN ST Bldg: Apt:

City: MEXICO State: NY Zip: 13114_____

DOB: 03/10/1987 Arresting Officer: JEFF MARGREY

Narrative

——-

On 07/30/2018, at about 10:15 PM while at 8 W Third St. N in the City of

Fulton, County of Oswego, the said defendant, Shawna L Hammond was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the second degree, Unlicensed Operator, and Inadequate Muffler.

The defendant did operate a 1998 Ford Mustang in an easterly direction on Worth St. with a loud muffler and knowing that her privilege to operate a motor vehicle had been suspended or revoked. The defendant has a non-driver ID only, with 6 scoffs on 4 dates. The defendant is suspended on 08/14/2017 for insurance lapse, on 11/20/2016 for failure to answer a summons, Jefferson County, Town of

Ellisburg, on 04/26/2016 for failure to pay fine, Oswego County, Town of

Volney, on 12/29/2015 failure to answer a summons, Oswego County, Town

of Mexico, and on 11/07/2015 failure to answer a summons, City of Oswego.

Charges

——-

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV

INADEQUATE MUFFLER

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-484 Arrest Date: 07/30/2018 Arrest Time: 13:00

Last: MASSEY First: SCOTT Middle/Suffix: D

Address: 25119 CR 53 Bldg: Apt:

City: WATERTOWN State: NY Zip: 13601_____

DOB: 12/17/1976 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 30th day of July, 2018, at approximately 1:00pm, while at 141 S. First

St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant,

Scott Massey, was arrested on an Arrest Warrant, numbered 4101200, issued by the Town of North Syracuse Court on 05/24/2018.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-486 Arrest Date: 07/31/2018 Arrest Time: 16:11

Last: ROWE First: CLINTON Middle/Suffix: EUGENE JR

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 12/14/1985 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS

Narrative

——-

On the 31st day of July, 2018, at 4:11pm while at S. First St. and State St.

in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, Clinton E. Rowe

Jr., was arrested on a bench warrant, docket number CR-00936-18. The said warrant was issued through Fulton City Court and endorsed by the Honorable David H. Hawthorne on July 11th, 2018, for the defendant failing to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-487 Arrest Date: 07/31/2018 Arrest Time: 16:11

Last: ROWE First: CLINTON Middle/Suffix: EUGENE JR

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 12/14/1985 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS

Narrative

——-

On the 31st day of July, 2018, at 4:11pm while at S. First St. and State St.

in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, Clinton E. Rowe

Jr., was arrested on a bench warrant, docket number CR-00945-18. The said warrant was issued through Fulton City Court and endorsed by the Honorable David H. Hawthorne on July 11th, 2018, for the defendant failing to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-488 Arrest Date: 07/31/2018 Arrest Time: 16:11

Last: ROWE First: CLINTON Middle/Suffix: EUGENE JR

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 12/14/1985 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS

Narrative

——-

On the 31st day of July, 2018, at 4:11pm while at S. First St. and State St.

in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, Clinton E. Rowe

Jr., was arrested on a bench warrant, docket number CR-00845-18. The said warrant was issued through Fulton City Court and endorsed by the Honorable David H. Hawthorne on July 11th, 2018, for the defendant failing to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-489 Arrest Date: 07/31/2018 Arrest Time: 16:11

Last: ROWE First: CLINTON Middle/Suffix: EUGENE JR

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 12/14/1985 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS

Narrative

——-

On the 31st day of July, 2018, at 4:11pm while at S. First St. and State St.

in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, Clinton E. Rowe

Jr., was arrested on an arrest warrant, docket number CR-01249-18. The

said warrant was issued through Fulton City Court and endorsed by the

Honorable David H. Hawthorne on July 19th, 2018, for the defendant failing

to appear in court to answer the two counts of harassment in the second

degree.

Charges

——-

ARREST WARRANT (2 Counts)

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-490 Arrest Date: 08/01/2018 Arrest Time: 02:06

Last: SAWYER First: SHAWN Middle/Suffix: GREGORY

Address: 88 BYER RD Bldg: Apt: C

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 01/02/1977 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

Narrative

——-

On 08/01/2018 at approximately 2:06 A.M, while at 363 S. Third St., the

defendant Shawn G. Sawyer was arrested for the offenses of criminal

mischief in the third degree, assault in the third degree, criminal obstruction

of breathing/blood circulation, and harassment in the second degree.

It is alleged that on the above stated date, and location at approximately

1:50 A.M the said defendant did engage in a domestic dispute with the victim. During the course of such domestic dispute the defendant threw the victim to the ground and stomped on her face which caused bruising and swelling to her right cheek and eye, and the loss of a tooth on the right side of her mouth. Furthermore, the defendant did place one hand on the front of the victim’s neck and applied pressure making it difficult for her to breathe. It is further alleged that the said defendant did take the victims eye glasses valued at approximately $400.00, from her face and twisted the frame causing them to break. Furthermore, at approximately 2:10 A.M while at 141 S. First St. the defendant also kicked a uniformed police officer in the right thigh causing him to be harassed, annoyed and alarmed.

Charges

——-

ASSAULT 3RD

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3RD

CRIM OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING/BLOOD CIRC

HARASSMENT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-491 Arrest Date: 08/01/2018 Arrest Time: 08:17

Last: MACDONALD First: BRANDON Middle/Suffix: HAROLD

Address: 416 FULTON ST Bldg: Apt:

City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: 13074_____

DOB: 08/18/1989 Arresting Officer: VICTOR KAUFMAN

Narrative

——-

On the 1st of August, 2018 at approximately 8:17 AM while at 102 W. Second St. S., the defendant, Brandon Harold Macdonald was arrested for Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the 1st of August, 2018 at approximately 7:15 AM while

at 364 W. First St. S. (Save A Lot), the said defendant did place two packages of gummy candy valued at $2.98, down the front of his shorts and leave the store past all points of payment while making no attempt to pay for said items.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-493 Arrest Date: 08/02/2018 Arrest Time: 17:30

Last: WAITE First: TASHA Middle/Suffix: LYNN

Address: 200 HANNIBAL ST. Bldg: Apt: 3

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 05/19/1995 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS

Narrative

——-

On the 2nd day of August, 2018, at 5:30pm while at 200 Hannibal St. in the

City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, Tasha L. Waite, was

arrested for endangering the welfare of a child.

It is alleged that on the 1st day of August, 2018 at approximately 4:38pm

while at the above mentioned location, the defendant, Tasha Waite, did not

provide adequate supervision for a two year old child. The said defendant failed to provide adequate supervision allowing the two year old child to play outside in a parking lot for more than 30 minutes without proper clothing or foot ware and only covered in a diaper. The parking lot in which the child was playing was that of a business and in close proximity of a busy public roadway.

Charges

——-

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-494 Arrest Date: 08/02/2018 Arrest Time: 20:44

Last: HARRIS First: CINDI Middle/Suffix: LYN

Address: 962 CR 29 Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 03/06/1968 Arresting Officer: JEREMY ALGARIN

Narrative

——-

On the 2nd day of August, 2018, at 2044hrs, while at 39 Churchill Rd.,

Oswego, NY 13126 the defendant, Cindi L. Harris, was arrested pursuant to

an arrest warrant, docket number 18-1128, issued on the 26th day of July,

2018 by the Hon. David H. Hawthorne, City Court Judge, City of Fulton.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-495 Arrest Date: 08/03/2018 Arrest Time: 12:57

Last: WOODWARD First: IAN Middle/Suffix: JW

Address: 401 CAYUGA ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 09/26/1985 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

Narrative

——-

On 08/03/2018 at approximately 12:45 A.M, while in the 400 block of

Oneida St., the defendant Ian J.W. Woodward was arrested for the offense of

disorderly conduct.

It is alleged, that on the above stated date, and location, at approximately

12:50 A.M, the said defendant did yell in a loud voice at several individuals

who were standing on a porch approximately half a city block away. The

defendant’s actions were likely to cause public inconvenience, annoyance

and alarm as he was in close proximity to several occupied dwellings.

Charges

——-

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-496 Arrest Date: 08/03/2018 Arrest Time: 00:09

Last: RUPERT First: JENNA Middle/Suffix: L

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: State: NY Zip: __________

DOB: 06/05/1996 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

——-

On the 3RD day of August, 2018, at approximately 12:33AM, while at 420

Oneida St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Jenna L. Rupert, was arrested on a Bench Warrant issued by the

City of Oswego Court on 07/19/2018 for the defendant failing to appear as

ordered.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-497 Arrest Date: 08/03/2018 Arrest Time: 08:15

Last: DELANEY First: GEORGE Middle/Suffix: LOUIS

Address: 115 WALNUT ST. Bldg: Apt: 1

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 06/10/1972 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 3rd day of August, 2018, at approximately 8:15 A.M., while at 115

Walnut St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

said defendant, George L. Delaney was arrested on an arrest warrant, docket

number 01361-18, signed by the Honorable David Hawthorne of the City of

Fulton Court on August 2, 2018.

It is alleged that on the 29th day of July, 2018, at 115 Walnut St., at

approximately 3:42 P.M., the said defendant George Delaney during the course of a verbal dispute, committed two counts of the offense of reckless endangerment in the second degree and harassment in the second degree. The defendant did recklessly engage in conduct which created a substantial risk of serious physical injury to another person when he did operate 1994 Honda ATV, color red and white, bearing New York registration 46JW36, in a reckless manner when he came within one foot of running over the victims. Both victims had to take evasive action and jump out of the way of the ATV to avoid being struck. The defendant also attempted to strike one of the victims with two closed fist punches but did not make any physical contact.

Charges

——-

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 2ND (2 Counts)

HARASSMENT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-498 Arrest Date: 08/03/2018 Arrest Time: 08:20

Last: DELANEY First: TINA Middle/Suffix: MARIE

Address: 115 WALNUT ST. APT. 1 Bldg: Apt: 1

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 01/08/1990 Arresting Officer: CHRISTIAN DEMPSEY

Narrative

——-

On August 3, 2018, at approximately 8:20 AM, while at 141 South First

Street, in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the defendant, Tina M.

Delaney, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

On the aforementioned date, time and location, the said defendant did

repeatedly yell and scream in a loud voice while inside the Municipal Building. The defendant was warned several times by officers to quiet down which she refused to comply. The actions of the defendant did create public inconvenience, annoyance and alarm to others inside the building.

Charges

——-

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-499 Arrest Date: 08/03/2018 Arrest Time: 14:34

Last: ORR First: KENNETH Middle/Suffix: JR

Address: 410 PARK AVE Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 05/23/1977 Arresting Officer: S. BRANDON LANNING

Narrative

——-

On the 3rd day of August, 2018 at approximately 2:34 P.M., while on Curtis

St. at W. Fourth St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York the said defendant, Kenneth Orr Jr. was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon Second Degree, Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree, three counts of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree, Unlicensed Operator, and Unregistered Motor Vehicle.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date and location, at approximately

2:15 P.M. the said defendant, Kenneth Orr Jr. was operating a motor vehicle which expired on 2/15/2018, in a westerly direction on a public highway, while knowing that his privilege to operate said vehicle is a revoked permit only, for a total of ten scoffs, three on one date. Two of the revocations were based upon a refusal to submit to a chemical test on 08/03/2001 and 04/11/2002 as well as a revocation for a conviction of driving while intoxicated on 01/26/2004. The said defendant then did impersonate another by providing the name of Kenneth Moore for the purpose of avoiding the above mention charges as well as the discovery of a warrant out of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department.

It is further alleged that on the above mentioned date and location at

approximately 2:50 P.M., the said defendant did possess a loaded Hi-Point

Firearms Model CF380 .380 caliber semi automatic hand gun bearing serial

number P804718, which was found to readily be capable of firing a shot and

was located within an orange metal container in the trunk of the defendant’s vehicle. The said defendant did possess said firearm after being convicted of eight misdemeanors, the most recent being a conviction of Criminal Possession of Marihuana 5th on April 4th 2012.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 2ND

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 3RD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 2ND

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR (3 Counts)

UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV

UNREGISTERED MV

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-500 Arrest Date: 08/03/2018 Arrest Time: 17:57

Last: BOYCE First: JOHNATHAN Middle/Suffix: JACOB

Address: 363 S. THIRD ST. Bldg: Apt: 5

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 02/28/1975 Arresting Officer: JOLI MARINO

Narrative

——-

On the 3rd day of August, 2018, at approximately 5:57 P.M., while in the

100 block of N. Sixth St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of

New York, the defendant, Johnathan J. Boyce, was arrested for Aggravated

Unlicensed Operator 2nd degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 3rd

degree, Unlicensed Operator and Inadequate Muffler.

It is alleged that on the 3rd day of August, 2018, at approximately 5:47

P.M., while in the 100 block of N. Sixth St., in the City of Fulton, County of

Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Johnathan J. Boyce, did operate

a motor vehicle in a northerly direction and that the muffler on said vehicle made an unreasonable sound. It is further alleged that the defendant operated said vehicle while knowing that his privilege to operate a motor vehicle had been suspended, with a total of 7 scoffs (4 on 3 dates). It was suspended on 6/23/2010 for possession and/or sale of drugs, on 11/08/2009 for failure to answer a summons in the Town of Hannibal, on 7/18/2009 for failure to answer a summons in the Town of Granby and on 02/05/2009 for failure to answer two summons’ in the Town of Lysander.

Charges

——-

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV

INADEQUATE MUFFLER

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-501 Arrest Date: 08/04/2018 Arrest Time: 16:14

Last: MILLER First: GREGORY Middle/Suffix: DONALD

Address: 358 S. SIXTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/13/1975 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

——-

On the 4th day of August, 2018, at approximately 4:14 P.M., while at 204 S.

Second St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Gregory D. Miller, was arrested on a bench warrant, docket

number CR-01210-18. The said warrant was issued by the Fulton City Court

and signed by the Hon. David H. Hawthorne on the 1st day of August, 2018,

for having failed to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-502 Arrest Date: 08/04/2018 Arrest Time: 21:52

Last: HIGGINS First: MARTIN Middle/Suffix: J JR.

Address: 224 W FOURTH ST Bldg: Apt: 2

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/05/1981 Arresting Officer: JEFF MARGREY

Narrative

——-

On the 4th day of August, 2018 at 9:52 p.m., while at 320 W. First St. S.,

Fulton, New York, the defendant, Martin J. Higgins was arrested on a bench

warrant, WPR# 4059082, issued by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office on

02/27/2018 for failure to appear in court.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-503 Arrest Date: 08/05/2018 Arrest Time: 23:24

Last: LILLIE First: RICHARD Middle/Suffix: LEE

Address: 575 OCONNOR RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 10/10/1979 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On 08/05/2018, at approximately 11:24 P.M. while at 817 S. Fourth St. in

the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant

Richard L. Lillie, was arrested for the offenses of grand larceny in the third

degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree, and criminal possession of stolen

property in the fifth degree.

It is alleged, that on the above stated date between the hours of 9:00 A.M

and 10:50 P.M while at 160 S. First St., the said defendant, Richard L. Lillie,

did steal a 2009 Ford Fusion belonging to the victim. The defendant did steal said vehicle and did operate it through the City of Fulton before stopping at another location. The defendant took said vehicle while having no right to do so nor any reasonable grounds to believe he had such right. Said motor vehicle was purchased by the victim in February of 2018 for six thousand dollars.

Furthermore at approximately 10:50 P.M., the defendant did knowingly

possess stolen miscellaneous jewelry which has a total value of $15,

belonging to the victim Theresa Ryan.

Charges

——-

GRAND LARCENY 3RD

GRAND LARCENY 4TH

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY 5TH

