Cop Logs: Fulton PD 08/06/2018 – 08/12/2018

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 08/06/2018 – 08/12/2018

Arrests From 08/06/2018 To 08/12/2018

————————————-

Arrest No.: 2018-345 Arrest Date: 08/11/2018 Arrest Time: 11:38

Last: GABBARD First: KAREN Middle/Suffix: R

Address: 121 LYON ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 01/31/1989 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 11th day of August, 2018, at approximately 11:38 A.M., while at

1100 Emery St. Apt. 314, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of

New York, the defendant, Karen R. Gabbard, was arrested on the charge of

Criminally Possessing a Hypodermic Instrument.

It is alleged that on the 14th day of June, 2018, while at 121 Lyon St., at

approximately 9:48 A.M, the said defendant did knowingly and unlawfully

possess one hypodermic syringe that was not obtained or possessed pursuant to section 3381 of the New York State Public Health Law.

Charges

——-

CRIMINALLY POSSESSING A HYPODERMIC INSTRUMENT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-504 Arrest Date: 08/06/2018 Arrest Time: 02:40

Last: BOYLE First: JESSICA Middle/Suffix: A

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/13/1993 Arresting Officer: JEREMY ALGARIN

Narrative

——-

On the 6th day of August 2018 at 2:40 a.m. while at 806 W. Broadway in

the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Jessica A. Boyle was arrested on a Bench Warrant, warrant number 03721-17 issued by Oswego City Court and signed by the Honorable James Metcalf on 7/31/2018 for failure to appear for resentencing.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-507 Arrest Date: 08/06/2018 Arrest Time: 15:26

Last: MITCHELL First: ALEXIS Middle/Suffix: LYNN

Address: 620 W. SECOND ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 06/04/1998 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 6th day of August, 2018, at approximately 3:26 P.M., while in the 600

block of Oneida St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Alexis Mitchell, was arrested on a Bench Warrant,

number CR-01164-18, issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by Hon.

Hawthorne on 07/26/2018. Said warrant was issued due to the defendant

failing to appear in court as required.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-508 Arrest Date: 08/06/2018 Arrest Time: 15:26

Last: MITCHELL First: ALEXIS Middle/Suffix: LYNN

Address: 620 W. SECOND ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 06/04/1998 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 6th day of August, 2018, at approximately 3:26pm, while in the 600

block of Oneida St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Alexis Mitchell, was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed

Operator in the Third Degree and Uninspected Motor Vehicle.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date and location at approximately

3:17pm, the defendant did operate a motor vehicle in an easterly direction

on Oneida St. The defendant operated said vehicle knowing her privilege to

drive was suspended on 08/03/2018 for insurance not in effect. She also

operated said vehicle with an inspection sticker that expired 06/2018.

Charges

——-

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

UNINSPECTED MV

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-509 Arrest Date: 08/06/2018 Arrest Time: 19:18

Last: WALKER First: ROBERT Middle/Suffix: FITZGERALD JR

Address: 408 GIFFORD ST Bldg: Apt: 2

City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13204_____

DOB: 11/03/1993 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK

Narrative

——

On 08/06/18 at approximately 7:18 PM, while on S. Second St. at

Highland St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

said defendant, Robert F. Walker Jr., was arrested for the offenses of aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and third degree,

unlicensed operation, and disobeying a traffic control device.

It is alleged that on 08/06/18 at about 6:58 PM, while on SR 481 at SR 3,

in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant operated a motor vehicle and while doing so, knew or had reason to know that

he possessed a non-driver ID only, and his privilege to operate a motor

vehicle in the State of New York was revoked for three speeding violations or

misdemeanors in 18 months, and was suspended for a total of 14 scoffs, 7

scoffs on 5 dates. It is further alleged that the defendant operated said

vehicle northbound in a left turn only lane on SR 481, and then proceeded to

go straight ahead, thereby disobeying a traffic control device.

Charges

——-

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV

DISOBEYED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-510 Arrest Date: 08/08/2018 Arrest Time: 13:27

Last: O’CONNOR First: ROBERT Middle/Suffix: DUNN IV

Address: 207 BEECH ST. Bldg: Apt: 5

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 10/12/1994 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK

Narrative

——-

On 08/08/18 at about 11:53 AM, while at 207 Beech St., in the City of

Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Robert D.

O’Connor IV, was arrested for the offense of criminal possession of a firearm.

It is alleged that on 08/07/18 at about 10:30 PM, while at 207 Beech St.,

apartment 5, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

said defendant knowingly and unlawfully possessed in his residence, a Marlin

Model 200, 12 gauge shotgun. Said weapon is a firearm as defined in the Penal Law, as it was comprised of a barrel that had been cut off to a length of 16 7/8″. Said firearm was test fired with 12 gauge ammunition found in close proximity to the firearm in the same residence. It was readily capable of producing a shot.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-511 Arrest Date: 08/08/2018 Arrest Time: 14:03

Last: ROYCE First: TIFFANY Middle/Suffix: MARIE

Address: 133 E. SENECA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 01/18/1992 Arresting Officer: KENNETH SHELDON

Narrative

——-

On the 8th day of August, 2018, at 2:03pm, while at 169 W. Second St., in

the City of Oswego, the defendant, Tiffany M Royce was arrested pursuant to

a bench warrant (docket CR-00661-18) issued on the 11th day of July, 2018

by the Hon. David Hawthorne, City Court Judge, City of Fulton.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-512 Arrest Date: 08/08/2018 Arrest Time: 15:39

Last: MADISON First: JOSHUA Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL

Address: 214 CAYUGA ST. Bldg: Apt: 4

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 01/31/1990 Arresting Officer: S. BRANDON LANNING

Narrative

——-

On August 8, 2018, at approximately 3:39 PM, while at 141 South First

Street, in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the defendant, Joshua M.

Madison, was arrested on an Oswego County Court Bench Warrant issued

by the Honorable Judge Todd. Said warrant was issued for the defendant

failing to appear in court.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-513 Arrest Date: 08/08/2018 Arrest Time: 21:45

Last: REED First: BRIAN Middle/Suffix: JOSEPH

Address: 320 UTICA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 07/14/1985 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 8th day of August, 2018, at approximately 9:45 P.M., while on the

200 block of Cayuga St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of

New York, the said defendant, Brian J. Reed, was arrested for Petit Larceny.

On the above mentioned date, while at 126 Cayuga St., the Dollar General,

in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, at approximately

8:52 P.M., the defendant Brian J. Reed, while with co-defendant, Jessica L.

LeFever, did enter the Dollar General and steal two pairs of earrings valued

at a total of $4.00, by concealing the items in LeFever’s purse, Both Reed

and LeFever left the store passing all points of purchase without making any

attempt to pay for the items.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-514 Arrest Date: 08/07/2018 Arrest Time: 15:45

Last: PATTERSON First: TYRONE Middle/Suffix: JAMES

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 05/05/1996 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK

Narrative

——-

On 08/07/18 at about 3:45 PM, while at 207 Beech St., in the City of

Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Tyrone J.

Patterson, was arrested for the offenses of criminal impersonation in the

second degree and false personation.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date, time, and location, after

being informed of the consequences of such act, the said defendant impersonated another person by supplying a uniformed police officer with two incorrect names, in an attempt to keep that officer from discovering that there was an active warrant for his arrest out of Onondaga County. To wit: the defendant told police officers his name was Tyrone J. Davis, and also Tyrone J. Lowe, with a date of birth of 05/05/96, while knowing his true identity was Tyrone J. Patterson, with the same date of birth. Said actions by the defendant occurred after he had been read a false personation admonition.

The defendant was also arrested on an arrest warrant through the

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 2ND

FALSE PERSONATION

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-515 Arrest Date: 08/08/2018 Arrest Time: 23:54

Last: CARLIN First: TIMOTHY Middle/Suffix: F SR

Address: 309 ERIE ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/15/1961 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 8th day of August, 2018, at approximately 11:54 P.M., while at 930

S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

said defendant, Timothy F. Carlin Sr., was arrested for Criminal Contempt in

the First Degree, Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree, and Harassment

in the Second Degree.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date and location at

approximately, 11:21 P.M., the defendant did violate a duly served order of

protection during the course of a physical domestic dispute with the victim. Said order of protection was issued on 8/1/2018 by the Hon. James K. Eby, of the Oswego County Family Court, and in effect until 7/31/2019. Said order of protection orders the defendant to stay away from the victim. The defendant was in the same room as the victim when he subjected her to unwanted physical contact by pulling her to the bed by her hair. The victim attempted to get up and the defendant placed his hands around the back of the victim’s neck and pulled her back onto the bed.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 1ST

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

HARASSMENT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-516 Arrest Date: 08/09/2018 Arrest Time: 16:58

Last: CARLIN First: TIMOTHY Middle/Suffix: FREDERICK SR

Address: 309 ERIE ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/15/1961 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 9th day of August, 2018, at approximately 4:58 P.M., while at 115

Oneida St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

said defendant, Timothy F. Carlin Sr., was arrested for Criminal Contempt in

the Second Degree.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, while at 154 N. Second St.,

at approximately, 11:00 A.M., the defendant did violate a duly served stay

away order of protection during the course of a domestic dispute with the

victim. Said order of protection was issued on 8/1/2018 by the Hon. James K.Eby, of the Oswego County Family Court, and in effect until 7/31/2019. Said order of protection orders the defendant to stay away from and refrain from communication or any other contact by telephone. The said defendant did contact the protected party by calling and texting her phone.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-517 Arrest Date: 08/09/2018 Arrest Time: 16:58

Last: CARLIN First: TIMOTHY Middle/Suffix: FREDERICK SR

Address: 309 ERIE ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/15/1961 Arresting Officer: CHRISTOPHER L. JONES

Narrative

——-

On the 9th day of August, 2018, at approximately 4:58 PM, while at Kinney

Drugs, 115 Oneida St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Timothy Frederick Carlin, was arrested for Criminal

Contempt in the 2nd Degree.

It is alleged that on the above date at the above location, at 4:56 PM, the

said defendant was in the company of the protected party in a duly served Family Court Stay Away Order of Protection, order number 2018-000408, signed by the Honorable James K. Eby on 8/01/18 and valid through 7/31/19. Said Family Court Order of Protection states the defendant is to stay away from the person, home and employment of the protected party, as well as refrain from communication or any other contact by mail, telephone, e-mail, voice-mail or other electronic or any other means.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-518 Arrest Date: 08/09/2018 Arrest Time: 15:06

Last: TYLER First: KORY Middle/Suffix: TARIQ

Address: 212 W. THIRD ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 07/14/2001 Arresting Officer: JEREMY ALGARIN

Narrative

——-

On the 9th day of August, 2018 at 3:06 p.m., while at the intersection of

Oneida St. and Third St., in the city of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of

New York, the defendant, Kory Tyler was arrested for Petit Larceny.

On the 22nd day of July, 2018 at 2:00 p.m., while at 12 W. First St. S. in the

City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Kory

Tyler did steal one 12 pack of Redd’s Black Cherry Apple Ale valued at

$13.99 from the cooler and conceal it in his backpack. The defendant then

exited the store and left the area without paying for the item.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-519 Arrest Date: 08/10/2018 Arrest Time: 15:24

Last: VIERA First: LUIS Middle/Suffix:

Address: 24 W. ELEVENTH ST. Bldg: Apt: D-5

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 05/29/1976 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

——-

On the 10th day of August, 2018 at 3:24 p.m. while at 12 W. First St. S., in

the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Luis

Viera was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree, Obstructing

Governmental Administration, and Aggravated family Offense.

It is alleged that on the 10th day of August, 2018, at approximately 3:24

p.m. while on the Oneida Street Bridge. in the City of Fulton, County of

Oswego, State of New York, the defendant Luis Viera did violate a duly

served stay away order of protection issued by Fulton City Court and signed

by the Honorable Hawthorne on 12/14/2017 and remains in effect until

12/14/2018. The defendant was ordered to stay away from the victim. The defendant was seen walking with the victim on the Oneida Street Bridge by a uniformed Police Officer who was aware of said order. The said defendant did commit the specified family offense of Criminal Contempt 2nd degree and has been previously convicted of a specified family offense of Assault 3rd degree within the immediate proceeding five (5) years. The said defendant was convicted in the Fulton City Court on December 14, 2017.

It is further alleged that on the 10th day of August, 2018, at approximately

3:47 p.m., while at 141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, the defendant, Luis

Viera, did commit the act of obstructing governmental administration by refusing to cooperate with the booking process after having been arrested. The defendant refused to provide police with his pedigree information and refused to cooperate with providing fingerprints and photographs. The defendant’s actions prevented the police officer from being able to complete his arrest booking.

Charges

——-

OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL ADMIN 2ND

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

AGGRAVATED FAMILY OFFENSE

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-520 Arrest Date: 08/10/2018 Arrest Time: 16:28

Last: VIERA First: LUIS Middle/Suffix:

Address: 24 W. ELEVENTH ST. Bldg: Apt: D-5

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 05/29/1976 Arresting Officer: VICTOR KAUFMAN

Narrative

——-

On the 10th of August, 2018 at approximately 4:28 PM while at 141 S. First

St. the defendant, Luis Viera was arrested for Criminal Tampering Third

Degree.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date, time and location the said

defendant did intentionally urinate outside of his temporary holding cell. The

said defendant’s actions did cause a uniformed police officer to have to

sanitize the area, which is a substantial inconvenience outside of his normal

duties as a police officer

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL TAMPERING 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-521 Arrest Date: 08/10/2018 Arrest Time: 20:45

Last: ZUKOWSKI First: CHRISTIAN Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL

Address: 5 FLOOD DR. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 02/05/1973 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK

Narrative

——-

On 08/10/18 at about 8:45 PM, while at 110 E. Broadway, in the City of

Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Christian

M. Zukowski, was arrested for the offense of driving while ability impaired by

drugs.

It is alleged that on 08/10/18 at about 8:17 PM while in the 100 block of E. Broadway, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

said defendant operated a motor vehicle and while doing so, was impaired by drugs. The defendant admitted to taking oxycodone and muscle relaxers before driving. Four standardized field sobriety tests were administered to the defendant, and he failed three of the four. The defendant was arrested for DWAI Drugs.

Charges

——-

DRIVING WHILE ABILITY IMPAIRED BY DRUGS

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-522 Arrest Date: 08/11/2018 Arrest Time: 11:53

Last: MILLIKEN First: KERI Middle/Suffix: MARIE

Address: 1100 EMERY ST. Bldg: Apt: 322

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 02/28/1992 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK

Narrative

——-

On 08/11/18 at about 11:53 AM, while at 1100 Emery St., in the City of

Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Keri M.

Milliken, was arrested for three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

It is alleged that on 08/11/18 at about 10:37 AM, while at 1100 Emery St.,

apartment 322, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the said defendant was impaired by the use of the synthetic drug commonly

referred to as “Molly”, causing her to hallucinate, be paranoid, and have

uncontrollable body movements. The defendant was the sole adult responsible for the care of three children during the time she was under the influence of said substance. Due to her impairment, the defendant was unable to properly supervise and care for her children, thereby endangering their physical, mental, and moral welfare.

Charges

——-

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD (3 Counts)

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-523 Arrest Date: 08/06/2018 Arrest Time: 12:31

Last: STEINBURG First: VERONICA Middle/Suffix: R

Address: 367 W. FOURTH ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 11/27/2000 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 6th day of August, 2018, at approximately 12:31pm, while at Family

Dollar, 368 W. First St. S., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Veronica Steinburg, was arrested for Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date and location at approximately

11:57am, the defendant did intentionally secrete a box of Ihip wireless

earphones, valued at $15.00, down the front of her pants. Said defendant

then attempted to leave the store making no attempt to pay for said

merchandise.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-524 Arrest Date: 08/08/2018 Arrest Time: 21:43

Last: LEFEVER First: JESSICA Middle/Suffix: LYNN

Address: 203 ONEIDA ST Bldg: Apt: 203

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 05/09/1986 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 8th day of August, 2018, at approximately 9:43 P.M., while at 126

Cayuga St., the Dollar General, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego,

State of New York, the said defendant, Jessica L. LeFever, was arrested for

Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, while in the 200 block of

Cayuga St. at approximately 8:52 P.M., the said defendant, Jessica LeFever,

while with co-defendant Brian J. Reed, did enter the Dollar General and allow

Reed to place two pairs of earrings, valued at a total of $4.00, inside of her

purse. Both LeFever and Reed exited the store by passing all points of

purchase without attempting to pay for said items.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-525 Arrest Date: 08/12/2018 Arrest Time: 10:45

Last: WELLS First: DWYANE Middle/Suffix: ARTHUR

Address: 17 N. SIXTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 06/24/1988 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA

Narrative

——-

On the 12th day of August, 2018, at approximately 10:45 A.M., while at 614

Ontario St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Dwyane A. Wells was arrested for burglary in the first degree, two

counts of criminal contempt in the first degree, criminal contempt in the

second degree, aggravated family offense, menacing in the second degree,

unlawful imprisonment in the second degree and harassment in the second

degree.

On the aforementioned date and location at approximately 5:14 A.M., the

said defendant did enter and remain unlawfully in a dwelling while disobeying

a duly served stay away order of protection signed by the Hon. Jerome Mirabito of the City of Fulton Court on 07/09/2018 and expiring on 07/09/2019. Said defendant did violate said order by being in the presence and dwelling of the protected party while knowing that he is to stay away from the victim. Said defendant while in the dwelling did engage in a domestic dispute with the victim in which he grabbed her hair and pulled her back into the residence, which prohibited her from leaving the residence. During the course of the domestic dispute the said defendant displayed what appeared to be a black colored pistol and pointed it at the victim’s head, which placed her in fear of physical injury, serious physical injury or death.

Furthermore said defendant has been previously convicted of the offense

of criminal contempt in the second degree on 03/05/2018 in the City of Fulton

Court stemming from a domestic dispute where the defendant violated a duly

served stay away order of protection, where he was ordered to stay away from the victim.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 1ST

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 1ST

AGGRAVATED FAMILY OFFENSE

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

MENACING 2ND

UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND

HARASSMENT 2ND

BURGLARY 1ST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-526 Arrest Date: 08/06/2018 Arrest Time: 19:49

Last: HARGRETT First: OMAR Middle/Suffix: I

Address: 565 VALLEY DR. Bldg: Apt:

City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13205_____

DOB: 12/31/1990 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 6th day of August, 2018, at approximately 7:49 hrs, while in the

200 block of S. Second St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of

New York, the defendant, Omar I. Hargrett was arrested on the charge of

Criminal Impersonation 2nd.

It is alleged that the on the 5th day of August, 2018, at approximately 1:15

A.M., while in the 600 block of S. Fourth St. in the City of Fulton, County of

Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant with the intent to defraud

another, did knowingly provide a false name, “Corneilus D. Henry” to a

uniformed police officer during the course of an investigation. The said

defendant did provide such false name with the intent to obtain a benefit,

which was discovering he was on New York State Parole as he was in

violation of his parole agreement.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-527 Arrest Date: 08/12/2018 Arrest Time: 18:30

Last: HOLLEY First: KEITH Middle/Suffix: A SR

Address: 380 PHINNEY RD Bldg: Apt:

City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: 13074_____

DOB: 12/30/1988 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 12th day of August, 2018, at approximately 6:29 P.M., while at 12

W. First St. S. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Keith A. Holley Sr., was arrested on an arrest warrant, docket

number CR-01320-18. The said warrant was issued by the Fulton City Court

and signed by the Hon. Jerome A. Mirabito on the 9th day of August, 2018,

for having failed to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

ARREST WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-528 Arrest Date: 08/12/2018 Arrest Time: 18:29

Last: HOLLEY First: KEITH Middle/Suffix: A SR

Address: 380 PHINNEY RD Bldg: Apt:

City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: 13074_____

DOB: 12/30/1988 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 12th day of August, 2018, at approximately 6:29 P.M., while at 12

W. First St. S. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Keith A. Holley Sr., was arrested on an arrest warrant, docket

number CR-01319-18. The said warrant was issued by the Fulton City Court

and signed by the Hon. Jerome A. Mirabito on the 9th day of August, 2018,

for having failed to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

ARREST WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-529 Arrest Date: 08/12/2018 Arrest Time: 18:29

Last: HOLLEY First: KEITH Middle/Suffix: A SR

Address: 380 PHINNEY RD Bldg: Apt:

City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: 13074_____

DOB: 12/30/1988 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 12th day of August, 2018, at approximately 6:29 P.M., while at 12

W. First St. S. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Keith A. Holley Sr., was arrested on an arrest warrant, docket

number CR-01318-18. The said warrant was issued by the Fulton City Court

and signed by the Hon. Jerome A. Mirabito on the 9th day of August, 2018,

for having failed to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

ARREST WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-530 Arrest Date: 08/12/2018 Arrest Time: 18:30

Last: HOLLEY First: KEITH Middle/Suffix: A SR

Address: 380 PHINNEY RD Bldg: Apt:

City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: 13074_____

DOB: 12/30/1988 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 12th day of August, 2018, at approximately 6:29 P.M., while at 12

W. First St. S. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Keith A. Holley Sr., was arrested on an arrest warrant, docket

number CR-01282-18. The said warrant was issued by the Fulton City Court

and signed by the Hon. Jerome A. Mirabito on the 9th day of August, 2018,

for having failed to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

ARREST WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-531 Arrest Date: 08/12/2018 Arrest Time: 22:31

Last: HOLLEY First: KEITH Middle/Suffix: A SR

Address: 380 PHINNEY RD Bldg: Apt:

City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: 13074_____

DOB: 12/30/1988 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 12th day of August, 2018, at approximately 6:29 P.M., while at 12

W. First St. S. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Keith A. Holley Sr., was arrested on an arrest warrant, docket

number CR-01343-18. The said warrant was issued by the Fulton City Court

and signed by the Hon. Jerome A. Mirabito on the 9th day of August, 2018,

for having failed to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

ARREST WARRANT

