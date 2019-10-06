Cop Logs: Fulton PD 09/30/2019 – 10/06/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 09/30/2019 – 10/06/2019

Arrests From 09/30/2019 To 10/06/2019



————————————-

Arrest No.: 2019-604 Arrest Date: 10/01/2019 Arrest Time: 05:03

Last: STRINGHAM First: ANTHONY Middle/Suffix: C

Address: HOMELESS/ 901 POND ST Bldg: Apt:

City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13212_____

DOB: 06/18/1983 Arresting Officer: ANDREW J. GOLDEN

Narrative

——-

On the 1st of October, 2019, at approximately 4:50 am, in the 200 block of Shaw St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego County, State of New

York, the defendant, Anthony C. Stringham, was arrested on an warrant,

Warrant Number 19001714. Said warrant was issued out of Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office on 09/25/2019.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-605 Arrest Date: 10/01/2019 Arrest Time: 17:45

Last: SMILEY First: MARY Middle/Suffix: E

Address: 209 E. BROADWAY Bldg: Apt: 2

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 08/20/1983 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS

Narrative

——-

On the 1st day of October, 2019 at 5:45pm while in the 100 block of S.

Second St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, Mary E. Smiley was arrested for possession of an open container.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, time and location, the said defendant, Mary E. Smiley, did possess an open 25oz can of Natty Daddy beer. The defendant was walking south in a public area with said open container that was approximately quarter full and contained a liquid that had the odor, appearance and density of beer (an alcoholic beverage).

Charges

——-

OPEN CONTAINER

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-606 Arrest Date: 10/02/2019 Arrest Time: 02:10

Last: MORF First: HUNTER Middle/Suffix: TYLER

Address: 2527 MECHANIC ST. Bldg: Apt: UPST

City: CATO State: NY Zip: 13033_____

DOB: 10/25/2000 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK

Narrative

——-

On 10/02/19 at about 2:10 AM, while at Bullhead Point, located at 711 W. Broadway, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Hunter T. Morf, was arrested on a violation of probation warrant through Cayuga County, and turned over to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-607 Arrest Date: 10/02/2019 Arrest Time: 16:07

Last: BUTCHINO First: JESSE Middle/Suffix: JAY

Address: 223 W. FIRST ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 12/04/1985 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA

Narrative

——-

On the 2nd day of October, 2019, at approximately 4:07 P.M., while at 141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Jesse J. Butchino, was arrested for Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the 26th day of September, 2019, at approximately

12:45 P.M., while at 364 W. First St. S. (Save-a-Lot), in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the defendant, Jesse J. Butchino, did steal one bag of Ramen Noodles, four boxes of Suddenly Salad, one t-bone steak, one package of Hoffman hotdogs, one package of Hoffman coneys, two bags of Mcadam’s cheese, one gallon of milk, a four pack of Reese’s peanut butter cups, a package of M&M’s, a Twix bar, two packages of Seniora Verde taco shells, a bag of Tio Santi tortilla shells and a Save-a-Lot shopping cart from Save-a-Lot. The stolen items combined value was approximately $245.26. The defendant did pass all points of sale without making any attempt to pay for said items.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-608 Arrest Date: 10/02/2019 Arrest Time: 17:55

Last: TAYLOR First: NOELLE Middle/Suffix: ANNE

Address: 828 HOLLY DR. Bldg: Apt: D-46

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 01/22/1988 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS

Narrative

——-

On the 2nd day of October, 2019, at 5:55pm while at 1012 Emery St in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, Noelle A. Taylor was arrested for harassment in the second degree and trespass.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date at 5:15pm while at 1019

Emery St in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant Noelle A. Taylor refused to leave the property after being asked by the homeowner several times to leave the property. It is further alleged that while the homeowner was telling the defendant to leave she struck him in the left side of his face causing pain and redness.

Charges

——-

HARASSMENT 2ND

TRESPASS

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-610 Arrest Date: 10/04/2019 Arrest Time: 16:02

Last: BAUCUS First: JOEL Middle/Suffix: A.

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 04/05/1982 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 4th day of October, 2019, at approximately 4:02 P.M., while at 74 W. First St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Joel A. Baucus was arrested for petit larceny.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, at approximately 3:41 P.M., while at 12 W. First St. S., Price Chopper, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant did enter the store and steal two packages of eight, Gillette Mach 3 Turbo razor blades valued at $25.99 each, and a bundle of Dole bananas valued at $1.29. Furthermore, the defendant placed the two packages of razor blades into his waistband and held the bananas in his hand while he exited the store passing all points of purchase without making any attempt to pay for said items. The total value of the stolen merchandise was $53.27.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-611 Arrest Date: 10/04/2019 Arrest Time: 18:55

Last: BUTCHINO First: JESSE Middle/Suffix: JAY

Address: 223 W. FIRST ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 12/04/1985 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 4th day of October, 2019, at approximately 6:55 P.M., while in the 50 block of Worth St, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant Jesse J. Butchino was arrested for petit larceny.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, at approximately 6:33 P.M., while at 12 W. First St. S., Price Chopper, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant Jesse J. Butchino, did enter the store and steal an unknown number of packages of assorted meat that had an aggregate value of less than $1,000.00. Furthermore, the defendant did place the packages of meat inside of a Price Chopper reusable grocery bag and exited the store passing all points of purchase without making any attempt to pay for said items.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-612 Arrest Date: 10/04/2019 Arrest Time: 16:02

Last: BAUCUS First: JOEL Middle/Suffix: A.

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 04/05/1982 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 4th day of October, 2019, at approximately 4:02 P.M., while at 74 W. First St. S., Apt. 3, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Joel A. Baucus, was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the second degree.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date and location, at

approximately 4:00 P.M., the said defendant, Joel A. Baucus, did enter and remain unlawfully in the above stated occupied dwelling while running from the police after stealing from Price Chopper. Furthermore, the said defendant did not know or have permission from the tenant, Mikayla Stoutenger, to be there. The defendant did enter the residence through the front door and barricaded himself inside of a bedroom to prevent the police from locating him.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-613 Arrest Date: 10/06/2019 Arrest Time: 13:52

Last: DEMOTT First: JASON Middle/Suffix: M

Address: HOMELESS/114 LEITCH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/29/1984 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 6th day of October, 2019, at approximately 1:52 P.M., while at 9 W. First St. S., Dunkin Donuts, in the City of Fulton. County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Jason M. Demott, was arrested for Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, at approximately 1:36 P.M., while at 12 W. First St. S., Price Chopper, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Jason M. Demott, did enter the store and place one bottle of It’s a 10 Silk Express Miracle Silk Leave-in hair product valued at $45.35, into the pocket of his grey hooded sweatshirt. Furthermore, the defendant did exit the store passing all points of purchase while making no attempt to pay for said item.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

