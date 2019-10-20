Cop Logs: Fulton PD 10/14/2019 – 10/20/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 10/14/2019 – 10/20/2019

Arrests From 10/14/2019 To 10/20/2019



————————————-

Arrest No.: 2019-631 Arrest Date: 10/14/2019 Arrest Time: 23:38

Last: MCCLURE First: BRADLEY Middle/Suffix: CARSON

Address: 856 ROWLEE ROAD Bldg: Apt: LOT 41

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 01/29/1987 Arresting Officer: ANDREW J. GOLDEN

Narrative

——-

On the 11th day of October, 2019, at approximately 11:18 P.M, while at the intersection of Academy St. at S. Fourth St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant Bradley C. Mcclure, was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree, unlicensed operator and no/inadequate lights.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date and location, at

approximately 11:38 P.M., the said defendant did operate a 2014 Black

Chevy Tahoe, south bound on S. Fourth St with no/inadequate lights. Said defendant’s license was suspended for a total of 5 (4 scoffs on 2 dates). Said suspensions were for two failure to answer a summons in the Town of Palermo, County of Oswego , State of New York on 04/19/2019, and two failure to answer a summons in the City of Oswego, County of Oswego, State of New York on 10/06/2019.

Charges

——-

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV

NO/INADEQUATE LIGHTS

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-632 Arrest Date: 10/14/2019 Arrest Time: 01:52

Last: SMITH First: JOHN Middle/Suffix: P

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/18/1970 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 14th day of October, 2019, at approximately 1:52 A.M., while on 9 W. First St. S., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, John P. Smith, was arrested for Resisting Arrest.

It is alleged on the above mentioned date and location, at approximately 1:43 A.M., the said defendant John P. Smith did take off running on foot after being told by a uniformed police officer he was under arrest for an active bench warrant, issued by the Hon. David Hawthorne of the City of Fulton Court on the 9th of October, 2019. Furthermore, the defendant did run around the south side of the Dunkin Donuts and scale down an embankment which led to Net and Tool Die Inc. located in the 10 block of Foster St. The defendant then ran back up the embankment towards Schenck St. where he was later located by police.

Charges

——-

RESISTING ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-633 Arrest Date: 10/14/2019 Arrest Time: 01:52

Last: SMITH First: JOHN Middle/Suffix: P

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/18/1970 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 14th day of October, 2019, at approximately 1:52 A.M., while at 9 W. First St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant John P. Smith, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by the Hon. David Hawthorne of the City of Fulton Court on the 9th day of October, 2019, for the defendant having failed to appear.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-634 Arrest Date: 10/14/2019 Arrest Time: 10:31

Last: SAUNDERS First: KENNETH Middle/Suffix: ALLEN

Address: 119 W. FIRST ST. S. Bldg: Apt: 1

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 02/07/1978 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On October 14, 2019, at approximately 10:31 AM, while at West First

Street and Schuyler Street, in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the

defendant, Kenneth A. Saunders, was arrested on a bench warrant, docket

number CR-01857-18, issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the

Honorable David Hawthorne. Said warrant was issued for the defendant

failing to appear in court as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-635 Arrest Date: 10/14/2019 Arrest Time: 12:16

Last: SNYDER First: DAVID Middle/Suffix: PAUL

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/13/1982 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 14th day of October, 2019, at approximately 1216hrs., while at 15 W. First St. S., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, David Snyder, was arrested on a Bench Warrant. Said warrant,

CR-01024-19, was issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by

Honorable Hawthorne on 10/10/2019 for the defendant failing to appear in

court on a pending criminal action.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-636 Arrest Date: 10/14/2019 Arrest Time: 12:16

Last: SNYDER First: DAVID Middle/Suffix: PAUL

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/13/1982 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 14th day of October, 2019, at approximately 1216hrs., while at 15 W. First St. S., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, David Snyder, was arrested on a Bench Warrant. Said warrant,

CR-00658-19, was issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by

Honorable Hawthorne on 10/10/2019 for the defendant failing to appear in

court on a pending criminal action.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-637 Arrest Date: 10/14/2019 Arrest Time: 16:46

Last: WOODARD First: DANIEL Middle/Suffix: J JR

Address: 3264 CO RT 57 Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 09/14/1992 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 14th day of October, 2019, at approximately 4:46 P.M. while at 1013 Emery St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Daniel J. Woodard Jr. was arrested on an arrest warrant, warrant number 19-01229 issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Hon. David H. Hawthorne on 9-26-19.

Said warrant was issued for the defendant not having been arraigned

upon the accusatory instrument commencing this criminal action and the

court requiring said defendant’s personal appearance for the purpose of

arraignment upon the accusatory instrument for the original charge of Assault Third Degree.

Charges

——-

ARREST WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-638 Arrest Date: 10/14/2019 Arrest Time: 20:20

Last: ROYCE First: TIFFANY Middle/Suffix: MARIE

Address: 614 BUFFALO ST./HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 01/18/1992 Arresting Officer: TRACIE L. MURPHY

Narrative

——-

On the 14th day of October, 2019, at approximately 8:20pm, while at 114

Division St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant Tiffany Royce, was arrested on an arrest warrant. Said warrant,

numbered CR-01401-19, was issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed

by Honorable Hawthorne on 10/10/2019 for the crime of Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree. Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing to appear in court for the purpose of arraignment.

Charges

——-

ARREST WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-639 Arrest Date: 10/14/2019 Arrest Time: 20:20

Last: ROYCE First: TIFFANY Middle/Suffix: MARIE

Address: 614 BUFFALO ST./HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 01/18/1992 Arresting Officer: TRACIE L. MURPHY

Narrative

——-

On the 14th day of October, 2019, at approximately 8:20pm, while at 114

Division St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant Tiffany Royce, was arrested on a bench warrant. Said warrant,

numbered CR-00963-19, was issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed

by Honorable Hawthorne on 06/22/2019 for the crime of Possession of a

Hypodermic Instrument. Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing to appear in court on a pending criminal action.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-640 Arrest Date: 10/14/2019 Arrest Time: 20:20

Last: ROYCE First: TIFFANY Middle/Suffix: MARIE

Address: 614 BUFFALO ST./HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 01/18/1992 Arresting Officer: TRACIE L. MURPHY

Narrative

——-

On the 14th day of October, 2019, at approximately 8:20pm, while at 114

Division St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant Tiffany Royce, was arrested on an arrest warrant. Said warrant,

numbered CR-01384-19, was issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed

by Honorable Hawthorne on 10/10/2019 for the crime of Petit Larceny. Said

warrant was issued for the defended failing to appear in court for the purpose of arraignment.

Charges

——-

ARREST WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-641 Arrest Date: 10/15/2019 Arrest Time: 09:00

Last: ORR First: KENNETH Middle/Suffix: JR

Address: 410 PARK AVE Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 05/23/1977 Arresting Officer: BRIAN S. DUMAS

Narrative

——-

On October 15th, 2019, at about 9:00am, while at 141 S. First St., City of Fulton, NY 13069, the defendant, Kenneth Orr Jr., was arrested on an active bench warrant issued by City of Fulton Court Judge, David Hawthorne, on October 1st, 2019. The defendant having been arraigned in Fulton City Court, failed to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-642 Arrest Date: 10/15/2019 Arrest Time: 11:50

Last: LARACUENTE-ELLINGWOOD First: HEATHER Middle/Suffix: JO

Address: 1320 CORT 8 Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13460_____

DOB: 09/26/1979 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

Narrative

——-

On 10/15/2019 at approximately 11:50 A.M, while at 141 S. First St., the defendant Heather J. Laracuente-Ellingwood was arrested on an indictment arrest warrant, number 19C-144, for the offense of failure to register-sex offender.

It is alleged that on 08/05/2019, while at 1001 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant being a level 1 sex offender failed to register a change of address with the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services within 10 days. The said defendant did move from the afore stated address and did not register a new address with the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services as required.

Charges

——-

FAILURE TO REGISTER – SEX OFFENDER

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-643 Arrest Date: 10/15/2019 Arrest Time: 17:20

Last: JONES First: ANDREW Middle/Suffix: NICHOLAS

Address: HOMELESS/322 THOMPSON RD. LOT I8 Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 07/12/1992 Arresting Officer: CHRISTOPHER L. JONES

Narrative

——-

On the 15th day of October, 2019, at approximately 5:20 PM, while at the Fulton Police Department, 141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Andrew Nicholas Jones, was arrested for two counts of Assault 2nd and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

It is alleged that on the 23rd day of September, 2019, between the

approximate hours of 2:30 PM and 11:30 PM, while at 1100 Emery St.,

Apartment 322, in the City of Fulton, New York, the said defendant did, with intent to cause physical injury to a person less than seven years old, cause such injury to a child, in the form of a non-depressed fracture of the left parietal bone extending to the left occipital bone, a non-depressed fracture of the right occipital bone, a mild decrease in height of the T10 vertebral body which is suggestive of a compression fracture and an irregularity of the posterior-medial aspect of the left 10th rib suggesting a fracture, as well as multiple areas of bruising on the face, abdomen, head and lower chest (rib) areas.

It is further alleged that on the 23rd day of September, 2019, between the approximate hours of 2:30 PM and 11:30 PM, while at 1100 Emery St.,

Apartment 322, in the City of Fulton, New York the said defendant did, intent to cause physical injury to a person less than seven years old, cause such injury to a child, in the form of a non-depressed linear fracture on the left side of the occipital bone, scratches, abrasions and bruising to the head and facial area, as well as bruising to the left knee and left arm.

The said defendant’s actions were found to be injurious to the physical welfare of two children less than seventeen years old.

Charges

——-

ASSAULT 2ND (2 Counts)

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD (2 Counts)

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-645 Arrest Date: 10/17/2019 Arrest Time: 13:20

Last: MCDOWELL First: SHAWN Middle/Suffix: D

Address: 1015 MIDLAND AVE. Bldg: Apt:

City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13205_____

DOB: 02/17/1970 Arresting Officer: RALPH W. MCCANN JR.

Narrative

——-

On the 17th of October, 2019 at approximately 1:20 PM while at 555 S.

State St. in the City of Syracuse, County of Onondaga, State of New York,

the defendant Shawn D. McDowell was arrested on Bench Warrant

CR-00843-18. Said warrant having been signed by the Honorable Jerome

Mirabito of the City of Fulton Court on 11/21/2018 for failing to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-646 Arrest Date: 10/20/2019 Arrest Time: 03:38

Last: COOPER First: ADAM Middle/Suffix: LEE

Address: 828 HOLLY DRIVE Bldg: Apt: B20

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-____

DOB: 02/16/1978 Arresting Officer: ANDREW J. GOLDEN

Narrative

——-

On the 20th day of October, 2019, at approximately 3:38 A.M., while at 828 Holly Drive Apt. B-20, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Adam Lee Cooper, was arrested for

Disorderly Conduct, Harassment in the Second Degree, Unlawful

Imprisonment in the Second Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree

and Resisting Arrest.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date and location, at

approximately 3:21 A.M., the said defendant, with intent to harass, annoy, and alarm, did intentionally push the victim, Gary L. Cooper, into a chair several times while telling the victim to stay in the chair, not allowing said victim to get out of the chair on his own free will. The actions of said defendant did harass, annoy, and alarm the victim. The said defendant with intent to prevent a person from communicating a request for emergency assistance did take said victim’s phone while the victim was speaking with emergency services personnel. The said defendant also refused to give the phone back to the victim and held it until police arrived.

It is further alleged that the said defendant did intentionally yell from a balcony after being instructed several times by a Uniformed Police Officer to cease the behavior. The said defendant, after being informed by a uniformed Police Officer that he was under arrest, did intentionally prevent uniformed Police Officers from placing him into custody by stiffening his arms, kicking his feet and refusing to place his hands behind his back.

Charges

——-

RESISTING ARREST

UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND

HARASSMENT 2ND

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH

