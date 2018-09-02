Cop Logs: Fulton PD 08/27/2018 – 09/02/2018

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 08/27/2018 – 09/02/2018

Arrests From 08/27/2018 To 09/02/2018

————————————-

Arrest No.: 2018-598 Arrest Date: 08/28/2018 Arrest Time: 08:45

Last: COLON First: ANGELO Middle/Suffix: LUIS JR

Address: 109 S. FOURTH ST. Bldg: Apt: 2

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 06/28/1995 Arresting Officer: S. BRANDON LANNING

Narrative

——-

On the 28th day of August, 2018, at approximately 8:45 A.M., while in the

2600 Blk. of St. Rt. 3, in the town of Volney, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the said defendant, Angelo L. Colon Jr., was arrested on an arrest

warrant for Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree and Harassment in the

Second Degree.

It is alleged that on the 6th day of April, 2018 at approximately 4:00 P.M.,

while at 109 S. Fourth St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of

New York the said defendant, Angelo L. Colon Jr., did intentionally strike the

victim who was 5 months pregnant, in the stomach with a closed fist, causing annoyance, pain, and alarm. The said defendant also while having no right to do so nor any reasonable grounds to believe he had such right did intentionally damage a silver Nextbook Tablet which did belong to the victim and was valued at

$100.00.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH

HARASSMENT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-599 Arrest Date: 08/28/2018 Arrest Time: 08:45

Last: COLON First: ANGELO Middle/Suffix: LUIS JR

Address: 109 S. FOURTH ST. Bldg: Apt: 2

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 06/28/1995 Arresting Officer: S. BRANDON LANNING

Narrative

——-

On the 28th day of August, 2018, at approximately, 8:45 A.M., while in the

2600 Blk. of St. Rt. 3, in the town of Volney, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the said defendant, Angelo Colon Jr. was arrested on an arrest warrant

for Harassment Second and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

It is alleged that on the 1st day of April, 2018 while at 109 S. Fourth St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant,

Angelo Colon Jr. did intentionally strike the victim on the right side of her face with a closed fist causing the victim to sustain a bruised right eye. The said defendant then acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of a child when he pushed the victim into a juvenile under the age of 17 and in close proximity to another juvenile under the age of 17.

Charges

——-

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD (2 Counts)

HARASSMENT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-600 Arrest Date: 08/29/2018 Arrest Time: 03:38

Last: FREDENBURG First: AMANDA Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 622 W SECOND ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/13/1989 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

Narrative

——-

On 08/29/2018 at approximately 3:38 A.M, while at 260 S. Second St., the

defendant Amanda L. Fredenburg was arrested on a bench warrant #8428559 issued by the Town of Clay Court on 07/19/2018.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-601 Arrest Date: 08/29/2018 Arrest Time: 19:10

Last: CATHERMAN First: TRAVIS Middle/Suffix: JOHN

Address: 514 ONTARIO ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/01/1997 Arresting Officer: DYLAN R. HOLDEN

Narrative

——-

On August 29, 2018, at approximately 7:10 AM, while at 141 S. First St.,

in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the defendant, Travis J. Catherman,

was arrested for petit larceny.

On August 1st, 2018 , at approximately 5:05 PM, while at 260 S. Second

St. (Fastrac), the said defendant, did steal one 12 ounce can of Red Bull from

Fastrac. The said defendant did secrete the can into his shorts and left the

store making no attempt to pay for the item. Said defendant attempted to

avoid security cameras by hiding his face before exiting the store.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-602 Arrest Date: 08/30/2018 Arrest Time: 09:20

Last: DELANEY First: RYAN Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL

Address: 823 HANNIBAL ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/18/1994 Arresting Officer: VICTOR KAUFMAN

Narrative

——-

On the 30th of August, 2018 at approximately 9:20 AM while at 141 S. First

St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant

Ryan M. Delaney was arrested on Arrest Warrant docket number CR-01460-18 which was signed by the Honorable Jerome Mirabito of the City of Fulton Court on 8/15/2018. Said warrant charged the said defendant with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property Fifth Degree.

It is alleged that on the 1st of June, 2018 at approximately 2:46 PM while at

304 W. Broadway the said defendant was knowingly in possession of stolen

property. The defendant was in possession of a stolen female’s purple Huffy

“Dakota” Mountain Bicycle valued at $56.00. The said defendant did then sell

the bicycle which belonged to the victim to Otto’s Used Thrift Store for $10.00.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY 5TH

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-603 Arrest Date: 08/30/2018 Arrest Time: 20:54

Last: BONNIE First: HENRY Middle/Suffix: JAY

Address: 460 O’CONNOR RD. Bldg: Apt: LOT 2

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 08/07/1967 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA

Narrative

——-

On the 30th day of August, 2018, at approximately 9:03 P.M., while at 104

W. Broadway, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Henry J. Bonnie was arrested for aggravated unlicensed

operator in the third degree, unlicensed operator, uninspected motor vehicle

and no/inadequate tail lamps.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date at approximately 8:54 P.M.,

while in the 250 blk of W. First St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of

Oswego, State of New York the said defendant did operate a motor vehicle in a southerly direction while having an inadequate tail lamp on the driver’s side. Said defendant did operate said vehicle while knowing that he did not possess a valid New York State Drivers License as it had expired on 08/07/2018 and that his privilege to drive was suspended on 08/25/2018 for failure to pay driver responsibility assessment. Furthermore said vehicle was found to be uninspected.

Charges

——-

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV

UNINSPECTED MV

NO/INADEQUATE TAIL LIGHTS

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-604 Arrest Date: 08/31/2018 Arrest Time: 10:51

Last: TERRAMIGGI First: ANTHONY Middle/Suffix: DAVID SR

Address: 410 WORTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 12/17/1979 Arresting Officer: VICTOR KAUFMAN

Narrative

——-

On the 31st day of August, 2018, at approximately 10:51 A.M., while at 314

S. Second St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Anthony D. Terramiggi Sr., was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree.

It is alleged that on the 31st day of August, 2018, at approximately 10:51

A.M., while at 314 S. Second St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego,

State of New York, the defendant, Anthony D. Terramiggi Sr., did knowingly

and unlawfully possess 3.5 oblong white pills stamped M367 in an unlabeled

prescription container which was located inside of the vehicle he was operating. The pills were found to be acetaminophen/hydrocodone 325mg/10mg and are classified as a Schedule 2 controlled substance.

Charges

——-

CRIM. POSS. OF A CONT. SUB. 7TH

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-605 Arrest Date: 09/02/2018 Arrest Time: 09:20

Last: BOYLE First: JESSICA Middle/Suffix: A

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/13/1993 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 2nd day of September, 2018, at approximately 9:20am, while at City

Lot 4, City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant,

Jessica Boyle, was arrested on an Bench Warrant, numbered CR-01297-18,

issued by the City of Fulton Courts and signed by Hon. Hawthorne on 08/29/2018. Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing to appear in court for the purpose of arraignment.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-606 Arrest Date: 09/02/2018 Arrest Time: 11:15

Last: POTTER First: SINJIN Middle/Suffix: ZACHARY

Address: 251 S. THIRD ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 05/15/1993 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 2nd day of September, 2018, at approximately 11:15 A.M., while at

251 S. Third St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the said defendant, Sinjin Z. Potter, was arrested for Criminal Obstruction of

Breathing and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

It is alleged that on the above date and location at approximately 11:07

A.M., the said defendant did during the course of a domestic dispute place

his left hand around the victim’s throat and squeezed for several seconds, making it hard for the victim to breath. While the defendant had his hands around the victim’s throat he was holding a child in his right arm. The defendant did act in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of a child under the age of seventeen.

Charges

——-

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

CRIM OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING/BLOOD CIRC

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-607 Arrest Date: 09/02/2018 Arrest Time: 09:20

Last: BOYLE First: JESSICA Middle/Suffix: A

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/13/1993 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 2nd day of September, 2018, at approximately 9:20am, while at City

Lot 4, City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant,

Jessica Boyle, was arrested on an Arrest Warrant, numbered CR-01299-18,

issued by the City of Fulton Courts and signed by Hon. Hawthorne on

08/29/2018. Said warrant was for the crime of Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the 8th day of July, 2018, at approximately 1:30pm,

while in Price Chopper, 12 W. First St. S., the defendant did steal three

Fusion Pro Style Razors valued at $24.99 each and a Con Air curling iron

valued at $13.99. The defendant did secrete the items in her purse and left

the store making no attempt to pay for said items.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...