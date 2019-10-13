Cop Logs: Fulton PD 10/07/2019 – 10/13/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 10/07/2019 – 10/13/2019

Arrests From 10/07/2019 To 10/13/2019



Arrest No.: 2019-617 Arrest Date: 10/07/2019 Arrest Time: 16:05

Last: FREDENBURG First: CYNDAL Middle/Suffix: MARIE

Address: 420 S. SIXTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 08/07/1987 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS

Narrative

On the 7th day of October, 2019 at 4:05pm while at 420 S. Sixth St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, Cyndal M. Fredenburg, was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child.

It is alleged that on the 27th day of September, 2019, at approximately 1:00pm while at CV Abbott Park on Division St. between S. Sixth St. and S. Seventh St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Cyndal M. Fredenburg did commit the offense of endangering the welfare of a child. The said defendant was unaware that a child that she was caring for, was unattended in the park which is approximately one half city block away from her residence and not within eyesight. The child was also found not to be properly clothed nor had any shoes on. The defendant’s actions were likely to be injurious to the mental, physical and moral welfare of the child who is less than 17 years of age.

Charges

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

Arrest No.: 2019-618 Arrest Date: 10/09/2019 Arrest Time: 08:13

Last: BUTCHINO First: JESSE Middle/Suffix: JAY

Address: 223 W. FIRST ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 12/04/1985 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

On the 9th day of October, 2019, at approximately 08:13 AM, while at 223 W. First St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Jesse J. Butchino, was arrested for Petit Larceny. It is alleged on the 12th day of September, 2019, at approximately 1:31 PM, while at 12 W. First St. S., Price Chopper, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Jesse J. Butchino, did enter the store and steal two packages of pork savings packs valued $13.96 each, one package of ground beef savings pack valued at $20.13, two packages of angus ground beef valued at $15.35 each, two packages of beef boneless roast valued at $12.23 each, one package of beef loin boneless top sirloin valued at $14.54, and two packages of pork loin center cut roast valued at $6.64. The total value of the stolen meat was $129.03. Furthermore, the said defendant did place the various packages of meat into a Price Chopper reusable grocery bag and exit the store while passing all points of purchase, making no attempt to pay for said items.

Charges

PETIT LARCENY

Arrest No.: 2019-619 Arrest Date: 10/09/2019 Arrest Time: 10:46

Last: BUTCHINO First: JESSE Middle/Suffix: JAY

Address: 223 W. FIRST ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 12/04/1985 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

On October 9, 2019, at approximately 10:46 AM, while at 223 West First Street, in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the defendant, Jesse J. Butchino, was arrested on a bench warrant, docket number CR-01100-19, issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Honorable David Hawthorne. Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing to appear in court as ordered.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

Arrest No.: 2019-620 Arrest Date: 10/10/2019 Arrest Time: 10:20

Last: GREGORIS First: CHRISTOPHER Middle/Suffix: R

Address: 91 E. CAYUGA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 10/29/1982 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

On the 10TH day of October, 2019, at approximately 10:20AM, while at 141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Christopher R. Gregoris, was arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the third degree and Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the 24TH day of September, 2019, between 10:00AM

and 4:00PM, while at 715 W. Broadway, Fulton YMCA, City of Fulton, the

defendant did exercise control over a 2007 Jeep Liberty, by possessing the ignition key/remote fob, entering said vehicle, and stealing US currency in the amount of $108.00 which had been locked inside. The defendant did commit said act without consent of the victim, Jenninge M. Berrus.

Charges

PETIT LARCENY

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A VEHICLE 3RD

Arrest No.: 2019-621 Arrest Date: 10/10/2019 Arrest Time: 10:20

Last: GREGORIS First: CHRISTOPHER Middle/Suffix: R

Address: 91 E. CAYUGA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 10/29/1982 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

On the 10TH day of October, 2019, at approximately 10:20AM, while at

141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Christopher R. Gregoris, was arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the third degree and Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the 27TH day of September, 2019, at approximately 10:10AM, while at 715 W. Broadway, Fulton YMCA, City of Fulton, the defendant did exercise control over a 2007 Jeep Liberty, by possessing the ignition key/remote fob, entering said vehicle, and stealing US currency in the amount of $194.00 which had been locked inside. The defendant did commit said act without consent of the victim, Jenninge M. Berrus.

Charges

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A VEHICLE 3RD

PETIT LARCENY

Arrest No.: 2019-622 Arrest Date: 10/11/2019 Arrest Time: 08:25

Last: MERRILL First: TIFFANY Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 207 SENECA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/27/1988 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

On the 11TH day of October, 2019, at approximately 8:25AM, while at 555 S. State St., in the City of Syracuse, County of Onondaga, State of New York, the defendant, Tiffany L. Merrill, was arrested on an Arrest Warrant issued by the City of Fulton Court on 09/26/2019 for the defendant failing to appear for arraignment on 09/12/2019 for the offense of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree.

Charges

WARRANT ARREST

Arrest No.: 2019-627 Arrest Date: 10/11/2019 Arrest Time: 20:50

Last: BETTERTON First: CLAUDETTE Middle/Suffix: MARIE

Address: 604 E BROADWAY, UPPER Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 07/05/1975 Arresting Officer: ZACHARY R. SCRIBNER

Narrative

On the 11th day of October, 2019 at approximately 8:50 P.M. while at 141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the said defendant, Claudette M. Betterton, was arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fifth degree.

It is alleged that on the 17th day of July, 2019 at approximately 10:50 A.M., while at 3 N. Second St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the defendant did commit the crime of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fifth degree when she possessed and pawned a Gibson Epiphone acoustic/electric guitar which was previously stolen from the victim, Matthew Harris. Said guitar has a value of less than $1,000.

Charges

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY 5TH

Arrest No.: 2019-628 Arrest Date: 10/10/2019 Arrest Time: 10:20

Last: GREGORIS First: CHRISTOPHER Middle/Suffix: R

Address: 91 E. CAYUGA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 10/29/1982 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA

Narrative

On the 10th day of October, 2019, at approximately 10:20 A.M., while at

141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Christopher R. Gregoris, was arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the third degree and Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the 25th day of September, 2019, sometime between

10:00 A.M. and 11:00 A.M., while at 715 W. Broadway, Fulton YMCA, in the

City of Fulton, the defendant did exercise control over a white 2017 Dodge Ram, by possessing the ignition key/remote fob, entering said vehicle, and stealing $85.00 in US currency which had been locked inside. The defendant did commit said act without consent of the victim, Nicole A. Jay.

Charges

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A VEHICLE 3RD

PETIT LARCENY

Arrest No.: 2019-630 Arrest Date: 10/13/2019 Arrest Time: 11:10

Last: BANACK First: MARTIN Middle/Suffix: ANTHONY

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/22/1987 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

On the 13TH day of October, 2019, at approximately 11:10AM, while at 828 Holly Dr., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Martin A. Banack, was arrested on an active warrant out of the Oswego City Police Department.

Charges

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

