Cop Logs: Fulton PD 08/13/2018 – 08/19/2018

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 08/13/2018 – 08/19/2018

Arrests From 08/13/2018 To 08/19/2018

————————————-

Arrest No.: 2018-532 Arrest Date: 08/13/2018 Arrest Time: 00:38

Last: BLOSS First: MARY Middle/Suffix: CATHERINE

Address: 365 PARK ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 01/11/1987 Arresting Officer: BRIAN S. DUMAS

Narrative

——-

On August 13th, 2018 at 12:38am, while at 1100 Emery St., in the City of

Fulton, NY, 13069, the defendant, Mary C. Bloss, was arrested for the charge

of Disorderly Conduct.

It is alleged that on the above date, time and location the defendant did

attempt to engage in a fight with another large group of people. She was

pulled away from the group several times only to return and try to fight,

raising her fists and swinging them towards the subjects she was trying to

fight. This was all done in the presence of uniformed police officers.

Charges

——-

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-533 Arrest Date: 08/13/2018 Arrest Time: 00:44

Last: DEROSA First: BENNY Middle/Suffix: JUNIOR

Address: 1100 EMERY ST. Bldg: Apt: 128

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/23/2000 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

Narrative

——-

On 08/13/2018 at approximately 12:44 A.M, while at 1100 Emery St. the

defendant, Benny Junior Derosa, was arrested for the offense of disorderly

conduct.

It is alleged, that on the above stated date, time, and location, the said

defendant, while in close proximity to several occupied apartments, did yell in

a loud voice several expletives directed at a group walking past. The actions

of the defendant were likely to cause public inconvenience, annoyance, and

alarm.

Charges

——-

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-534 Arrest Date: 08/13/2018 Arrest Time: 06:41

Last: SMITH First: DEVIN Middle/Suffix: J

Address: 1100 EMERY ST. Bldg: Apt: 314

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 01/11/1994 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

Narrative

——-

On the 08/13/2018, at 6:41 A.M while at 1013 Emery St., Byrne Dairy, the

defendant Devin J. Smith was arrested for Trespass.

It is alleged that on the above stated date, at approximately 6:30 am, the

defendant was on the property of Byrne Dairy after being told by staff to

leave. Furthermore, the said defendant was told on a previous occasion that

he is not welcome on store property.

Charges

——-

TRESPASS

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-535 Arrest Date: 08/13/2018 Arrest Time: 21:56

Last: MARLOWE First: THERESA Middle/Suffix: BROOKS

Address: 1148 CO RT 8/ HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_

DOB: 06/27/1991 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 13th day of August, 2018 at 9:56 p.m., while at 216 Oneida St.,

Fulton, New York, the defendant, Theresa B. Marlowe was arrested on an

arrest warrant, Docket Number CR-01740-18, issued by Honorable Roman out of Oswego City Court on 08/08/2018 for failure to appear in court for the

purposes of arraignment.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-536 Arrest Date: 08/13/2018 Arrest Time: 21:32

Last: HOLLEY First: STOSHA Middle/Suffix: M

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/13/1988 Arresting Officer: SEAN HANKS

Narrative

——-

On the 13th day of August, 2018 at 9:32pm, while at 114 W. Second St.

South, in the City of Fulton, the defendant Stosha M. Holley, was arrested

pursuant to a bench warrant (warrant number 18-00424) issued on the 9th

day of August, 2018 by the Hon., James M. Metcalf, Acting County Court

Judge, County of Oswego.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-537 Arrest Date: 08/14/2018 Arrest Time: 00:23

Last: ALVARADO First: WILLIAM Middle/Suffix: M

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: State: NY Zip: __________

DOB: 04/30/1985 Arresting Officer: JEREMY HUTCHINSON

Narrative

——-

On the 14th day of August, 2018 at 12:23 am while at 309 W. Broadway in

the City of Fulton State of New York, the defendant, William M. Alvarado was

arrested on an active Bench Warrant, docket number 00413-18, which was

issued by the Fulton City Court and signed by the Hon. Judge Hawthorne.

It is alleged that the defendant, having been arraigned upon an accusatory

instrument, and the court requiring said defendant’s appearance in this

pending criminal action, the defendant failed to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-538 Arrest Date: 08/14/2018 Arrest Time: 00:32

Last: SNYDER First: STEPHANIE Middle/Suffix: LYNN

Address: 309 W BROADWAY Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/13/1990 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

——-

On the 14th day of August, 2018, at approximately 12:32 a.m., while at

309 W. Broadway, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Stephanie Snyder, was arrested for Trespass.

It is alleged that on the 14th day of August, 2018, at approximately 12:08

a.m., while at 257 W. Third St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego,

State of New York, the defendant, Stephanie Snyder, did enter the victim’s yard and remained unlawfully on the property after being told in the past that she is not allowed there.

Charges

——-

TRESPASS

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-540 Arrest Date: 08/13/2018 Arrest Time: 11:34

Last: DALTON First: CARRIE Middle/Suffix: FAYE LYNN

Address: 408 S. FOURTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 01/10/1980 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA

Narrative

——-

On the 13th day of August, 2018, at approximately 11:34 A.M., while at the

Dollar General, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Carrie L. Dalton, was arrested for Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the 13th day of August, 2018, at approximately 11:19

A.M., while at the Dollar General, the defendant did steal one package of

Gillette Fusion 5 razors, one container of Dove Men+ Care deodorant spray

and three Bic Multi Purpose lighters, by placing the items into her purse and

passing all points of sale, without paying for said items. Furthermore, the

value of the stolen items was $36.50.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-543 Arrest Date: 08/14/2018 Arrest Time: 16:45

Last: DALTON First: CARRIE Middle/Suffix: FAYE LYNN

Address: 408 S. FOURTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 01/10/1980 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA

Narrative

——-

On the 14th day of August, 2018, at approximately 4:45 P.M., while at 408

S. Fourth St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Carrie F.L. Dalton was arrested for petit larceny.

It is alleged that on the 13th day of August, 2018, at approximately 10:00

A.M., while at 314 S. Second St. the Dunkin Donuts, in the City of Fulton,

County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant did steal three

Dunkin Donuts stainless steel tumblers by secreting said items inside of her

bag and exiting the store while making no attempt to pay for said items. Said

items had a total aggregate value of $44.97.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-544 Arrest Date: 08/14/2018 Arrest Time: 23:39

Last: BUCHANAN First: MATTHEW Middle/Suffix: RICHARD

Address: 309 ERIE ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/02/1988 Arresting Officer: JEFF MARGREY

Narrative

——-

On 08/14/2018, at about 11:39 hrs, while at 309 Erie St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, the above defendant, Matthew R Buchanan was arrested

for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Uniformed police officers were

dispatched to a disturbance at the above location for a male outside his

residence yelling and breaking items. A uniformed police officer could year a

male yelling two houses away. The defendant was advised by a uniformed

police officer to stop yelling and swearing or be arrested. The defendant

continued to yell expletives. The defendant was advised he was under arrest

and was told several times to step away from his pit bull dog and walk out

near the road. The defendant refused, continuing to be defiant and would not

step away from his dog. The pit bull and defendant had to be pepper sprayed

and the defendant was taken to the ground where he refused to place his

hands behind his back. The defendant continued to resist and pull his arms

away and was eventually placed in custody. On 08/15/2018, at about 7:13AM

while in the booking room of the police department refused to cooperate with the booking process. The actions by the defendant did prevent a uniformed police officer from performing an official function.

Charges

——-

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL ADMIN 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-545 Arrest Date: 08/14/2018 Arrest Time: 23:12

Last: TERRAMIGGI First: ANTHONY Middle/Suffix: DAVID SR

Address: 410 WORTH ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 12/17/1979 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA

Narrative

——-

On the 14th day of August, 2018, at approximately 11:12 P.M., while at

1100 Emery St., Pathfinder Courts, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego,

State of New York, the defendant, Anthony D. Terramiggi Sr. was arrested

for criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned time, date and location the said

defendant did possess one, black colored Perfect Point stainless steel

dagger. Said dagger was located in the defendant’s right hand when he was

contacted by the Police. Furthermore said defendant was previously

convicted of the crime of grand larceny in the fourth degree on April 19th

2013, in Onondaga County Court.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-546 Arrest Date: 08/15/2018 Arrest Time: 09:07

Last: PERRY First: TRYNIDI Middle/Suffix: L

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 08/07/1996 Arresting Officer: VICTOR KAUFMAN

Narrative

——-

On August 15, 2018, at approximately 9:07 AM, while at 12 West First

Street South, in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the defendant, Trynidi

L. Perry, was arrested on an arrest warrant, docket number CR-01349-18,

issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Honorable Jerome Mirabito. Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing to appear in court as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-547 Arrest Date: 08/15/2018 Arrest Time: 09:07

Last: MACK First: AMBER Middle/Suffix: ELIZABETH

Address: 605 SIXTY SIX RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: 13074_____

DOB: 04/15/1985 Arresting Officer: VICTOR KAUFMAN

Narrative

——-

On August 15, 2018, at approximately 9:07 AM, while at 12 West First

Street South, in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the defendant, Amber

E. Mack, was arrested on an arrest warrant, docket number CR-01223-18,

issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Honorable Jerome Mirabito. Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing to appear in court as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-548 Arrest Date: 08/15/2018 Arrest Time: 09:30

Last: MALAMBRI First: ANTHONY Middle/Suffix: DAVID

Address: 8 S. THIRD ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/10/1998 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 15th day of August, 2018, at approximately 9:30am, while at 141 S.

First St., City of Fulton. County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Anthony Malambri, was arrested on an Arrest Warrant, numbered:

CR-00971-18, issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by Hon. Hawthorne on 06/18/2018. Said warrant was issued due to the court requiring the defendant’s appearance in court for the purpose of arraignment.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-549 Arrest Date: 08/15/2018 Arrest Time: 09:30

Last: MALAMBRI First: ANTHONY Middle/Suffix: DAVID

Address: 8 S. THIRD ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/10/1998 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 15th day of August, 2018, at approximately 9:30am, while at 141 S.

First St., City of Fulton. County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Anthony Malambri, was arrested on an Arrest Warrant, numbered:

CR-01042-18, issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by Hon. Hawthorne on 06/18/2018. Said warrant was issued due to the court requiring the defendant’s appearance in court for the purpose of arraignment

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-551 Arrest Date: 08/14/2018 Arrest Time: 21:53

Last: SCHLOSSER First: ENJOLI Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 32 LANNING DR. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 12/30/1979 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 14th day of August, 2018, at approximately 9:53 P.M., while in the

800 block of S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of

New York, the defendant, Enjoli M. Schlosser, was arrested on the charges

of Driving While Ability Impaired by drugs (Felony), and Aggravated

Unlicensed Operator in the first degree.

It is alleged that on the above date, at approximately 8:40 P.M., while in the

area of Holly Dr. and Emery St., the said defendant did operate a motor vehicle while knowing her privilege to drive had been suspended on 06/30/2018 pending prosecution by court for blood alcohol count and had been previously convicted on 11/09/2017 in the Town of Granby for Driving While Ability Impaired by drugs.

Said defendant did also operate the said vehicle while having her ability

impaired by drugs. Said defendant admitted to having ingested prescription

medication which was Levothyroxine and Oxycodone. Said impairment was shown by poor motor condition, slurred speech and her failure of the following standardized field sobriety tests: Walk and Turn and One Leg Stand.

Charges

——-

DRIVING WHILE ABILITY IMPAIRED BY DRUGS FELONY

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-552 Arrest Date: 08/15/2018 Arrest Time: 22:02

Last: DECARE First: TROY Middle/Suffix: THOMAS

Address: 717 W. BROADWAY, APT B12 Bldg: Apt: B-12

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069 1768

DOB: 02/17/1990 Arresting Officer: JEFF MARGREY

Narrative

——-

On 08/15/2018 at about 10:02PM while at 711 W. Broadway, River Run

apartments, Apt B12 in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, The said

defendant, Troy Decare was arrested for harassment 2nd, and resisting

arrest. It is alledged that on the above date, time and place, the defendant

told uniformed police officers , “ya, I wanna kill the police” and stepped

toward said officers. The actions by the defendant caused the officers to feel

harassed, annoyed and alarmed. The defendant was advised he was under arrest at which time he pulled away, refused to put his hands behind his back and had to be taken to the ground. The defendant continued to struggle with police and pull his arms away until he was placed in handcuffs.

Charges

——-

HARASSMENT 2ND

RESISTING ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-553 Arrest Date: 08/13/2018 Arrest Time: 23:23

Last: LOVEALL First: MATTHEW Middle/Suffix: THOMAS

Address: 316 UTICA ST. Bldg: Apt: 6

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 10/23/1990 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

——-

On the 13TH day of August, 2018, at approximately 11:23PM, while in the

300 block of Utica St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Matthew T. Loveall, was arrested on a Bench Warrant

out of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-554 Arrest Date: 08/16/2018 Arrest Time: 05:26

Last: GUPPY First: ROBBY Middle/Suffix: JOSEPH

Address: 317 ERIE ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_

DOB: 12/13/1990 Arresting Officer: JEFF MARGREY

Narrative

——-

On the 16th day of August, 2018, at approximately 5:26 am, while on

Hannibal St near Sylvan St, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of

New York, the defendant, Robby J. Guppy, was arrested for the charges of

Burglary in the Second Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree,

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree and Harassment in the Second

Degree.

It is alleged that on the above date at approximately 5:00 am, while at 106

Meadowbrook Circle, City of Fulton, the defendant did engage in a domestic

dispute with the victim. The defendant did respond to the victim’s residence, uninvited, and force his way into the residence. The defendant’s actions did cause damage to the entry door in the amount of approximately $500. The defendant further caused damage to a metal letter holder in the amount of $20 that had been hanging on the wall behind the door by slamming said door seven or eight times against the holder. The defendant then subjected the victim to unwanted physical contact by pushing her onto the couch.

Charges

——-

BURGLARY 2ND

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH

HARASSMENT 2ND

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-555 Arrest Date: 08/16/2018 Arrest Time: 09:05

Last: GRAVLIN First: PETER Middle/Suffix: DEXTER

Address: 59 N. THIRD ST. Bldg: Apt: 1

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 12/03/1952 Arresting Officer: JOLI MARINO

Narrative

——-

On the 16th day of August, 2018, at approximately 9:05 A.M., while at 59

N. Third St., Apartment 1, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of

New York, the defendant, Peter D. Gravlin, was arrested for two counts of

Criminal Sexual Act 1st Degree, Two Counts of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree,

Two Counts of Forcible Touching and Two Counts of Endangering the

Welfare of a Child.

It is alleged that between the dates of August 6, 2018 and August 15,

2018, while at 59 N. Third St., Apartment 1, in the City of Fulton, County of

Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Peter D. Gravlin, did subject a

child to sexual contact on multiple occasions while knowing that said child is less than eleven years old. The defendant’s actions were likely to be injurious to the physical, mental and moral welfare of the child.

It is further alleged that between the dates of August 6, 2018 and August

15, 2018, while at 59 N. Third St., Apartment 1, in the City of Fulton, County

of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Peter D. Gravlin, did subject a

second child to sexual contact on multiple occasions while knowing that the victim was less than eleven years old. The defendant’s actions were likely to be injurious to the physical, mental and moral welfare of the child.

Charges

——-

SEXUAL ABUSE 1ST (2 Counts)

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD (2 Counts)

FORCIBLE TOUCHING (2 Counts)

CRIMINAL SEXUAL ACT 1ST (2 Counts)

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-557 Arrest Date: 08/16/2018 Arrest Time: 20:21

Last: CLANCY First: KIERSTEN Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 11289 SOUTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: CATO State: NY Zip: 13033_____

DOB: 12/23/1992 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA

Narrative

——-

On the 16th day of August, 2018, at approximately 8:21 P.M., while at the

intersection of S. First St. and Rochester St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Kiersten L. Clancy was arrested

for petit larceny and criminally possessing a hypodermic instrument.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned time, date and location the said

defendant did knowingly and unlawfully possess, one, hypodermic syringe

that was not obtained or possessed pursuant to section 3381 of the New

York State Public Health Law. Said defendant did possess said syringe in the

front right pocket of her shorts.

It is further alleged that on the aforementioned date at approximately 8:03

P.M., while at 126 Cayuga St., the Dollar General, in the City of Fulton,

County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant did steal, one package of D’Italiano steak rolls, one can of Spaghettio’s, one 20 fl. oz bottle of Dr. Pepper, one package of butter, one package of smoked ham, one package of cheese and one box of Nerds candy. Said defendant secreted said items inside of her bag and exited the store while making no attempt to pay for said items. Said items had a total aggregate value of $16.10.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

CRIMINALLY POSSESSING A HYPODERMIC INSTRUMENT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-558 Arrest Date: 08/16/2018 Arrest Time: 22:30

Last: BERRUS First: CHAD Middle/Suffix: E

Address: 538 PHINNEY RD Bldg: Apt:

City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: 13074_____

DOB: 02/14/1980 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

——-

The said defendant Chad E. Berrus was arrested on the 16th day of

August, 2018 at about 10:30 PM while at McCollum Dr near West First Street

South, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York for

unlawful possession of marijuana, seven (7) counts of aggravated unlicensed

operator in the second degree, unlicensed operator, and failure to signal.

The said defendant did operate a motor vehicle and failed to signal for a turn within 100 feet at the intersection of Oak St. and West First Street. The defendant operated said vehicle while knowing his privilege to operate a motor vehicle was suspended/revoked for having 5 alcohol related suspensions/revocations. The defendant also had a previous conviction of aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree within the preceding 18 months, that being on 7/12/2017. Furthermore, the defendant had in effect a total of 10 suspensions, 6 on 4 separate dates. The defendant was found to be in

possession of a clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance, having

the odor and appearance of marijuana.

Charges

——-

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR (5 Counts)

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV

FAILURE TO SIGNAL

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-559 Arrest Date: 08/17/2018 Arrest Time: 02:03

Last: CLARK First: MICHELLE Middle/Suffix: LYNN

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 06/15/1977 Arresting Officer: BRIAN S. DUMAS

Narrative

——-

On 08/17/2018, at about 2:03 AM, while on S. Twelfth St. near Emery St., in

the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant,

Michelle L. Clark, was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, between 1:00AM and 1:15AM, while at 1100 Emery St. apartment 113, City of Fulton, the defendant did throw a rock through a window belonging to the victim causing it to break. Said window had an estimated value of 200.00 dollars.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-560 Arrest Date: 08/17/2018 Arrest Time: 00:17

Last: MERRILL First: TIFFANY Middle/Suffix: L

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/27/1988 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

——-

On the 17TH day of August, 2018, at approximately 12:17AM, while in the

300 block of Oneida St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of

New York, the defendant, Tiffany L. Merrill, was arrested on an Arrest

Warrant out of Onondaga County for the charge of Grand Larceny in the

fourth degree.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-561 Arrest Date: 08/16/2018 Arrest Time: 11:51

Last: SMITH First: HAROLD Middle/Suffix: DAVID

Address: 2588 US RTE 11 Bldg: Apt:

City: PARISH State: NY Zip: 13131_____

DOB: 12/01/1972 Arresting Officer: RALPH W. MCCANN JR.

Narrative

——-

On August 16, 2018 ,at approximately 11:51 PM, while in the 200 block of

Academy Street, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Harold D. Smith was arrested for the vehicle and traffic

offenses of aggravated operation of a motor vehicle 3rd, unregistered motor

vehicle and uninspected motor vehicle.

It is alleged that on August 16, 2018 at approximately 11:51 PM, while in

the 200 block of Academy Street, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego,

State of New York, the defendant, Harold D. Smith did operate a motor vehicle. The license plates on the vehicle were found to be surrendered. The defendant’s

driving privileges for driving a motor vehicle were suspended on December 22, 2017 for insurance not in effect. The defendant’s driving privileges were

also suspended on December 23, 2017 for failure to answer a summons in the Town of Camilius, Onondaga County. The vehicle’s inspection expired on July of 2018.

Charges

——-

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

UNREGISTERED MV

UNINSPECTED MV

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-563 Arrest Date: 08/18/2018 Arrest Time: 04:02

Last: TURNER First: JASON Middle/Suffix: ALLEN

Address: 3194 ST RT 176 Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 06/13/1977 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

Narrative

——-

On 08/18/2018 at approximately 4:02 A.M, while at 141 S. First St., the

Fulton Police Department, the defendant Jason A. Turner was arrested on a

bench warrant.

The defendant, having been arraigned on the charges of 2 counts of

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree,

Operating a Motor Vehicle while having No License and having an

Unregistered Motor Vehicle, failed to appear in court as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-564 Arrest Date: 08/18/2018 Arrest Time: 04:02

Last: TURNER First: JASON Middle/Suffix: ALLEN

Address: 3194 ST RT 176 Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 06/13/1977 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

Narrative

——-

On 08/18/2018 at approximately 4:02 A.M, while at 141 S. First St., the

Fulton Police Department, the defendant Jason A. Turner was arrested on a

bench warrant.

The defendant, having been arraigned on the charges of Aggravated

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree, Aggravated

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, Operating a

Motor Vehicle while having No License, having an Unregistered Motor

Vehicle, and Failing to Stop at a Stop Sign, failed to appear in court as

ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-565 Arrest Date: 08/18/2018 Arrest Time: 04:02

Last: TURNER First: JASON Middle/Suffix: ALLEN

Address: 3194 ST RT 176 Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 06/13/1977 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

Narrative

——-

On 08/18/2018 at approximately 4:02 A.M, while at 141 S. First St., the

Fulton Police Department, the defendant Jason A. Turner was arrested on a

bench warrant.

The defendant, having been arraigned on the charges of 2 counts of

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree,

Operating a Motor Vehicle while having No License and Speed in Zone,

failed to appear in court as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-567 Arrest Date: 08/18/2018 Arrest Time: 19:03

Last: ALEXANDER First: CLARENCE Middle/Suffix: EDWIN JR

Address: 202 W. THIRD ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/20/1964 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 18th day of August, 2018, at approximately 7:03 P.M., while in the

200 block of Buffalo St., the said defendant, Clarence Alexander, was

arrested for disorderly conduct.

Its alleged that on the above mentioned date, at approximately 7:03 P.M.,

the said defendant did intentionally walk across a public roadway causing a

vehicle to stop in traffic to avoid hitting him. The said defendant’s actions did obstruct vehicular traffic.

Charges

——-

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-569 Arrest Date: 08/19/2018 Arrest Time: 16:12

Last: COLLER First: PAULA Middle/Suffix: R

Address: 202 W. FOURTH ST. S. Bldg: Apt: UPPER

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 07/13/1983 Arresting Officer: DYLAN R. HOLDEN

Narrative

——-

On the 19th day of August, 2018, at approximately 4:12 P.M., while at 126

block of Cayuga St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the said defendant, Paula R. Coller, was arrested for Petit Larceny.

On the above mentioned date, while at 126 Cayuga St., the Dollar General,

in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, at approximately

3:35 P.M., the defendant Paula R. Coller, did steal four packages of Kiss

Nails, a Spiderman series DVD, and a Batman series DVD. The defendant did so by passing the point of sale without paying for said items. All items in total were valued at $21.45, by the victim.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-570 Arrest Date: 08/19/2018 Arrest Time: 23:01

Last: SMITH First: DEVIN Middle/Suffix: J

Address: 828 HOLLY DR. Bldg: Apt: C-27

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 01/11/1994 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

——-

On the 19th day of August, 2018, at approximately 11:01 P.M., while at 828

Holly Dr., Apt. C-27, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the said defendant, Devin J. Smith, was arrested for Criminal Trespass

in the Second Degree.

Its alleged that on the 7th day of August, 2018, at approximately 6:45 A.M.,

while at 352 W. Second St. S., lower apartment, in the City of Fulton, County

of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant did knowingly enter and

remain unlawfully inside of the victim’s residence while knowing he had no right to be there.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2ND

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

