Cop Logs: Fulton PD 12/16/2019 – 12/22/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 12/16/2019 – 12/22/2019

Arrests From 12/16/2019 To 12/22/2019



————————————-

Arrest No.: 2019-752 Arrest Date: 12/16/2019 Arrest Time: 07:11

Last: JOHNSON First: MARSHEEM Middle/Suffix: R

Address: 122 DICKERSON ST Bldg: Apt:

City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13201_____

DOB: 09/18/1993 Arresting Officer: EDWARD J. HOGAN

Narrative

——-

On the 16th day of December, 2019, at approximately 7:11 AM, while at 603 Buffalo St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant Masheem Johnson, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date and location, at approximately 6:30 AM, the defendant did continue to yell and cause a disturbance after being told to stop by uniformed police officers multiple times. The defendant did commit said act while he was standing on a porch in a residential area which contained numerous occupied dwellings. Said actions of the defendant were likely to cause public inconvenience, annoyance, and alarm. Furthermore, said defendant did intentionally prevent uniformed Police Officers from placing him into custody after being told by said officers he was under arrest. The said defendant did prevent officers from placing him into custody by stiffening his arms, pulling away and refusing to place his hands

behind his back.

Charges

——-

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-753 Arrest Date: 12/17/2019 Arrest Time: 12:30

Last: COLLINS First: JASON Middle/Suffix: ANTHONY

Address: 313 ERIE ST. APT 1 Bldg: Apt: 2

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 06/06/1987 Arresting Officer: CHARLES W. BURLINGHAM JR.

Narrative

——-

On the 17th day of December, 2017 at approximately 12:30 PM while at

141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, New York the defendant, Jason A.

Collins, was arrested on an Arrest Warrant issued by Bath Village Judge

Robert Plaskov on October 29, 2019 for the charge of Criminal Contempt in

the First Degree. Collins was held and later turned over to Bath Police

Officer Muhleisen.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-754 Arrest Date: 12/19/2019 Arrest Time: 10:56

Last: BENTLEY First: ZACHARY Middle/Suffix: RYAN

Address: 21 PERRY RD Bldg: Apt: REAR

City: PENNELLVILLE State: NY Zip: 13132_____

DOB: 02/15/1998 Arresting Officer: STEPHEN C. LUNN JR.

Narrative

——-

On the 19th day of December, 2019 at about 11:00 AM the said defendant Zachary Ryan Bentley was arrested at 154 South Second Street, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 2nd and Unlicensed Operator. It is alleged the said defendant on the 19th day of December, 2019 at about 10:56 AM did knowingly operate a black 2006 Jeep four door in the 100 block of South Second Street, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York while knowing he doesn’t possess a license to operate a motor vehicle and knowing his privilege to operate a motor vehicle has been suspended eleven times on five separate occasions.

Charges

——-

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-756 Arrest Date: 12/21/2019 Arrest Time: 12:21

Last: ROYCE First: TIFFANY Middle/Suffix: MARIE

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 01/18/1992 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 21st day of December, 2019, at approximately 12:21 P.M., while at 119 W. First St. S., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Tiffany M. Royce was arrested on a bench warrant. Said warrant, numbered CR-01201-19, was issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by Hon. D. Hawthorne on December 10th, 2019. Said warrant was issued because the defendant had been directed to participate in a court-ordered program and/or services and having failed to comply.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-757 Arrest Date: 12/21/2019 Arrest Time: 21:43

Last: FRANCISCO First: NORMAN Middle/Suffix: W JR

Address: 971 CAYUGA ST Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/02/1974 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 21st day of December, 2019, at approximately 10:11 P.M., while at 971 Cayuga St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant Norman W. Francisco Jr., was arrested for criminal mischief in the third degree.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date and location at

approximately 9:43 P.M., the said defendant Norman W. Francisco Jr. did

during the course of a domestic dispute intentionally damage two televisions by punching them with a closed fist. The defendant did punch a 65 ” TCL smart television valued at $498.00 and a 70″ SEIKI smart television valued at $766.00. The defendant did strike both televisions with a closed fist and threw a stool that struck the SEIKI television. Both televisions had holes towards the center of the screens that were approximately 10 inches in diameter that caused the televisions to no longer work. It was later found that the defendant also damaged the television in their bedroom that was a 50” LG plasma screen valued at $199.99. All three televisions belonged to the defendant and the victim Michelle Francisco, who shared a vested interest in the property. The total value of the televisions was $1,463.99.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-758 Arrest Date: 12/22/2019 Arrest Time: 00:30

Last: MOREE First: SEAN Middle/Suffix: P

Address: 221 CAYUGA ST. Bldg: Apt: 11

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 12/23/1992 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA

Narrative

——-

On the 22nd day of December, 2019, at approximately 12:30 A.M., while in the 200 block of Cayuga St., in the City of Fulton. County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Sean P. Moree, was arrested on an active warrant out of Onondaga County Sheriffs Office.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-759 Arrest Date: 12/22/2019 Arrest Time: 02:52

Last: CLARKE First: CHRISTOPHER Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 140 MARY ST. Bldg: Apt: 1

City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13208_____

DOB: 11/07/1987 Arresting Officer: CHRISTOPHER J. OKUN

Narrative

——-

On the 22nd day of December, 2019, at approximately 2:26 A.M., while at

260 S. Second St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Christopher M. Clarke, was arrested for Aggravated

Unlicensed Operator in the first degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the second degree, Driving While Intoxicated, Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC greater than 0.08%, Unlicensed Operator of a Motor Vehicle, Improper Left Turn, and No Distinct Front Plate.

It is alleged that on the above date, at approximately 2:26 A.M., the said defendant did perform an improper left turn while operating a white 2006 Chevrolet Impala, at the intersection of Academy St. and S. Second St with no distinct front plate. The defendant continued to operate the vehicle in a southerly direction on S. Second St. while in an intoxicated condition, having a blood alcohol content of .13%. The defendant did so while knowing that his drivers permit was suspended on 10/24/2019 for driving while ability impaired by alcohol out of Niagara County, City of Niagara Falls.

Charges

——-

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV

IMPROPER LEFT TURN

NO DISTINCTIVE PLATE

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED > .08%

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-761 Arrest Date: 12/22/2019 Arrest Time: 23:16

Last: KING First: JESSICA Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 1100 EMERY ST. Bldg: Apt: 101

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 10/01/1978 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 22 day of December, 2019, at approximately 11:16 P.M., while at 1100 Emery St. Apt. 101, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Jessica L. King, was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree, Criminal Obstruction of

Breathing/Blood Circulation, and Harassment 2nd degree.

It is alleged that on the 22 day of December, 2019, at approximately 11:03 P.M., while at while at 1100 Emery St. Apt. 101, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Jessica L. King, during the course of a physical domestic dispute with the victim, did grab the victim’s throat with both of her hands and applied pressure causing the victim to gag and almost vomit once released. The defendant also grabbed a large steak knife out of a butcher block and placed it onto the counter while she again went back after the victim, placing her hands around his throat again and pushing him into the living room wall. The victim was able to run upstairs to his bedroom where the defendant did follow said victim to his bedroom while carrying the large steak knife pointed down by her side. The victim saw the defendant carrying said knife after she opened his door causing him to shut his door, and hold the door closed where he was able to call for emergency services as he felt at risk of serious physical injury or death. The defendant’s action during this dispute did cause the victim to have difficulty breathing and did cause the victim to feel harassed annoyed or alarmed. The defendant has been previously convicted of the crime of Petit Larceny on 3/21/2017 out of Clay Town Court.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 3RD

HARASSMENT 2ND

CRIM OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING/BLOOD CIRC

MENACING 2ND

