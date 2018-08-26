Cop Logs: Fulton PD 08/20/2018 – 08/26/2018

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 08/20/2018 – 08/26/2018

Arrests From 08/20/2018 To 08/26/2018

————————————-

Arrest No.: 2018-572 Arrest Date: 08/21/2018 Arrest Time: 01:46

Last: MURRAY First: JOLENE Middle/Suffix: R

Address: 363 S. THIRD ST. Bldg: Apt: 4

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/13/1984 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

Narrative

——-

On 08/21/2018, at approximately 1:46 A.M, while at 363 S. Third St., the

defendant, Jolene R. Murray, was arrested for the offense of petit larceny.

It is alleged that on 07/10/2018, at approximately 10:00 P.M, while at 260 S.

Second St., the Fastrac Food Store, the said defendant did steal an unknown

brand candy bar, orange soda, and BIC brand lighter from the store. The

defendant secreted said items in her purse and left the store without paying,

or making any attempt to pay for the items. Such items having an approximate aggregate value of $6.00.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-573 Arrest Date: 08/21/2018 Arrest Time: 09:00

Last: HARNEY First: SARAH Middle/Suffix: LOUISE

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 03/11/1989 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS

Narrative

——-

On the 21st day of August, 2018, at 9:00am while at 141 S. First St. in the

City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, Sarah L. Harney was

arrested on an arrest warrant for two counts of disorderly conduct. Fulton

City Court Judge, Honorable Jerome Mirabito, issued said warrant docket #

CR-01332-18, as the defendant has not been arraigned in court for the

alleged charges, two counts of disorderly conduct, which occurred on the

23rd day of July, 2018.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-574 Arrest Date: 08/21/2018 Arrest Time: 20:06

Last: PAGAN First: JESSE Middle/Suffix: MANUEL

Address: 610 CAYUGA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 07/18/1989 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 21st day of August, 2018, at approximately 8:06 P.M., while in the

10 block of N. Sixth St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, Sate of New

York, the said defendant, Jesse M. Pagan, was arrested for Burglary in the

Second Degree, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Harassment in the Second Degree.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, at approximately 4:20 P.M.,

while at 511 Seward St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of

New York, the said defendant did during the course of a physical domestic

dispute physically forced his way into the victim’s residence by pushing the door open with one hand after being told by the victim to leave. The defendant unlawfully entered the residence and placed both of his hands around the victim’s throat, squeezing for around ten seconds causing the victim to feel dizzy. The defendant hit the victim’s head off of a kitchen cabinet when he let her go. The physical altercation took place in close proximity to three juveniles all under the age of 17 and was an act that was likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, and moral welfare of the children.

Charges

——-

BURGLARY 2ND

HARASSMENT 2ND

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD (3 Counts)

CRIM OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING/BLOOD CIRC

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-575 Arrest Date: 08/22/2018 Arrest Time: 01:24

Last: POTTER First: JESSICA Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 18 W. ELEVENTH ST. APT. Bldg: Apt: A-8

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 05/31/1988 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA

Narrative

——-

On the 22nd day of August, 2018, at approximately 1:24 A.M., while near

the intersection of W. Fourth St. S. and Gansvoort St., in the City of Fulton,

County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Jessica M. Potter was

arrested for disorderly conduct.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned time, date and location the said

defendant did yell expletives in a loud voice after having been warned by uniformed Police Officers to lower her voice. Said defendant’s actions were in close proximity to several occupied dwellings and were likely to cause public inconvenience, annoyance and alarm.

Charges

——-

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-576 Arrest Date: 08/21/2018 Arrest Time: 12:33

Last: TOOLEY First: EVERETT Middle/Suffix: R

Address: 265 W. FIRST ST. S. APT.116 Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 07/15/1949 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 21st day of August, 2018 at approximately 12:33 P.M. at 12 W. First

St. S. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Everett Tooley, was arrested on the charge of Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date and location at approximately

12:03 P.M., the said defendant did steal numerous grocery items with an

aggregate total of $83.06. Said defendant did secret the items in grocery

bags and exited the store, passing all points of sale and made no attempt to

pay for said items.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-577 Arrest Date: 08/21/2018 Arrest Time: 14:05

Last: BROWN First: JONATHAN Middle/Suffix: R

Address: HOMELESS/87 S ELEVENTH ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 07/31/2002 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 21st day of August, 2018 at approximately 2:05 P.M. at 402 Worth

St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Jonathan Brown, was arrested on the charge of Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date, at 12 W. First St. S. at

approximately 10:00 A.M., the said defendant and co-defendant Kaitlyn M

Jean, did steal numerous grocery items with an aggregate total of $40.56.

Said defendant did secret the items in grocery bags and exited the store,

passing all points of sale and made no attempt to pay for said items.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-578 Arrest Date: 08/21/2018 Arrest Time: 14:05

Last: JEAN First: KAITLYN Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 87 S. ELEVENTH ST./HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 05/21/2000 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 21st day of August, 2018 at approximately 2:05 P.M. at 402 Worth

St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Kaitlyn M Jean, was arrested on the charge of Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date, at12 W. First St. S. at

approximately 10:00 A.M., the said defendant and co-defendant Jonathan R.

Brown, did steal numerous grocery items with an aggregate total of $40.56.

Said defendant did secret the items in grocery bags and exited the store,

passing all points of sale and made no attempt to pay for said items.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-581 Arrest Date: 08/22/2018 Arrest Time: 17:30

Last: MANCHESTER First: BRIANNA Middle/Suffix: RAVEN

Address: 61 S. FIFTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 10/29/1996 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA

Narrative

——-

On the 22nd day of August, 2018, at approximately 5:30 P.M., while at 314

W. Fifth St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Brianna R. Manchester was arrested for criminal contempt in

the second degree.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date and location at approximately

5:12 P.M., the said defendant did intentionally disobey a duly served stay

away order of protection signed by Hon. David Hawthorne of the City of

Fulton Court on 11/09/2017 and expiring on 11/09/2019. The defendant did

violate said order by being at the residence of the protected party.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-582 Arrest Date: 08/23/2018 Arrest Time: 00:41

Last: RICE First: CHRISTINA Middle/Suffix: MARIE

Address: 315 W. BROADWAY Bldg: Apt: 2

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_

DOB: 08/23/1981 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA

Narrative

——-

On the 23rd day of August, 2018, at approximately 12:41 A.M., while at 315

W. Broadway Apt. 2, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Christina M. Rice was arrested for unlawfully dealing

with a child in the first degree.

It is alleged that on the 22nd day of August, 2018, at approximately 7:00

P.M., at the aforementioned location the said defendant did provide the

Victim with one Twisted Tea, an alcoholic beverage, which the victim consumed a portion of. Said defendant did provide said alcohol to the victim while knowing that she was less then twenty one years old.

Charges

——-

UNLAWFULLY DEALING WITH A CHILD 1ST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-583 Arrest Date: 08/22/2018 Arrest Time: 20:10

Last: DEAN First: NATHAN Middle/Suffix: D

Address: 112 1/2 W. SECOND ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 10/14/1993 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

——-

On the 22ND day of August, 2018, at approximately 8:10PM while in the

200 block of S. Second St, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of

New York, the defendant, Nathan D. Dean, was arrested for Improper Right

Turn, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the

seventh degree, and Unlawful Possession of Marihuana.

On the above mentioned date, at approximately 7:52PM, while in the 200

block of S. Second St. the defendant did operate a motor vehicle in a southerly direction while traveling in the easternmost southbound lane. The defendant did make a right turn from said lane into a parking lot to the west of his location crossing over the westernmost southbound lane, making an improper right turn.

Furthermore the defendant was found to possess one unopened package of N8 Suboxone Sublingual Film 8mg/2mg, a schedule III controlled substance. The defendant also possessed two white colored glassine envelopes, commonly used for the packaging of heroin, which did contain an off white powder that field tested positive for the presence of heroin. The defendant possessed all substances in his wallet which he was holding in his hand. Further the defendant did possess a silver colored electronic cigarette which did contain a liquid substance that field tested positive for the presence of marihuana in his front right pants pocket.

Charges

——-

IMPROPER RIGHT TURN

CRIM. POSS. OF A CONT. SUB. 7TH (2 Counts)

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-585 Arrest Date: 08/23/2018 Arrest Time: 19:40

Last: MILLER First: GREGORY Middle/Suffix: DONALD

Address: 358 S. SIXTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/13/1975 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 23rd day of August, 2018, at approximately 7:40 P.M., while at 621

Utica St. the said defendant Gregory D. Miller was arrested for two counts of

Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date and location, at

approximately 7:27 P.M., the said defendant did intentionally violate two duly

served full stay away orders of protection. One order of protection was

signed by the Hon. David J. Roman on 7/7/2018, expiring 1/7/2019 and the

other, order # 2018-000093, was signed by the Hon. David Hawthorne of the

City of Fulton Court on 7/11/2018, expiring 7/11/2019. The defendant did

violate the two orders by going to the residence of the protected party and engaging in a verbal argument with her.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND (2 Counts)

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-586 Arrest Date: 08/24/2018 Arrest Time: 02:48

Last: CONE First: MATTHEW Middle/Suffix: J

Address: 219 W. BROADWAY Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 05/29/1975 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

——-

On the 24TH day of August, 2018, at approximately 2:48AM, while at 219

W. Broadway, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Matthew J. Cone, was arrested for two counts of Endangering

the Welfare of a Child and Harassment in the second degree.

On the above mentioned date, at approximately 1:00AM, while at the above

location the defendant did engage in a physical domestic dispute with

co-defendant, Jessica L. King. During said dispute the defendant grabbed the

co-defendant by the hair and held her down on a bed. Said actions of the

defendant did occur in the presence of a sixteen year old and a fifteen year old. Said actions were likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, and moral welfare of the children under the age of seventeen.

Charges

——-

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD (2 Counts)

HARASSMENT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-588 Arrest Date: 08/24/2018 Arrest Time: 02:48

Last: KING First: JESSICA Middle/Suffix: LEE

Address: 219 W. BROADWAY Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 10/01/1978 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

——-

On the 24TH day of August, 2018, at approximately 2:48AM, while at 219

W. Broadway, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Jessica L. King, was arrested for two counts of Endangering

the Welfare of a Child.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, at approximately 1:00AM,

while at the above said location the defendant did engage in a physical

domestic dispute with co-defendant, Matthew J. Cone. During said dispute

the defendant approached the co-defendant in an aggressive manner while

enticing him to engage in a physical fight. The defendant had to be physically

restrained by a sixteen year old and a fifteen year old to prevent said

altercation from occurring. Said actions of the defendant were likely to be

injurious to the physical, mental, and moral welfare of the children under the

age of seventeen.

Charges

——-

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD (2 Counts)

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-589 Arrest Date: 08/24/2018 Arrest Time: 07:14

Last: SMITH First: JOHN Middle/Suffix: P

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/18/1970 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 24th day of August, 2018 at approximately 7:14 AM while in the 50

block of Worth Street in the City of Fulton, New York the defendant was

arrested on a Bench Warrant issued by Fulton City Court Judge Hawthorne

dated August 2, 2018. The defendant failed to appear in court as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-590 Arrest Date: 08/24/2018 Arrest Time: 07:14

Last: SMITH First: JOHN Middle/Suffix: P

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/18/1970 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 24th day of August, 2018, at approximately 7:14 A.M., while at the

intersection of Foster St. and Worth St., the said defendant, John P. Smith,

was arrested for resisting arrest.

It is alleged that on the 24th day of August, 2018 at approximately 7:06

A.M., while in the parking lot of 19 W. Fist St. N., the said defendant did

commit the offense of resisting arrest when he did flee from a uniformed

police officer after being told there was an active warrant for his arrest.

Furthermore, the defendant grabbed the officer’s uniform and duty belt in an

attempt to fight with the officer. The defendant would not lay on his stomach

and place his hands behind his back after being told multiple times he was

under arrest and to stop resisting.

Charges

——-

RESISTING ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-591 Arrest Date: 08/25/2018 Arrest Time: 15:49

Last: REVOIR First: KEVIN Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL

Address: 373 W. THIRD ST. S. Bldg: Apt: 3

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/08/1978 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

——-

On the 25th day of August, 2018, at approximately 3:49 p.m., while at 141 S.

First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Kevin M. Revoir, was arrested for Burglary 2nd degree, Aggravated family offense, and Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the 25th day of August, 2018, between the hours of

12:00 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. while at 217 W. First St. S., in the City of Fulton,

County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Kevin M. Revoir, did commit the act of Burglary 2nd degree and Petit Larceny. The said defendant did enter and remain unlawfully in the victim’s residence while the victim was asleep. While in the residence the said defendant did steal a single pair of the victim’s dirty underwear valued at $2.00 and left the residence with said item.

It is further alleged that on the aforementioned date, time, and location, the defendant, Kevin M. Revoir, did commit the act of aggravated family offense by committing the specified family offense of Burglary 2nd degree against the

victim which is a member of the same family. The defendant has been previously convicted of the specified family offense of Criminal Contempt 2nd degree against the same victim on April 16th, 2015 in the Fulton City Court.

Charges

——-

BURGLARY 2ND

PETIT LARCENY

AGGRAVATED FAMILY OFFENSE

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-592 Arrest Date: 08/26/2018 Arrest Time: 02:01

Last: HARRIS First: CINDI Middle/Suffix: LYN

Address: 962 CO. RT. 29 Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 03/06/1968 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA

Narrative

——-

On the 26th day of August, 2018, at approximately 2:01 A.M., while at Lock

3, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant,

Cindi L. Harris was arrested on a bench warrant issued by the Town of Dewitt

Police Department.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-593 Arrest Date: 08/26/2018 Arrest Time: 11:48

Last: MUNGER First: RYAN Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL

Address: 221 CAYUGA ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 07/25/1989 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

——-

On the 26th day of August, 2018, at approximately 11:48 A.M., while at 221

Cayuga St. apartment 2, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of

New York, the defendant was arrested on the charge of Endangering the

Welfare of a Child.

It is alleged that on the above date and location at approximately 10:49

A.M., during a domestic dispute with Jessica Knopp, the defendant, Ryan

Munger, did throw a plastic travel mug full of coffee at Knopp, who was

standing next to the six year old victim. The actions of the defendant did cause the child to be covered by coffee and the defendant did knowingly act in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of the year old victim.

Charges

——-

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-594 Arrest Date: 08/26/2018 Arrest Time: 03:10

Last: MASSEY First: ROCKY Middle/Suffix: LANE II

Address: 222 GREEN RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: MEXICO State: NY Zip: 13114_____

DOB: 09/15/1987 Arresting Officer: CHRISTIAN DEMPSEY

Narrative

——-

On August 26, 2018, at approximately 3:10 AM, while at 930 South First

Street (Red Roof Inn), in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the defendant,

Rocky L. Massey II, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

On the aforementioned date, time and location, the said defendant, after

being told previously that he needed to be quiet and not cause any further

disturbances, did make unreasonable noise by yelling profanities throughout

the hallways of the hotel. Said actions by the defendant did create public

inconvenience, annoyance and alarm.

Charges

——-

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

