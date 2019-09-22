Cop Logs: Fulton PD 09/16/2019 – 09/22/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 09/16/2019 – 09/22/2019

Arrests From 09/16/2019 To 09/22/2019



Arrest No.: 2019-570 Arrest Date: 09/16/2019 Arrest Time: 10:50

Last: ROWE First: CLINTON Middle/Suffix: EUGENE JR

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 12/14/1985 Arresting Officer: ZACHARY R. SCRIBNER

Narrative

On the 16th day of September, 2019 at approximately 10:50 A.M. while at 24 Foster St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the said defendant, Clinton E. Rowe, was arrested for Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that between the 14th day and 16th day of August, 2019 while at 619 Academy St the said defendant did steal property when he took a green in color Flagstaff Iron Horse bicycle valued at $150.00 off of the property without having any permission to take said property.

Charges

PETIT LARCENY

Arrest No.: 2019-571 Arrest Date: 09/16/2019 Arrest Time: 13:51

Last: BENNETT First: JOSEPH Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL

Address: 35 PATRICK CIRCLE Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 05/20/1986 Arresting Officer: ZACHARY R. SCRIBNER

Narrative

On the 16th day of September, 2019 at approximately 1:51 P.M. while at S. Second St. & Oneida St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the said defendant, Joseph M. Bennett, was arrested for Petit

Larceny.

It is alleged that between the 14th day and 16th day of August, 2019 while at 619 Academy St the said defendant did steal property when he took a blue in color Pacific bicycle valued at $50.00 off of the property without having any permission to take said property.

Charges

PETIT LARCENY

Arrest No.: 2019-572 Arrest Date: 09/17/2019 Arrest Time: 06:36

Last: DAILEY First: KYLE Middle/Suffix: LEE

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 02/02/1992 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

On the 17th day of September, 2019, at approximately 6:36 A.M., while on the Oneida Street Bridge, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Kyle Lee Dailey, was arrested for a bench warrant, docket number CR-01771-19, issued out of Oswego City Court on 8/21/2019, by the Honorable Roman, for the defendant having failed to appear.

Charges

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

Arrest No.: 2019-573 Arrest Date: 09/18/2019 Arrest Time: 12:16

Last: TRICKEY First: MICHAEL Middle/Suffix: FRANCIS

Address: 48 LOCK ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: PHOENIX State: NY Zip: 13135_____

DOB: 08/04/1976 Arresting Officer: JEREMY ALGARIN

Narrative

On the 18th day of September 2019 at 12:16 p.m., while at 141 S. First St. S. in the City of Fulton , County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Michael F. Trickey was arrested for Reckless Endangerment 2nd,

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree and Op MV with Portable Electronic

Device.

On the 14th day of August 2019 at 5:23 p.m. while in the 300 Blk of S.

Second St., in the City of Fulton County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Michael F. Trickey did use his cell phone to take pictures of the victim’s vehicle while his vehicle was in motion. The defendant did intentionally damage property of the victim, Howard R. Ottman while having no right to do so or any reasonable ground to believe that he had such right. The defendant did while driving his 2007 Silverado Pickup intentionally drive into the back of the victim’s vehicle a 2001 Buick 4dsd after the victim had stopped in traffic. The defendant after driving into the victim’s vehicle, then intentionally drove into the vehicle again pushing the vehicle into a parking lot. The actions of the victim caused damage to the rear bumper and rear strut assembly of the victim’s vehicle. The total cost to replace such parts $1,395.81. The actions of the defendant did also create a substantial risk of serious physical injury to the victim.

Charges

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 2ND

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3RD

OPER MV WHILE USING PORTABLE ELEC DEV

Arrest No.: 2019-574 Arrest Date: 09/18/2019 Arrest Time: 18:44

Last: OBEY First: ALISHA Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 405 UTICA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 07/05/1986 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA

Narrative

On the 18th day of September, 2019, at approximately 6:44 P.M., while at 405 Utica St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Alisha M. Obey, was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree.

It is alleged that on the 17th day of September, 2019, at approximately 6:13 P.M., while at 201 W. Broadway, in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the defendant, while having no right to do so, did intentionally damage the driver side window of the victim, Nicholas E. Fuller’s, 1999 green Dodge Ram, by striking the window with a metal bat. Furthermore, the defendant did cause approximately $50.00 worth of damage.

Charges

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH

Arrest No.: 2019-575 Arrest Date: 09/18/2019 Arrest Time: 19:49

Last: RAMOS First: JOSEPH Middle/Suffix: RUDY AARON

Address: 329 MAPLE ST. Bldg: Apt: 6

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 03/19/1986 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

On the 18th day of September 2019, at approximately 7:49 P.M., while at

Voorhees Park, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant Joseph A. Ramos was arrested for criminal contempt in the second degree.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date and location, at

approximately 7:38 P.M., the said defendant did violate a duly served stay away order of protection by being in the presence of the protected party, Rebecca Rennie. The defendant did respond to the residence he knew the protected party was staying at in an attempt to see their child in common. Furthermore, the defendant made no attempt to leave said residence until the police arrived. Said order of protection was issued on 9/16/2019 by the Hon. James Metcalf of the City of Oswego Court and expires on 3/16/2020.

Charges

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

Arrest No.: 2019-576 Arrest Date: 09/19/2019 Arrest Time: 00:41

Last: CLARK First: TAYLOR Middle/Suffix: S

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/28/1993 Arresting Officer: ZACHARY R. SCRIBNER

Narrative

On 09/19/2019 at approximately 12:41 A.M, while at 160 S. Second St. in

the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant

Taylor S. Clark was arrested for the offenses of burglary in the second

degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree and petit larceny.

It is alleged, that on 09/15/2019 at approximately 4:30 A.M, while at 510 Leitch St. the said defendant did enter the dwelling of the victim, Phyllis Kelsey, through a basement door and did steal property consisting of a purse, various credit cards, medications, a NYS Driver’s License, a social security card, and $80.00. The defendant did then leave the premise with said property. The defendant had no prior permission to be on said premise or to take said property.

Charges

BURGLARY 2ND

GRAND LARCENY 4TH

PETIT LARCENY

Arrest No.: 2019-577 Arrest Date: 09/19/2019 Arrest Time: 00:41

Last: CLARK First: TAYLOR Middle/Suffix: S

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/28/1993 Arresting Officer: ZACHARY R. SCRIBNER

Narrative

On 09/19/2019 at approximately 12:41 A.M, while at 160 S. Second St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant

Taylor S. Clark was arrested for the offenses of burglary in the second

degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, possession of burglars tools and petit larceny.

It is alleged, that on 09/15/2019 at approximately 4:30 A.M, while at 508 Leitch St. the said defendant did enter the dwelling of the victim, David Kelsey, by damaging a screen on a basement window with a small red and silver hammer and did steal property consisting of $90.00 and an LG Stylo 4 cell phone. The defendant did then leave the premise with said property. The defendant had no prior permission to be on said premise of take said property.

Charges

PETIT LARCENY

BURGLARY 2ND

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH

POSSESSION OF BURGLAR’S TOOLS

Arrest No.: 2019-578 Arrest Date: 09/19/2019 Arrest Time: 18:28

Last: LAVOY First: MICHAEL Middle/Suffix: R

Address: 1001 S FIRST ST Bldg: Apt: 140

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 12/23/1989 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

On the 19th day of September, 2019, at 6:28pm while at S. Fourth St. and Rochester St in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, Michael R. Lavoy, was arrested for unlawful possession of marihuana, disorderly conduct and possession of open container.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, time, and location, the said defendant, Michael R. Lavoy, did obstruct vehicular traffic in the intersection of S. Fourth St. at Rochester St. The defendant did stand in the middle of the intersection causing a vehicle to swerve to avoid hitting the defendant. Furthermore, another vehicle traveling north on S. Fourth St. had to stop in the road and wait for the defendant to move. The defendant did not move out of the roadway until he observed the marked police vehicle traveling in his direction. The defendant was walking in the 400 block of Rochester St. with an opened 750 ml bottle of Admiral Nelson’s spiced rum, which was approximately half full of a brown colored liquid similar to the odor and appearance of alcohol, with the intent to consume the same, while being on a city street. Furthermore, the defendant was found to have 30.9 grams of a green leafy substance similar to the odor and appearance of marihuana after a search incident to arrest. The defendant did keep said marihuana inside of a clear plastic bag located inside of a black zipped bag that was kept in the

front of his waist band.

Charges

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OPEN CONTAINER

UNLAWFUL POSS. OF MARIHUANA 1ST

Arrest No.: 2019-579 Arrest Date: 09/20/2019 Arrest Time: 08:08

Last: SMITHERS First: VELL Middle/Suffix: KORY

Address: 500 STATE ROUTE 264 Bldg: Apt:

City: PHOENIX State: NY Zip: 13135_____

DOB: 05/28/1974 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

On the 20th day of September, 2019, at approximately 8:08 A.M., while at the intersection of Phillips St. and W. Third St. S. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Vell Kory Smithers, was arrested for the charges of Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 1ST, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 2nd, Unlicensed Operator, and Operating vehicle out of Interlock Restriction.

It is alleged that on the above date and location at approximately 8:04 A.M., the said defendant did operate a 2005 Tan Chevrolet Equinox in a Westerly Direction on Phillips St. at the intersection of W. Third St. S. while knowing he did not possess a valid NYS License and he is privilege to drive had been revoked and suspended a total of 35 (Scoffs 31 on 10 dates). Said suspensions are for Failure to Answer a Summons on 05/20/2018 in the Town of Clay, Onondaga County, Failure to Answer a Summons on 01/21/2016 in the City of Syracuse, Onondaga County, Failure to Pay Fine on 03/08/2015 in the Town of Schroeppel, Oswego County, Failure to Pay Fine on 11/14/2013 in the Town of Volney, Oswego County, Failure to Answer a Summons on 07/12/2012 in the Town of Scriba, Oswego County, Failure to Answer a Summons on 02/24/2012 in the Town of Scriba, Oswego County, Failure to Pay Fine on 02/17/2012 in the Town of Granby, Oswego County, Failure to Answer a Summons on 08/26/2009 in the Town of Schroeppel, Oswego County, and Failure to Answer a Summons on 07/29/2009 and on 06/29/2009 in the Town of Salina, Onondaga County.

The said defendant did also have an active warrant through NYS Parole.

Charges

UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

OPERATE MV WITHOUT IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICE

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

Arrest No.: 2019-580 Arrest Date: 09/20/2019 Arrest Time: 21:04

Last: CRAIG First: DANIEL Middle/Suffix: VINCENT

Address: HOMELESS / 8792 SR 104 Bldg: Apt:

City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: 13074_____

DOB: 09/01/1992 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS

Narrative

On the 20th day of September, 2019, at 9:04pm while in the 100 block of W Broadway in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, Daniel V. Craig was arrested for petit larceny.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date at approximately 9:00pm

while at 368 W First St. S. (Family Dollar), the said defendant, Daniel V. Craig did steal property. It’s alleged that the defendant entered the Family Dollar and concealed on his person, Lysol liquid disinfectant, valued at $4.00, 100 count Family Wellness Allergy medication, valued at $4.00, two pack of Seal It super glue, valued at $1.00, 20 count Suavitel dryer sheets, valued at $1.00, 15 count Clorox disinfectant wipes, valued at $1.00, and a Family Chef Ice Cream scoop, valued at $1.50, all items having an aggregate value of $12.50. The defendant exited the store after concealing said items and made no attempt to pay for said items.

Charges

PETIT LARCENY

Arrest No.: 2019-584 Arrest Date: 09/20/2019 Arrest Time: 18:49

Last: WAITE First: MEGAN Middle/Suffix: M.

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_

DOB: 10/28/1998 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

On the 20th day of September, 2019, at approximately 6:49 P.M., while at 126 Cayuga St., the Dollar General, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Megan M. Waite, was arrested for Petit Larceny.

On the above mentioned date and location, at approximately 6:38 P.M., the said defendant, Megan M. Waite, did steal two bags of Hostess mini donettes valued at $2.00 each, a container of Edy’s Dibs ice cream valued at $2.50, one 20 oz. bottle of Schweppes ginger ale valued at $1.05, a box of Nature Valley peanut butter protein bars valued at $3.50, and a box of Nature Valley salty nuts granola bars valued at $2.95. The defendant did place the items inside of a Marilyn Monroe purse and exit the store, passing all points of purchase, without making any attempt to pay for said items. The total value of the stolen items was $14.00.

Charges

PETIT LARCENY

