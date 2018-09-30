Cop Logs: Fulton PD 09/24/2018 – 09/30/2018
FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 09/24/2018 – 09/30/2018
Arrests From 09/24/2018 To 09/30/2018
————————————-
Arrest No.: 2018-679 Arrest Date: 09/24/2018 Arrest Time: 10:25
Last: BARR First: KODY Middle/Suffix: L
Address: 548 PUMPHOUSE RD. Bldg: Apt:
City: MEXICO State: NY Zip: 13114_____
DOB: 03/12/1997 Arresting Officer: CHRISTOPHER L. JONES
Narrative
——-
On September 24, 2018, at approximately 10:25 AM, while at 39 Churchill
Road in Oswego, New York, the defendant, Kody L. Barr, was arrested on an
arrest warrant, docket number CR-00396-18, issued by the City of Fulton
Court and signed by the Honorable David Hawthorne. Said warrant was
issued for the crime of criminal contempt in the second degree.
It is alleged that on February 27, 2018, at approximately 11:09 PM, while
at 12 West First Street South, in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the
said defendant violated a duly served stay away order of protection by calling
and texting the victim. Said order of protection was issued by the Honorable
Metcalf of the Oswego City Court on 10/30/2017. It orders the defendant to
stay away from the victim and to have no communication with her and it
expires on 4/12/2018.
Charges
——-
CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND
______________________________________________________________________________
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-681 Arrest Date: 09/24/2018 Arrest Time: 11:39
Last: BLAKE First: ZACHARY Middle/Suffix: DANIEL
Address: 401 WALRADT ST. Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 03/29/1999 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK
Narrative
——-
On 09/24/18 at about 11:40 AM, while at 401 Walradt St., in the City of
Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Zachary
D. Blake, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by the Honorable Judy M.
Conger of the Town of Richland Court on 08/01/18. It is alleged that the
defendant failed to appear as ordered.
Charges
——-
WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-682 Arrest Date: 09/25/2018 Arrest Time: 11:20
Last: SZLAMCZYNSKI First: AMBER Middle/Suffix: ANN
Address: 360 PARK ST. Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 05/03/1997 Arresting Officer: RICK N. HAHN
Narrative
——-
On September 25, 2018, at approximately 11:20 AM, while at 141 South
First Street, in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the defendant, Amber A.
Szlamczynski, was arrested on a bench warrant, docket number CR-00191-18, issued by the Fulton City Court and signed by the Honorable Hawthorne. Said warrant was for the defendant failing to appear in court as ordered.
Charges
——-
BENCH WARRANT
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-684 Arrest Date: 09/26/2018 Arrest Time: 11:26
Last: REVOIR First: KEVIN Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL
Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 09/08/1978 Arresting Officer: VICTOR KAUFMAN
Narrative
——-
On the 26th of September, 2018 at approximately 11:26 AM while on the
Oneida St. Bridge in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New
York, the defendant, Kevin Michael Revoir, was arrested for Criminal
Contempt Second Degree and Criminal Trespass Third Degree.
It is alleged that on the 25th of September, 2018 at approximately 8:50 AM
while at 217 W. First St. S. the said defendant did intentionally disobey a duly
served stay away order of protection which was signed by the Honorable
David J. Roman at a term of the City of Fulton Court on 8/28/2018 and
expiring on 2/26/2019. Said order requires the defendant to stay away from
the home of the protected party as well as to refrain from communication from the protected party. The said defendant did violate the order by entering and remaining in an unlocked shed on the protected party’s property while knowing that he had no right to be there. The said defendant did also call the protected party several inappropriate names while leaving after being told that she was calling for police assistance.
Charges
——-
CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND
CRIMINAL TRESPASS 3RD
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-685 Arrest Date: 09/26/2018 Arrest Time: 11:26
Last: REVOIR First: KEVIN Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL
Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 09/08/1978 Arresting Officer: VICTOR KAUFMAN
Narrative
——-
On the 26th of September, 2018 at approximately 11:26 AM, while on the
Oneida St. Bridge in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New
York, the defendant Kevin Michael Revoir was arrested for Criminally
Possessing a Hypodermic instrument and Unlawful of Possession of
Marihuana.
It is alleged that on the aforementioned date, time and location the said
defendant did knowingly and unlawfully possess two hypodermic syringes
while not being in compliance with Section 3381 of the New York State Public
Health Law. It is further alleged that the said defendant did knowingly and
unlawfully possess a brown prescription bottle which contained a brown
substance that field tested positive for the presence of marihuana using a
#909 Duquenois-Levine reagent test.
Charges
——-
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA
CRIMINALLY POSSESSING A HYPODERMIC INSTRUMENT
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-691 Arrest Date: 09/26/2018 Arrest Time: 10:51
Last: MCCLOUD First: JOHNNIE Middle/Suffix: L
Address: 509 S. FIRST ST. Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768
DOB: 12/04/1989 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE
Narrative
——-
On the 26th day of September, 2018, at approximately 10:51 P.M., while at
141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,
the defendant, Johnnie L. McCloud, was arrested for Criminal Obstruction of
Breathing, Criminal Mischief 4th, Harassment 2nd, and four (4) counts of
Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
On the 26th day of September, 2018, at approximately 8:47 P.M., while at
509 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,
the defendant, Johnnie L. McCloud, did engage in a physical domestic
dispute with the victim. During the physical dispute the defendant intentionally pulled the victim by her hair and pushed her to the ground, causing her to be harassed, annoyed, and alarmed. The defendant then knocked the telephone out of the victim’s hand while she was in the process of attempting to contact 911 for law enforcement assistance. The defendant did apply pressure to the victim’s throat with his right forearm causing the victim to have difficulty breathing, while four child victims were standing at the doorway to the same room
watching. The defendant’s actions were likely to be injurious to the physical,
mental, and moral welfare of the four children who were under the age of
seventeen.
Charges
——-
ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD (4 Counts)
CRIM OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING/BLOOD CIRC
HARASSMENT 2ND
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-693 Arrest Date: 09/28/2018 Arrest Time: 11:20
Last: WETTERING First: JADA Middle/Suffix: M
Address: 54 LEO MAR DR. Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 03/10/1999 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL
Narrative
——-
On the 28th day of September, 2018, at approximately 11:20 A.M., while at
418 Rochester St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New
York, the said defendant, Jada M. Wettering, was arrested for Unauthorized
Use of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree.
It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, while at Brett’s Automotive,
located at 123 Curtis St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of
New York, at approximately 10:55 A.M., the said defendant did enter a motor vehicle knowing she did not have consent of the owner and operated said vehicle from Brett’s Automotive, to the driveway of 418 Rochester St.
Charges
——-
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A VEHICLE 3RD
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-694 Arrest Date: 09/28/2018 Arrest Time: 16:33
Last: SNYDER First: STEPHANIE Middle/Suffix: LYNN
Address: 309 W. BROADWAY Bldg: Apt: 2
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 04/13/1990 Arresting Officer: JEREMY ALGARIN
Narrative
——-
On the 28th day of September 2018, at approximately 4:33 PM, while at 309
W. Broadway in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the
defendant, Stephanie Snyder was arrested on a Bench Warrant for failing to
appear as ordered, issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by Hon.
Hawthorne on the 26th day of September 2018.
Charges
——-
BENCH WARRANT ARREST
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-695 Arrest Date: 09/28/2018 Arrest Time: 16:33
Last: SNYDER First: STEPHANIE Middle/Suffix: LYNN
Address: 309 W. BROADWAY Bldg: Apt: 2
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 04/13/1990 Arresting Officer: JEREMY ALGARIN
Narrative
——-
On the 28th day of September 2018 at 4:33 p.m. while at 309 W. Broadway
in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant,
Stephanie Snyder was arrested on a Bench Warrant for failure to appear as
ordered, issued by Fulton City Court and signed by Hon. Hawthorne on the
26th day of September 2018.
Charges
——-
BENCH WARRANT
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-696 Arrest Date: 09/26/2018 Arrest Time: 13:12
Last: WOODRUM First: AMOS Middle/Suffix: J
Address: 334 COOLRIDGE AVE Bldg: Apt:
City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: __________
DOB: 11/07/1966 Arresting Officer: RICK N. HAHN
Narrative
——-
On the 26th day of September 2018, at approximately 1:12 PM, while at SR
481 and CR 57 in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,
the defendant, Amos J. Woodrum was arrested for Petit Larceny.
It is alleged that on the above stated date, at approximately 12:55 PM, while
at 260 S. Second St.(Fastrac) in the City of Fulton, the said defendant did
commit the crime of Petit Larceny by intentionally stealing eight packages of
Trojan ENZ condoms valued at $4.99, three packages of Trojan Her
Pleasure Sensations condoms valued at $4.99, one Trojan Pleasure Pack
condoms valued at $4.99, one Lifestyles Ultra Lube Plus condoms valued at
$4.99, one Trojan Ultra Thin condoms valued at $4.99, two Bic rock band
lighters valued at $2.19 and one Snickers candy bar valued at $1.69. The
said defendant did secrete the items in his pockets and proceeded to exit the
store without paying for said items.
Charges
——-
PETIT LARCENY
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-697 Arrest Date: 09/29/2018 Arrest Time: 00:55
Last: RIVERS First: KEVIN Middle/Suffix: GROVER
Address: 7110 COPENHAGEN CIRCLE Bldg: Apt:
City: E. SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13057_____
DOB: 08/06/1963 Arresting Officer: BRIAN S. DUMAS
Narrative
——-
On September 29th, 2018 at 12:55am, while at 204 S. Second St., Burger
King, the defendant, Kevin Grover Rivers, was arrested for the charges of
Driving While Intoxicated, Driving While Intoxicated with BAC greater than
.08% and Consumption of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle.
It is alleged that the defendant did operate a motor vehicle while in an intoxicated state. The defendant did also consume an alcoholic beverage while operating said vehicle. The defendant failed all Standard Field Sobriety Tests
Administered and had a BAC of .14%.
Charges
——-
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED > .08%
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL IN VEHICLE
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-698 Arrest Date: 09/30/2018 Arrest Time: 00:41
Last: ROSS First: JOSEPH Middle/Suffix: JAMES
Address: 11 S. SEVENTH ST. Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 11/21/1992 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL
Narrative
——-
On the 30th day September, 2018, at approximately 12:41 A.M., while at 11
S. Seventh St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,
the said defendant, Joseph J. Ross, was arrested on a bench warrant, docket
number CR-00279-18, issued by the Honorable David Hawthorne of the City
of Fulton Court on 9/26/2018. The defendant failed to reappear in court for
the charge of disorderly conduct that occurred on 2/17/2018.
Charges
——-
BENCH WARRANT ARREST
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-699 Arrest Date: 09/30/2018 Arrest Time: 03:39
Last: DURGAN First: KASEY Middle/Suffix: K
Address: 51 S. ELEVENTH ST. Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 04/27/1986 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL
Narrative
——-
On the 30th day of September, 2018, at approximately 3:39 A.M., while at
11 S. Seventh St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New
York, the said defendant, Kasey K. Durgan, was arrested on a bench warrant
out of the City of Oswego Court.
Charges
——-
WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-700 Arrest Date: 09/30/2018 Arrest Time: 02:45
Last: ALLEN First: NELSON Middle/Suffix: ANTHONY
Address: 202 W. FOURTH ST. S. Bldg: Apt: UPPER
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 08/15/1981 Arresting Officer: BRIAN S. DUMAS
Narrative
——-
On September 30th, 2018 at 2:45am, while at 202 W. Fourth St. S. the
defendant, Nelson A Allen, was arrested on an active Bench Warrant out of
the City of Oswego.
Charges
——-
WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-701 Arrest Date: 09/30/2018 Arrest Time: 16:15
Last: SMITH First: DAVID Middle/Suffix: PAUL
Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 11/30/1969 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK
Narrative
——-
On 09/30/18 at about 4:15 PM, while at 209 W. Fourth St. S., in the City of
Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, David P.
Smith, was arrested for the offenses of criminal impersonation in the second
degree and false personation.
It is alleged that on the aforementioned date and location, at about 4:05
PM, the said defendant identified himself as John P. Peterson to a uniformed police officer investigating a trespass complaint.
The defendant was read a false personation warning advising him that
misrepresenting his identity was punishable as a crime. The defendant later
admitted that his name was actually David P. Smith. The defendant assumed such false identity to keep a uniformed police officer from discovering that he was a parole absconder and there was a warrant for his arrest through the NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
Charges
——-
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 2ND
FALSE PERSONATION
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-702 Arrest Date: 09/30/2018 Arrest Time: 23:37
Last: ROACH First: TRACY Middle/Suffix: ANN
Address: 258 S. FIFTH ST. Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 09/10/1979 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK
Narrative
——-
On 09/30/18 at about 10:37 PM, while at 258 S. Fifth St., in the City of
Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Tracy A.
Roach, was arrested for three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
It is alleged that on the aforementioned date and location, at about 9:14
PM, the said was the sole care giver of three children under the age of
seventeen, and while being said care giver, she was under the influence of a
drug commonly referred to as “Molly” or “Bath Salts”, which made her
paranoid and emotionally unstable. Thus, the defendant was unable to properly care for the children, and endangered their physical, mental or moral welfare.
Charges
——-
ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD (3 Counts)
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-703 Arrest Date: 09/28/2018 Arrest Time: 05:49
Last: HICKS First: DAKOTA Middle/Suffix: F
Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_
DOB: 11/03/1994 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA
Narrative
——-
On the 28th day of September, 2018, at approximately 5:49 A.M., while in
the parking lot of 828 Holly Dr., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego,
State of New York, the defendant, Dakota F. Hicks was arrested for
disorderly conduct.
It is alleged that on the aforementioned time, date and location, the said
defendant did yell in a loud voice after having been warned by uniformed
Police Officers to lower his voice. Said defendant’s actions were in close
proximity to several occupied dwellings and were likely to cause public
inconvenience, annoyance and alarm.
Charges
——-
DISORDERLY CONDUCT