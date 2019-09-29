Cop Logs: Fulton PD 09/23/2019 – 09/29/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 09/23/2019 – 09/29/2019

Arrests From 09/23/2019 To 09/29/2019



————————————-

Arrest No.: 2019-583 Arrest Date: 09/23/2019 Arrest Time: 00:03

Last: ROYCE First: TIFFANY Middle/Suffix: MARIE

Address: 114 DIVISION ST. Bldg: Apt: 1

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 01/18/1992 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 23rd day of September, 2019, at approximately 12:03am, while at 12 W. First St. S., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Tiffany Royce, was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree.

It is alleged that on the 18th day of September, 2019, at approximately

12:55am, while at 66 W. Second St. S., the defendant did intentionally with having no right to do so, hit a 3ft. by 5ft. window belonging to the victim, causing the glass to shatter and break. Said window was valued at $300.00 by the victim to replace.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-586 Arrest Date: 09/23/2019 Arrest Time: 21:30

Last: SPANAGEL First: DANNIEL Middle/Suffix: SCOTT

Address: 17 CARTER RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: 13074_____

DOB: 05/15/1993 Arresting Officer: BRIAN S. DUMAS

Narrative

——-

On September 23rd, at about 9:30pm, while at 141 S. First St., the City of Fulton Police Department, the defendant Danniel S. Spanagel, was arrested on an active bench warrant, warrant number19-362, issued by Fulton City Court Judge Hon Hawthorne, on 9/12/2019, for failing to appear in court as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-589 Arrest Date: 09/24/2019 Arrest Time: 19:09

Last: BONNER First: SHAWN Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL

Address: 601 DIVISION ST. Bldg: Apt: 1

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/06/1981 Arresting Officer: BRIAN S. DUMAS

Narrative

——-

On September 24th, 2019 at 7:09pm, while at 2703 State Route 3, Fulton,

NY 13069, the defendant, Shawn Michael Bonner, was arrested on the

charges of Criminal Contempt in the First Degree, Aggravated Family

Offense and Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree.

It is alleged on the above date at about 7:24am, while the protected party was at 409 Erie St., Fulton, NY 13069 the defendant did, during a domestic dispute, message the victim, Renee Fenske, who is the protected party in a Stay Away Order of Protection issued by Oswego County Court Judge, Hon Donald Todd, on September 18th, 2019, by Facebook Messenger, thus violating said order. The defendant has been convicted of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree within the previous 5 years, having been most recently convicted of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree on March 14th, 2018 in Fulton City Court. The previous charge/conviction of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree did involve the same victim as the current charges, Renee Fenske.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 1ST

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

AGGRAVATED FAMILY OFFENSE

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-590 Arrest Date: 09/25/2019 Arrest Time: 09:14

Last: PERRAS First: JOSEPH Middle/Suffix: WILFRED

Address: 19 W. FIRST ST. N Bldg: Apt: 2

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/22/1979 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

——-

On the 25TH day of September, 2019, at approximately 9:14AM, while at

6660 E. Seneca Turnpike, in the City of of Jamesville, County of Onondaga, State of New York, the defendant, Joseph W. Perras, was arrested on a Bench Warrant issued by the City of Fulton Court on 06/26/2019 for the defendant being directed to participate in a court ordered program and failing to comply.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-591 Arrest Date: 09/25/2019 Arrest Time: 16:01

Last: VANGORDEN First: GARY Middle/Suffix: DAVID

Address: 712 ONEIDA ST. Bldg: Apt: 2

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 07/23/1972 Arresting Officer: SOPHIA GRAVES

Narrative

——-

On the 25th day of September, 2019 at 4:01 PM while at 712 Oneida St.,

the said defendant, Gary D. Vangorden was arrested for Harassment in the

second degree.

It is alleged that on the above stated date and location, at approximately 2:00 PM, the said defendant did threaten to subject the victim, Allen Derby to physical contact, which did harass, annoy and alarm the victim.

Charges

——-

HARASSMENT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-592 Arrest Date: 09/26/2019 Arrest Time: 07:15

Last: SHERMAN First: BRANDY Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 544 CR 7 Bldg: Apt:

City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: 13074_____

DOB: 01/01/1982 Arresting Officer: HUNTER M. BECKWITH

Narrative

——-

On the 26th day of September, 2019 at approximately 7:15 A.M., while at

141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Brandy L. Sherman, was arrested on a bench warrant, docket

number CR-00914-19, issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the

Honorable Judge Jerome Mirabito on September 5, 2019. Said warrant was

issued for the defendant failing to appear in court as required.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-593 Arrest Date: 09/26/2019 Arrest Time: 07:15

Last: SHERMAN First: BRANDY Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 544 CR 7 Bldg: Apt:

City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: 13074_____

DOB: 01/01/1982 Arresting Officer: HUNTER M. BECKWITH

Narrative

——-

On the the 26th day of September, 2019 at approximately 7:15 A.M. while at 141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Brandy L. Sherman, was arrested on an arrest warrant docket number, CR-01141-19, issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Hon. Jerome Mirabito on 09/05/19 for failing to appear in court as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-597 Arrest Date: 09/26/2019 Arrest Time: 23:30

Last: BARBERA First: JOSEPH Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL

Address: 150 W. SENECA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 04/25/1990 Arresting Officer: HUNTER M. BECKWITH

Narrative

——-

On the 26th day of September, 2019 at approximately 11:30 P.M., while at 141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Joseph M. Barbera, was arrested on an arrest warrant, docket number CR-01399-19, issued by the Fulton City Court and signed by the Hon. Hawthorne on 09/26/19 for failure to appear in court.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-598 Arrest Date: 09/26/2019 Arrest Time: 23:30

Last: BARBERA First: JOSEPH Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL

Address: 150 W. SENECA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 04/25/1990 Arresting Officer: HUNTER M. BECKWITH

Narrative

——-

On the 26th day of September 2019, at approximately 11:30 P.M., while at 141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Joseph M. Barbera, was arrested on an arrest warrant, docket number CR01400-19, issued by the Fulton City Court, signed by the Hon. Hawthorne on 09/26/2019 for failure to appear in court.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-599 Arrest Date: 09/27/2019 Arrest Time: 09:30

Last: CARR First: KALLY Middle/Suffix: LYNN

Address: 413 W. FIRST ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/20/1985 Arresting Officer: JOLI MARINO

Narrative

——-

On the 27th day of September, 2019, at approximately 9:30 A.M., while at 141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Kally L. Carr, was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Harassment in the Second Degree.

It is alleged that between July 2019 and August 2019, while at 413 W. First St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Kally L. Carr, did intentionally punch the victim, on both legs causing contusions. The defendant’s actions were likely to be injurious to the physical, mental and moral welfare of the child who is less than seventeen years of age.

Charges

——-

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

HARASSMENT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-600 Arrest Date: 09/27/2019 Arrest Time: 18:19

Last: ELLIS First: BRETT Middle/Suffix: WILLIAM

Address: 221 CAYUGA ST Bldg: Apt: 3

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 05/02/1994 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

Narrative

——-

On 09/27/2019 at approximately 6:19 P.M, while on the Oneida St. Bridge in the City of Fulton, the defendant Brett W. Ellis was arrested on a bench warrant # 19561, issued by the Town of Granby court for the defendant having failed to appear.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-601 Arrest Date: 09/27/2019 Arrest Time: 18:19

Last: ELLIS First: BRETT Middle/Suffix: WILLIAM

Address: 221 CAYUGA ST Bldg: Apt: 3

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 05/02/1994 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

Narrative

——-

On 09/27/2019 at approximately 6:19 while on the Oneida St. bridge in the City of Fulton the defendant, Brett W. Ellis was arrested for the offense of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

It is alleged that on the above stated date, time and location, the said defendant did possess in his right front pant pocket a red and silver metal container which contained 19 round white pills labeled 242-2 on one side, and “watson” on the other. Such pills were found to be Lorazepam 2mg, a schedule 4 controlled substance pursuant to section 3306 schedule 4 2-C (26) of the Public Health Law. The defendant did possess said substance without any prescription for the same.

Charges

——-

CRIM. POSS. OF A CONT. SUB. 7TH

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-602 Arrest Date: 09/29/2019 Arrest Time: 00:52

Last: DEPUY First: SCOTT Middle/Suffix: JOSEPH

Address: 621 UTICA ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 10/09/1973 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

——-

On the 29th day of September, 2019, at approximately 12:52 A.M., while at 621 Utica St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Scott Joseph Depuy, was arrested for Burglary 2nd, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

It is alleged that on the 29th day of September, 2019, at approximately 12:30 A.M., while at 607 Utica St. Apt. 4, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Scott Joseph Depuy, did enter and remain unlawfully inside the dwelling of the victim, Dillon Jackson. Once inside said dwelling the said defendant did intentionally punch the victim in the face and began “wrestling” with him on the floor, engaging in further physical altercation which lead to the defendant holding the victim by the neck making it difficult for him to breathe. The physical altercation between the defendant and the victim occurred in the same room about three to four feet away from the child victim.

Charges

——-

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

BURGLARY 2ND

CRIM OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING/BLOOD CIRC

