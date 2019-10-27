Cop Logs: Fulton PD 10/21/2019 – 10/27/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 10/21/2019 – 10/27/2019

Arrests From 10/21/2019 To 10/27/2019



Arrest No.: 2019-647 Arrest Date: 10/21/2019 Arrest Time: 02:37

Last: WAITE First: MEGAN Middle/Suffix: M.

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_

DOB: 10/28/1998 Arresting Officer: EDWARD J. HOGAN

On the 21st day of October, 2019 at approximately 2:37AM while in the 700 block of Emery St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Megan M Waite was arrested on a bench warrant, docket number CR-01415-19, issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Honorable Hawthorne on October 3rd, 2019. Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing to appear in court for the purpose of arraignment.

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

Arrest No.: 2019-648 Arrest Date: 10/21/2019 Arrest Time: 18:15

Last: CANFIELD First: RONALD Middle/Suffix: CURTIS JR

Address: 3559 CO RT 4 Bldg: Apt: A

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 09/12/1988 Arresting Officer: JOLI MARINO

On the 17th day of October, 2019, at approximately 6:15 P.M., while at 141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Ronald C. Canfield Jr., was arrested for Petit Larceny and Trespass.

It is alleged that on the 5th day of September, 2019, at approximately 10:26 P.M., while at 424 S. Fifth St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Ronald C. Canfield Jr., did walk onto the victim, Justine Skillinski’s porch while knowing he had no legitimate purpose for being there and proceeded to steal a pillow valued at $5.00.

PETIT LARCENY

TRESPASS

Arrest No.: 2019-649 Arrest Date: 10/22/2019 Arrest Time: 10:20

Last: JACKSON First: RICHARD Middle/Suffix: D JR

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 01/20/1983 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

On the 22nd day of October, 2019 at approximately 10:20 A.M., while at 26 W. First St. S. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the defendant, Richard D. Jackson Jr. was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the 3rd degree.

On the above mentioned date, time and location the defendant, Richard D. Jackson Jr. did knowingly enter and remain unlawfully in a building which was enclosed in a manner designed to exclude intruders. Said building had plywood covering all exterior doors and windows to keep anyone from entering the building.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 3RD

Arrest No.: 2019-650 Arrest Date: 10/23/2019 Arrest Time: 06:07

Last: BARBERA First: JOSEPH Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL

Address: 151 W. SENECA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 04/25/1990 Arresting Officer: EDWARD J. HOGAN

On the 23rd day of October, 2019 at approximately 6:07AM while at 39

Churchill Rd., Oswego County Jail, in the City of Oswego, County of

Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Joseph M. Barbera, was

arrested on a bench warrant, docket number CR-01400-19, issued by the

City of Fulton Court and signed by the Honorable Hawthorne on October 17,

2019. Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing to appear in court as required.

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

Arrest No.: 2019-651 Arrest Date: 10/23/2019 Arrest Time: 06:07

Last: BARBERA First: JOSEPH Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL

Address: 151 W. SENECA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 04/25/1990 Arresting Officer: EDWARD J. HOGAN

On the 23rd day of October, 2019 at approximately 6:07AM while at 39

Churchill Rd., Oswego County Jail, in the City of Oswego, County of

Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Joseph M. Barbera, was

arrested on a bench warrant, docket number CR-01399-19, issued by the

City of Fulton Court and signed by the Honorable Hawthorne on October 17,

2019. Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing to appear in court as required.

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

Arrest No.: 2019-652 Arrest Date: 10/23/2019 Arrest Time: 12:55

Last: JOHNSTON First: TYLER Middle/Suffix: W.

Address: 320 ERIE ST. Bldg: Apt: 8

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 12/22/2000 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA

On the 23rd day of October, 2019, at approximately 12:55 PM, while at 141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Tyler W. Johnston, was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree.

It is alleged that on the 18th day of October, 2019, at approximately 3:32 AM, while at 308 Gansvoort St., in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the defendant, while having no right to do so, did intentionally damage the victim, Kaylee M. Green’s, first floor window, by swinging a baseball bat at the window and breaking it. The window is valued at approximately $150.00.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH

Arrest No.: 2019-656 Arrest Date: 10/22/2019 Arrest Time: 10:20

Last: HOGEBOOM First: SHANTEL Middle/Suffix: MARGARET

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 10/04/1982 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

On the 22nd day of October, 2019 at approximately 10:20 A.M., while at 26 W. First St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the defendant, Shantel M. Hogeboom was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the 3rd degree.

On the above mentioned date, time and location the defendant, Shantel M. Hogeboom did knowingly enter and remain unlawfully in a building which was enclosed in a manner designed to exclude intruders. Said building had plywood covering all exterior doors and windows to keep anyone from entering the building.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 3RD

Arrest No.: 2019-657 Arrest Date: 10/23/2019 Arrest Time: 21:15

Last: COURTNEY First: PATRICK Middle/Suffix: PHILIP

Address: HOMELESS/155 GIFFORD ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13206_____

DOB: 04/04/1991 Arresting Officer: TRACIE L. MURPHY

On the 23rd day of October 2019, at approximately 9:15 PM while at 110 W. Sixth St., City of Oswego, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Patrick Courtney, was arrested for Falsely Reporting an Incident in the Third Degree.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, at approximately 7:51 PM, while at 98 N. Second St., the defendant, Patrick P. Courtney, did knowingly report to your complainant, a uniformed Police Officer, an allegedly impending occurrence of an incident which in fact is not about to occur by stating he was having suicidal thoughts. Said defendant later stated he was not in fact having suicidal thoughts but reported that false information to obtain transportation to Oswego Hospital where he could have a place to stay for the night.

FALSELY REPORTING AN INCIDENT 3RD

Arrest No.: 2019-658 Arrest Date: 10/25/2019 Arrest Time: 03:10

Last: FAVATA First: JOSHUA Middle/Suffix: D

Address: 2179 CO RT 1 Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 02/22/1982 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

On the 25th day of October, 2019, at approximately 3:10 A.M., while at 870 Oneida St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the defendant, Joshua D. Favata was arrested for Criminal Trespass 2nd.

On the above mentioned date, time and location the defendant, Joshua D. Favata did knowingly enter and remained unlawfully in a dwelling. The said defendant did enter the dwelling without permission from the victim, Sheryl L. Bush.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2ND

Arrest No.: 2019-663 Arrest Date: 10/26/2019 Arrest Time: 03:22

Last: FARNHAM First: DYLAN Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 100 TANNERY LN. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 03/23/1997 Arresting Officer: EDWARD J. HOGAN

On the 26th day of October, 2019, at 3:22am, while in the 200 block of Highland St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, Dylan M. Farnham was arrested for no/inadequate headlamps, consumption of alcoholic beverage while operating a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated with a B.A.C. greater than .08%.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date while in the 200 block of E. Broadway, at approximately 2:59 a.m., the said defendant did operate an orange 2011 Jeep Wrangler in an easterly direction with the driver’s side headlamp out. The said defendant did operate the vehicle while in an intoxicated condition. The defendant had glassy eyes, slurred speech and an open Michelob Ultra can and two Bud Light bottles, one of which was approximately half full, located inside his vehicle. The said defendant was administered the following standardized field sobriety tests; horizontal gaze nystagmus, walk and turn, on leg stand, which he failed. The defendant was also issued the alphabet test which he passed. The defendant submitted a chemical breath test which resulted in a BAC of .17%.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED > .08%

NO INADEQUATE LIGHTS

CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL IN VEHICLE

Arrest No.: 2019-664 Arrest Date: 10/26/2019 Arrest Time: 23:12

Last: LYON First: DEREK Middle/Suffix: R

Address: 72 E ONEIDA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 09/07/1985 Arresting Officer: CHRISTOPHER J. OKUN

On 10/26/2019 at approximately 11:12 P.M. while at 401 W. Fourth St. S. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant

Derek R. Lyon, was arrested for the offense of Criminal Contempt in the

second degree.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date and location at approximately 10:34 P.M., the said defendant, did violate a duly served stay away order of protection by being inside the home of the protected party, Sabrina M. Borden. Said order was issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Hon. Jerome Mirabito on 08/22/2019 and does not expire until 08/22/2020.

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

