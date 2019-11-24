Cop Logs: Fulton PD 11/18/2019 – 11/24/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 11/18/2019 – 11/24/2019

Arrests From 11/18/2019 To 11/24/2019



————————————-

Arrest No.: 2019-703 Arrest Date: 11/19/2019 Arrest Time: 00:13

Last: JACKSON First: RICHARD Middle/Suffix: D JR

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 01/20/1983 Arresting Officer: SOPHIA GRAVES

Narrative

——-

On the 19th day of November, 2019 at 12:13 AM while at 123 W. First St. S. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Richard D. Jackson Jr. was arrested on Arrest Warrant, docket

#CR-01563-19 issued by the Fulton City Court and signed by the Hon. David

Hawthorne on 11/14/19 for the purpose of arraignment for the original charge of Criminal Trespass Third Degree.

Charges

——-

ARREST WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-704 Arrest Date: 11/19/2019 Arrest Time: 00:13

Last: JACKSON First: RICHARD Middle/Suffix: D JR

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 01/20/1983 Arresting Officer: TRACIE L. MURPHY

Narrative

——-

On the 19th day of November, 2019, approximately 12:13 A.M., while at 123 W. First St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Richard D. Jackson, was arrested on Bench Warrant number CR-01115-19, issued out of Fulton City Court and signed by the Honorable David Hawthorne on 11/14/2019. Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing to appear in court for the crime of Petit Larceny.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-705 Arrest Date: 11/19/2019 Arrest Time: 00:13

Last: JACKSON First: RICHARD Middle/Suffix: D JR

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 01/20/1983 Arresting Officer: SOPHIA GRAVES

Narrative

——-

On the 19th day of November, 2019 at 12:13 AM while at 123 W. First St. S. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Richard D. Jackson Jr. was arrested on Bench Warrant docket

#CR-01028-19, issued out of the Fulton City Court and signed by the Hon.

David Hawthorne on 11/14/2019 for failure to appear in court for the original charge of Criminal Trespass Third Degree.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-706 Arrest Date: 11/19/2019 Arrest Time: 00:13

Last: JACKSON First: RICHARD Middle/Suffix: D JR

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 01/20/1983 Arresting Officer: TRACIE L. MURPHY

Narrative

——-

On the 19th day of November, 209 at approximately 12:13 A.M., while at

123 W. First St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Richard D. Jackson, was arrested on Arrest Warrant number CR-01299-19, issued out of Fulton City Court and signed by the Honorable David Hawthorne on 11/14/2019. Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing to appear in court for the crime of Criminal Trespass.

It is alleged that on the 6th day of June, 2019, at approximately 12:17 A.M., while at 826 Holly Drive, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant did knowingly enter and remain unlawfully inside of an enclosed and locked building, which was designed to exclude intruders, without having permission to be there by the property manager.

Charges

——-

ARREST WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-707 Arrest Date: 11/20/2019 Arrest Time: 02:57

Last: DAHAR First: FRANCIS Middle/Suffix: RICHARD

Address: 419 ONEIDA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 09/02/1997 Arresting Officer: TRACIE L. MURPHY

Narrative

——-

On the 20th day of November, 2019, at approximately 2:57 A.M., while on the 300 Block of Oneida St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Francis R. Dahar, was arrested for Possession of an Open Container.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned time, date and location the said defendant did possess one, open 23.5 fluid ounce Four Loko Gold containing an alcoholic beverage while on a public sidewalk with intent to consume.

Charges

——-

OPEN CONTAINER

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-708 Arrest Date: 11/20/2019 Arrest Time: 07:45

Last: THOMAS First: CODY Middle/Suffix: AUSTIN

Address: 262 W FOURTH ST. Bldg: Apt: 1

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 07/27/1999 Arresting Officer: JEREMY ALGARIN

Narrative

——-

On the 20th day of November 2019 at 7:45 a.m. while at 141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Cody A. Thomas was arrested on a Bench Warrant, Docket number CR-00781-18, issued by Fulton City Court and signed by the Honorable, Mirabito on 11/13/2019 for failure to appear as required.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-709 Arrest Date: 11/20/2019 Arrest Time: 07:45

Last: THOMAS First: CODY Middle/Suffix: AUSTIN

Address: 262 W FOURTH ST. Bldg: Apt: 1

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 07/27/1999 Arresting Officer: JEREMY ALGARIN

Narrative

——-

On the 20th day of November 2019 at 7:45 a.m. while at 141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Cody A. Thomas was arrested on a Bench Warrant, Docket number

CR-01959-18, issued by Fulton City Court on 11/13/2019 and signed by the

Honorable, Mirabito for failing to appear as required.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-710 Arrest Date: 11/20/2019 Arrest Time: 08:19

Last: THOMAS First: CODY Middle/Suffix: AUSTIN

Address: 262 W FOURTH ST. Bldg: Apt: 1

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 07/27/1999 Arresting Officer: JEREMY ALGARIN

Narrative

——-

On the 20th day of November, 2019, at 7:45am, while at 141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Cody A. Thomas was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant, docket 311-18, issued on the 13th day of November, 2019 by the Hon. Jerome A. Mirabito, City Court Judge, City of Fulton for failing to appear as required.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-712 Arrest Date: 11/20/2019 Arrest Time: 14:25

Last: REYNOLDS First: DARRICK Middle/Suffix: A

Address: 205 BEECH ST. Bldg: Apt: 1

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/04/1981 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 20th day of November, 2019, at approximately 2:25 P.M., while at

717 W. Broadway, Apt. A-10, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant Darrick A. Reynolds, was arrested on a felony County Court warrant issued by the Hon. Hafner on the 12th day of November, 2019, for the defendant having failed to register/verify as a sex offender.

Charges

——-

ARREST WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-713 Arrest Date: 11/20/2019 Arrest Time: 21:09

Last: CHEVIER First: DEVON Middle/Suffix: C.R.

Address: 20 AIRPORT RD. Bldg: 8 Apt: 1

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/04/1999 Arresting Officer: CHRISTOPHER J. OKUN

Narrative

——-

On the 20th day of November, 2019, at approximately 9:09 P.M., while at

1100 Emery St. Apt. 327, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Devon C.R. Chevier, was arrested for Criminal

Contempt in the second degree.

It is alleged that on the 20th day of November, 2019, at approximately 8:51 P.M., while at 1100 Emery St. Apt. 327, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Devon C.R. Chevier, did violate a duly served stay away order of protection. Said order, labeled 2019-7879S, was issued by a term of Fulton City Court at the Oswego City Courthouse by the Honorable Roman on the 8th day of September, 2019 and does not expire until the 8th day of March, 2020. Said order of protection orders the defendant to stay away from the victim, Katie A. Tyrrell, and the home of said victim. The defendant was found to be inside the residence of the victim while she was present.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-714 Arrest Date: 11/22/2019 Arrest Time: 06:53

Last: JONES First: ANTHONY Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/01/1997 Arresting Officer: EDWARD J. HOGAN

Narrative

——-

On the 22nd day of November, 2019 at approximately 6:53 AM while at 1100 Emery St. apt. 226, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Anthony M. Jones, was arrested on a bench warrant, docket number CR-01286-19, issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Honorable Hawthorne on November 14th, 2019. Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing to appear in court for the purpose of arraignment.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

