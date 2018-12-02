Cop Logs: Fulton PD 11/26/2018 – 12/02/2018

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 11/26/2018 – 12/02/2018

Arrests From 11/26/2018 To 12/02/2018



————————————-

Arrest No.: 2018-871 Arrest Date: 11/26/2018 Arrest Time: 18:08

Last: JONES First: JEFFREY Middle/Suffix: J

Address: 258 S. THIRD ST./18 CRICKET LN EXT. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 08/17/1989 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK

Narrative

——-

On 11/26/18 at about 6:08 PM, while at 260 S. Second St., in the City of

Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Jeffrey J.

Jones, was arrested for the offense of criminal contempt in the second

degree.

It is alleged that on 11/26/18 at about 5:45 PM, while at 258 S. Third St.,

in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said

defendant showed intentional disobedience to a mandate of the court by

being inside the residence of the victim, while knowing that there was a

duly served order of protection in place ordering him to stay away from said

residence. Said order was issued by the Honorable David Roman of the City

of Oswego Court on 11/12/18, and it does not expire until 05/12/19.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-872 Arrest Date: 11/27/2018 Arrest Time: 10:40

Last: DAVIES First: JESSICA Middle/Suffix: LEAH

Address: 25 NORTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: MEXICO State: NY Zip: 13114_____

DOB: 07/26/1983 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 27th day of November, 2018, at approximately 10:40am, while at

141 S. First St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Jessica Davies, was arrested on Stalking in the Fourth Degree.

It is alleged that during the months of October and November, 2018, the

defendant, Jessica Davies, after being told by multiple Police Officers to

cease all contact with the victim, did intentionally on several

occasions message his social media site, hand write and email his place of

employment, and message his wife on her cellular telephone for no legitimate

purpose. Said actions of the defendant did cause material harm to his mental

and emotional heath and relations with his family and place of employment.

Charges

——-

STALKING 4TH DEGREE

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-873 Arrest Date: 11/27/2018 Arrest Time: 10:43

Last: SNYDER First: STEPHANIE Middle/Suffix: LYNN

Address: 309 W. BROADWAY Bldg: Apt: 2

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/13/1990 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On 11/27/2018 at approximately 10:43 A.M, while at 309 W. Broadway

apartment 1, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant Stephanie L. Snyder was arrested on a bench warrant, docket

number CR-01790-18 issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed on

11/19/2018 by the Hon. Jerome Mirabito.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-874 Arrest Date: 11/29/2018 Arrest Time: 08:10

Last: MCGUIRE First: DANIEL Middle/Suffix: JOHN JR

Address: 1302 SPRING ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13208_____

DOB: 12/15/1987 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 29th day of November, 2018, at approximately 8:10 A.M., while at

141 S.First St., Fulton Police Department, in the City of Fulton, County of

Oswego, State of New York the defendant Daniel J. McGuire Jr, was

arrested on an arrest warrant, docket number 18-1655, issued by Hon. David

H. Hawthorne of the City of Fulton Court for the charges of Burglary 2nd,

Criminal Mischief 4th, Attempted Assault 3rd and Menacing 3rd.

It is alleged that on the 24th day of August, 2018, at approximately 3:00

P.M., while at 507 Pine St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of

New York, the said defendant, did enter the residence of the victim and engage in a domestic dispute there in. The said defendant struck one victim, two to three times in the face with his closed right fist, causing swelling and a contusion to Thompson’s right cheek bone, as well as small lacerations both inside and outside the right side of the victim’s mouth. Said actions by the defendant placed the victim in fear of imminent physical injury. Furthermore, the defendant caused damage to a 45 inch flat screen television valued at $160, which belonged to the victim by throwing it on the ground causing the base of the television to break.

Charges

——-

BURGLARY 2ND

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH

ATTEMPT TO COMMIT A CRIME/ASSAULT 3RD

MENACING 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-875 Arrest Date: 11/29/2018 Arrest Time: 09:00

Last: THURSTON First: CLIFFORD Middle/Suffix: LAWRENCE JR

Address: 372 W. FOURTH ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 03/22/1984 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 29th day of November, 2018, at approximately 9:00 A.M., while at

141 S. First St., Fulton Police Department in the City of Fulton, County of

Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Clifford L. Thurston Jr., was

arrested on a Bench Warrant issued by the Hon. David H. Hawthorne of the

Fulton City Court on September 20, 2018. Said warrant was for the said

defendant failing to appear in court as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-876 Arrest Date: 11/29/2018 Arrest Time: 09:00

Last: THURSTON First: CLIFFORD Middle/Suffix: LAWRENCE JR

Address: 372 W. FOURTH ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 03/22/1984 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 29th day of November, 2018 at 9:00 A.M., while at 141 S. First St.,

Fulton Police Department, City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Clifford L. Thurston, was arrested on an arrest warrant,

docket number 18-01480, issued by the Hon. David Hawthorne of the Fulton

City Court for the charge of Harassment 2nd.

It is alleged that between the dates of June 29th and July 1st, 2018, while

at 221 Cayuga St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the said defendant with the intent to harass, annoy and alarm your

complainant, did make numerous phone calls and left approximately 40 voice

messages to your complainant’s phone. Said messages had no purpose of

legitimate communication.

Charges

——-

HARASSMENT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-878 Arrest Date: 11/30/2018 Arrest Time: 09:50

Last: HULL First: TYLER Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 406 PARK AVE Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 10/11/1982 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 30th day of November, 2018, at approximately 9:50 A.M., while at

141 S. First St., Fulton Police Department, City of Fulton, County of Oswego,

State of New York, the defendant, Tyler Hull was arrested for the charge of

Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the 27th day of November, 2018, at approximately

11:00 A.M., while at 364 W. First St. S., Save-A-Lot, in the City of Fulton,

County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant did steal two

frozen pizzas valued at $4.49 each and two pies valued at $0.50 each. The

said defendant did secrete the items in his jacket and leave the store,

passing all points of sale, without making any attempt to pay for said items.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-879 Arrest Date: 11/30/2018 Arrest Time: 10:25

Last: MITCHELL First: ALEXIS Middle/Suffix: LYNN

Address: 620 W. SECOND ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 06/04/1998 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 30th day of November, 2018, at approximately 9:50 A.M., while at

141 S. First St., Fulton Police Department, City of Fulton, County of Oswego,

State of New York, the defendant, Alexis Mitchell was arrested for the charge

of Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the 26th day of November, 2018, at approximately

11:50 A.M., while at 364 W. First St. S., Save-A-Lot, in the City of Fulton,

County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant did steal

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-880 Arrest Date: 11/30/2018 Arrest Time: 09:50

Last: HULL First: TYLER Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 406 PARK AVE Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 10/11/1982 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 30th day of November, 2018, at approximately 9:50 A.M., while at

141 S. First St., Fulton Police Department, City of Fulton, County of Oswego,

State of New York, the defendant, Tyler Hull was arrested for the charge of

Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the 26th day of November, 2018, at approximately

11:50 A.M., while at 364 W. First St. S., Save-A-Lot, in the City of Fulton,

County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant did steal 5

packages of Steak valued at $5.00 each and a package of twizzlers valued at

$4.00.The said defendant did secrete the items in his jacket and leave the

store, passing all points of sale, without making any attempt to pay for said

items.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-881 Arrest Date: 11/30/2018 Arrest Time: 11:50

Last: FREDENBURG First: AMANDA Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 622 W. SECOND ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/13/1989 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On 11/30/18 at about 11:50 AM, while in the 300 block of S. Seventh St.,

in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said

defendant, Amanda L. Fredenburg, was arrested on a bench warrant issued

by the Honorable David H. Hawthorne of the Fulton City Court on 11/08/18.

It is alleged that the defendant failed to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-882 Arrest Date: 11/30/2018 Arrest Time: 08:53

Last: WILDER First: AMANDA Middle/Suffix: MARIE

Address: 1100 EMERY ST. Bldg: Apt: 136

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_

DOB: 05/03/2000 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On 11/30/2018, at 8:53 AM, while at 1100 Emery St., Apt 136 in the City of

Fulton, County of Oswego, the said defendant, Amanda M Wilder was

arrested for Harassment in the second degree and disorderly conduct. It is

aledged that on the above date, time and place, the defendant did punch the

victim, in the head and face several times with a closed fist causing redness, pain and swelling.

Charges

——-

HARASSMENT 2ND

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-883 Arrest Date: 11/30/2018 Arrest Time: 14:10

Last: CHECKSFIELD First: SHAWN Middle/Suffix: D

Address: 2657 SR 3 Bldg: Apt: LOT D8

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 05/16/2000 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK

Narrative

——-

On 11/30/18 at about 2:10 PM, while at the City of Fulton Police

Department, located at 141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of

Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Shawn D. Checksfield, was

arrested on a bench warrant issued by the Honorable David H. Hawthorne of

the Fulton City Court on 11/07/18.

It is alleged that the defendant failed to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

