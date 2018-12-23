Cop Logs: Fulton PD 12/17/2018 – 12/23/2018

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 12/17/2018 – 12/23/2018

Arrests From 12/17/2018 To 12/23/2018

Arrest No.: 2018-920 Arrest Date: 12/19/2018 Arrest Time: 09:15



Last: BOYDEN First: JOSEPH Middle/Suffix: RAddress: 264 WASHINGTON BLVD. Bldg: Apt:City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____DOB: 06/22/1983 Arresting Officer: VICTOR KAUFMAN

Narrative

On December 19, 2018, at approximately 9:15 AM, while at 141 South

First Street, in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the defendant, Joseph

R. Boyden, was arrested on an arrest warrant, docket number CR-01834-18,

issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Honorable Jerome

Mirabito. Said warrant was issued for the crimes of criminal possession of a

forged instrument in the second degree and grand larceny in the fourth

degree.

It is alleged that on June 22, 2018, at 2:30 PM, while a 1 South First

Street, in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the said defendant did

knowingly possess a commercial instrument as defined by section 170.10 of

the Penal Law. The forged instrument being a Community Bank personal

check, bearing number 2567 from checking account ending in —-, in the

amount of $1,500.00. The defendant did pass the instrument to the teller at

Community Bank, which did bear the forged signature of the victim. The defendant did steal $1,500.00 as he received the full value written on the forged check.

Charges

CRIMINAL POSSESSION FORGED INST 2ND

GRAND LARCENY 4TH

Arrest No.: 2018-921 Arrest Date: 12/19/2018 Arrest Time: 09:35

Last: RIOS First: SAMMY Middle/Suffix:

Address: 63 N THIRD ST Bldg: Apt: 3

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 06/07/1994 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA

Narrative

On the 19th day of December, 2018, at approximately 9:35 A.M., while at

141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Sammy Rios, was arrested on an arrest warrant, docket

number CR-02025-18, for Gang Assault in the Second Degree.

It is alleged that on the 16th day of May, 2018, at approximately 10:11 P.M.,

while at 1100 Emery St. in the area of the “C” building, in the City of Fulton,

the defendant did act in concert with co-defendants, Jose S. Graham and

Estrella S. Rios-Osorio, when they did punch and kick the victim several times in the head and body. Furthermore, the defendants actions did cause the victim to suffer a fractured finger, a fractured left zygomatic arch, laceration to the back of his head and trauma to his right eye, which caused permanent damage to the victims right tear duct.

Charges

GANG ASSAULT 2ND

Arrest No.: 2018-922 Arrest Date: 12/19/2018 Arrest Time: 12:57

Last: THOMAS First: DANIEL Middle/Suffix: R

Address: 803 LANDRUSH WAY Bldg: Apt:

City: BALDWINSVILLE State: NY Zip: 13027_____

DOB: 01/25/1967 Arresting Officer: STEPHEN C. LUNN JR.

Narrative

On December 19, 2018, at approximately 12:57 PM, while at 600 S. State

Street in the City of Syracuse, State of New York, the defendant, Daniel R.

Thomas, was arrested on a bench warrant, docket number CR-02026-15,

issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Honorable Hawthorne.

Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing to appear in court as

ordered.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

Arrest No.: 2018-923 Arrest Date: 12/19/2018 Arrest Time: 20:05

Last: HOBART First: KENNETH Middle/Suffix: A JR

Address: 617 ERIE ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 07/07/1984 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

On the 19th day of December, 2018, at approximately 8:05 P.M., while at

100 N. Second St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Kenneth A. Hobart Jr., was arrested on a Bench

Warrant issued by the Hon. David H. Hawthorne of the Fulton City Court on

December 13, 2018 for the defendant having failed to appear before the

court as ordered.

Charges

BENCH WARRANT

Arrest No.: 2018-924 Arrest Date: 12/18/2018 Arrest Time: 12:15

Last: LAPLATNEY First: CHRISTOPHER Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL

Address: 9654 HIGHWAY C Bldg: Apt:

City: ANNAPOLIS State: MO Zip: 63620_____

DOB: 11/01/1988 Arresting Officer: VICTOR KAUFMAN

Narrative

On the 18th of December, 2018 at approximately 12:15 PM while in the

parking lot of 364 W. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State

of New York, the defendant, Christopher M. Laplatney was arrested on an

Arrest Warrant out of New York State Police North Syracuse. The said

defendant having originally been charged with Obstructing Governmental

Administration Second Degree.

Charges

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

Arrest No.: 2018-925 Arrest Date: 12/21/2018 Arrest Time: 18:20

Last: HUBER First: CHAD Middle/Suffix: KEAHALLI

Address: 756 S. FIRST ST./HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_

DOB: 06/18/1982 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

On December 21, 2018, at approximately 6:20 P.M., while at 756 S. First

St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Chad Huber, was arrested for the crime of criminal contempt in

the second degree and resisting arrest.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, time and location, the said defendant violated a duly served stay away order of protection by being at

the residence of the protected party. Said order of protection was issued by the Honorable Hawthorne of the Fulton City Court on 11/14/2018. It orders the defendant to stay away from the protected party and her residence and it expires on 11/14/2019.

It is further alleged that the defendant did intentionally prevent the

complainant, a uniformed police officer, from effecting an authorized arrest of

himself. The defendant did stiffen his left arm and attempt to pull away after

being advised to place his hands behind his back and that he was under

arrest.

Charges

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

RESISTING ARREST

Arrest No.: 2018-926 Arrest Date: 12/21/2018 Arrest Time: 18:27

Last: HUBER First: MELISSA Middle/Suffix: A

Address: 756 S. FIRST ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_

DOB: 12/07/1983 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 21st. day of December, 2018, at approximately 6:27pm, while at 756

S. First St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Melissa Huber, was arrested for Resisting Arrest and Harassment

in the Second Degree.

It is alleged that on the above date and location, at approximately 6:20pm,

the defendant did intentionally prevent the complainant, a Uniformed Police

Officer, from effecting an authorized arrest of another person. The defendant did push and strike the complainant with her elbow to prevent the arrest of said

subject. Said action of the defendant did harass, annoy, and alarm the

complainant.

Charges

——-

RESISTING ARREST

HARASSMENT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-929 Arrest Date: 12/23/2018 Arrest Time: 20:03

Last: TERRAMIGGI First: JAMES Middle/Suffix: P

Address: 58 N SIXTH ST/ HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 02/27/1971 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

On the 23rd day of December, 2018, at approximately 8:03 P.M while in

the 100 block of Leitch St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of

New York, the defendant James P. Terramiggi was arrested for two (2)

counts of aggravated unlicensed operator in the second degree, failed to stop

on a steady red arrow, operating with no front/ rear bumper, no/ inadequate

lights, operating in violation of restrictions.

It is alleged, that on the above stated date, at approximately 7:41 P.M, the

said defendant did operate a red 2003 Dodge Caravan in a northerly direction on S. Second St. at the intersection of E. Broadway with the driver side head lamp not illuminated, without a rear bumper, and passed through a steady red arrow as he traveled west on E. Broadway.

It is further alleged that the said defendant did operate such vehicle while

knowing or having reason to know that his license was suspended for a total

of 6 scoffs (2 on 2 dates). The said defendant did have his license

suspended on 7/18/2014 for refusal to submit to a chemical test and revoked

on 4/8/2014 for driving while intoxicated.

Charges

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR (2 Counts)

FAILED TO STOP STEADY RED ARROW

OPERATING WITH NO FRONT/REAR BUMPER

NO/INADEQUATE LIGHTS

OPERATION IN VIOLATION OF RESTRICTION

Arrest No.: 2018-930 Arrest Date: 12/23/2018 Arrest Time: 21:21

Last: CLARK First: RYAN Middle/Suffix: HOWARD

Address: 204 MEADOWBROOK CIR. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/17/1980 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK

Narrative

On 12/23/2018 at about 9:21 PM, while at 208 S. Fifth St., in the City of

Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Ryan H.

Clark, was arrested for the offenses of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date, time, and location, the said

defendant was outside his residence and was yelling in a loud voice,

including the use of expletives, while in close proximity to several occupied

dwellings, thereby recklessly creating the risk of public inconvenience,

annoyance, or alarm. It is further alleged that the defendant resisted his

arrest by pulling away from a uniformed police officer trying to effect a lawful

arrest, in an attempt to prevent being hand cuffed. The defendant continued

to resist after being hand cuffed by pulling away and trying to escape the

control of the police officer, as he was being walked to the police vehicle.

Charges

RESISTING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

