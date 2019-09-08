Cop Logs: Fulton PD 09/02/2019 – 09/08/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 09/02/2019 – 09/08/2019

Arrests From 09/02/2019 To 09/08/2019



————————————-

Arrest No.: 2019-545 Arrest Date: 09/03/2019 Arrest Time: 00:15

Last: BUTCHINO First: JESSE Middle/Suffix: J

Address: 1006 SILK RD. / HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 12/04/1985 Arresting Officer: BRIAN S. DUMAS

Narrative

——-

On September 3rd, 2019, at about 12:15am, while at Foster Park, the

defendant, Jesse J. Butchino, was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant,

issued by City of Fulton Court Judge, Hon. David Hawthorne on August

15th, 2019. It is alleged that the defendant having been arrested for the charge of Petit Larceny on July 17th, 2019 and released on an appearance ticket, failed to appear in court as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-546 Arrest Date: 09/03/2019 Arrest Time: 04:42

Last: NAPOLITANO First: RALPH Middle/Suffix: JOHN III

Address: 85 GROVEVILLE RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: BUXTON State: ME Zip: 04093_____

DOB: 05/11/1996 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

Narrative

——-

On the 3rd day of September, 2019 at approximately 4:42 A.M. while in the 300 block of Rochester St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Ralph Napolitano, was arrested for Burglary in the second degree, Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree, Harassment in the second degree, and two counts of Criminal Contempt in the first degree.

On the above mentioned date at approximately 4:22 A.M. while at 213

Buffalo St. the said defendant did enter and remain unlawfully in the

apartment of the victim, Sandra Meeker, by breaking through the latched

apartment door. The defendant did damage the apartment door frame and a

black wooden dresser which constituted a total aggregate value of less than $250.00. The defendant did subject the victim to physical contact by pushing her two times in violation of a duly served stay away order of protection issued by Lysander Town Court Judge Michael Bryant, on January 16th 2019 (order number 2019-000011.) This physical contact did cause the victim to be harassed, annoyed and alarmed. The defendant did also violate the stay away order of protection after being previously convicted of Criminal Contempt in the second degree within the preceding five years having been convicted of said crime on December 3rd, 2018, in Covert Town Court, Seneca County, NY.

Charges

——-

BURGLARY 2ND

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 1ST

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 1ST

HARASSMENT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-547 Arrest Date: 09/03/2019 Arrest Time: 08:30

Last: PERO First: RACHEL Middle/Suffix: MARY

Address: 520 ONEIDA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 12/15/1969 Arresting Officer: HUNTER M. BECKWITH

Narrative

——-

On the 3rd day of September, 2019 at approximately 8:30 A.M, while at 141

S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Rachel M. Pero was arrested on a NYSP Fulton bench warrant, docket number CR-01471-18, issued on 08/29/19 by the Hon. Mirabito of the Fulton City Court for failure to pay fine.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-548 Arrest Date: 09/03/2019 Arrest Time: 19:41

Last: MERRILL First: TIFFANY Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 207 SENECA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/27/1988 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

——-

On the 3RD day of September, 2019, at approximately 7:41PM, while at 9

W. First St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Tiffany L. Merrill, was arrested on an active warrant through the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for the charge of Petit Larceny.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-549 Arrest Date: 09/03/2019 Arrest Time: 19:41

Last: MERRILL First: TIFFANY Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 207 SENECA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/27/1988 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

——-

On the 3RD day of September, 2019, at approximately 7:41PM, while at 9

W. First St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Tiffany L. Merrill, was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree.

On the above mentioned date, time, and location the defendant did

knowingly and unlawfully possess one opened package of Buprenorphine

and Naloxone Sublingual Film 8mg/2mg, a schedule III controlled substance. The defendant did possess said substance inside of her wallet which she had on her person.

Charges

——-

CRIM. POSS. OF A CONT. SUB. 7TH

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-550 Arrest Date: 09/05/2019 Arrest Time: 00:19

Last: COOK First: ZACHARY Middle/Suffix: WILLIAM

Address: 717 W. BROADWAY Bldg: Apt: C4

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 07/08/2000 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS

Narrative

——-

On the 5th day of September, 2019, at 12:19am while at 717 W Broadway

in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, Zachary W.

Cook was arrested for criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the

welfare of a child and harassment in the second degree.

It is alleged that on the 4th day of September, 2019, at 11:42pm, while at 717 W Broadway Apt C-4 in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Zachary W. Cook was involved in a physical

domestic dispute with the victim. The said defendant did place his hands over the mouth of the victim to try and keep her from screaming causing the victim’s breathing to be impeded. The defendant also did hit the victim in the mouth and shove the victim across the room, with the intent to harass annoy and alarm the victim. The defendant’s actions were all done knowing that they were in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental and morale welfare of the victim who is less than 17 years of age.

Charges

——-

CRIM OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING/BLOOD CIRCULATION

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

HARASSMENT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-551 Arrest Date: 09/05/2019 Arrest Time: 16:25

Last: BARTOSEK First: JOSEPH Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL

Address: 18 CATHERINE ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 07/15/1989 Arresting Officer: ZACHARY R. SCRIBNER

Narrative

——-

On the 5th day of September, 2019 at approximately 4:25 P.M. while at 107 N. Third St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said the defendant, Joseph M. Bartosek was arrested for Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date at approximately 4:00 P.M. while at 143 N. Third St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant did steal property. The defendant did take a grey and black colored California Republic T-shirt and a red Nike T-shirt off the clothing racks from the Salvation Army Thrift Store. The defendant entered the fitting room where he put the shirts on then left the store passing all points of sale and making no attempt to pay for said items. The property had a total aggregate value of $8.98.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-552 Arrest Date: 09/06/2019 Arrest Time: 10:44

Last: SPEARS First: WILLIAM Middle/Suffix: LEWIS

Address: 252 W. THIRD ST. S. Bldg: Apt: 3

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/06/1979 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 6th day of September, 2019, at 10:44am, while at 252 W. Third St. S., in the City of Fulton, the defendant, William L. Spears, was arrested for criminal contempt in the first degree, aggravated family offense, unlawful imprisonment and harassment second.

It is alleged that on the above stated date and location, at approximately 10:18am, the defendant did, during a domestic dispute with the victim, Andrea L. Spears, repeatedly push the victim causing her to feel harassed, and did stand in front of the exit door preventing her from leaving the residence. The defendants actions are in violation of a duly served order of protection (order #:2019-000012), issued by the Hon. David H. Hawthorne, City Court Judge, Fulton City Court on the 20th day of February, 2019 and expiring on the 30th of August, 2023, ordering the defendant to refrain from any criminal offense against the victim. Said defendant was also convicted of criminal contempt in the second degree, a qualifying family offense, on the 30th day of August, 2018 in Fulton City Court.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 1ST

AGGRAVATED FAMILY OFFENSE

UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND

HARASSMENT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-553 Arrest Date: 09/07/2019 Arrest Time: 11:38

Last: CHEVIER First: DEVON Middle/Suffix: C.R.

Address: 1100 EMERY ST. Bldg: Apt: 327

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/04/1999 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 7th day of September, 2019, at approximately 11:38am, while at

1100 Emery St., apt. 327, in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the

defendant Devon C.R. Chevier, was arrested for harassment in the second

degree, criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal contempt in the first degree.

It is alleged that on the above stated date and location, at approximately 11:21am, the defendant did, during a domestic dispute with the victim, Katie A. Tyrrell, hit the victim in the back and with his hands around the victims’ neck, did push the victim against a wall while lifting the victim off the ground causing the victim to not be able to breathe for several seconds. The defendants actions are in violation of an order protection (order #: 2019-000104), issued by the Hon. David H. Hawthorne, City Court Judge, Fulton City Court, on the 15th day of July, 2019, expiring on the 15th day of July, 2020, ordering the defendant to refrain from any criminal offense against the victim.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 1ST

HARASSMENT 2ND

CRIM OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING/BLOOD CIRC

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-554 Arrest Date: 09/08/2019 Arrest Time: 10:26

Last: MANFORD First: GEORGE Middle/Suffix: CHARLES JR

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: __________

DOB: 03/28/1976 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On September 8, 2019, at approximately 10:26 AM, while at 265 W. First

St., apartment 112, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, George C Manford Jr. was arrested on a bench warrant

issued on September 6, 2019 by the City of Fulton Court Judge, Hon. Jerome Mirabito. The said bench warrant was issued for the defendant having been directed to participate in a court ordered program and/or services and having failed to comply.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-555 Arrest Date: 09/08/2019 Arrest Time: 15:43

Last: BAILEY First: AMANDA Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 603 BUFFALO ST. Bldg: Apt: 1

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 01/11/1991 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 8th day of September, 2019, at approximately 3:43 P.M., while at the intersection of S. Sixth St. at Buffalo St. the said defendant Amanda L. Bailey, was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree, and unlicensed operator.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date and location at

approximately 3:28 P.M., the said defendant did operate a motor vehicle through the above stated intersection while knowing her privilege to drive was suspended. Said defendant’s license was suspended for a total of 2 (2 scoffs on 1 date). Said suspensions were for two failure to answer a summons in the City of Oswego on 8/5/2019.

Charges

——-

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-556 Arrest Date: 09/05/2019 Arrest Time: 13:13

Last: CONNOLLY First: NICOLE Middle/Suffix: CATHERINE

Address: 619 W. THIRD ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 08/18/1987 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA

Narrative

——-

On the 5th day of September, 2019, at approximately 1:13 P.M., while near the intersection of N. Second St. and Erie St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Nicole C. Connolly was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operator in the second degree, unlicensed operator and operating a motor vehicle while using a cell phone.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date, at approximately 1:00 P.M., while at the intersection of S. Second and Utica St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant did operate a motor vehicle in a northerly direction while using a cell phone. Said defendant did operate said vehicle while knowing that she does not possess a New York State drivers License and that her privilege to drive was suspended on 06/30/2016 for failure to answer a summons in the City of Fulton, Oswego County, on 01/21/2016 for failure to pay fine in the City of Fulton, Oswego County, on 12/01/2012 for failure to pay fine in the Town of Granby, Oswego County and on 03/15/2012 for failure to pay fine in the Town of Volney, Oswego County.

Charges

——-

OPER. MV USING CELL PHONE

UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

