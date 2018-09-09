Cop Logs: Fulton PD 09/03/2018 – 09/09/2018

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 09/03/2018 – 09/09/2018

Arrests From 09/03/2018 To 09/09/2018

Arrest No.: 2018-608 Arrest Date: 09/03/2018 Arrest Time: 01:11

Last: INGISON First: LISA Middle/Suffix: RENEE

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-____

DOB: 12/11/1978 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

On the 3rd day of September, 2018, at approximately 1:11 A.M., while at

12 W. First St. S., the Price Chopper, in the City of Fulton, County of

Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Lisa R. Ingison, was arrested for

criminal impersonation in the second degree and two counts of criminal

possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date, at approximately 1:05 A.M.,

while at the above location the said defendant did provide the name of Lisa

R. Polhemus to a uniformed Police Officer while knowing said information

provided to be false. The defendant did assume said character to avoid being

arrested on an active warrant for her arrest through the Oswego City Police

Department. Furthermore said defendant did knowingly and unlawfully

possess two unopened packages of N8 Suboxone Sublingual Film 8mg/2mg,

a schedule III controlled substance, in a backpack which she had in her

possession. Further the defendant did possess a clear plastic baggy which

contained an off white crystal substance that field tested positive for the

presence of Methamphetamine/MDMA, in her bra which she was wearing.

Charges

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 7TH (2 Counts)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 2ND

Arrest No.: 2018-609 Arrest Date: 09/03/2018 Arrest Time: 02:23

Last: SLIGHT First: EMILIE Middle/Suffix: LYN

Address: 415 W. SECOND ST. S Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 08/31/1990 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK

Narrative

On 09/03/18 at about 2:23 AM, while at 46 N. First St. in the City of

Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Emilie L.

Slight, was arrested for the offense of falsely reporting an incident in the third degree.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date and location, at about 2:10

AM, while knowing the information reported was false, and while acting in

concert with co-defendant Mark W. Shear Jr., the said defendant did tell the

co-defendant to call 911 for her and request an ambulance for abdominal pain. The said defendant then told ambulance personnel that she needed emergency transport for abdominal pain. The defendant later admitted that she and the co-defendant only called 911 for an ambulance because they wanted a ride to Oswego.

Charges

FALSELY REPORTING AN INCIDENT 3RD

Arrest No.: 2018-610 Arrest Date: 09/03/2018 Arrest Time: 02:18

Last: SHEAR First: MARK Middle/Suffix: WYNMAN JR

Address: 17 ELLEN ST Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 08/31/1986 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK

Narrative

On 09/03/18 at about 2:18 AM, while at 46 N. First St. in the City of

Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Mark W.

Shear Jr., was arrested for the offense of falsely reporting an incident in the

third degree.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date and location at about 2:10

AM., while knowing the information reported was false, and while acting in

concert with co-defendant Emilie L. Slight, the said defendant did call 911

and request an ambulance for the co-defendant for abdominal pain. The

co-defendant then told ambulance personnel that she needed emergency

transport for abdominal pain. The defendant later admitted that he called 911

for an ambulance only because they wanted a ride to Oswego.

Charges

FALSELY REPORTING AN INCIDENT 3RD

Arrest No.: 2018-612 Arrest Date: 09/04/2018 Arrest Time: 01:45

Last: ANDERSEN First: MAXWELL Middle/Suffix: J

Address: 14 LINCOLN AVE Bldg: Apt:

City: BINGHAMTON State: NY Zip: 13905_____

DOB: 04/15/2000 Arresting Officer: RICK N. HAHN

Narrative

On the 4th day of September 2018, at approximately 1:45 AM, while in the

150 block of S. Second St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of

New York, the defendant, Maxwell J. Andersen, was arrested for speeding in

zone and Unlawful Possession of Marihuana.

It is alleged that on the above stated date, at approximately 1:35 AM, while

in the 100 block of N. Second St. in the City of Fulton, the defendant did

operate a motor vehicle in a southerly direction at 55 mph in a posted 30 mph zone. Furthermore the defendant did also possess two clear plastic baggies containing a green leafy substance which had the odor and appearance of Marihuana and which the defendant stated was Marihuana.

Charges

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA

SPEED IN ZONE

Arrest No.: 2018-613 Arrest Date: 09/04/2018 Arrest Time: 10:21

Last: HARRIS First: CINDI Middle/Suffix: LYN

Address: 962 CO. RT. 29 Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 03/06/1968 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA

Narrative

On the 4th day of September, 2018, at approximately 10:21 A.M., while at

141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Cindi L. Harris, was arrested for criminal possession of a

controlled substance in the seventh degree.

It is alleged that on the 26th day of August, 2018, at approximately 2:01

A.M., while at 22 S. First St., Lock 3, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego,

State of New York, the said defendant did knowingly and unlawfully possess

one, folded piece of magazine paper containing an off white powdery substance that field tested positive for the presence of heroin. Said defendant did possess said folded piece of magazine paper in her bra which she was wearing.

Charges

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 7TH

Arrest No.: 2018-614 Arrest Date: 09/04/2018 Arrest Time: 20:10

Last: WAITE First: MEGAN Middle/Suffix: M

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_

DOB: 10/28/1998 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

On the 4th day of September, 2018, at approximately 8:10pm, while at Price

Chopper, 12 W. First St. S., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Megan Waite, was arrested on a Bench Warrant,

numbered CR-01266-18, issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by

Hon. Hawthorne on 07/26/2018. Said warrant was issued for the defendant

failing to appear in court for the purpose of arraignment.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT

Arrest No.: 2018-615 Arrest Date: 09/04/2018 Arrest Time: 20:10

Last: WAITE First: MEGAN Middle/Suffix: M

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_

DOB: 10/28/1998 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

On the 4th day of September, 2018, at approximately 8:10pm, while at Price

Chopper, 12 W. First St. S., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Megan Waite, was arrested on a Bench Warrant,

numbered CR-01163-18, issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by

Hon. Hawthorne on 07/26/2018. Said warrant was issued for the defendant

failing to appear in court for the purpose of arraignment.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT

Arrest No.: 2018-616 Arrest Date: 09/04/2018 Arrest Time: 22:30

Last: SMALLS First: RICHARD Middle/Suffix: ANTHONY

Address: 323 W. NEWELL ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13205_____

DOB: 03/31/1985 Arresting Officer: JEFF MARGREY

Narrative

On the 4th day of September, 2018, at approximately 10:30 pm, while at

4155 SR 31., Town of Clay. County of Onondaga, State of New York, the

defendant, Richard A. Smalls, was arrested on a Bench Warrant, numbered:

CR-01224-18, issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by Hon.

Hawthorne on 08/30/2018. Said warrant was issued due to the defendant

having been arraigned upon a accusatory instrument, and the said defendant

failed to appear in court as ordered.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

Arrest No.: 2018-617 Arrest Date: 09/05/2018 Arrest Time: 13:14

Last: WAITE First: MEGAN Middle/Suffix: M

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_

DOB: 10/28/1998 Arresting Officer: RICK N. HAHN

Narrative

On the 5th day of September, 2018, at 1:14pm, while in the 300 block of S.

Second St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the

defendant, Megan M. Waite, was arrested for Petit Larceny and Criminally

Possessing a Hypodermic Instrument.

On the above stated date, at approximately 1:08 PM, while at 260 S.

Second St. (Fastrac) in the City of Fulton, the defendant did intentionally

steal a turkey wrap valued at $4.49 and an Orient Noodle bowl valued at

$5.99 from inside the business and proceeded to leave without attempting to

pay for said items.

Furthermore it is alleged that on the above stated date, at approximately

1:15 PM, while at 141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton the said defendant did

possess two hypodermic syringes in her bra, that were not obtained or

possessed pursuant to section 3381 of the New York State Public Health

Law.

Charges

CRIMINALLY POSSESSING A HYPODERMIC INSTRUMENT

PETIT LARCENY

Arrest No.: 2018-618 Arrest Date: 09/05/2018 Arrest Time: 17:27

Last: MITCHELL First: CHRISTOPHER Middle/Suffix: THOMAS

Address: 620 W. SECOND ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 03/06/1996 Arresting Officer: VICTOR KAUFMAN

Narrative

On September 5, 2018, at approximately 5:27 PM, while in the 600 block

of West Second Street, in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the

defendant, Christopher T. Mitchell, was arrested on an Oswego County Court

Bench Warrant, issued by the Honorable James Metcalf. Said warrant was

issued for the defendant failing to appear in court as ordered.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

Arrest No.: 2018-619 Arrest Date: 09/04/2018 Arrest Time: 18:45

Last: YEH First: ANNYA Middle/Suffix: MEI

Address: 606 SENECA ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/23/2000 Arresting Officer: VICTOR KAUFMAN

Narrative

On the 4th of September, 2018 at approximately 6:45 PM while in the 500

block of Utica St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Annya M. Yeh, was arrested for two counts of Aggravated

Unlicensed Operator Third Degree and two counts of Unlicensed Operator of

a Motor Vehicle.

It is alleged that on the above stated date and location at approximately

6:42 PM the said defendant did operate a on a public highway while knowing that she had no driver’s license as well as knowing that her privilege to operate a motor vehicle on a public highway was suspended. The said suspensions were for two failure to answer a summons in the City of Fulton on 11/10/2017 and for failure to answer a summons in the City of Fulton on 4/28/2018.

Charges

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR (2 Counts)

UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV (2 Counts)

Arrest No.: 2018-620 Arrest Date: 09/06/2018 Arrest Time: 01:54

Last: DEVAUL First: TODD Middle/Suffix: GREGORY

Address: 7070 HIGHBRIDGE RD Bldg: Apt:

City: FAYETTEVILLE State: NY Zip: 13066_____

DOB: 12/10/1988 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

Narrative

On the 6th day of August, 2018, at approximately 1:54 A.M., while at S.

Tenth St. and Cayuga St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of

New York, the defendant, Todd G. Devaul was arrested on a bench warrant,

docket number CR-00823-18 issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed

by the Honorable David Hawthorne on 07/26/2018. Said warrant was issued

for the defendant having failed to appear as ordered.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT

Arrest No.: 2018-621 Arrest Date: 09/06/2018 Arrest Time: 01:54

Last: DEVAUL First: TODD Middle/Suffix: GREGORY

Address: 7070 HIGHBRIDGE RD Bldg: Apt:

City: FAYETTEVILLE State: NY Zip: 13066_____

DOB: 12/10/1988 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA

Narrative

On the 6th day of August, 2018, at approximately 1:54 A.M., while at S.

Tenth St. and Cayuga St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of

New York, the defendant, Todd G. Devaul was arrested on a bench warrant,

docket number CR-00824-18 issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed

by the Honorable David Hawthorne on 07/26/2018. Said warrant was issued

for the defendant having failed to appear as ordered.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT

Arrest No.: 2018-622 Arrest Date: 09/06/2018 Arrest Time: 01:54

Last: DEVAUL First: TODD Middle/Suffix: GREGORY

Address: 7070 HIGHBRIDGE RD Bldg: Apt:

City: FAYETTEVILLE State: NY Zip: 13066_____

DOB: 12/10/1988 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

Narrative

On 09/06/2018, at approximately 1:54 A.M, while in the area of S. Tenth St.

and Cayuga St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant Todd G. DeVaul was arrested on an arrest warrant issued by

the City of Fulton Court on 07/26/2018 for the offense of discharging a

firearm.

It is alleged, that on 05/24/2018 at approximately 7:16 P.M while at 58 S.

Tenth St., the said defendant did fire three BB rounds from a black Daisy

Powerline 856, .177 calibre air powered rifle bearing serial number 72756.

The BB rounds which the defendant fired from the air rifle struck the stop sign

located at S. Tenth St. and Utica St.

Charges

DISCHARGING A FIREARM

Arrest No.: 2018-623 Arrest Date: 09/06/2018 Arrest Time: 22:28

Last: BANACK First: MARTIN Middle/Suffix: ANTHONY

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: State: NY Zip: __________

DOB: 09/22/1987 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

On the 6th day of September 2018, at 10:28 p.m., while at 1100 Emery St.

Apt. 314, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Martin Banack was arrested for Criminal Impersonation in the

Second Degree.

On the 6th day of September 2018, at 10:20 p.m. while at 1100 Emery

St. Apt. 314, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Martin Banack did provide me, a Uniformed Police Officer, with

the name Jordan Spencer while I was investigating a burglary complaint.

Said defendant intentionally did such act in order to prevent me from

discovering he was a wanted person through the New York State Department

of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Charges

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 2ND

Arrest No.: 2018-624 Arrest Date: 09/06/2018 Arrest Time: 14:35

Last: REDMAN First: ALEXIS Middle/Suffix: A

Address: 408 S. FOURTH ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 06/13/2002 Arresting Officer: JEREMY HUTCHINSON

Narrative

On the 6th day of September, 2018 at approximately 2:35 pm while at 6

William Gillard Dr. in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the defendant,

Alexis A. Redman, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

It is alleged that the defendant did yell and swear while in the hallway of G. Ray Bodley High School. The defendant was asked several times to lower

her voice and refrain from swearing by a uniformed police officer. Said

actions by the defendant caused annoyance and alarm as several staff

members and students had looked outside their class rooms due to the

disruption. After being warned to stop such behavior several times or face

arrest, the defendant did continue to yell expletives.

Charges

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Arrest No.: 2018-626 Arrest Date: 09/05/2018 Arrest Time: 22:20

Last: COOK First: TYLER Middle/Suffix: P

Address: 834 ONEIDA ST. Bldg: Apt: A

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-____

DOB: 05/06/1992 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

On the 5TH day of September, 2018, at approximately 10:20PM, while on

S. Fifth St. at Buffalo St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of

New York, the defendant, Tyler P. Cook, was arrested on an active Bench

Warrant out of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department.

Charges

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

Arrest No.: 2018-627 Arrest Date: 09/08/2018 Arrest Time: 17:32

Last: GARDENAR First: JOSEPH Middle/Suffix: MATTHEW

Address: 256 1/2 S. SEVENTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/09/1974 Arresting Officer: DYLAN R. HOLDEN

Narrative

On the 8th of September at approximately 5:32 PM while at the intersection

of S. Sixth St. and Rochester St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego,

State of New York, the defendant, Joseph M. Gardenar was arrested for the

City Ordinance Violation of Open Container.

It is alleged that on the above stated date and location at approximately

5:23 PM the said defendant did consume an alcoholic beverage while on the

roadway of S. Sixth St. at the intersection. Said alcoholic beverage was a 25

oz. can of Natty Daddy, and was 8% alcohol.

Charges

OPEN CONTAINER

Arrest No.: 2018-628 Arrest Date: 09/09/2018 Arrest Time: 14:38

Last: SERENO First: ERIC Middle/Suffix: LOUIS

Address: 51 KINGDOM RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 01/17/1977 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK

Narrative

On 09/09/18 at about 2:38 PM, while at the VFW Memorial Park, located

at 266 N. Fifth St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the said defendant, Eric L. Sereno, was arrested for the offenses of

criminal contempt in the second degree and assault in the third degree.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date and location, at about 2:40

PM, the said defendant approached the victim and was standing within feet

of her while assaulting a third person who he believed to be her paramour.

Said actions by the defendant showed intentional disobedience to the lawful

mandate of a court. To wit: the defendant was ordered to stay away from the

victim as outlined in a duly served order of protection. Said order was issued

by the Honorable Theodore H. Limpert, of the City of Syracuse Court on

06/05/18. It does not expire until 12/04/18. It is further alleged that with

intent to cause physical injury to a different victim, the said defendant

punched the second victim at least twice in his face causing him to fall to the

ground, and possibly lose consciousness for a short period of time. Said

actions by the defendant caused minor bleeding on the victim’s nose and ear,

significant swelling about the victim’s face and left cheek area, damage to

partial denture appliances in his mouth, blood in the white of his left eye, and

significant facial and head pain.

Charges

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

ASSAULT 3RD

