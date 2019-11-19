Cop Logs: Fulton PD 11/11/2019 To 11/17/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 11/11/2019 – 11/17/2019

Arrests From 11/11/2019 To 11/17/2019



————————————-

Arrest No.: 2019-692 Arrest Date: 11/11/2019 Arrest Time: 14:56

Last: BORT First: ERICKA Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 308 SENECA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 12/08/1996 Arresting Officer: CHRISTOPHER J. OKUN

Narrative

——-

It is alleged that on the 11th day of November, 2019, at 2:19 P.M., while at 308 Seneca St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Ericka L. Bort, did engage in a physical domestic dispute with Geoffrey Miner. The defendant did strike Geoffrey Miner in the face while in the presence and close proximity of a child. The actions of the defendant were likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child less than seventeen years old.

Charges

——-

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-693 Arrest Date: 11/11/2019 Arrest Time: 14:31

Last: MINER First: GEOFFREY Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL

Address: 308 SENECA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 01/24/1995 Arresting Officer: CHRISTOPHER J. OKUN

Narrative

——-

It is alleged on the 11th day of November, 2019, at 2:19 P.M., while at 308 Seneca St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Geoffrey M. Miner, did engage in a physical domestic dispute with the victim Ericka L. Bort. The defendant did place his hand around the victim’s neck causing the victim to have difficulty breathing and become light headed for approximately five seconds. The defendant’s actions were committed in the presence a child and were likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child less than seventeen years old.

Charges

——-

CRIM OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING/BLOOD CIRC

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-694 Arrest Date: 11/11/2019 Arrest Time: 20:59

Last: HARRIS First: MATTHEW Middle/Suffix: ROSS

Address: 717 W. BROADWAY Bldg: Apt: A5

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_

DOB: 03/12/1976 Arresting Officer: ANDREW J. GOLDEN

Narrative

——-

On 11th day of November, 2019, at approximately 9:59 P.M., while at 717 W. Broadway Building A, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Matthew Ross Harris, was arrested on a Bench Warrant issued by the Honorable Hawthorne out of the City of Fulton Court on 10/30/2019 for the defendant having failing to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-695 Arrest Date: 11/14/2019 Arrest Time: 14:52

Last: CALI First: JESSE Middle/Suffix: D.D.

Address: 1195 CR 3/HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: 13074_____

DOB: 10/31/1994 Arresting Officer: TRACIE L. MURPHY

Narrative

——-

On 14th day of November, 2019, at approximately 2:52 P.M, while at 320

Erie St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant Jesse D.D. Cali, was arrested for Theft of Services.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date at approximately 2:00 P.M, while at 320 Erie St., the defendant did intentionally obtain transportation services from a taxi being Fulton Taxi, from 320 Erie St., to 717 W. Broadway., to 208 Gansvoort St., and ending at 320 Erie St. The defendant refused to pay the fare in the amount of $15.00 for said services provided.

Charges

——-

THEFT OF SERVICES

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-696 Arrest Date: 11/16/2019 Arrest Time: 01:28

Last: REYNOLDS First: DARRICK Middle/Suffix: A

Address: 205 BEECH ST. Bldg: Apt: 1

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 09/04/1981 Arresting Officer: CHRISTOPHER J. OKUN

Narrative

——-

On the 16th day of November, 2019, at approximately 1:28 A.M., while at 116 Beech St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Darrick A. Reynolds, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued out of Fulton City Court by the Honorable Hawthorne on 11/08/2019.

It is alleged that on the 31st day of August, 2019, while at 207 Beech St., Apt. 5 in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Darrick A. Reynolds, a registered level 1 sex offender did fail to register an address change with the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services within ten calendrer days. To Wit: the defendant did provide the Department of Criminal Justice Services an address of 207 Beech St., Apt. 5 in the City of Fulton on 08/08/2019. The defendant provided the aforesaid address but does not reside there and has never lived there. The defendant did not register a new address with the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services as of 10/03/2019.

Charges

——-

FAILURE TO REGISTER – SEX OFFENDER

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-697 Arrest Date: 11/16/2019 Arrest Time: 01:28

Last: REYNOLDS First: DARRICK Middle/Suffix: A

Address: 205 BEECH ST. Bldg: Apt: 1

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 09/04/1981 Arresting Officer: CHRISTOPHER J. OKUN

Narrative

——-

On the 16th day of November, 2019, at approximately 1:28 A.M., while at 116 Beech St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Darrick A. Reynolds, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued out of Fulton City Court by the Honorable Hawthorne on 11/12/2019.

It is alleged that on the 11th day of September, 2019, while at 207 Beech St., Apt. 5 in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the Department of Justice (DCJS) mailed a non-forwardable annual verification form to Level 1 sex offender, Darrick A. Reynolds, for completion. DCJS received said letter back from the United Stated Postal Service and notified the City of Fulton Police Department that the letter was returned to same. On September 25, 2019, DCJS sent a notification to the City of Fulton Police Department advising that the defendant had not mailed his annual address verification form to DCJS as required by the Sex Offender Registration Act.

Charges

——-

FAILURE TO REGISTER – SEX OFFENDER

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-699 Arrest Date: 11/17/2019 Arrest Time: 00:49

Last: INGERSOLL First: DEREK Middle/Suffix: BRETT

Address: 212 S. THIRD ST. Bldg: Apt: LOWER

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 12/29/1981 Arresting Officer: CHRISTOPHER J. OKUN

Narrative

——-

On the 17th day of November, 2019, at approximately 12:49 A.M., while at 212 S. Third St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Derek B. Ingersoll, was arrested for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Harassment in the second degree.

It is alleged that on the 14th day of November, 2019, at approximately 8:21 P.M., while at 212 S. Third St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Derek B. Ingersoll, during a physical domestic dispute with the victim, did push and shove her against the counter and did place both of his hands around the victim’s neck for approximately five seconds which caused her to have difficulty breathing and to urinate on herself. The actions of said defendant did cause the victim to feel harassed, annoyed and alarmed.

Charges

——-

CRIM OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING/BLOOD CIRC

HARASSMENT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-700 Arrest Date: 11/17/2019 Arrest Time: 11:47

Last: INGERSOLL First: DEREK Middle/Suffix: BRETT

Address: 212 S. THIRD ST. Bldg: Apt: LOWER

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 12/29/1981 Arresting Officer: ANDREW J. GOLDEN

Narrative

——-

On the 17th of November, 2019, at approximately 11:47 A.M., while at 212 S. Third St. City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Derek B. Ingersoll, was arrested for two counts of criminal

contempt in the second degree.

It is alleged that on the above stated date and location, at approximately 11:35 A.M, the said defendant, did intentionally violate a duly served stay away order of protection by being inside the home of the protected party. Said order was issued by the Oswego City Court on the 11/17/2019 and signed by the Hon. J. Metcalf and does not expire until 05/17/2020.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND (2 Counts)

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-702 Arrest Date: 11/17/2019 Arrest Time: 21:35

Last: ROSS First: JEREMY Middle/Suffix: JAMES

Address: 305 OAK ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13135_____

DOB: 03/19/1988 Arresting Officer: JEREMY ALGARIN

Narrative

——-

It is alleged on the 14th day of November 2019 at 6:00 p.m. while at 305 Oak St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the defendant, Jeremy Ross, during a domestic dispute with the 13-year-old victim, did with a closed fist punch the victim approximately six times in the head. The defendant then with two closed fists, lifted his hands above his head, then swung his hands downward striking the victim in the chest. The defendant then picked up his foot and stomped on the right side of the victims face. The actions of the defendant did cause the victim to sustain a concussion, a contusion to the right side of the victims face and red marks on his scalp. The defendant was also convicted of Assault in the Third Degree on 04/13/2016 in Fulton City Court.

Charges

——-

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

AGGRAVATED FAMILY OFFENSE

ASSAULT 3RD

