Cop Logs: Fulton PD 12/23/2019 – 12/29/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 12/23/2019 – 12/29/2019

Arrests From 12/23/2019 To 12/29/2019



————————————-

Arrest No.: 2019-762 Arrest Date: 12/24/2019 Arrest Time: 17:19

Last: CALI First: JESSE Middle/Suffix: D.D.

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: 13074_____

DOB: 10/31/1994 Arresting Officer: ANDREW J. GOLDEN

Narrative

——-

On the 24th day of December, 2019 at approximately 5:19 P.M, while at 364 W. First St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Jesse. D.D. Cali, was arrested on an arrest warrant. Said warrant, number CR-01639-19, was issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Honorable Hawthorne on 12/19/2019. Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing to appear in court for the purpose of arraignment.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-763 Arrest Date: 12/24/2019 Arrest Time: 17:19

Last: CALI First: JESSE Middle/Suffix: D.D.

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: 13074_____

DOB: 10/31/1994 Arresting Officer: ANDREW J. GOLDEN

Narrative

——-

On the 24th day of December, 2019 at approximately 5:19 P.M, while at 364 W. First St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Jesse. D.D. Cali, was arrested on an arrest warrant. Said warrant, number CR-01587-19, was issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Honorable Hawthorne on 12/19/2019. Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing to appear in court for the purpose of arraignment.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-764 Arrest Date: 12/24/2019 Arrest Time: 17:19

Last: CALI First: JESSE Middle/Suffix: D.D.

Address: HOMELESS Bldg: Apt:

City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: 13074_____

DOB: 10/31/1994 Arresting Officer: ANDREW J. GOLDEN

Narrative

——-

On the 24th day of December, 2019 at approximately 5:19 P.M, while at 364 W. First St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Jesse. D.D. Cali, was arrested on an arrest warrant. Said warrant, number CR-01636-19, was issued by the City of Fulton Court and signed by the Honorable Hawthorne on 12/19/2019. Said warrant was issued for the defendant failing to appear in court for the purpose of arraignment.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2019-765 Arrest Date: 12/29/2019 Arrest Time: 11:08

Last: PATTERSON First: TYRONE Middle/Suffix: JAMES

Address: 7 N. SEVENTH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 05/05/1996 Arresting Officer: TRACIE L. MURPHY

Narrative

——-

On the 29th day of December, 2019 at approximately 11:08 AM, while at 51 S. Eleventh St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Tyrone J. Patterson, was arrested on an arrest warrant, warrant number 19-1610, issued by the Honorable Hawthorne, out of the City of Fulton Court on 12/19/2019 for failing to appear for the purpose of arraignment.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT

