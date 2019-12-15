Cop Logs: Fulton PD 12/09/2019 – 12/15/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 12/09/2019 – 12/15/2019

Arrests From 12/09/2019 To 12/15/2019



————————————-

Arrest No.: 2019-742 Arrest Date: 12/09/2019 Arrest Time: 22:17

Last: COOK First: ZACHARY Middle/Suffix: WILLIAM

Address: 306 CR 3 Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 07/08/2000 Arresting Officer: EDWARD J. HOGAN

Narrative

——-

On the 9th day of December, 2019, at approximately 10:17pm, while at S. Sixth St. and Cayuga St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Zachary W. Cook, was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree, improper plate, uninsured motor vehicle, failure to stop at a stop sign, improper plates.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, at approximately 9:55pm the defendant did operate a motor vehicle in the 150 block of S. Fifth St. Said defendant failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection at S. Fifth St and Buffalo St. The vehicle was found to be unregistered, uninsured and possessed an improper plate. Furthermore, said defendant did intentionally disobey a lawful mandate being a duly served stay away Order of Protection, number 2019-000154, issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by Honorable David Hawthorne on 10/16/2019 and expiring on 10/16/2020. The defendant violated said order when he was occupying the same vehicle as the protected party.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

FAILURE TO STOP

UNREGISTERED MV

UNINSURED MV

IMPROPER PLATES

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-745 Arrest Date: 12/11/2019 Arrest Time: 11:23

Last: OUDERKIRK First: JEFFREY Middle/Suffix: MARK JR

Address: 316 UTICA ST. Bldg: Apt: 2

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/19/1987 Arresting Officer: CHRISTOPHER L. JONES

Narrative

——-

On the 11th day of December, 2019, at approximately 11:23 AM, while at

316 Utica St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Jeffrey M. Ouderkirk Jr., was arrested for Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct.

It is alleged that on the above date at approximately 11:22 AM, while in the 400 block of Utica St. in the City of Fulton, New York, the defendant did walk up the middle of the 400 block of Utica St. in the City of Fulton, New York and yelled his displeasure of the police being near his residence. The defendant was warned numerous times by your complainant to lower his voice and leave the area and he continued to yell in a loud voice, ultimately yelling “suck my dick.” The defendant’s action did cause public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm by drawing the attention of area residents that were outside at the time. The said defendant, after being told he was under arrest by a uniformed police officer in the 400 block of Utica St. in the City of Fulton, New York, ran in a westerly direction to the 300 block of Utica St. The

defendant was told several times that he was under arrest and to stop running by your complainant and continued to disregard said orders by

running to 316 Utica St., Fulton, New York.

Charges

——-

RESISTING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-748 Arrest Date: 12/13/2019 Arrest Time: 01:04

Last: ROSARIO First: DANIEL Middle/Suffix: B JR

Address: 192 E. SECOND ST. Bldg: Apt: C

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 01/14/1993 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 13th day of December, 2019, at approximately 1:04 A.M. while at the intersection of Park St. and State St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Daniel B. Rosario Jr. was arrested on an arrest warrant, warrant number 19-01268 issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by Hon. David Hawthorne on 10-03-19.

Said warrant was issued requiring said defendant’s personal appearance for the purpose of arraignment upon the accusatory instrument.

Charges

——-

ARREST WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-749 Arrest Date: 12/13/2019 Arrest Time: 15:26

Last: PITTMAN First: ROBERT Middle/Suffix: LEWIS

Address: 121 W FIRST ST S Bldg: Apt: A

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/20/1983 Arresting Officer: TRACIE L. MURPHY

Narrative

——-

On December 13th, 2019 at about 3:26pm, while in the 200 block of W. Fifth St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Robert Lewis Pittman, was arrested for two counts of criminal contempt in the first degree, one count of criminal contempt in the second degree, burglary in the second degree, two counts of criminal mischief in the fourth degree, harassment in the second degree and aggravated family offense.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date, at approximately 2:50pm while at 252 W Fourth St S in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant did enter the home of the victim, Bobbie J. St. Andrews, who has a duly served order of protection against the defendant. The said order of protection was issued on 11/8/2019 and expires on 11/8/2020, by Honorable David Hawthorne, Fulton City Court, which states the defendant must stay away from the victim. While inside the residence the defendant did break a bedroom door valued at $75.00 and a black Alotec cell phone valued at $35.00. The defendant also grabbed the victim by her wrist, subjecting her to physical contact and did remove the cell phone from the victim while she was calling 911 for police assistance. It is further alleged that the actions of the defendant occurred while he was previously convicted of criminal contempt second degree in Fulton City Court on 11/14/19.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 1ST

AGGRAVATED FAMILY OFFENSE

HARASSMENT 2ND

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 1ST

BURGLARY 2ND

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-751 Arrest Date: 12/15/2019 Arrest Time: 00:33

Last: STANCAMPIANO First: JAMES Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 1657 CR 1 Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 07/15/1958 Arresting Officer: EDWARD J. HOGAN

Narrative

——-

On the 15th day of December, 2019, at approximately 12:33am, while in

the 500 block of S. Second St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, James Stancampiano, was arrest for Aggravated

Driving While Intoxicated >.18%, Driving While Intoxicated and no/improper

signal.

It is alleged that on the above mention date, in the 700 block of S. Fourth St., at approximately 12:09am, the said defendant did operate a motor vehicle. The defendant did change lanes several times failing to use his signal each time. Furthermore, it was found that he did operate said vehicle in an intoxicated state which was shown by his glassy bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and lack of fine motor skills. The defendant was administered three field sobriety tests which were the horizontal gaze nystagmus, the walk and turn, the one leg stand, all of which he failed. The defendant submitted to a preliminary alcohol screening test which resulted in a positive screening for the presence of alcohol. The defendant later submitted to a chemical breath test which resulted in a blood

alcohol content of .18%.

Charges

——-

AGGRAVATED DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

IMPROPER – NO SIGNAL

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...