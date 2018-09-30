Cop Logs: Fulton PD 09/24/2018 – 09/30/2018

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 09/24/2018 – 09/30/2018

Arrests From 09/24/2018 To 09/30/2018

————————————-

Arrest No.: 2018-679 Arrest Date: 09/24/2018 Arrest Time: 10:25

Last: BARR First: KODY Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 548 PUMPHOUSE RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: MEXICO State: NY Zip: 13114_____

DOB: 03/12/1997 Arresting Officer: CHRISTOPHER L. JONES

Narrative

——-

On September 24, 2018, at approximately 10:25 AM, while at 39 Churchill

Road in Oswego, New York, the defendant, Kody L. Barr, was arrested on an

arrest warrant, docket number CR-00396-18, issued by the City of Fulton

Court and signed by the Honorable David Hawthorne. Said warrant was

issued for the crime of criminal contempt in the second degree.

It is alleged that on February 27, 2018, at approximately 11:09 PM, while

at 12 West First Street South, in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the

said defendant violated a duly served stay away order of protection by calling

and texting the victim. Said order of protection was issued by the Honorable

Metcalf of the Oswego City Court on 10/30/2017. It orders the defendant to

stay away from the victim and to have no communication with her and it

expires on 4/12/2018.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-681 Arrest Date: 09/24/2018 Arrest Time: 11:39

Last: BLAKE First: ZACHARY Middle/Suffix: DANIEL

Address: 401 WALRADT ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/29/1999 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK

Narrative

——-

On 09/24/18 at about 11:40 AM, while at 401 Walradt St., in the City of

Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Zachary

D. Blake, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by the Honorable Judy M.

Conger of the Town of Richland Court on 08/01/18. It is alleged that the

defendant failed to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-682 Arrest Date: 09/25/2018 Arrest Time: 11:20

Last: SZLAMCZYNSKI First: AMBER Middle/Suffix: ANN

Address: 360 PARK ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 05/03/1997 Arresting Officer: RICK N. HAHN

Narrative

——-

On September 25, 2018, at approximately 11:20 AM, while at 141 South

First Street, in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the defendant, Amber A.

Szlamczynski, was arrested on a bench warrant, docket number CR-00191-18, issued by the Fulton City Court and signed by the Honorable Hawthorne. Said warrant was for the defendant failing to appear in court as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-684 Arrest Date: 09/26/2018 Arrest Time: 11:26

Last: REVOIR First: KEVIN Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/08/1978 Arresting Officer: VICTOR KAUFMAN

Narrative

——-

On the 26th of September, 2018 at approximately 11:26 AM while on the

Oneida St. Bridge in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Kevin Michael Revoir, was arrested for Criminal

Contempt Second Degree and Criminal Trespass Third Degree.

It is alleged that on the 25th of September, 2018 at approximately 8:50 AM

while at 217 W. First St. S. the said defendant did intentionally disobey a duly

served stay away order of protection which was signed by the Honorable

David J. Roman at a term of the City of Fulton Court on 8/28/2018 and

expiring on 2/26/2019. Said order requires the defendant to stay away from

the home of the protected party as well as to refrain from communication from the protected party. The said defendant did violate the order by entering and remaining in an unlocked shed on the protected party’s property while knowing that he had no right to be there. The said defendant did also call the protected party several inappropriate names while leaving after being told that she was calling for police assistance.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-685 Arrest Date: 09/26/2018 Arrest Time: 11:26

Last: REVOIR First: KEVIN Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/08/1978 Arresting Officer: VICTOR KAUFMAN

Narrative

——-

On the 26th of September, 2018 at approximately 11:26 AM, while on the

Oneida St. Bridge in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant Kevin Michael Revoir was arrested for Criminally

Possessing a Hypodermic instrument and Unlawful of Possession of

Marihuana.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date, time and location the said

defendant did knowingly and unlawfully possess two hypodermic syringes

while not being in compliance with Section 3381 of the New York State Public

Health Law. It is further alleged that the said defendant did knowingly and

unlawfully possess a brown prescription bottle which contained a brown

substance that field tested positive for the presence of marihuana using a

#909 Duquenois-Levine reagent test.

Charges

——-

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA

CRIMINALLY POSSESSING A HYPODERMIC INSTRUMENT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-691 Arrest Date: 09/26/2018 Arrest Time: 10:51

Last: MCCLOUD First: JOHNNIE Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 509 S. FIRST ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 12/04/1989 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

——-

On the 26th day of September, 2018, at approximately 10:51 P.M., while at

141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Johnnie L. McCloud, was arrested for Criminal Obstruction of

Breathing, Criminal Mischief 4th, Harassment 2nd, and four (4) counts of

Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

On the 26th day of September, 2018, at approximately 8:47 P.M., while at

509 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Johnnie L. McCloud, did engage in a physical domestic

dispute with the victim. During the physical dispute the defendant intentionally pulled the victim by her hair and pushed her to the ground, causing her to be harassed, annoyed, and alarmed. The defendant then knocked the telephone out of the victim’s hand while she was in the process of attempting to contact 911 for law enforcement assistance. The defendant did apply pressure to the victim’s throat with his right forearm causing the victim to have difficulty breathing, while four child victims were standing at the doorway to the same room

watching. The defendant’s actions were likely to be injurious to the physical,

mental, and moral welfare of the four children who were under the age of

seventeen.

Charges

——-

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD (4 Counts)

CRIM OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING/BLOOD CIRC

HARASSMENT 2ND

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-693 Arrest Date: 09/28/2018 Arrest Time: 11:20

Last: WETTERING First: JADA Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 54 LEO MAR DR. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/10/1999 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 28th day of September, 2018, at approximately 11:20 A.M., while at

418 Rochester St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the said defendant, Jada M. Wettering, was arrested for Unauthorized

Use of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, while at Brett’s Automotive,

located at 123 Curtis St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of

New York, at approximately 10:55 A.M., the said defendant did enter a motor vehicle knowing she did not have consent of the owner and operated said vehicle from Brett’s Automotive, to the driveway of 418 Rochester St.

Charges

——-

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A VEHICLE 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-694 Arrest Date: 09/28/2018 Arrest Time: 16:33

Last: SNYDER First: STEPHANIE Middle/Suffix: LYNN

Address: 309 W. BROADWAY Bldg: Apt: 2

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/13/1990 Arresting Officer: JEREMY ALGARIN

Narrative

——-

On the 28th day of September 2018, at approximately 4:33 PM, while at 309

W. Broadway in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the

defendant, Stephanie Snyder was arrested on a Bench Warrant for failing to

appear as ordered, issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by Hon.

Hawthorne on the 26th day of September 2018.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-695 Arrest Date: 09/28/2018 Arrest Time: 16:33

Last: SNYDER First: STEPHANIE Middle/Suffix: LYNN

Address: 309 W. BROADWAY Bldg: Apt: 2

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/13/1990 Arresting Officer: JEREMY ALGARIN

Narrative

——-

On the 28th day of September 2018 at 4:33 p.m. while at 309 W. Broadway

in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant,

Stephanie Snyder was arrested on a Bench Warrant for failure to appear as

ordered, issued by Fulton City Court and signed by Hon. Hawthorne on the

26th day of September 2018.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-696 Arrest Date: 09/26/2018 Arrest Time: 13:12

Last: WOODRUM First: AMOS Middle/Suffix: J

Address: 334 COOLRIDGE AVE Bldg: Apt:

City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: __________

DOB: 11/07/1966 Arresting Officer: RICK N. HAHN

Narrative

——-

On the 26th day of September 2018, at approximately 1:12 PM, while at SR

481 and CR 57 in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Amos J. Woodrum was arrested for Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the above stated date, at approximately 12:55 PM, while

at 260 S. Second St.(Fastrac) in the City of Fulton, the said defendant did

commit the crime of Petit Larceny by intentionally stealing eight packages of

Trojan ENZ condoms valued at $4.99, three packages of Trojan Her

Pleasure Sensations condoms valued at $4.99, one Trojan Pleasure Pack

condoms valued at $4.99, one Lifestyles Ultra Lube Plus condoms valued at

$4.99, one Trojan Ultra Thin condoms valued at $4.99, two Bic rock band

lighters valued at $2.19 and one Snickers candy bar valued at $1.69. The

said defendant did secrete the items in his pockets and proceeded to exit the

store without paying for said items.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-697 Arrest Date: 09/29/2018 Arrest Time: 00:55

Last: RIVERS First: KEVIN Middle/Suffix: GROVER

Address: 7110 COPENHAGEN CIRCLE Bldg: Apt:

City: E. SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13057_____

DOB: 08/06/1963 Arresting Officer: BRIAN S. DUMAS

Narrative

——-

On September 29th, 2018 at 12:55am, while at 204 S. Second St., Burger

King, the defendant, Kevin Grover Rivers, was arrested for the charges of

Driving While Intoxicated, Driving While Intoxicated with BAC greater than

.08% and Consumption of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle.

It is alleged that the defendant did operate a motor vehicle while in an intoxicated state. The defendant did also consume an alcoholic beverage while operating said vehicle. The defendant failed all Standard Field Sobriety Tests

Administered and had a BAC of .14%.

Charges

——-

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED > .08%

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL IN VEHICLE

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-698 Arrest Date: 09/30/2018 Arrest Time: 00:41

Last: ROSS First: JOSEPH Middle/Suffix: JAMES

Address: 11 S. SEVENTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/21/1992 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 30th day September, 2018, at approximately 12:41 A.M., while at 11

S. Seventh St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the said defendant, Joseph J. Ross, was arrested on a bench warrant, docket

number CR-00279-18, issued by the Honorable David Hawthorne of the City

of Fulton Court on 9/26/2018. The defendant failed to reappear in court for

the charge of disorderly conduct that occurred on 2/17/2018.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-699 Arrest Date: 09/30/2018 Arrest Time: 03:39

Last: DURGAN First: KASEY Middle/Suffix: K

Address: 51 S. ELEVENTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/27/1986 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 30th day of September, 2018, at approximately 3:39 A.M., while at

11 S. Seventh St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the said defendant, Kasey K. Durgan, was arrested on a bench warrant

out of the City of Oswego Court.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-700 Arrest Date: 09/30/2018 Arrest Time: 02:45

Last: ALLEN First: NELSON Middle/Suffix: ANTHONY

Address: 202 W. FOURTH ST. S. Bldg: Apt: UPPER

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 08/15/1981 Arresting Officer: BRIAN S. DUMAS

Narrative

——-

On September 30th, 2018 at 2:45am, while at 202 W. Fourth St. S. the

defendant, Nelson A Allen, was arrested on an active Bench Warrant out of

the City of Oswego.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-701 Arrest Date: 09/30/2018 Arrest Time: 16:15

Last: SMITH First: DAVID Middle/Suffix: PAUL

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/30/1969 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK

Narrative

——-

On 09/30/18 at about 4:15 PM, while at 209 W. Fourth St. S., in the City of

Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, David P.

Smith, was arrested for the offenses of criminal impersonation in the second

degree and false personation.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date and location, at about 4:05

PM, the said defendant identified himself as John P. Peterson to a uniformed police officer investigating a trespass complaint.

The defendant was read a false personation warning advising him that

misrepresenting his identity was punishable as a crime. The defendant later

admitted that his name was actually David P. Smith. The defendant assumed such false identity to keep a uniformed police officer from discovering that he was a parole absconder and there was a warrant for his arrest through the NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 2ND

FALSE PERSONATION

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-702 Arrest Date: 09/30/2018 Arrest Time: 23:37

Last: ROACH First: TRACY Middle/Suffix: ANN

Address: 258 S. FIFTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/10/1979 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK

Narrative

——-

On 09/30/18 at about 10:37 PM, while at 258 S. Fifth St., in the City of

Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Tracy A.

Roach, was arrested for three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date and location, at about 9:14

PM, the said was the sole care giver of three children under the age of

seventeen, and while being said care giver, she was under the influence of a

drug commonly referred to as “Molly” or “Bath Salts”, which made her

paranoid and emotionally unstable. Thus, the defendant was unable to properly care for the children, and endangered their physical, mental or moral welfare.

Charges

——-

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD (3 Counts)

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-703 Arrest Date: 09/28/2018 Arrest Time: 05:49

Last: HICKS First: DAKOTA Middle/Suffix: F

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_

DOB: 11/03/1994 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA

Narrative

——-

On the 28th day of September, 2018, at approximately 5:49 A.M., while in

the parking lot of 828 Holly Dr., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego,

State of New York, the defendant, Dakota F. Hicks was arrested for

disorderly conduct.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned time, date and location, the said

defendant did yell in a loud voice after having been warned by uniformed

Police Officers to lower his voice. Said defendant’s actions were in close

proximity to several occupied dwellings and were likely to cause public

inconvenience, annoyance and alarm.

Charges

——-

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

