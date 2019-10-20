Cop Logs: Fulton PD 10/14/2019 – 10/20/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 10/14/2019 – 10/20/2019
Arrests From 10/14/2019 To 10/20/2019
Arrest No.: 2019-631 Arrest Date: 10/14/2019 Arrest Time: 23:38
Last: MCCLURE First: BRADLEY Middle/Suffix: CARSON
Address: 856 ROWLEE ROAD Bldg: Apt: LOT 41
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 01/29/1987 Arresting Officer: ANDREW J. GOLDEN
Narrative
——-
On the 11th day of October, 2019, at approximately 11:18 P.M, while at the intersection of Academy St. at S. Fourth St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant Bradley C. Mcclure, was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree, unlicensed operator and no/inadequate lights.
It is alleged that on the above mentioned date and location, at
approximately 11:38 P.M., the said defendant did operate a 2014 Black
Chevy Tahoe, south bound on S. Fourth St with no/inadequate lights. Said defendant’s license was suspended for a total of 5 (4 scoffs on 2 dates). Said suspensions were for two failure to answer a summons in the Town of Palermo, County of Oswego , State of New York on 04/19/2019, and two failure to answer a summons in the City of Oswego, County of Oswego, State of New York on 10/06/2019.
Charges
——-
AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR
UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV
NO/INADEQUATE LIGHTS
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-632 Arrest Date: 10/14/2019 Arrest Time: 01:52
Last: SMITH First: JOHN Middle/Suffix: P
Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 11/18/1970 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL
Narrative
——-
On the 14th day of October, 2019, at approximately 1:52 A.M., while on 9 W. First St. S., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, John P. Smith, was arrested for Resisting Arrest.
It is alleged on the above mentioned date and location, at approximately 1:43 A.M., the said defendant John P. Smith did take off running on foot after being told by a uniformed police officer he was under arrest for an active bench warrant, issued by the Hon. David Hawthorne of the City of Fulton Court on the 9th of October, 2019. Furthermore, the defendant did run around the south side of the Dunkin Donuts and scale down an embankment which led to Net and Tool Die Inc. located in the 10 block of Foster St. The defendant then ran back up the embankment towards Schenck St. where he was later located by police.
Charges
——-
RESISTING ARREST
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-633 Arrest Date: 10/14/2019 Arrest Time: 01:52
Last: SMITH First: JOHN Middle/Suffix: P
Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 11/18/1970 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL
Narrative
——-
On the 14th day of October, 2019, at approximately 1:52 A.M., while at 9 W. First St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant John P. Smith, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by the Hon. David Hawthorne of the City of Fulton Court on the 9th day of October, 2019, for the defendant having failed to appear.
Charges
——-
BENCH WARRANT ARREST
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-634 Arrest Date: 10/14/2019 Arrest Time: 10:31
Last: SAUNDERS First: KENNETH Middle/Suffix: ALLEN
Address: 119 W. FIRST ST. S. Bldg: Apt: 1
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 02/07/1978 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL
Narrative
——-
On October 14, 2019, at approximately 10:31 AM, while at West First
Street and Schuyler Street, in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the
defendant, Kenneth A. Saunders, was arrested on a bench warrant, docket
number CR-01857-18, issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the
Honorable David Hawthorne. Said warrant was issued for the defendant
failing to appear in court as ordered.
Charges
——-
BENCH WARRANT ARREST
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-635 Arrest Date: 10/14/2019 Arrest Time: 12:16
Last: SNYDER First: DAVID Middle/Suffix: PAUL
Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 03/13/1982 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING
Narrative
——-
On the 14th day of October, 2019, at approximately 1216hrs., while at 15 W. First St. S., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the
defendant, David Snyder, was arrested on a Bench Warrant. Said warrant,
CR-01024-19, was issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by
Honorable Hawthorne on 10/10/2019 for the defendant failing to appear in
court on a pending criminal action.
Charges
——-
BENCH WARRANT ARREST
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-636 Arrest Date: 10/14/2019 Arrest Time: 12:16
Last: SNYDER First: DAVID Middle/Suffix: PAUL
Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 03/13/1982 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING
Narrative
——-
On the 14th day of October, 2019, at approximately 1216hrs., while at 15 W. First St. S., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the
defendant, David Snyder, was arrested on a Bench Warrant. Said warrant,
CR-00658-19, was issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by
Honorable Hawthorne on 10/10/2019 for the defendant failing to appear in
court on a pending criminal action.
Charges
——-
BENCH WARRANT ARREST
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-637 Arrest Date: 10/14/2019 Arrest Time: 16:46
Last: WOODARD First: DANIEL Middle/Suffix: J JR
Address: 3264 CO RT 57 Bldg: Apt:
City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____
DOB: 09/14/1992 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING
Narrative
——-
On the 14th day of October, 2019, at approximately 4:46 P.M. while at 1013 Emery St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Daniel J. Woodard Jr. was arrested on an arrest warrant, warrant number 19-01229 issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Hon. David H. Hawthorne on 9-26-19.
Said warrant was issued for the defendant not having been arraigned
upon the accusatory instrument commencing this criminal action and the
court requiring said defendant’s personal appearance for the purpose of
arraignment upon the accusatory instrument for the original charge of Assault Third Degree.
Charges
——-
ARREST WARRANT
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-638 Arrest Date: 10/14/2019 Arrest Time: 20:20
Last: ROYCE First: TIFFANY Middle/Suffix: MARIE
Address: 614 BUFFALO ST./HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768
DOB: 01/18/1992 Arresting Officer: TRACIE L. MURPHY
Narrative
——-
On the 14th day of October, 2019, at approximately 8:20pm, while at 114
Division St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the
defendant Tiffany Royce, was arrested on an arrest warrant. Said warrant,
numbered CR-01401-19, was issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed
by Honorable Hawthorne on 10/10/2019 for the crime of Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree. Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing to appear in court for the purpose of arraignment.
Charges
——-
ARREST WARRANT
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-639 Arrest Date: 10/14/2019 Arrest Time: 20:20
Last: ROYCE First: TIFFANY Middle/Suffix: MARIE
Address: 614 BUFFALO ST./HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768
DOB: 01/18/1992 Arresting Officer: TRACIE L. MURPHY
Narrative
——-
On the 14th day of October, 2019, at approximately 8:20pm, while at 114
Division St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the
defendant Tiffany Royce, was arrested on a bench warrant. Said warrant,
numbered CR-00963-19, was issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed
by Honorable Hawthorne on 06/22/2019 for the crime of Possession of a
Hypodermic Instrument. Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing to appear in court on a pending criminal action.
Charges
——-
BENCH WARRANT ARREST
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-640 Arrest Date: 10/14/2019 Arrest Time: 20:20
Last: ROYCE First: TIFFANY Middle/Suffix: MARIE
Address: 614 BUFFALO ST./HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768
DOB: 01/18/1992 Arresting Officer: TRACIE L. MURPHY
Narrative
——-
On the 14th day of October, 2019, at approximately 8:20pm, while at 114
Division St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the
defendant Tiffany Royce, was arrested on an arrest warrant. Said warrant,
numbered CR-01384-19, was issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed
by Honorable Hawthorne on 10/10/2019 for the crime of Petit Larceny. Said
warrant was issued for the defended failing to appear in court for the purpose of arraignment.
Charges
——-
ARREST WARRANT
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-641 Arrest Date: 10/15/2019 Arrest Time: 09:00
Last: ORR First: KENNETH Middle/Suffix: JR
Address: 410 PARK AVE Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 05/23/1977 Arresting Officer: BRIAN S. DUMAS
Narrative
——-
On October 15th, 2019, at about 9:00am, while at 141 S. First St., City of Fulton, NY 13069, the defendant, Kenneth Orr Jr., was arrested on an active bench warrant issued by City of Fulton Court Judge, David Hawthorne, on October 1st, 2019. The defendant having been arraigned in Fulton City Court, failed to appear as ordered.
Charges
——-
BENCH WARRANT ARREST
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-642 Arrest Date: 10/15/2019 Arrest Time: 11:50
Last: LARACUENTE-ELLINGWOOD First: HEATHER Middle/Suffix: JO
Address: 1320 CORT 8 Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13460_____
DOB: 09/26/1979 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER
Narrative
——-
On 10/15/2019 at approximately 11:50 A.M, while at 141 S. First St., the defendant Heather J. Laracuente-Ellingwood was arrested on an indictment arrest warrant, number 19C-144, for the offense of failure to register-sex offender.
It is alleged that on 08/05/2019, while at 1001 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant being a level 1 sex offender failed to register a change of address with the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services within 10 days. The said defendant did move from the afore stated address and did not register a new address with the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services as required.
Charges
——-
FAILURE TO REGISTER – SEX OFFENDER
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-643 Arrest Date: 10/15/2019 Arrest Time: 17:20
Last: JONES First: ANDREW Middle/Suffix: NICHOLAS
Address: HOMELESS/322 THOMPSON RD. LOT I8 Bldg: Apt:
City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____
DOB: 07/12/1992 Arresting Officer: CHRISTOPHER L. JONES
Narrative
——-
On the 15th day of October, 2019, at approximately 5:20 PM, while at the Fulton Police Department, 141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Andrew Nicholas Jones, was arrested for two counts of Assault 2nd and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
It is alleged that on the 23rd day of September, 2019, between the
approximate hours of 2:30 PM and 11:30 PM, while at 1100 Emery St.,
Apartment 322, in the City of Fulton, New York, the said defendant did, with intent to cause physical injury to a person less than seven years old, cause such injury to a child, in the form of a non-depressed fracture of the left parietal bone extending to the left occipital bone, a non-depressed fracture of the right occipital bone, a mild decrease in height of the T10 vertebral body which is suggestive of a compression fracture and an irregularity of the posterior-medial aspect of the left 10th rib suggesting a fracture, as well as multiple areas of bruising on the face, abdomen, head and lower chest (rib) areas.
It is further alleged that on the 23rd day of September, 2019, between the approximate hours of 2:30 PM and 11:30 PM, while at 1100 Emery St.,
Apartment 322, in the City of Fulton, New York the said defendant did, intent to cause physical injury to a person less than seven years old, cause such injury to a child, in the form of a non-depressed linear fracture on the left side of the occipital bone, scratches, abrasions and bruising to the head and facial area, as well as bruising to the left knee and left arm.
The said defendant’s actions were found to be injurious to the physical welfare of two children less than seventeen years old.
Charges
——-
ASSAULT 2ND (2 Counts)
ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD (2 Counts)
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-645 Arrest Date: 10/17/2019 Arrest Time: 13:20
Last: MCDOWELL First: SHAWN Middle/Suffix: D
Address: 1015 MIDLAND AVE. Bldg: Apt:
City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13205_____
DOB: 02/17/1970 Arresting Officer: RALPH W. MCCANN JR.
Narrative
——-
On the 17th of October, 2019 at approximately 1:20 PM while at 555 S.
State St. in the City of Syracuse, County of Onondaga, State of New York,
the defendant Shawn D. McDowell was arrested on Bench Warrant
CR-00843-18. Said warrant having been signed by the Honorable Jerome
Mirabito of the City of Fulton Court on 11/21/2018 for failing to appear as ordered.
Charges
——-
BENCH WARRANT ARREST
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-646 Arrest Date: 10/20/2019 Arrest Time: 03:38
Last: COOPER First: ADAM Middle/Suffix: LEE
Address: 828 HOLLY DRIVE Bldg: Apt: B20
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-____
DOB: 02/16/1978 Arresting Officer: ANDREW J. GOLDEN
Narrative
——-
On the 20th day of October, 2019, at approximately 3:38 A.M., while at 828 Holly Drive Apt. B-20, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Adam Lee Cooper, was arrested for
Disorderly Conduct, Harassment in the Second Degree, Unlawful
Imprisonment in the Second Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree
and Resisting Arrest.
It is alleged that on the above mentioned date and location, at
approximately 3:21 A.M., the said defendant, with intent to harass, annoy, and alarm, did intentionally push the victim, Gary L. Cooper, into a chair several times while telling the victim to stay in the chair, not allowing said victim to get out of the chair on his own free will. The actions of said defendant did harass, annoy, and alarm the victim. The said defendant with intent to prevent a person from communicating a request for emergency assistance did take said victim’s phone while the victim was speaking with emergency services personnel. The said defendant also refused to give the phone back to the victim and held it until police arrived.
It is further alleged that the said defendant did intentionally yell from a balcony after being instructed several times by a Uniformed Police Officer to cease the behavior. The said defendant, after being informed by a uniformed Police Officer that he was under arrest, did intentionally prevent uniformed Police Officers from placing him into custody by stiffening his arms, kicking his feet and refusing to place his hands behind his back.
Charges
——-
RESISTING ARREST
UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND
HARASSMENT 2ND
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH