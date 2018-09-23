Cop Logs: Fulton PD 09/17/2018 – 09/23/2018

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 09/17/2018 – 09/23/2018

Arrests From 09/17/2018 To 09/23/2018

Arrest No.: 2018-657 Arrest Date: 09/17/2018 Arrest Time: 04:05

Last: WATSON First: ADAM Middle/Suffix: LEE

Address: 173 RATHBURN RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 05/13/1990 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA

Narrative

On the 17th day of September, 2018, at approximately 4:05 A.M., while at

the intersection of S. Second St. and Pratt St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Adam L. Watson was arrested

for aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree and improper left turn.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date at approximately 3:46 A.M.,

while at the intersection of W. First St. S. and Broadway, the said defendant

did operate a motor vehicle and made an improper left turn by turning into the southern most eastbound lane of travel when he was required to turn into the northern most eastbound lane of travel. Said defendant did operate said vehicle while knowing that he did not possess a valid New York State Drivers License and that his privilege to drive was suspended on 11/04/2017 for failure to answer a summons in the Town of Scriba, Oswego County and on 10/13/2017 for failure to pay fine in the City of Fulton, Oswego County.

Charges

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

IMPROPER LEFT TURN

Arrest No.: 2018-659 Arrest Date: 09/19/2018 Arrest Time: 00:01

Last: BEVACQUA First: ROBERT Middle/Suffix: JAMES JR

Address: 808 EMERY ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/10/1996 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

On September 19, 2018, at approximately 12:01 AM, while in the 50 block

of South Eleventh Street, in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the

defendant, Robert J. Bevacqua Jr., was arrested on an Oswego County

Court Felony Bench Warrant signed by the Honorable Metcalf. Said warrant

was for the defendant leaving his court ordered residential treatment program

without permission of the court.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

Arrest No.: 2018-660 Arrest Date: 09/19/2018 Arrest Time: 00:50

Last: HOBART First: KENNETH Middle/Suffix: A JR

Address: 617 ERIE ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 07/07/1984 Arresting Officer: BRIAN S. DUMAS

Narrative

On September 19th, 2018 while in the City of Oswego the defendant,

Kenneth Hobart Jr. was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued by City

of Fulton Court Judge, Hon. David Hawthorne.

It is alleged that the defendant having been directed to participate in a

Court ordered program and/or service failed to comply with said order.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT

Arrest No.: 2018-661 Arrest Date: 09/19/2018 Arrest Time: 04:20

Last: WAITE First: TASHA Middle/Suffix: LYNN

Address: 75 E TENTH ST Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 05/19/1995 Arresting Officer: JEFF MARGREY

Narrative

On 09/19/2018, at about 4:20 am, while at the Oswego City Department, 169

W Second St., in the City of Oswego, County of Oswego, the above defendant, Tasha L Waite was arrested on an arrest warrant. The defendant, not having been arraigned upon the accusatory instrument commencing this criminal action, and the court requiring the defendant’s appearance, the defendant failed to appear.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT

Arrest No.: 2018-662 Arrest Date: 09/19/2018 Arrest Time: 08:45

Last: MARSH First: MIRANDA Middle/Suffix: C

Address: 5653 ST RT 104 Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 04/18/1995 Arresting Officer: JEFF MARGREY

Narrative

On 09/19/2018, at about 0845, while at 141 S First St., City of Fulton,

County of Oswego, the above defendant, Miranda Marsh was arrested on a

Bench Warrant signed by Fulton City Court Judge Hawthorne on March 28th,

2018. The above defendant failed to appear as ordered.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

Arrest No.: 2018-663 Arrest Date: 09/19/2018 Arrest Time: 04:20

Last: WAITE First: TASHA Middle/Suffix: LYNN

Address: ?? E 10TH ST Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 05/19/1995 Arresting Officer: JEFF MARGREY

Narrative

On 09/19/2018, at about 4:20 am, while at 169 W Second St., Oswego

Police Department, City of Oswego, County of Oswego, the above

defendant, Tasha L Waite, was arrested on an Arrest Warrant signed by

Fulton City Court Judge Hawthorne on September 17th, 2018. It is alleged

that on the 31st of August, 2018, at about 9:21 p.m., while at Dollar General,

located at 126 Cayuga St. in the City of Fulton, the defendant did commit the

offense of petit larceny by stealing 2 grey T-shirts valued at $10.50 and a 5

count package of Hanes briefs valued at $7.50. The defendant passed the

point of sale with the items in her handbag and exited the store without

paying for the items.

Charges

PETIT LARCENY

Arrest No.: 2018-665 Arrest Date: 09/19/2018 Arrest Time: 15:20

Last: VAIL First: JENNIFER Middle/Suffix: LYNN

Address: 405 N SIXTH ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 10/24/1981 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK

Narrative

The said defendant, Jennifer Vail, on September 19, 2018 at

approximately 3:20 PM while at W. First St. and W. Broadway was arrested

on an active arrest warrant issued by Fulton City Court and signed by the

Hon D. Hawthorne and dated August 16, 2018. The reason for said warrant

being that the defendant not having been arraigned on traffic tickets for

aggravated unlicensed operator 2nd and unlicensed motor vehicle operator

and the court requiring her appearance before it.

Charges

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV

Arrest No.: 2018-666 Arrest Date: 09/19/2018 Arrest Time: 15:20

Last: VAIL First: JENNIFER Middle/Suffix: LYNN

Address: 405 N SIXTH ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 10/24/1981 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK

Narrative

On 09/19/18 at about 3:20 PM, while at W. Broadway at W. First St. S., in

the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant,

Jennifer L. Vail, was arrested for the offenses of aggravated unlicensed

operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree, unlicensed operation, and

following too closely.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date and location, at about 3:03

PM, the said defendant operated a motor vehicle on a public highway while

knowing or having reason to know that she possessed a non-driver, ID only,

which was suspended for 10 scoffs on 4 dates. It is further alleged that the

defendant operated said vehicle too closely to another vehicle, and rear

ended that vehicle.

Charges

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

Arrest No.: 2018-669 Arrest Date: 09/20/2018 Arrest Time: 03:09

Last: DONATO First: DAVID Middle/Suffix: JOHN

Address: 82 W SECOND ST. Bldg: Apt: 2

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 01/09/1965 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA

Narrative

On the 20th day of September, at approximately 3:09 A.M., while at the

intersection of State Route 481 and State Route 31, in the Town of Clay,

County of Onondaga, State of New York, the defendant, David J. Donato was

arrested for unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle third, reckless endangerment second, failure to comply with a lawful order, reckless driving, speed in zone, two counts of passed red signal and violation of restricted license.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date at approximately 2:43 A.M.,

while at the intersection of S. Second St. and E. Broadway, in the City of

Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant did operate

a motor vehicle in a southerly direction while passing through a steady red signal. Said defendant continued southbound on S. Second St. and passed another steady red signal at the intersection of Fay St. Said defendant continued southbound and while in the 700 Blk. of S. Fourth St. the said defendant did intentionally flee a marked police vehicle, which had its emergency lights and sirens activated. Said defendant did operate said vehicle at a high rate of speed, which was estimated by a uniformed Police Officer to be approximately 100

MPH in a posted 35 MPH zone, which is 65 MPH over the posted speed limit.

Said defendants actions caused several uninvolved vehicles to take evasive

action to avoid being struck by said vehicle creating a substantial risk of

serious physical injury to another person. Said defendant continued

southbound on State Route 481 at speeds in excess of 140 MPH and was

involved in a single vehicle motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State

Route 481 and State Route 31. Furthermore said defendant was found to

have operated said vehicle outside of his conditional license restrictions.

Charges

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 2ND

UNLAWFUL FLEEING A POLICE OFFICER IN A MV 3RD

SPEED IN ZONE

PASSED RED LIGHT (2 Counts)

FAILED TO COMPLY W/LAWFUL ORDER OF POLICE OFFICER

RECKLESS DRIVING

VIOLATED RESTRICTED LICENSE

Arrest No.: 2018-670 Arrest Date: 09/20/2018 Arrest Time: 08:10

Last: BROWN First: PAUL Middle/Suffix: N

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 12/30/1985 Arresting Officer: RICK N. HAHN

Narrative

On the 20th day of September 2018, at approximately 8:00 AM, while at 141

S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Paul Brown was arrested on an arrest warrant for Criminal

Possession of a weapon in the Third degree, Criminal Obstruction of

Breathing/Blood Circulation, Menacing in the Second Degree and

Harassment in the Second Degree, issued by the City of Fulton Court and

signed by Hon. Hawthorne on the 27th day of July 2018.

It is alleged that on the 8th day of June 2018 at approximately 10:58 AM, the

said defendant while engaged in a physical domestic dispute with the victim

did pick up a folding pocket knife in close proximity to the victim and make physical threats toward the victim. The actions of the defendant did cause the victim to be in fear of being injured. Furthermore, the defendant was previously convicted of the crime of Criminal Possession Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a Class “B” Felony, on 2/26/2018 in Onondaga County Court. It is further alleged that the defendant did grab the victim by the neck using two hands and applied pressure to the victim’s neck and throat. The actions of the defendant did make it difficult for the victim to breath and nearly lose consciousness. It is further alleged that the defendant did punch the victim in the face several times with a closed fist. The actions of the defendant did cause victim to feel harassed, annoyed and alarmed.

Charges

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 3RD

CRIM OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING/BLOOD CIRC

MENACING 2ND

HARASSMENT 2ND

Arrest No.: 2018-671 Arrest Date: 09/20/2018 Arrest Time: 09:05

Last: SMITH First: DAVID Middle/Suffix: M JR

Address: 94 WORTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 06/23/1985 Arresting Officer: JEFF MARGREY

Narrative

On September 20, 2018, at approximately 9:05 AM, while at 141 South

First Street, in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the defendant, David M.

Smith Jr., was arrested on a bench warrant, docket number CR-01507-18,

issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Honorable Jerome

Mirabito. Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing to appear in court

as ordered.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

Arrest No.: 2018-673 Arrest Date: 09/20/2018 Arrest Time: 13:03

Last: SGRO First: TODD Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL

Address: 20 AIRPORT RD. BLD 7 APT 1 Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 10/21/1974 Arresting Officer: RICK N. HAHN

Narrative

On the 20th day of September 2018, at approximately 1:03 PM, while at 365

W. Third St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Todd Michael Sgro was arrested for Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the above stated date, at approximately 12:31 PM, while

at 632 W. Third St. in the City of Fulton the said defendant did intentionally

and without permission commit the offense of Petit Larceny by stealing a

large clear bag of plastic recyclable bottles from the driveway. Furthermore

the defendant did take the bottles to a redemption center and received

$13.00 for the bottles.

Charges

PETIT LARCENY

Arrest No.: 2018-674 Arrest Date: 09/21/2018 Arrest Time: 11:20

Last: OATMAN First: ALICIA Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 202 W. SECOND ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_

DOB: 05/27/1991 Arresting Officer: RICK N. HAHN

Narrative

On September 21, 2018, at approximately 11:20 AM, while at 141 South

First Street, in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the defendant, Alicia M.

Oatman, was arrested on a bench warrant, docket number CR-01916-17,

issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Honorable David

Hawthorne. Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing to appear in

court as ordered.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT

Arrest No.: 2018-677 Arrest Date: 09/23/2018 Arrest Time: 04:54

Last: ROSE First: ANDRE Middle/Suffix: RASHAD

Address: 306 GANSVOORT ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 01/25/1990 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

On the 23rd day of September, 2018, at approximately 4:54 A.M., while at

306 Gansvoort St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Andre R. Rose, was arrested on the charges of Criminal

Contempt 2nd (2 counts), Endangering the Welfare of a Child (3 counts),

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, and Harassment 2nd.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date and location, at

approximately 4:36 A.M., during a physical domestic dispute, the said

defendant did pull the victim by her mouth within close

proximity of three children whom are all under the age of seventeen. Said actions of the defendant were likely to be injurious to the physical, mental and moral welfare of the above children who are less than the age of seventeen years old. The said defendant did show intentional disobedience to the lawful mandate of a court. To wit: the defendant was ordered to refrain from any criminal offense against both the protected party and one of the child victims as outlined in a duly served order of protection. Said order was issued by the Honorable David H. Hawthorne, of the City of Fulton Court on 09/27/2017. It does not expire until 09/26/2018.

It is further alleged that on the aforementioned date, time and location,

during a physical domestic dispute, the said defendant did grab the victim

by the throat and applied pressure with the intent to impede the normal breathing of the said victim.

Charges

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND (2 Counts)

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD (3 Counts)

CRIM OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING/BLOOD CIRC

HARASSMENT 2ND

Arrest No.: 2018-678 Arrest Date: 09/23/2018 Arrest Time: 20:10

Last: COOPER First: CODY Middle/Suffix: ALEN

Address: 69 W. SECOND ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/29/1994 Arresting Officer: VICTOR KAUFMAN

Narrative

On the 23rd of September at approximately 8:10 PM while at 69 W. Second

St. S. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant Cody Alen Cooper was arrested for Reckless Endangerment

Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon Fourth Degree and

Menacing Second Degree.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date and location at approximately

7:38 PM the said defendant did intentionally fire a single round of ammunition

from a Stevens Model 320 12 gauge shot gun out of the front door of his

residence. The said defendant did fire the shot gun while in close proximity to

several occupied dwellings as well as into the general direction of several

people who were across the street from the defendant’s residence. The said

defendant’s actions did cause a grave risk of death to the people in the area.

It is further alleged that the said defendant’s actions did cause the victim

to be in reasonable fear of physical injury, serious physical injury or death.

Charges

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 1ST

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 4TH

MENACING 2ND

