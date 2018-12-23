Cop Logs: Fulton PD 12/17/2018 – 12/23/2018

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 12/17/2018 – 12/23/2018
Arrests From 12/17/2018 To 12/23/2018
————————————-
Arrest No.: 2018-920 Arrest Date: 12/19/2018 Arrest Time: 09:15
Address: 264 WASHINGTON BLVD. Bldg: Apt:
City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____
DOB: 06/22/1983 Arresting Officer: VICTOR KAUFMAN
Narrative
——-
On December 19, 2018, at approximately 9:15 AM, while at 141 South
First Street, in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the defendant, Joseph
R. Boyden, was arrested on an arrest warrant, docket number CR-01834-18,
issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Honorable Jerome
Mirabito. Said warrant was issued for the crimes of criminal possession of a
forged instrument in the second degree and grand larceny in the fourth
degree.
It is alleged that on June 22, 2018, at 2:30 PM, while a 1 South First
Street, in the City of Fulton, State of New York, the said defendant did
knowingly possess a commercial instrument as defined by section 170.10 of
the Penal Law. The forged instrument being a Community Bank personal
check, bearing number 2567 from checking account ending in —-, in the
amount of $1,500.00. The defendant did pass the instrument to the teller at
Community Bank, which did bear the forged signature of the victim. The defendant did steal $1,500.00 as he received the full value written on the forged check.
Charges
——-
CRIMINAL POSSESSION FORGED INST 2ND
GRAND LARCENY 4TH
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-921 Arrest Date: 12/19/2018 Arrest Time: 09:35
Last: RIOS First: SAMMY Middle/Suffix:
Address: 63 N THIRD ST Bldg: Apt: 3
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 06/07/1994 Arresting Officer: JOSHUA P. LEVEA
Narrative
——-
On the 19th day of December, 2018, at approximately 9:35 A.M., while at
141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,
the defendant, Sammy Rios, was arrested on an arrest warrant, docket
number CR-02025-18, for Gang Assault in the Second Degree.
It is alleged that on the 16th day of May, 2018, at approximately 10:11 P.M.,
while at 1100 Emery St. in the area of the “C” building, in the City of Fulton,
the defendant did act in concert with co-defendants, Jose S. Graham and
Estrella S. Rios-Osorio, when they did punch and kick the victim several times in the head and body. Furthermore, the defendants actions did cause the victim to suffer a fractured finger, a fractured left zygomatic arch, laceration to the back of his head and trauma to his right eye, which caused permanent damage to the victims right tear duct.
Charges
——-
GANG ASSAULT 2ND
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-922 Arrest Date: 12/19/2018 Arrest Time: 12:57
Last: THOMAS First: DANIEL Middle/Suffix: R
Address: 803 LANDRUSH WAY Bldg: Apt:
City: BALDWINSVILLE State: NY Zip: 13027_____
DOB: 01/25/1967 Arresting Officer: STEPHEN C. LUNN JR.
Narrative
——-
On December 19, 2018, at approximately 12:57 PM, while at 600 S. State
Street in the City of Syracuse, State of New York, the defendant, Daniel R.
Thomas, was arrested on a bench warrant, docket number CR-02026-15,
issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Honorable Hawthorne.
Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing to appear in court as
ordered.
Charges
——-
BENCH WARRANT ARREST
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-923 Arrest Date: 12/19/2018 Arrest Time: 20:05
Last: HOBART First: KENNETH Middle/Suffix: A JR
Address: 617 ERIE ST. Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 07/07/1984 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING
Narrative
——-
On the 19th day of December, 2018, at approximately 8:05 P.M., while at
100 N. Second St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New
York, the defendant, Kenneth A. Hobart Jr., was arrested on a Bench
Warrant issued by the Hon. David H. Hawthorne of the Fulton City Court on
December 13, 2018 for the defendant having failed to appear before the
court as ordered.
Charges
——-
BENCH WARRANT
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-924 Arrest Date: 12/18/2018 Arrest Time: 12:15
Last: LAPLATNEY First: CHRISTOPHER Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL
Address: 9654 HIGHWAY C Bldg: Apt:
City: ANNAPOLIS State: MO Zip: 63620_____
DOB: 11/01/1988 Arresting Officer: VICTOR KAUFMAN
Narrative
——-
On the 18th of December, 2018 at approximately 12:15 PM while in the
parking lot of 364 W. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State
of New York, the defendant, Christopher M. Laplatney was arrested on an
Arrest Warrant out of New York State Police North Syracuse. The said
defendant having originally been charged with Obstructing Governmental
Administration Second Degree.
Charges
——-
WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-925 Arrest Date: 12/21/2018 Arrest Time: 18:20
Last: HUBER First: CHAD Middle/Suffix: KEAHALLI
Address: 756 S. FIRST ST./HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_
DOB: 06/18/1982 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY
Narrative
——-
On December 21, 2018, at approximately 6:20 P.M., while at 756 S. First
St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the
defendant, Chad Huber, was arrested for the crime of criminal contempt in
the second degree and resisting arrest.
It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, time and location, the said defendant violated a duly served stay away order of protection by being at
the residence of the protected party. Said order of protection was issued by the Honorable Hawthorne of the Fulton City Court on 11/14/2018. It orders the defendant to stay away from the protected party and her residence and it expires on 11/14/2019.
It is further alleged that the defendant did intentionally prevent the
complainant, a uniformed police officer, from effecting an authorized arrest of
himself. The defendant did stiffen his left arm and attempt to pull away after
being advised to place his hands behind his back and that he was under
arrest.
Charges
——-
CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND
RESISTING ARREST
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-926 Arrest Date: 12/21/2018 Arrest Time: 18:27
Last: HUBER First: MELISSA Middle/Suffix: A
Address: 756 S. FIRST ST. Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_
DOB: 12/07/1983 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING
Narrative
——-
On the 21st. day of December, 2018, at approximately 6:27pm, while at 756
S. First St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the
defendant, Melissa Huber, was arrested for Resisting Arrest and Harassment
in the Second Degree.
It is alleged that on the above date and location, at approximately 6:20pm,
the defendant did intentionally prevent the complainant, a Uniformed Police
Officer, from effecting an authorized arrest of another person. The defendant did push and strike the complainant with her elbow to prevent the arrest of said
subject. Said action of the defendant did harass, annoy, and alarm the
complainant.
Charges
——-
RESISTING ARREST
HARASSMENT 2ND
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-929 Arrest Date: 12/23/2018 Arrest Time: 20:03
Last: TERRAMIGGI First: JAMES Middle/Suffix: P
Address: 58 N SIXTH ST/ HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768
DOB: 02/27/1971 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE
Narrative
——-
On the 23rd day of December, 2018, at approximately 8:03 P.M while in
the 100 block of Leitch St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of
New York, the defendant James P. Terramiggi was arrested for two (2)
counts of aggravated unlicensed operator in the second degree, failed to stop
on a steady red arrow, operating with no front/ rear bumper, no/ inadequate
lights, operating in violation of restrictions.
It is alleged, that on the above stated date, at approximately 7:41 P.M, the
said defendant did operate a red 2003 Dodge Caravan in a northerly direction on S. Second St. at the intersection of E. Broadway with the driver side head lamp not illuminated, without a rear bumper, and passed through a steady red arrow as he traveled west on E. Broadway.
It is further alleged that the said defendant did operate such vehicle while
knowing or having reason to know that his license was suspended for a total
of 6 scoffs (2 on 2 dates). The said defendant did have his license
suspended on 7/18/2014 for refusal to submit to a chemical test and revoked
on 4/8/2014 for driving while intoxicated.
Charges
——-
AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR (2 Counts)
FAILED TO STOP STEADY RED ARROW
OPERATING WITH NO FRONT/REAR BUMPER
NO/INADEQUATE LIGHTS
OPERATION IN VIOLATION OF RESTRICTION
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-930 Arrest Date: 12/23/2018 Arrest Time: 21:21
Last: CLARK First: RYAN Middle/Suffix: HOWARD
Address: 204 MEADOWBROOK CIR. Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 03/17/1980 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK
Narrative
——-
On 12/23/2018 at about 9:21 PM, while at 208 S. Fifth St., in the City of
Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Ryan H.
Clark, was arrested for the offenses of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
It is alleged that on the aforementioned date, time, and location, the said
defendant was outside his residence and was yelling in a loud voice,
including the use of expletives, while in close proximity to several occupied
dwellings, thereby recklessly creating the risk of public inconvenience,
annoyance, or alarm. It is further alleged that the defendant resisted his
arrest by pulling away from a uniformed police officer trying to effect a lawful
arrest, in an attempt to prevent being hand cuffed. The defendant continued
to resist after being hand cuffed by pulling away and trying to escape the
control of the police officer, as he was being walked to the police vehicle.
Charges
——-
RESISTING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT