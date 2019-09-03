Cop Logs: Fulton PD 08/26/2019 To 09/01/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 08/26/2019 – 09/01/2019

Arrests From 08/26/2019 To 09/01/2019



————————————-

Arrest No.: 2019-532 Arrest Date: 08/26/2019 Arrest Time: 01:00

Last: CROFOOT First: MELISSA Middle/Suffix: JANE

Address: 8314 STATE ROUTE 104 Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 05/10/1979 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 26th day of August, 2019, at approximately 1:00 A.M., while at the intersection of S. First St and Lyon St, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Melissa J. Crofoot, was arrested for the charges of Driving While Intoxicated-Felony, Consumption/Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree, and Speed in Zone.

It is alleged that on the above date, at approximately 12:42 A.M., while in the 400 block of S. Second St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant did operate a motor vehicle in a southerly direction at approximately 45 mph in a posted 30 mph zone. Said defendant did operate the above vehicle while knowing that her privilege to drive had been suspended a total of 1 ( 0 scoffs on 0 dates) on 02/16/2019 for Unsatisfied Judgment.

It is further alleged that on the above date, time and location, the said defendant did operate the above vehicle while in an intoxicated condition. The defendant had glassy, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, the odor of a consumed alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath, and had an open 12 oz Twisted Tea Can, which was about half full, located inside the vehicle. The said defendant was administered the following standardized field sobriety tests; horizontal gaze nystagmus and walk and turn, which she failed. The said defendant was also asked to recite the alphabet, which she failed. The said defendant did refuse to complete the one leg stand test. The said defendant did also refuse to submit to a chemical breath test at the police department. The said defendant has a previous conviction for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs on 04/11/2016 from the Town of Granby Court.

Charges

——-

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED-FELONY

CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL IN VEHICLE

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

SPEED IN ZONE

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-534 Arrest Date: 08/26/2019 Arrest Time: 11:35

Last: KING First: KEVIN Middle/Suffix: A

Address: 367 W. FOURTH ST. Bldg: Apt: 2

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 07/11/1968 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 26th day of August, 2019 at approximately 11:35 AM while at 141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant Kevin A. King was arrested on Bench Warrant CR-00187-19

which was signed by the Honorable David Hawthorne of the City of Fulton

Court on 8/14/2019. The said defendant having failed to appear as ordered

for a pending criminal action.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-535 Arrest Date: 08/27/2019 Arrest Time: 07:00

Last: FAVATA First: JOSHUA Middle/Suffix: D

Address: 2179 CO RT 1 Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 02/22/1982 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 28th day of August, 2019, at approximately 7:00 A.M., while at 51 S. Eleventh St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant Joshua D. Favata, was arrested on an outside agency bench warrant originating from the New York State Police Fulton barracks.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-537 Arrest Date: 08/29/2019 Arrest Time: 08:15

Last: GERARD First: SHANNON Middle/Suffix: LOUISE

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 01/09/1989 Arresting Officer: SOPHIA GRAVES

Narrative

——-

On the 29th day of August, 2019 at 8:15 AM while at 141 S. First St. Fulton, New York, the said defendant, Shannon L. Gerard was arrested on a Bench Warrant, docket # CR-00721-19, issued by the Fulton City Court and signed by the Hon. Mirabito on 08/28/19 for failure to comply with court orders.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-538 Arrest Date: 08/29/2019 Arrest Time: 08:15

Last: GERARD First: SHANNON Middle/Suffix: LOUISE

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 01/09/1989 Arresting Officer: SOPHIA GRAVES

Narrative

——-

On the 29th day of August, 2019, at 8:15 AM while at 141 S. First St.

Fulton, New York the said defendant Shannon L. Gerard was arrested on a

Bench Warrant, docket # CR-00314-19, issued by the Fulton City Court and

signed by the Hon. Mirabito on 08/28/19 for failure to appear in Court as

ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-540 Arrest Date: 08/29/2019 Arrest Time: 11:00

Last: HASKINS First: SHIRLEY Middle/Suffix: J

Address: 39 MULLEN RD Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/11/1986 Arresting Officer: SOPHIA GRAVES

Narrative

——-

On the 29th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 AM the said defendant, Shirley J. Haskins was arrested on a Bench Warrant, Docket # CR-00868-18 issued by the Fulton City Court on 08/29/19 by the Hon. Mirabito for failure to pay fines in the amount of $895.00 as ordered by the Court.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-541 Arrest Date: 08/30/2019 Arrest Time: 01:40

Last: SWANK First: DANIELLE Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 211 CO RT 36 Bldg: Apt:

City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: 13074_____

DOB: 12/29/1980 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

——-

On the 30TH day of August, 2019, at approximately 1:40AM, while in the

100 block of W. First St. N., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Danielle M. Swank, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct.

On the above mentioned date, time, and location the defendant did yell in a loud voice the word “fuck” several times after being warned by uniformed police officers to cease her conduct. The defendant did commit said act while she was sitting outside in a residential area which contained numerous occupied dwelling. Said actions of the defendant were likely to cause public inconvenience. annoyance, and alarm.

Charges

——-

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-542 Arrest Date: 09/01/2019 Arrest Time: 02:32

Last: DEYO First: JOSHUA Middle/Suffix: R

Address: 151 NORMANOR DR Bldg: Apt: 4

City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13207_____

DOB: 08/18/1990 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 1st day of September, 2019, at approximately 2:32 A.M., while at 376 County Route 3, in the Town of Granby, County of Oswego, State of

New York , the defendant, Joshua R. Deyo, was arrested for six counts of

Failed to Stop for Stop Sign, Passed Red Light, Failed to Keep Right, Speed in Zone, Reckless Driving, No Helmet-ATV, Improper/No lights ATV,

Operating an ATV on Highway, Operating within 100 Feet of Dwelling, Failing to Comply with Order and Failure to Display Plates-ATV.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date, at approximately 1:18 A.M., while at the intersection of W. First St. S. at Leitch St., the said defendant did operate a 2019 Yellow Suzuki DRZ125 dirt bike in a northerly direction while failing to display its New York State Registration plates, not wearing a helmet, having no/improper lights, operating the ATV on W. First St. S. and within 100 Feet of an occupied Dwelling between the hours of 12:00 A.M. and 6:00 A.M. The said defendant turned westbound onto Phillips St. and did intentionally flee a marked Police patrol vehicle which had lights and sirens activated and did not comply with a lawful order to stop. The said defendant turned northbound onto W. Second St. S. and continued north and through the intersection with Hart St. while failing to stop for the stop sign. The said defendant turned eastbound onto Schuyler St. and then northbound onto W. First St. S. while failing to stop for the stop sign. The said defendant did continue northbound on W. First St. S. and through the intersection with Schneck St. while passing the red signal. The said defendant turned westbound onto Worth St. and continued Westbound through the intersections with W. Third St. N. and W. Fourth St. N. while failing to stop for the stop signs at both intersections. The said defendant turned northbound onto W. Fifth St. N. and then westbound onto Hannibal St. while failing to stop for the stop sign at the intersection of W. Fifth St. N. and Hannibal St. The said defendant turned southbound onto W. Sixth St. N. then westbound onto Worth St. and then northbound onto W. Seventh St. N. The said defendant turned westbound onto Hannibal St. while failing to stop for the stop sign at the intersection. The said defendant continued westbound on Hannibal St. The said defendant in the 800 block of Hannibal St. did accelerate to approximately 45 mph in a 30 mph zone and failed to keep right by traveling west in the eastbound lane.

Charges

——-

FAILED TO STOP FOR STOP SIGN (6 Counts)

PASSED RED LIGHT

FAILED TO KEEP RIGHT

SPEED IN ZONE

RECKLESS DRIVING

NO HELMET – ATV

IMPROPER/NO LIGHTS ATV

OPERATING AN ATV ON A HIGHWAY

OPERATING WITHIN 100 FT OF DWELLING

FAILING TO COMPLY WITH ORDER

FAILURE TO DISPLAY PLATES ATV

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-543 Arrest Date: 09/01/2019 Arrest Time: 14:15

Last: MCEWEN First: ROBERT Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL

Address: 307 KINGS RD Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 05/26/1992 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 1st day of September, 2019, at approximately 2:15pm, while at 141 S. First St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Robert Mcewen, was arrested for two counts of Aggravated

Family Offense and two counts of Criminal Contempt in the second degree.

It is alleged that on the 31st day of August, 2019, at approximately

12:15pm, while at 270 N. Sixth St, the defendant did commit the specified

offense of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree by disobeying a stay

away order of protection issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by

Honorable Hawthorne on 05/28/2019 and expiring on 05/28/2020. The

defendant disobeyed said order by being in the presence of the protected

parties. Furthermore, said defendant was previously convicted of the specified offense of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree in the City of Fulton Court on 07/17/2019. The victim of that offense was a family member of said defendant.

Charges

——-

AGGRAVATED FAMILY OFFENSE (2 Counts)

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND (2 Counts)

