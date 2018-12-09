Cop Logs: Fulton PD 12/03/2018 – 12/09/2018

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 12/03/2018 – 12/09/2018

Arrests From 12/03/2018 To 12/09/2018



————————————-

Arrest No.: 2018-885 Arrest Date: 12/03/2018 Arrest Time: 16:21

Last: BURR First: NICHOLE Middle/Suffix: D

Address: 717 W. BROADWAY Bldg: C Apt: 2

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 10/23/1995 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 3rd day of December, 2018, at approximately 4:00pm, while at

Oswego County Jail, 39 Churchill Rd., City of Oswego, County of Oswego,

State of New York, the defendant, Nichole Burr, was arrested on an Arrest

Warrant, numbered CR-01944-18, issued by the City of Fulton Court and

signed by Hon. Hawthorne on 11/28/2018. Said warrant was issued for the

defendant failing to appear in court for the purpose of arraignment for the

crimes of Burglary in the Third Degree, Petit Larceny and Criminal Mischief in

the Fourth Degree.

It is alleged that on the 4th day of November, 2017, at approximately

8:30pm, while at 717 W. Broadway C-building, the defendant did knowingly

force entry into a storage unit belonging to the victim and did

steal $440.00 and approximately 104 Hydrocodone/Acetaminophen

belonging to the victim. Furthermore the defendant did damage a hasp and

lock to gain entry to said storage unit valued at $10.00 by the victim.

Charges

——-

BURGLARY 3RD

PETIT LARCENY

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-886 Arrest Date: 12/03/2018 Arrest Time: 16:00

Last: BURR First: NICHOLE Middle/Suffix: D

Address: 717 W. BROADWAY Bldg: C Apt: 2

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 10/23/1995 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 3rd day of December, 2018, at approximately 4:00pm, while at

Oswego County Jail, 39 Churchill Rd., City of Oswego, County of Oswego,

State of New York, the defendant, Nichole Burr, was arrested on a Bench

Warrant, numbered CR-01620-18, issued by the City of Fulton Court and

signed by Hon. Hawthorne on 11/28/2018. Said warrant was issued for the

defendant failing to appear in court.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-887 Arrest Date: 12/03/2018 Arrest Time: 18:39

Last: CLARK First: SHAYNE Middle/Suffix: M

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 02/20/1993 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On December 3, 2018, at approximately 6:39 PM, while at 406 Park Ave,

in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the defendant, Shayne M. Clark, was

arrested on a bench warrant, docket number CR-00147-17, issued by the

Fulton City Court and signed by the Honorable David Hawthorne. Said

warrant was for the defendant failing to comply with a court ordered program.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-888 Arrest Date: 12/03/2018 Arrest Time: 18:39

Last: CLARK First: SHAYNE Middle/Suffix: M

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 02/20/1993 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On December 3, 2018, at approximately 6:39 PM, while at 406 Park Ave, in

the City of Fulton, State of New York, the defendant, Shayne M. Clark, was

arrested on a bench warrant, docket number CR-01208-17, issued by the

Fulton City Court and signed by the Honorable David Hawthorne. Said

warrant was for the defendant failing to comply with a court ordered program.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-889 Arrest Date: 12/04/2018 Arrest Time: 09:15

Last: LINCOLN First: ARTHUR Middle/Suffix: F III

Address: 190 W. FIRST ST. N. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 07/01/1974 Arresting Officer: S. BRANDON LANNING

Narrative

——-

On the 4th day of December, 2018, at approximately 9:15 A.M., while at 141

S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the

said defendant, Aurthur F. Lincoln III was arrested for two counts of dog at

large and two counts of unlicensed dog.

On the 6th day of June, 2018 at approximately 12:00 P.M., while at 190 W.

First St. N., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the

said defendant Arthur F. Lincoln III did allow his two black Boston

Terrier/French Bulldog type dogs to run at large with no fence, leash, or other

form of tether or while being licensed through the City of Fulton. The dogs

did run towards the victim, who was walking on the edge of

the road on Fulton Ave., past 190 W. First St. S. and then at one point bit the

victim on the thigh.

Charges

——-

DOG AT LARGE (2 Counts)

UNLICENSED DOG (2 Counts)

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-891 Arrest Date: 12/04/2018 Arrest Time: 17:29

Last: HAYES First: CHRISTOPHER Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 517 S. FIRST ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 07/02/1982 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 4th day of December, 2018, at approximately 5:29 pm, while at 517

S. First St.., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Christopher Hayes, was arrested on a Bench Warrant issued

through the City of Oswego Court for failing to pay fines, fees and surcharges

as ordered. The defendant was later turned over to Officer Teifke on said

warrant.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-892 Arrest Date: 12/05/2018 Arrest Time: 08:10

Last: KOCHER First: MARCUS Middle/Suffix: CHRISTIAN

Address: 5497 SR 3 Bldg: Apt:

City: MEXICO State: NY Zip: 13114_____

DOB: 04/17/1989 Arresting Officer: VICTOR KAUFMAN

Narrative

——-

On the 5th of December, 2018 at approximately 8:10 AM while at 141 S.

First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant Marcus C. Kocher was arrested on Bench Warrant CR-01531-17,

which was signed by the Honorable David Hawthorne of the City of Fulton

Court on 11/29/2018.

It is alleged that the said defendant having failed to pay fines, fee and

surcharges in the amount of $895.00 after being convicted on the original

charge of Driving While Intoxicated.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-893 Arrest Date: 12/05/2018 Arrest Time: 16:51

Last: VANGORDEN First: GARY Middle/Suffix: DAVID

Address: 712 ONEIDA ST. Bldg: Apt: 2

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 07/23/1972 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 5th day of December, 2018, at approximately 4:51pm, while at

Mirabitos Market, 524 Cayuga St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of

New York, the defendant, Gary Vangorden, was arrested for Criminal

Contempt in the First Degree, Aggravated Family Offense, and Criminal

Contempt in the Second Degree.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date at approximately 4:14pm,

while at 610 1/2 Utica St. the defendant did commit the specified offense of

Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree when he intentionally disobeyed a

lawful mandate of court being a duly served Stay Away Order of Protection,

numbered 2018-000378, issued by Hon. Metcalf of the City of Oswego Court

on 10/02/2018 and expiring on 04/02/2019. The defendant did violate said

order when he messaged and called the protected party. Furthermore the defendant was previously convicted of the specified offense of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree in the City of Fulton Court on 03/14/2014 against the same victim,

who he was in an intimate relationship with. Furthermore the defendant did

commit said act after having been convicted of Criminal Contempt in the

Second Degree in the City of Fulton Court on 05/14/2014 against a different victim. The defendant was found to be in the presence of the victim who was a protected party in a Stay Away Order of Protection.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 1ST

AGGRAVATED FAMILY OFFENSE

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-895 Arrest Date: 12/06/2018 Arrest Time: 09:30

Last: HOBART First: TIARA Middle/Suffix: JANE

Address: 516 ONTARIO ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 05/13/1993 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK

Narrative

——-

On 12/06/18 at about 9:30 AM, while at Byrne Dairy, located at 1013

Emery St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

said defendant, Tiara J. Hobart, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued by

the New York State Division of Parole, which accuses her of being a parole

absconder.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-896 Arrest Date: 12/07/2018 Arrest Time: 01:52

Last: MILLS First: SIERRA Middle/Suffix: CHEYANNE

Address: 310 RUSSELL RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 08/25/1996 Arresting Officer: BRIAN S. DUMAS

Narrative

——-

On December 7th, 2018 at 1:52am while in the 700 block of W. Broadway,

in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the defendant,

Sierra Cheyanne Mills, was arrested on 2 counts of Disorderly Conduct. The

defendant was released on an appearance ticket, returnable in Fulton City

Court on December 20th, 2018 at 9:00am.

It is alleged that on the above date, time and location the defendant did

walk/run westbound down the middle of a public roadway with complete

disregard to any traffic approaching her. Vehicles had to slow and drive

around her. The defendant did also continuously yell in a loud manner after

being warned to quiet down by uniformed police officers.

Charges

——-

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-897 Arrest Date: 12/07/2018 Arrest Time: 00:36

Last: BARDIN First: TYLER Middle/Suffix: JM

Address: 501 SENECA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/22/1998 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

Narrative

——-

On 12/07/2018 at approximately 12:36 A.M, while in the 300 block of

Phillips St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant Tyler J. Bardin was arrested for driving while intoxicated, driving

while intoxicated with a BAC >.08, no/inadequate headlamps, and failure to

keep right.

It is alleged that on the above stated date, at approximately 12:10 A.M while

in the area of W. Broadway and Phillips St. the said defendant did operate a

tan Hyundai Santa Fe bearing NY registration JBV3438 in an easterly

direction on W. Broadway without having the headlamps activated. The

defendant then proceeded to travel east on Phillips St. and while in the 400

block crossed over the double solid center line into the western lane of travel

failing to keep right. Furthermore, upon speaking with the defendant I

observed him to have glassy eyes, slurred speech, and could detect the odor

of a consumed alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. The defendant

was administered the following standardized field sobriety tests, the

horizontal gaze nystagmus test, the walk and turn test, and the one leg stand

test. The defendant failed all three tests. Later while at the Oswego County

Sheriffs office, the defendant submitted to a chemical breath test to

determine the alcohol content of his blood, which produced a test result of

.16% blood alcohol content.

Charges

——-

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED > .08%

NO INADEQUATE LIGHTS

FAILURE TO KEEP RIGHT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-899 Arrest Date: 12/07/2018 Arrest Time: 13:54

Last: STAGLES First: RICHARD Middle/Suffix: RUSTY II

Address: 14568 LAKE ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: STERLING State: NY Zip: 13156_____

DOB: 03/27/1986 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK

Narrative

——-

On 12/07/18 at about 1:54 PM, while at 207 Phillips St., in the City of

Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Richard R.

Stagles II, was arrested for the offenses of criminal impersonation in the

second degree and false personation.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date, time, and location, the said

defendant knowingly misrepresented his actual name to a uniformed police

officer, after having been informed of the consequences of such act. The

said defendant advised your complainant that his name was Jeffery D.

Williams, while knowing that was not his true name, and so your complainant would not discover there was an active arrest warrant for the defendant through the City of Syracuse Police Department.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 2ND

FALSE PERSONATION

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-900 Arrest Date: 12/07/2018 Arrest Time: 19:25

Last: DREILING First: CANDACE Middle/Suffix: A

Address: 828 HOLLY DR. Bldg: Apt: B18

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 08/20/1970 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

——-

On the 7th day of December, 2018, at approximately 7:25 pm, while at

141 S. Fourth St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Candace A. Dreiling, was arrested for two (2) counts of

Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the 4th day of October, 2018, while at Subway located

at 517 S. Fourth St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Candace A. Dreiling, did steal a package of turkey deli

meat, valued at $5.56, by placing the item into an empty box and then left the

store with said item without paying for it.

It is further alleged that on the 10th day of October, 2018, while at Subway located at 517 S. Fourth St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Candace A. Dreiling, did steal a package of

Chipolte southwest sauce, valued at $2.20, by placing the item into her purse

and then left the store with said item without paying for it.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY (2 Counts)

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-901 Arrest Date: 12/08/2018 Arrest Time: 00:53

Last: DEMOTT First: ERIC Middle/Suffix: JASON

Address: 102 W. SECOND ST. S. Bldg: Apt: 1

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 07/24/1980 Arresting Officer: JEFF MARGREY

Narrative

——-

On 12/08/2018, at about 12:53 AM, while at 102 W Second St., in the City of

Fulton, County of Oswego, Eric J Demott was arrested for disorderly conduct.

While uniformed police were investigating a neighbors call to 911 about

loud music coming from 102 W Second St., upper apartment, officers could

hear loud music coming from the upstairs apartment while they stood out by

the road. The actions of the defendant, have caused the neighbor to be

inconvenienced, annoyed and alarmed which has prompted numerous calls

to 911.

Charges

——-

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-902 Arrest Date: 12/08/2018 Arrest Time: 06:20

Last: GABBARD First: KAREN Middle/Suffix: ROCHELE

Address: 36 1/2 W. FOURTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 01/31/1989 Arresting Officer: VICTOR KAUFMAN

Narrative

——-

On the 8th of December, 2018 at approximately 6:20 AM while on S.

Eleventh St. near Emery St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of

New York, the defendant Karen R. Gabbard was arrested on Bench Warrant

CR-01462-18. Said warrant was signed by the Honorable David Hawthorne

of the City of Fulton Court on 11/15/2018.

Said warrant was issued for the said defendant having failed to appear as

ordered after originally being charged with Possession of a Hypodermic

Instrument.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-904 Arrest Date: 12/09/2018 Arrest Time: 17:25

Last: NELSON First: ROBERT Middle/Suffix: JOSEPH

Address: 519 CAYUGA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 08/08/1981 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 9th day of December, 2018, at approximately 5:25 P.M., while at

519 Cayuga St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Robert S Nelson, was arrested on the charge of Criminal

Contempt 2nd and 2 counts of Sexual Abuse 1st.

It is alleged that on the 19th day of November, 2018, while at the same

location, the said defendant did, after having been present in court and

advised of the issuance and contents of an order of protection ordering him

to have no contact with the victim, the defendant contacted the protected party several times by text message.

It is further alleged that sometime between May of 2018 to June 2018,

while at the above location, the said defendant, being older than twenty-one,

did place his hand inside the pants and under garment of the victim and at said time had a finger to vaginal contact with the victim. The said defendant did also insert a finger into the anus of the said victim.

Charges

——-

SEXUAL ABUSE 1ST (2 Counts)

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-905 Arrest Date: 12/09/2018 Arrest Time: 17:25

Last: NELSON First: ROBERT Middle/Suffix: JOSEPH

Address: 519 CAYUGA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 08/08/1981 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 9th day of December, 2018, at approximately 5:25 P.M., while at

519 Cayuga St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Robert S Nelson, was arrested on the charge of Criminal

Contempt 2nd.

It is alleged that on the 4th day of December, 2018, while at the same

location, the said defendant did, after having been present in court and

advised of the issuance and contents of an order of protection ordering him

to have no contact with the victim, the defendant contacted the protected party utilizing a social media application known as Snapchat.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-906 Arrest Date: 12/09/2018 Arrest Time: 17:35

Last: MILLER First: JESSICA Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 519 CAYUGA ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 11/17/1984 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 9th day of December 2018, at approximately 5:35 P.M., while at

519 Cayuga St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Jessica Miller, was arrested on the charge of Endangering the

Welfare of a Child.

It is alleged that on at least one occasion from July of 2018 until October

2018, while at the above location, the said defendant, while in the care of the victim, was endangered when the defendants intoxicated boyfriend attempted to use his hand to touch the victim on three occasions. The defendant was told about the first incident and failed to take appropriate action to keep the child from being subjected to the same actions a second and third time.

Charges

——-

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-907 Arrest Date: 12/09/2018 Arrest Time: 10:12

Last: BLAKE First: ZACHARY Middle/Suffix: DANIEL

Address: 401 WALRADT ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/29/1999 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA

Narrative

——-

On the 9th day of December, 2018, at approximately 10:12 A.M., while at

270 N. Sixth St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Zachary D. Blake was arrested on a bench warrant issued out

of the Town of Huron Court.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...