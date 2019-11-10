Cop Logs: Fulton PD 10/28/2019 – 11/10/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 10/28/2019 – 11/10/2019

Arrests From 10/28/2019 To 11/10/2019



Arrest No.: 2019-665 Arrest Date: 10/28/2019 Arrest Time: 10:30

Last: HULL First: JAMES Middle/Suffix: ROBERT

Address: 406 PARK AVE. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 02/24/1988 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS

Narrative

On the 28th day of October, 2019, at 10:30am, while at 141 S. First St.,in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, James R. Hull, was arrested for assault in the third degree.

It is alleged that on the 20th day of September, 2019 at approximately

7:50pm, while in front of 360 Park Ave, in the City of Fulton, County of

Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, James R. Hull, did commit

the offense of assault in the third degree. It’s alleged that the defendant did strike the victim, Nelson Allen, in the face with a closed left fist one time. The said victim was rendered unconscious from being punched, fell to the ground, and struck his head requiring immediate medical attention.

Charges

ASSAULT 3RD

Arrest No.: 2019-666 Arrest Date: 10/29/2019 Arrest Time: 02:34

Last: JONES First: ANTHONY Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL

Address: 979 GERTRUDE ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13201_____

DOB: 03/01/1997 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA

Narrative

On the 29th day of October, 2019, at approximately 2:34 A.M., while at the intersection of S. Fourth St. at Highland St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant Anthony M. Jones was arrested on an arrest warrant issued by the Hon. Jerome Mirabito of the City of Fulton Court on 8/29/2019, for having failed to appear for the purpose of arraignment.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

Arrest No.: 2019-667 Arrest Date: 10/28/2019 Arrest Time: 09:03

Last: MILLER First: KENNETH Middle/Suffix: WARD JR

Address: 117 RIVERSCAPE DR. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/15/1981 Arresting Officer: TRACIE L. MURPHY

Narrative

On the 28th day of October, 2019, at approximately 9:03 AM, while at 117 Riverscape Dr., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Kenneth Miller, was arrested on charges through Watertown

Police Department. He was later turned over to Watertown Police Department on said charges.

Charges

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

Arrest No.: 2019-668 Arrest Date: 10/30/2019 Arrest Time: 11:14

Last: CLARK First: TAYLOR Middle/Suffix: SUSAN

Address: 55 GUILE RD Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/28/1993 Arresting Officer: SOPHIA GRAVES

Narrative

On the 30th day of October, 2019 at 11:14 AM while at 368 W. First St. S., Family Dollar, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Taylor S. Clark was arrested for Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the above stated date and location at 10:55 AM the defendant did steal stainless steel forks, spoons, knives, two compact mirrors, a notebook, two packages of pens, a flashlight, two packages of Clorox dryer sheets, a tube of lipstick, an Olay body wash gift set, a canvas tote bag, and a bottle of Simply Orange juice. The said defendant did conceal the items inside of the stolen tote bag and inside of her jacket and pants pockets and passed all points of sale without making an attempt to pay. Said merchandise had a total value of $45.70.

Charges

PETIT LARCENY

Arrest No.: 2019-669 Arrest Date: 10/29/2019 Arrest Time: 14:02

Last: FORTNEY First: DONOVAN Middle/Suffix: LK

Address: 7779 ROBERTS ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: CANASTOTA State: NY Zip: __________

DOB: 03/30/1992 Arresting Officer: TRACIE L. MURPHY

Narrative

On the 29th day of October, 2019, at approximately 2:02 PM, while at

1100 Emery St. Apt B5., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Donovan Fortney, was arrested on a warrant through

the New York State Police in Sylvan Beach. He was later turned over to the New York State Police on said warrant.

Charges

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

Arrest No.: 2019-670 Arrest Date: 10/30/2019 Arrest Time: 20:56

Last: ROYCE First: TIFFANY Middle/Suffix: MARIE

Address: 256 W FOURTH ST S Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 01/18/1992 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

On the 30th day of October, 2019 at approximately 8:56 P.M., while at 256 W. Fourth St. S., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the defendant, Tiffany M. Royce was arrested for Petit Larceny.

On the above mentioned date at approximately 8:31 P.M. while at 308 W. Broadway, City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the

defendant, Tiffany M. Royce did steal a green Play-to-go wagon from outside the victim, Aliza M. Bird’s residence without permission. The said wagon was valued at $50.

Charges

PETIT LARCENY

Arrest No.: 2019-671 Arrest Date: 10/31/2019 Arrest Time: 16:07

Last: SPAULDING First: TERRY Middle/Suffix: LAWRENCE

Address: 118 LYON ST. Bldg: Apt: 2

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 02/04/1959 Arresting Officer: EDWARD J. HOGAN

Narrative

On the 31st day of October, 2019 at approximately 4:07 P.M. while at 120 Division St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Terry L. Spaudling, was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the First Degree and Harassment in the Second Degree.

It is alleged that on the 31st day of October, 2019, at approximately 3:44 P.M. while at 118 Lyon St. while engaged in a domestic dispute, the

defendant, Terry L. Spaulding, did intentionally violate a duly sworn order of protection, docket number CR-01171-19, issued by the Fulton City Court, signed by the Hon. Hawthorne on 09/18/2019 and expiring on 09/18/2020. Said order of protection orders the defendant to refrain from committing any criminal offenses against the victim, Inez M. DeGroff. Said defendant did violate said order when with intent to harass, annoy, and alarm the victim he grabbed her by her left forearm, struck her on the upper lip with an open hand, and grabbed her left breast, committing the offense of Harassment in the second degree.

Charges

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 1ST

HARASSMENT 2ND

Arrest No.: 2019-672 Arrest Date: 11/01/2019 Arrest Time: 16:13

Last: CALI First: JESSE Middle/Suffix: D.D.

Address: 1195 CO RT 3 Bldg: Apt:

City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: 13074_____

DOB: 10/31/1994 Arresting Officer: EDWARD J. HOGAN

Narrative

On the 1st day of November, 2019, at 4:13 P.M., while in the 200 Block of W. First St. S. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Jesse D.D. Cali, was arrested on the charge of Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the above date, at approximately 3:50 P.M., while at 368 W. First St. S., The Family Dollar, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant did steal a Pro Player Black thermal shirt and a Pro Player thermal pants valued at $8.00 each, for a total of $16.00. The said defendant did secrete the items in his jacket and leave the store, passing all points of sale, without making any attempts to pay for the items.

Charges

PETIT LARCENY

Arrest No.: 2019-673 Arrest Date: 11/01/2019 Arrest Time: 21:47

Last: OATMAN First: ALICIA Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 64 N FOURTH ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_

DOB: 05/27/1991 Arresting Officer: HUNTER M. BECKWITH

Narrative

On the 1st Day of November 2019, at approximately 9:47 P.M. while at 64 N. Fourth St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Alicia M. Oatman, was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree, Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree, and Resisting Arrest.

It is alleged that on the 1st Day of November, 2019 at approximately 8:35 P.M. while at 323 Erie St. Apt. 4, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Alicia M. Oatman, did intentionally enter and remain unlawfully inside the residence of the victim, Keli L. Bradt. Said defendant did enter the residence without the permission of the victim. Said defendant, Alicia M. Oatman, did also disobey a duly served stay away order of protection issued by the Fulton City Court and signed by the Hon. Mirabito on 08/17/2019 and expires on 02/17/2020. Said order of protection orders the said defendant to stay away from the protected party, Luis Viera. Said defendant did violate said order by being in the presence of the protected party, Luis Viera. Said defendant did also intentionally attempt to prevent two Uniformed Police Officers from placing her into custody after being told she was under arrest, by refusing to put her hands behind her back, stiffening both her arms, and pulling away from said Uniformed Police Officers.

Charges

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

RESISTING ARREST

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2ND

Arrest No.: 2019-674 Arrest Date: 11/02/2019 Arrest Time: 21:47

Last: OATMAN First: ALICIA Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 64 N FOURTH ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_

DOB: 05/27/1991 Arresting Officer: HUNTER M. BECKWITH

Narrative

On the the 1st day of November 2019, at approximately 9:47 P.M., while at 64 N. Fourth St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Alicia M. Oatman, was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree.

It is alleged that on the above date at approximately 8:45 P.M. while at 323 Erie St. Apt. 4 in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Alicia M. Oatman, did intentionally disobey a duly served stay away order of protection issued by the Fulton City Court and signed by the Hon. Mirabito on 08/17/2019 and expires on 02/17/2020. Said order of protection orders the said defendant to stay away from the protected party, Luis Viera. Said defendant did violate said order by being in the presence of the protected party, Luis Viera, and yelling at him.

Charges

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

Arrest No.: 2019-675 Arrest Date: 10/30/2019 Arrest Time: 10:06

Last: VELASQUEZ First: ABIU Middle/Suffix: G JR

Address: 8 S. THIRD ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/12/1999 Arresting Officer: TRACIE L. MURPHY

Narrative

On 30th day of October, 2019, at approximately 9:56 AM, while at 8 S. Third St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Abiu G. Velasquez Jr., was arrested for the offense of Harassment in the Second Degree.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date, time, and location, the said defendant open handedly slapped the victim across the neck, causing him to be harassed, annoyed, and alarmed.

Charges

HARASSMENT 2ND

Arrest No.: 2019-676 Arrest Date: 10/30/2019 Arrest Time: 10:51

Last: VELASQUEZ First: ABIU Middle/Suffix: G JR

Address: 8 S. THIRD ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/12/1999 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

On the 30th day of October, 2019, at approximately 10:51am, while at 141

S. First St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Abiu Velasquez, was arrested for Criminal Tampering in the Third Degree and two counts of Harassment in the Second Degree.

It is alleged that on the above date, time and location the defendant did intentionally with having no right to do so urinate on the floor of the booking room after being told several times not to by your complainant. Said actions of the defendant caused a substantial inconvenience to the custodial staff who had to dedicate time to both clean and disinfect the area. Furthermore, the defendant did intentionally slap your complaint a uniformed police office in the right side of the face. Furthermore, the said defendant did also spit saliva at your complainant, as well as a second uniformed police officer, which struck on our faces. Said actions of the defendant did harass, annoy and alarm your complainants.

Charges

CRIMINAL TAMPERING 3RD

HARASSMENT 2ND (2 Counts)

Arrest No.: 2019-681 Arrest Date: 11/07/2019 Arrest Time: 16:33

Last: PITTMAN First: ROBERT Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 363 S. THIRD ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/20/1983 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

On November 7, 2019, at approximately 4:33 PM, while at 252 West

Fourth Street, in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the defendant, Robert L. Pittman, was arrested for criminal contempt in the first degree, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, harassment in the second degree and unlawful imprisonment in the second degree.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date and location, at

approximately 3:39 PM, the said defendant, during the course of a domestic

dispute, did forcibly slam the victim’s, Bobbie J. St. Andrews, head against a door frame in the kitchen causing pain to the victim’s head. Furthermore, the defendant did restrain the victim by straddling her on the couch for approximately two minutes. The defendant held the victim down by squeezing and twisting her left wrist and while applying pressure to her throat. Said actions did impede the normal breathing of the victim and harassed the victim. Furthermore, the actions of the defendant did violate a duly served order of protection which orders the defendant to refrain from committing any criminal offenses against the victim. Said order was issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Honorable David Hawthorne, expiring on 10/24/2020.

Charges

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 1ST

UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND

CRIM OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING/BLOOD CIRC

HARASSMENT 2ND

Arrest No.: 2019-682 Arrest Date: 11/07/2019 Arrest Time: 21:57

Last: CLARK First: TAYLOR Middle/Suffix: SUSAN

Address: 55 GUILE RD Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/28/1993 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

On the 7TH day of November, 2019, at approximately 9:57PM, while on

Wells St. near Emery St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Taylor S. Clark, was arrested on a Bench Warrant issued by the City of Fulton Court on 11/06/2019 for the defendant failing to appear as ordered.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

Arrest No.: 2019-684 Arrest Date: 11/07/2019 Arrest Time: 21:57

Last: CLARK First: TAYLOR Middle/Suffix: SUSAN

Address: 55 GUILE RD Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/28/1993 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

On the 7Th day of November, 2019, at approximately 9:57PM, while on

Wells St. near Emery St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Taylor S. Clark, was arrested for Criminal

Contempt in the second degree.

On the above mentioned date, and location at approximately 9:42PM, the

defendant did intentionally disobey a lawful mandate of court, being a duly served stay away order of protection issued by the Hon. David H. Hawthorne of the City of Fulton Court on 09/19/2019 and expiring on 09/19/2020. The defendant did violate said order by being the front seat passenger of a motor vehicle which was operated by the protected party, David L. Kelsey.

Charges

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

Arrest No.: 2019-685 Arrest Date: 11/07/2019 Arrest Time: 23:40

Last: PITTMAN First: ROBERT Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 363 S. THIRD ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/20/1983 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

Narrative

On 11/07/2019, at approximately 11:40 P.M., while at 141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Robert L. Pittman, was arrested for the offenses of criminal contempt in the first degree and harassment in the second degree.

It is alleged that on 09/25/2019, at approximately 5:35 P.M., while in the area of W. Fourth St. S. and Voorhees St., the said defendant, did violate a duly served stay away order of protection by being in the presence of the protected party and victim in this case, Bobbie Jean St. Andrews. Said order was issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Honorable David Hawthorne on 06/25/2019 and does not expire until 12/25/2019. Furthermore, the said defendant did engage in a domestic dispute with the victim during the course of which the defendant attempted to subject the victim to unwanted physical contact by attempting to throw a Four Loko alcoholic beverage in the face of the victim.

Charges

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 1ST

HARASSMENT 2ND

Arrest No.: 2019-686 Arrest Date: 11/08/2019 Arrest Time: 01:34

Last: BEVACQUA First: ROBERT Middle/Suffix: JAMES JR

Address: 808 EMERY ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/10/1996 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

On the 8th of November, 2019 at approximately 1:34 AM while at State

Route 13 and Mexico St. in the Town of Albion, County of Oswego, State of

New York, the defendant, Robert J. Bevacqua Jr. was arrested on a Felony

Bench Warrant signed by the Honorable James Eby of the Oswego County

Court on 9/09/2019. The said defendant having been originally convicted of the charges of Grand Larceny Fourth Degree and Criminal Possession of

Stolen Property Fifth Degree on 9/09/2019. The said defendant’s case having been recalled for the purposes of administering a drug test, and the defendant having failed to remain in court.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

Arrest No.: 2019-687 Arrest Date: 11/08/2019 Arrest Time: 07:00

Last: CLARK First: TAYLOR Middle/Suffix: SUSAN

Address: 55 GUILE RD Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/28/1993 Arresting Officer: TRACIE L. MURPHY

Narrative

On the 8th day of November, 2019, at approximately 7:00 am, while at 141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Taylor S. Clark, was arrested for Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree.

It is alleged that on the 24th day of October, 2019, at approximately 3:40 pm, while at 6-12 Austin Ave., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Taylor S. Clark, did knowingly enter and remain unlawfully in a building which was enclosed in a manner designed to exclude intruders. Said building had plywood covering all exteriors doors and windows to keep anyone from entering the building.

Charges

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 3RD

Arrest No.: 2019-688 Arrest Date: 11/08/2019 Arrest Time: 09:30

Last: CLARK First: TAYLOR Middle/Suffix: SUSAN

Address: 55 GUILE RD Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/28/1993 Arresting Officer: SEAN HANKS

Narrative

On the 8th day of November 2019, at approximately 9:00 A.M. while at 141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Taylor S. Clark, was arrested on an arrest warrant, docket number CR-01570-19, issued by the Fulton City Court, signed by the Hon. Hawthorne on 11/07/19 for failure to appear in court.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

Arrest No.: 2019-689 Arrest Date: 11/09/2019 Arrest Time: 22:11

Last: VIVLAMORE First: SHANE Middle/Suffix: ROBERT

Address: 828 HOLLY DR. Bldg: Apt: B-19

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 05/31/1987 Arresting Officer: ANDREW J. GOLDEN

Narrative

On the 9th day of November, 2019, at approximately 10:11 P.M., while at

828 Holly Dr., B- building, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant Shane R. Vivlamore was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, unlawful imprisonment in the first degree, menacing in the second degree, and harassment in the second degree.

On the above mentioned date, time and location the defendant, Shane R.

Vivlamore, during a physical altercation, did intentionally attempt to place the victim, Christopher M. Darby, in fear of death, imminent serious physical injury or physical injury by holding a fixed blade knife to the victim’s throat and stating “if you were smart you would not make a move.” The defendant’s actions did restrain said victim for approximately five minutes and caused the victim to feel harassed, annoyed, and alarmed. The said defendant did use a dangerous instrument, which was a fixed blade knife which was put to said victim’s throat. The defendant has been previously convicted of the crime of Sexual Abuse Second Degree on July 25th, 2018 out of the City of Fulton Court.

Charges

HARASSMENT 2ND

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 3RD

UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 1ST

MENACING 2ND

Arrest No.: 2019-690 Arrest Date: 11/10/2019 Arrest Time: 10:40

Last: RUNGE First: JOY Middle/Suffix: E

Address: 221 CAYUGA ST. Bldg: Apt: 9

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/13/1985 Arresting Officer: JEREMY ALGARIN

Narrative

On the 10th day of November 2019 at 10:40 a.m. while at 221 Cayuga St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Joy E. Runge was arrested for Petit Larceny.

On the 10th day of November 2019 at 9:40 a.m. while at 126 Cayuga St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Joy Runge did steal two 2 liter bottles of Pepsi soda valued at $1.95 and a 20oz bottle of Aquafina water, valued at $1.65, for a total valued of $5.55. The defendant did select the items in the store and bring the items to the cashier. The items were scanned and bagged. The defendant then picked up the items and left the store without paying.

Charges

PETIT LARCENY

Arrest No.: 2019-691 Arrest Date: 11/10/2019 Arrest Time: 18:32

Last: CALI First: JESSE Middle/Suffix: D.D.

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: State: NY Zip: __________

DOB: 10/31/1994 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

On the 10th day of November, 2019 at approximately 6:32 P.M., while at 126 Cayuga St., Dollar General in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the defendant, Jesse D.D. Cali was arrest for Petit Larceny.

On the above mentioned date and location at approximately 6:13 P.M. the defendant, Jesse D.D. Cali did enter Dollar General and conceal one

package of Little Hotties hand warmers and a Dept 320 camouflage hat with

no intent on paying for the items. The total dollar amount of the items taken is $6.08. The defendant did walk past all points of sale, failing to pay for said items.

Charges

PETIT LARCENY

