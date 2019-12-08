Cop Logs: Fulton PD 12/02/2019 – 12/08/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 12/02/2019 – 12/08/2019

Arrests From 12/02/2019 To 12/08/2019



————————————-

Arrest No.: 2019-725 Arrest Date: 12/02/2019 Arrest Time: 02:43

Last: COOK First: ZACHARY Middle/Suffix: WILLIAM

Address: 717 W. BROADWAY Bldg: Apt: C4

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 07/08/2000 Arresting Officer: ANDREW J. GOLDEN

Narrative

——-

On the 2nd day of December, 2019, at approximately 2:43 A.M, while at 505 Seneca St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Zachary W. Cook, was arrested for criminal contempt in the second degree.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, and location at

approximately 2:39 A.M, the defendant Zachary W. Cook, did intentionally

violate a duly served stay away order of protection by being in the presence of the protected party. Said order was issued by the City of Fulton Court on 10/16/2019 and signed by the Hon. D. Hawthorne and does not expire until 10/16/2020.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-726 Arrest Date: 12/02/2019 Arrest Time: 14:20

Last: JACKSON First: RICHARD Middle/Suffix: D JR

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 01/20/1983 Arresting Officer: TRACIE L. MURPHY

Narrative

——-

On the 2nd day of December, 2019, at approximately 2:20 PM, while at 9 W.

First St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Richard D. Jackson Jr., was arrested on a bench warrant, issued on the 27th day of November, 2019 by the Honorable Hawthorne, of the City of Fulton Court for the defendant having failed to appear.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

______________________________________________________________________________

______________________________________________________________________________

_________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-732 Arrest Date: 12/03/2019 Arrest Time: 20:30

Last: WHITTAKER First: MICHAEL Middle/Suffix: P JR

Address: 622 ROCHESTER ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 06/22/1991 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

——-

On the 3RD day of December, 2019, at approximately 8:30PM, while at 622

Rochester St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Michael P. Whittaker Jr., was arrested for two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Harassment in the second degree.

On the above mentioned date, between 6:00PM and 8:30PM, while at the

above said location the defendant did engage in a physical domestic dispute with the victim. During said dispute the defendant did push the victim causing her to move backwards and strike a child. Said actions caused the child to strike a door and begin to cry. The defendant’s actions were likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, and moral welfare of a child under the age of seventeen.

Furthermore at approximately 8:30PM during the same said dispute the

defendant did swing a closed left fist towards the victim’s face, in attempt to strike her, while in the presence of a uniformed Police Officer. Said actions did occur within approximately three feet from a child, and were likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, and moral welfare of said child.

Charges

——-

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD (2 Counts)

HARASSMENT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-734 Arrest Date: 12/04/2019 Arrest Time: 00:25

Last: BENTLEY First: SARA Middle/Suffix: J

Address: 51 S. ELEVENTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 06/24/1989 Arresting Officer: EDWARD J. HOGAN

Narrative

——-

On the 4th day of December, 2019, at approximately 12:25am, while at 51 S. Eleventh St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Sara J. Bentley was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant, docket number CR-01097-19, issued by the Hon. David H. Hawthorne, City Court Judge, City of Fulton Court, on the 14th day of November, 2019 for failure to pay a fine as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-735 Arrest Date: 12/04/2019 Arrest Time: 00:47

Last: LOOMIS First: CHARLES Middle/Suffix: G JR

Address: 181 CR 21 Bldg: Apt:

City: MARTVILLE State: NY Zip: 13111_____

DOB: 05/20/1990 Arresting Officer: EDWARD J. HOGAN

Narrative

——-

On the 4th day of December, 2019, at approximately 12:47am, while at 51 S. Eleventh St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Charles Loomis Jr., was arrested for Criminal Impersonation in

the Second Degree.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date and location at approximately 12:40am, the defendant did intentionally provide your complainant, a uniformed Police Officer, with the name Terry J. Labreck and a date of birth of 01/16/1984. Said defendant did said act in order to prevent your complainant from discovering he was a wanted person through New York State Parole, warrant number 831149.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-736 Arrest Date: 12/05/2019 Arrest Time: 00:25

Last: CLARK First: JASON Middle/Suffix: W

Address: 309 W. BROADWAY Bldg: Apt: 3

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 08/06/1975 Arresting Officer: EDWARD J. HOGAN

Narrative

——-

On the 5th day of December, 2019, at approximately 12:25AM, while at

309 W. Broadway apartment 3, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego,

State of New York, the defendant, Jason A. Clark, was arrested on active

warrants out of the Oswego City Police Department.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-737 Arrest Date: 12/06/2019 Arrest Time: 00:39

Last: HUBER First: CHAD Middle/Suffix: KEAHALLI

Address: 77 CRESTVIEW CIR. Bldg: Apt:

City: CENTRAL SQUARE State: NY Zip: 13036_____

DOB: 06/18/1982 Arresting Officer: VICTOR KAUFMAN

Narrative

——-

On the 5th of December, 2019 at approximately 12:39 AM while in the 600 block of S. Fourth St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Chad K. Huber was arrested on Arrest Warrant

CR-01937-19, which was signed by the Honorable James Metcalf of the City

of Oswego Court on 8/01/2019. Said warrant was issued for the original

charge of Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-738 Arrest Date: 12/06/2019 Arrest Time: 01:25

Last: HALLIBURTON First: WAYNE Middle/Suffix: LAMONT

Address: 6045 S. MAIN ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: SANDY CREEK State: NY Zip: 13042_____

DOB: 12/26/1996 Arresting Officer: BRIAN S. DUMAS

Narrative

——-

On December 6th, 2019 at 1:25am, while in the 900 block of E. Broadway in

the City of Fulton, NY, 13069, the defendant, Wayne Lamont Halliburton, was arrested for the charge of Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on October 24th, 2019 at about 10:12am, while at 718 Cayuga St. in the City of Fulton, NY 13069, the defendant did commit the

offense of Petit Larceny by stealing a bicycle, valued at $50, from the victim, James Hutchinson’s yard. The defendant did enter the victim’s yard and ride away on the victim’s bicycle, that had been leaning up against the victim’s garage. The defendant did this without having permission to do so.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-739 Arrest Date: 12/06/2019 Arrest Time: 10:30

Last: BENTLEY First: ZACHARY Middle/Suffix: RYAN

Address: 21 PERRY RD Bldg: Apt: REAR

City: PENNELLVILLE State: NY Zip: 13132_____

DOB: 02/15/1998 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 6th day of December, 2019 at approximately 10:30 A.M., while at 7000 Sonyea Rd. in the Town of Sonyea, County of Livingston, State of New York, the defendant, Zachary Ryan Bentley, was arrested on the charges of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd and 4th, Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a motor vehicle 3rd, Menacing a Police Officer, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 2nd, and multiple traffic violations.

It is alleged that on the 20th day of March, 2019, at approximately 1:33 A.M., while in the 100 block of E. Broadway. The said defendant did operate a red 2007 Saturn in a easterly direction with no driver side brake lamp. The vehicle made a left turn to head north on S. Fourth St. and said defendant did intentionally flee a marked Police patrol vehicle which had lights and sirens activated. The defendant then accelerated said vehicle to approximately 50 mph in a 30 mph zone through the intersection of S. Fourth St. and Buffalo St. The vehicle then turned eastbound on Utica St. while not using a turn signal. The vehicle continued eastbound on Utica St. before making a right turn to head north on S. Sixth St. while not using a turn signal. The vehicle continued northbound on S. Sixth St. and failed to stop at the stop signs at the intersections of S. Sixth St. and Cayuga St. and S. Sixth St. and Oneida St. The defendant then accelerated said vehicle to approximately 55 mph in a 30 mph zone through the intersection of N. Sixth St. and Seneca St., which is 25 mph over the posted speed limit. The vehicle then made a right turn on Ontario St. while not using a turn signal. The vehicle then made a left turn into 603 Ontario St. and the defendant got out of the vehicle and began fleeing on foot in a northerly direction.

It is alleged that on the above date, and time, while at 603 Ontario St., the said defendant did flee into a wooded area and did place your complainant in reasonable fear of serious physical injury or death by discharging one .380 auto round from a black EKOL 9mm imitation pistol which had a loaded magazine of .380 auto rounds. Said defendant did possess said imitation pistol while intentionally fleeing from a police officer was in the course of performing his duties and the defendant knew the such victim was a police officer. Said defendant had also been convicted of Criminal Contempt 1st on 05/10/2017 in the City of Oswego Court.

Furthermore the defendant did operate said vehicle while knowing that he did not possess a New York State Driver’s License and that his privilege to drive was suspended a total of 13 (Scoffs 11 on 5 dates) for Failure to Answer a Summons on 10/25/2018 in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, and on 12/04/2015 in the Town of Granby, County of Oswego, Failure to Pay fine on 07/18/2016 in the Town of Volney, County of Oswego, on 02/27/2016, in the City of Oswego, County of Oswego and on 10/27/2015 in the Town of Oswego, County of Oswego.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 3RD

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 4TH

UNLAWFUL FLEEING A POLICE OFFICER IN A MV 3RD

MENACING A POLICE OFFICER OR PEACE OFFICER

IMPROPER – NO SIGNAL (3 Counts)

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAILED TO COMPLY W/LAWFUL ORDER OF POLICE OFFICER

INADEQUATE BRAKE LAMPS

SPEED IN ZONE

FAILED TO STOP FOR STOP SIGN (2 Counts)

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-740 Arrest Date: 12/06/2019 Arrest Time: 16:30

Last: DIGREGORIO First: MICHAEL Middle/Suffix: NELSON

Address: 352 W. SECOND ST. S. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 05/01/1997 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA

Narrative

——-

On the 6th day of December, 2019, at approximately 4:30 P.M., while at 141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Michael N. Digregorio, was arrested on a Criminal Summons docket number CR-01694-19, issued on the 3rd day of December, 2019, by the Hon. David H. Hawthorne, City Court Judge, City of Fulton Court, for the crime of Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the 22nd day of November, 2019, at approximately

11:00 A.M., while at 364 W. First St. S., Save-A-Lot, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant did intentionally steal on box of Barvelle Hot Cocoa valued at $1.99, when he placed it into his sweatshirt and walked out of the store without making any attempt to pay for said item.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-741 Arrest Date: 12/06/2019 Arrest Time: 21:22

Last: STRINGHAM First: ANTHONY Middle/Suffix: C

Address: 6820 MYERS RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: EAST SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13057_____

DOB: 06/18/1983 Arresting Officer: CHRISTOPHER J. OKUN

Narrative

——-

On the 6th day of December, 2019, at 9:22 P.M., while at the Onondaga

County Justice Center, located at 555 S. State St., City of Syracuse, County of Onondaga, State of New York, the said defendant, Anthony C. Stringham was arrested on an arrest warrant issued by the Honorable David H. Hawthorne of the City of Fulton Court issued on 11/27/2019.

It is alleged that on 11/22/2019 at about 4:56 P.M., while in the 800 block of Utica St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Anthony C. Stringham, did operate a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze on a public roadway, while knowing his privilege to drive in New York State was suspended. Furthermore, the defendant did flee in the vehicle from a uniformed police officer in a marked police patrol vehicle with emergency lights and sirens activated while traveling at a speed of 60 MPH in a posted 30 MPH zone. It is further alleged that while fleeing said police patrol vehicle, the defendant passed two stop signs, violated a one-way road restriction, and made three unsafe turns. Thus the defendant also operated said vehicle recklessly.

Charges

——-

RECKLESS DRIVING

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

SPEED IN ZONE

FAILED TO STOP FOR STOP SIGN (2 Counts)

PASSED RED LIGHT

FAIL TO SIGNAL LANE CHANGE (3 Counts)

DRIVING WRONG WAY – ONE WAY STREET

UNLAWFUL FLEEING A POLICE OFFICER IN A MV 3RD

UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV

FAILED TO COMPLY W/LAWFUL ORDER OF POLICE OFFICER

