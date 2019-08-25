Cop Logs: Fulton PD 08/19/2019 – 08/25/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 08/19/2019 – 08/25/2019

Arrests From 08/19/2019 To 08/25/2019



————————————-

Arrest No.: 2019-486 Arrest Date: 08/21/2019 Arrest Time: 15:07

Last: BURR First: MICHAEL Middle/Suffix: RAYMOND

Address: 90 CANAL ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: PHOENIX State: NY Zip: 13135_____

DOB: 05/18/1985 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

——-

On the 21ST day of August, 2019, at approximately 3:07PM, while on S.

Fifth St. at Union St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Michael R. Burr, was arrested on a Bench Warrant

issued by Supreme Court Justice Norman W. Seiter Jr. on 08/13/2019 for the defendant failing to appear in IDV Court on 08/13/2019 to answer for his failure to pay restitution owed as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-502 Arrest Date: 08/19/2019 Arrest Time: 11:38

Last: REID First: MYRIS Middle/Suffix: JAMAR

Address: 511 S. FOURTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 07/31/1989 Arresting Officer: BRIAN S. DUMAS

Narrative

——-

On August 19th, 2019 at 11;38am, while at 511 S. Fourth St., Fulton, NY

13069, the defendant, Myris Jamar Reid, was arrested on charges of

Harassment in the Second Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree

and Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree.

It is alleged that on the above said date, location at about 11:00am the

defendant did, during a domestic dispute with the victim, Kimberley

Printup-Reid, grab the victim by the right arm after she stated she was calling 911. The defendant then proceeded to take the phone from the victim as she was in the process of calling 911, therefore preventing her from doing so. After the defendant grabbed the phone from the victim the victim attempted to leave the room but was unable to do so as the defendant stood in the doorway, not allowing the victim to pass.

Charges

——-

HARASSMENT 2ND

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH

UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-503 Arrest Date: 08/19/2019 Arrest Time: 20:43

Last: COLLER First: PAULA Middle/Suffix: R

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 07/13/1983 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA

Narrative

——-

On the 19th day of August, 2019, at approximately 8:43 P.M., while at 115 Oneida St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Paula R. Coller was arrested on a bench warrant, docket number CR-01083-19, issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Honorable Jerome A. Mirabito on 08/08/2019. Said warrant was issued for the defendant having failed to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-505 Arrest Date: 08/20/2019 Arrest Time: 10:47

Last: ROBERTS First: HARLIEROSE Middle/Suffix:

Address: 523 BUFFALO ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 08/16/2002 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 20th day of August, 2019, at approximately 10:47 A.M., while at 523 Buffalo St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Harlierose Roberts, was arrested on the charges of Assault 2nd, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

It is alleged that on the above date and location, at approximately 9:30 A.M. during a domestic dispute, the said defendant did possess a silver handled kitchen knife in her left hand and intentionally stabbed the victim, causing the victim to sustain an approximate one centimeter laceration on his left hand, which took five surgical stitches to close. Said actions of the defendant were likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of the victim, who is less than seventeen years old.

Charges

——-

ASSAULT 2ND

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 4TH

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-506 Arrest Date: 08/20/2019 Arrest Time: 21:01

Last: CONVERSE First: JOSEPH Middle/Suffix: RICHARD

Address: 105 BRADLEY ST Bldg: Apt:

City: LIVERPOOL State: NY Zip: 13088_____

DOB: 12/13/1999 Arresting Officer: ZACHARY R. SCRIBNER

Narrative

——-

On the 20th day of August, 2019, at approximately 9:01 P.M., while at 30 S. Twelfth St.., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Joseph R. Converse was arrested on an arrest warrant, docket number CR-01045-19, issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Honorable Jerome A. Mirabito on 08/08/2019. Said warrant was issued for the defendant having failed to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

ARREST WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-507 Arrest Date: 08/21/2019 Arrest Time: 03:41

Last: ROSARIO First: MICHAEL Middle/Suffix: JOSEPH

Address: 418 ONEIDA ST Bldg: Apt: UPPER

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/12/1994 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

Narrative

——-

On 08/21/2019 at approximately 3:41 A.M., while at 418 Oneida St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant Michael J. Rosario was arrested pursuant to an arrest warrant docket number CR-01612-19 issued by the City of Oswego Court and signed by the Hon J. Metcalf on 07/02/2019 for the charge of criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-508 Arrest Date: 08/21/2019 Arrest Time: 03:41

Last: SIMMONS First: MISTY Middle/Suffix: BLUE

Address: 301 ROCHESTER ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 05/30/1982 Arresting Officer: HUNTER M. BECKWITH

Narrative

——-

On the 21st day of August, 2019, at approximately 3:41 A.M while at 418 Oneida St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Misty Blue Simmons was arrested for escape in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree.

It is alleged that on the above date and location, at approximately 3:36 A.M. the said defendant did intentionally escape from custody after being arrested on a parole warrant, warrant number 0815242 issued on 07/26/2019, for a parole violation which was for the crime of forgery in the second degree, a class D felony. The said defendant did flee from a Uniformed Police Officer on foot after she had been handcuffed and advised she was under arrest. The said defendant did run for approximately 1/2 block before she was placed back into custody by a Uniformed Police Officer.

The said defendant did also knowingly possess 41 1mg Clonazepam

tablets that are not prescribed to her, which are classified as a schedule 4 controlled substance. Said tablets were located in the defendant’s left pant pocket.

Charges

——-

ESCAPE 2ND

CRIM. POSS. OF A CONT. SUB. 7TH

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-510 Arrest Date: 08/21/2019 Arrest Time: 12:50

Last: DARBY First: CHRISTOPHER Middle/Suffix: M

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/29/1987 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

——-

On the 21ST day of August, 2019, at approximately 12:50PM, while at 141

S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Christopher M. Darby, was arrested for Burglary in the third degree and Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the 10TH day of August, 2019, at approximately

4:00AM, while at 1013 Emery St., Byrne Dairy, City of Fulton, the defendant did knowingly and unlawfully walk into the restricted area behind the cashier counter, which is designated for store employees only. The defendant did then remove six packs of Newport Menthol King cigarettes from the shelf and conceal them on his person. The defendant then exited the area and left the store while making no attempt to pay for the merchandise. Said items had an aggregate value of $57.60.

Charges

——-

BURGLARY 3RD

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-511 Arrest Date: 08/21/2019 Arrest Time: 14:41

Last: KELLY First: KAITLYN Middle/Suffix: C

Address: 64 TALLMAN ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 03/07/2001 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA

Narrative

——-

On the 21st day of August, 2019, at approximately 2:41 P.M., while at the intersection of N. Second St. and Shaw St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Kaitlyn C. Kelly was arrested for unlawful possession of marihuana and operating a motor vehicle while using a cell phone.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date, at approximately 2:32 P.M., while at the intersection of S. Second St. and Utica St., the said defendant did operate a gray, 2009 Kia bearing NY REG JBV1723 in a northerly direction while using her cell phone. Furthermore, said defendant was found to be in possession of a black container containing a green leafy substance similar in appearance and odor to that of marihuana and two, liquid THC cartridges. Said items were located inside of the vehicle that the defendant operated and exercised control of.

Charges

——-

OPER. MV USING CELL PHONE

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-512 Arrest Date: 08/22/2019 Arrest Time: 09:48

Last: REITE First: EDWARD Middle/Suffix: M JR

Address: 1617 US RT 11 Bldg: LOT 11Apt:

City: HASTINGS State: NY Zip: 13076_____

DOB: 10/07/1985 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 22nd day of August, 2019, at approximately 9:48 A.M., while at 169 W. Second St. S., in the City of Oswego, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant Edward M. Reite Jr., was arrested on a bench

warrant issued by the Hon. David Hawthorne of the City of Fulton Court on

the 11th day of November, 2018, for the defendant having failed to appear.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-513 Arrest Date: 08/22/2019 Arrest Time: 13:55

Last: CHETNEY First: KEITH Middle/Suffix: E

Address: 95 SENECA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 11/15/1992 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

——-

On the 22nd day of August, 2019, at approximately 1:55 P.M., while at the intersection of W. First St. N. and Melrose Ave., in the Town of Granby, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Keith E. Chetney, was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 2nd degree, Unlicensed Operator, Uninspected Motor Vehicle, and Operating a Motor Vehicle while using a cell phone.

It is alleged that on the 22nd day of August, 2019, at approximately 1:45 P.M., while traveling east in the 200 block of Hannibal St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Keith E. Chetney, did operate a green Chevrolet, while knowing he did not possess a valid driver’s license. The defendant’s license was suspended for a total of 6 (6 scoffs on 5 dates), for failure to answer summons on 8/16/2018 in the Town of Van Buren, 1/21/2017 in the Town of Hannibal, 11/16/2016 in the City of Fulton, 12/26/2015 in the City of Fulton, and 12/24/2015 in the Town of Scriba. The vehicle the defendant was operating was found to be uninspected, and he did operate said vehicle while using a cell phone.

Charges

——-

UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

UNINSPECTED MV

OPER. MV USING CELL PHONE

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-515 Arrest Date: 08/22/2019 Arrest Time: 22:35

Last: HULL First: TYLER Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 36 SR 48 Bldg: Apt:

City: PHOENIX State: NY Zip: 13135_____

DOB: 10/11/1982 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 22nd day of August, 2019, at approximately 10:35pm, while in the

800 block of Emery St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Tyler Hull, was arrested on a Bench Warrant, docket number CR-02002-18. Said warrant was issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by Honorable Hawthorne on 02/21/2019 for the defendant failing to appear in court on a pending criminal action.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-516 Arrest Date: 08/22/2019 Arrest Time: 22:35

Last: HULL First: TYLER Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 36 SR 48 Bldg: Apt:

City: PHOENIX State: NY Zip: 13135_____

DOB: 10/11/1982 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

——-

On the 22nd day of August, 2019 at approximately 10:35 PM while in the

800 block of Emery St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the defendant Tyler L. Hull was arrested on a bench warrant Docket #CR-01987-18. Said warrant was signed by the Honorable David Hawthorne of the City of Fulton Court on 2/21/2019. The said defendant having failed to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-517 Arrest Date: 08/22/2019 Arrest Time: 21:54

Last: HARTMANN First: DENISE Middle/Suffix: E

Address: 14 WHITAKER RD Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 06/10/1974 Arresting Officer: CHRISTOPHER L. JONES

Narrative

——-

On the 22nd day of August, 2019, at approximately 9:54 PM, while at 14

Whitaker Rd. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Denise E. Hartmann, was arrested for Making a Punishable False Written Statement.

It is alleged that the aforesaid defendant, on the 17th day of August, 2019, at approximately 5:49 AM, while at the City of Fulton Police Department, 141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, did provide a statement to a uniformed police officer in which she reported being grabbed by an unknown male who ran off after she threatened to call 911. The information provided in the deposition by the said defendant was not factual, in that she knew the individual that grabbed her was and intentionally provided false information so he would not be located by the Fulton Police Department. The defendant’s statement was on a deposition form which did bear a legally authorized form notice which does warn that a false statement made therein is punishable as a Class A Misdemeanor. The defendant did review and sign the false statement knowing the information was false.

Charges

——-

MAKING A PUNISHABLE FALSE WRITTEN STATEMENT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-518 Arrest Date: 08/23/2019 Arrest Time: 09:51

Last: REINHARDT First: ACHILLES Middle/Suffix: SHAWN

Address: 157 N FIFTH ST Bldg: Apt: 3

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 03/06/1997 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 23rd day of August, 2019 at 9:51 AM while at City Lot #1 in the City of Fulton, New York, the said defendant, Achilles S. Reinhardt was arrested on an arrest warrant issued by the Fulton City Court and signed by the Hon. Hawthorne on 07/30/19 for Criminal Mischief in the 3rd degree.

It is alleged that on the 19th day of July, 2019 at approximately 10:00 PM, while at 157 N. Fifth St. Apt. #3, the said defendant did intentionally damage walls inside of the apartment owned by the victim, Brian White. The said defendant did punch holes in several walls of the apartment which caused an estimated damage of $300.00.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-521 Arrest Date: 08/23/2019 Arrest Time: 18:00

Last: BOYLE First: JENNA Middle/Suffix: MARY

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/13/1993 Arresting Officer: VICTOR KAUFMAN

Narrative

——-

On the 23rd day of August, 2019 while at 265 W. Fourth St. S. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York at approximately 6:00 PM the defendant Jenna M. Boyle was arrested on a Bench Warrant issued out of the City of Oswego Court on 7/18/2019. The said warrant having been issued for the original charge of Petit Larceny.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-522 Arrest Date: 08/20/2019 Arrest Time: 19:45

Last: ROSARIO First: DANIEL Middle/Suffix: B JR

Address: 418 ONEIDA ST. Bldg: Apt: UPPER

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 01/14/1993 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 20th day of August, 2019, at approximately 7:45pm, while in the 300 block of Oneida St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Daniel Rosario Jr., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Second Degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree and Unlicensed Operator.

It is alleged that on the above mention date, at approximately 7:28pm, while in the intersection of Oneida St. and S. Second St., the defendant did operate a 2006 Jeep in an easterly direction. The defendant operated said Jeep while knowing he only possessed a non-driver identification card and his privilege to drive was revoked for a total of 3 (1

scoff on 1 date). The most recent suspension being on 09/22/2017 for failure to pay driver responsibility assessment. He also had a revocation on 07/06/2017 for driving while intoxicated.

Charges

——-

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-523 Arrest Date: 08/23/2019 Arrest Time: 14:00

Last: WEAVER First: CHARLES Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 257 S. THIRD ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 10/30/1968 Arresting Officer: SOPHIA GRAVES

Narrative

——-

On the 23rd day of August, 2019, at 2:00 PM while at 141 S. First St.,

Fulton, New York the said defendant, Charles Weaver was arrested on a

criminal summons issued by the Fulton City Court and signed by the Hon.

Hawthorne on 05/08/2019 for the Fulton City Property Conservation Code

offense of failure to comply with City of Fulton Property Conservation Code.

Charges

——-

PROPERTY CONSERVATION CODE

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-526 Arrest Date: 08/24/2019 Arrest Time: 22:42

Last: HOGEBOOM First: SHANTEL Middle/Suffix: MARGARET

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 10/04/1982 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On 08/24/2019 at approximately 10:42 P.M, while at 102 W. Second St. S.

in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant

Shantel M. Hogeboom was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant docket

number CR-01027-19. Said warrant issued by the City of Fulton Court and

signed by the Hon. D. Hawthorne on 08/22/2019 for the defendant having

failed to appear.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-527 Arrest Date: 08/24/2019 Arrest Time: 22:44

Last: SMITH First: JOHN Middle/Suffix: P

Address: 102 W. SECOND ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/18/1970 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 24th day of August, 2019, at approximately 10:44 P.M., while at 102 W. Second St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant John P. Smith, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued by the Hon. Jerome A. Mirabito of the City of Fulton Court on the 22nd day of August, 2019, for the defendant having failed to appear for the purpose of arraignment.

Charges

——-

ARREST WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-528 Arrest Date: 08/24/2019 Arrest Time: 22:45

Last: HOGEBOOM First: SHANTEL Middle/Suffix: MARGARET

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 10/04/1982 Arresting Officer: HUNTER M. BECKWITH

Narrative

——-

On the 24th day of August, 2019 at approximately 10:45 P.M. while at 141 S. first St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the said defendant, Shantel Hogeboom, was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree.

On the 6th day of June, 2019 at approximately 12:17 A.M. while at 826

Holly Drive, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant did commit the crime of Criminal Trespass in the third degree when she knowingly entered and remained inside of the building without having permission to be there, by the property manager John G. Fitzgibbons. Said building is enclosed in a manner with the doors closed and locked, designed to exclude intruders.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-529 Arrest Date: 08/25/2019 Arrest Time: 00:35

Last: JACKSON First: RICHARD Middle/Suffix: DAVID JR

Address: 424 CAYUGA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 01/20/1983 Arresting Officer: HUNTER M. BECKWITH

Narrative

——-

On the 25th day of August 2019, at 12:35 a.m. while at 141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Richard D. Jackson Jr. was arrest for Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree.

On the 6th day of June 2019, at 12:17 a.m. while at 826 Holly Dr. in the City of Fulton, the defendant, Richard Jackson Jr., knowingly entered and remained unlawfully inside of the enclosed and locked building, which was designed to exclude intruders, without having permission to be there by the property manager, John G. Fitzgibbons.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-530 Arrest Date: 08/25/2019 Arrest Time: 08:00

Last: HALSTEAD First: RICHARD Middle/Suffix: BRADLEY JR

Address: 605 ONTARIO ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 07/15/1994 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 25th day of August, 2019 at 8:00 AM while at 605 Ontario St. the

said defendant, Richard B. Halstead Jr. was arrested on a Bench Warrant

issued by the Oswego County Court and signed by the Hon. James Metcalf

on 08/14/19 for failure to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-531 Arrest Date: 08/25/2019 Arrest Time: 12:24

Last: SCOVILLE First: COREY Middle/Suffix: PATRICK

Address: 409 ERIE ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 01/19/1996 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 25th day of August, 2019, at approximately 12:24 P.M., while at 109 N. Fifth St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State if New York, the said defendant, Corey P. Scoville, was arrested for aggravated family offense and criminal contempt in the second degree.

It is alleged on the above mentioned date and location at approximately 12:20 P.M., the said defendant did violate a stay away order of protection by being in the presence of the protected party, Paige E. Scoville, who is the defendant’s sister. The defendant did commit the offense of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree by violating the duly served stay away order of protection which was issued by the Hon. David Hawthorne of the City of Fulton Court on 9/27/2018 and expiring on 9/27/2019. The defendant did commit said act after having been convicted of assault in the third degree on 9/27/2018 in the City of Fulton Court in regards to domestic dispute with the same said victim, Paige E. Scoville.

Charges

——-

AGGRAVATED FAMILY OFFENSE

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-533 Arrest Date: 08/22/2019 Arrest Time: 17:09

Last: OUDERKIRK First: BRANDON Middle/Suffix: RED

Address: 109 CLIFFORD RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 06/04/1985 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 22nd day of August, 2019, at approximately 5:09pm, while in the 500 block of Oneida St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Brandon Ouderkirk, was arrested for Resisting Arrest.

It is alleged that on the above date at approximately 4:51pm, while in the 400 block of Utica St., the defendant did after being told he was under arrest by your complainant, a uniformed Police Officer, flee on foot several city blocks in an attempt to prevent the authorized arrest of himself. Said arrest was stemming from an active Arrest Warrant issued by Honorable Eby of the Oswego County Family Court.

Charges

——-

RESISTING ARREST

