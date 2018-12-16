Cop Logs: Fulton PD 12/10/2018 – 12/16/2018

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 12/10/2018 – 12/16/2018

Arrests From 12/10/2018 To 12/16/2018

————————————-

Arrest No.: 2018-908 Arrest Date: 12/10/2018 Arrest Time: 15:29



Last: CLEW First: MICHELLE Middle/Suffix: ELAINEAddress: 38 BIRCH LN. Bldg: Apt: 45-HCity: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____DOB: 05/11/1993 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 10th day of December, 2018 at approximately 3:34 P.M., while at 39

Churchill Rd., in the City of Oswego, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the said defendant, Michelle E. Clew, was arrested for an arrest warrant

issued by the honorable David Hawthorne of the City of Fulton Court on the

2nd day of November, 2018, for the crimes Grand Larceny in the 4th degree

and Burglary in the 2nd degree.

It is alleged that sometime between the dates of August 28, 2018 and

September 5, 2018, the said defendant, Michelle E. Clew did steal items

inside of a dwelling, which belonged to the victim. The defendant did steal a Remington 50 portable heater valued at $200.00, a small Seth Thomas travel clock in a black compact case valued at $75.00, a wooden anniversary clock with a silver pendulum valued at $100.00, a gold anniversary clock inside of a glass dome valued at $150.00, two small gray key entry lock boxes valued at $30.00, a SD card valued at $5.00, and an antique Seth Thomas Pendulum wall clock valued at $2,000.00. The aggregate value of the stolen property is $2,590.00.

Charges

——-

GRAND LARCENY 4TH

BURGLARY 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-911 Arrest Date: 12/11/2018 Arrest Time: 10:42

Last: MACDONALD First: BRANDON Middle/Suffix: HAROLD

Address: 416 FULTON ST Bldg: Apt:

City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: 13074_____

DOB: 08/18/1989 Arresting Officer: STEPHEN C. LUNN JR.

Narrative

——-

On the 11th day of December, 2018, at 10:37am, while at 39 Churchill Rd., in

the City of Oswego, in the State of New York, the defendant Brandon H.

MacDonald, was arrested pursuant to an arrest warrant, docket number

CR-01463-18, issued by the Hon. David H. Hawthorne, City Court Judge,

City of Fulton, on the 30th day of August, 2018.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-913 Arrest Date: 12/12/2018 Arrest Time: 16:15

Last: ELLIS First: LARRY Middle/Suffix: HILL

Address: 130 E. GLEN AVE Bldg: Apt: 2

City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13205_____

DOB: 05/22/1996 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA

Narrative

——-

On the 12th day of December, 2018, at approximately 4:15 P.M., while at

555 S. State St., in the City of Syracuse, County of Onondaga, State of New

York, the defendant, Larry H. Ellis was arrested on a bench warrant, docket

number CR-01175-18, issued by the Fulton City Court and signed by the

Honorable David Hawthorne.

Said warrant was issued for the said defendant having failed to appear as

ordered after originally being charged with Grand Larceny in the Third

Degree.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-915 Arrest Date: 12/14/2018 Arrest Time: 12:02

Last: WRIGHTSON First: ADAM Middle/Suffix: JAMES

Address: 601 DIVISION ST. Bldg: Apt: 2

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 08/01/1991 Arresting Officer: JOLI MARINO

Narrative

——-

On the 14th day of December, 2018, at approximately 12:02 P.M., while at

601 Division St., Apt. 2, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of

New York, the defendant, Adam J. Wrightson, was arrested for 2 Counts of

Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child and 1 Count of Possessing an

Obscene Sexual Perfomance by a Child.

It is alleged that on the 9th day of November, 2017, at approximately 4:15

P.M. and 4:16 P.M., while at 601 Division St., Apt. 2, in the City of Fulton,

County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Adam J. Wrightson,

did promote, from his residence, an image identified with the name

—— which depicts a nude pre-pubescent female child under the age of seventeen years old in a lewd and lascivious pose, laying back with her legs spread and exposing her vagina. The defendant did also promote, from his residence, a second image identified with the name —- which also depicts a nude pre-pubescent female child under the age of seventeen years old in a lewd and lascivious pose, laying back with her legs spread exposing her vagina. The females in the photographs appear to be approximately 8-10 years of age and were transferred through a social media account identified as belonging to defendant.

It is further alleged that on the 24th day of March, 2018, at the same

location, the defendant did possess an image identified with the name — which depicts a nude pre-pubescent female child under the age of sixteen years old in a lewd and lascivious pose, laying face down on a bed with her vagina exposed. The aforementioned photograph was located on a SD card, which was located in

the defendant’s cell phone. The file contained 1 other photograph and 3

videos consistent with child pornography.

It is further alleged that on the 28th day of March, 2018, at the same

location, the defendant did possess an image identified with the name — which depicts a nude pre-pubescent female child under the age of sixteen years old in a lewd and lascivious pose, in a bent over position, exposing and inserting her

fingers into her vagina. The aforementioned photograph was located inside of

a Mega file storage account accessed on the defendant’s computer. The file

contained 147 more photographs and 136 videos consistent with child

pornography.

Charges

——-

PROMOTING A SEXUAL PERFORMANCE BY A CHILD (2 Counts)

POSSESSING OBSCENE SEXUAL PERFORMANCE BY CHILD (2 Counts)

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-916 Arrest Date: 12/16/2018 Arrest Time: 13:30

Last: HARNEY First: SARAH Middle/Suffix: LOUISE

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 03/11/1989 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On December 16, 2018, at approximately 1:30 PM, while at 141 S. First

Street, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Sarah L. Harney was arrested on a bench warrant issued on

December 13, 2018 by the City of Fulton Judge, Hon. David Hawthorne, for

failing to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-917 Arrest Date: 12/16/2018 Arrest Time: 13:30

Last: HARNEY First: SARAH Middle/Suffix: LOUISE

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt: A-5

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 03/11/1989 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On December 16, 2018, at approximately 1:30 PM, while at 141 S. First

Street, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Sarah L. Harney was arrested on a bench warrant issued on

December 13, 2018 by the City of Fulton Court Judge, David Hawthorne.

The said bench warrant was issued for the defendant having been arraigned

upon the accusatory instrument commencing the criminal action, and the City

of Fulton Court requiring the said defendant’s personal appearance in this

pending criminal action, and the defendant having failed to appear as

ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-918 Arrest Date: 12/16/2018 Arrest Time: 12:48

Last: REYNOLDS First: GARY Middle/Suffix: ALEX

Address: 171 MOREY RD Bldg: Apt:

City: WEST MONROE State: NY Zip: 13167_____

DOB: 07/17/1992 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 16th day of December, 2018, at approximately 12:48 P.M., while at

the intersection of S. Fifth St. and Academy St. in the City of Fulton, County

of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Gary A. Reynolds, was

arrested on a felony bench warrant issued by the Oswego County Court and

signed by the Hon. Walter Hafner Jr. on the 21st day of November, 2018 for

violating their sentence by failing to pay restitution and the defendant having

failed to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-919 Arrest Date: 12/16/2018 Arrest Time: 12:48

Last: REYNOLDS First: GARY Middle/Suffix: ALEX

Address: 171 MOREY RD Bldg: Apt:

City: WEST MONROE State: NY Zip: 13167_____

DOB: 07/17/1992 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 16th day of December, 2018, at approximately 12:48pm, while at S.

Fifth St. and Academy St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Gary Reynolds, was arrested for Criminal Impersonation

in the Second Degree, False Personation, Criminal Possession of a

Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and Obstructing Governmental

Administration in the Second Degree.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date and location at approximately

12:45pm, the defendant did after being read the False Personation

Admonition (190.23 PL) state his name was Stephen M. Reynolds and date

of birth was 06/19/1995. The defendant did said act to prevent the

complainant, a uniformed Police Officer, from discovering he had a Bench

Warrant through the County of Oswego Court. The defendant did also

possess a glassine enveloped containing an off-white powdery substance

that field tested positive for the presence of heroin. The defendant possessed

said envelope in his front left pants pocket. Furthermore, once at the Police

Department, 141 S. First St.,the defendant did prevent the complainant, a

uniformed Police Officer, from performing his official function in completing

the booking process which consists of fingerprinting and photographing the

defendant. After being informed of the consequences of not completing the

booking process, said defendant refused to cooperate will all aspects of it.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 2ND

FALSE PERSONATION

CRIMINAL POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 7TH

OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL ADMIN 2ND

