Cop Logs: Fulton PD 12/24/2018 – 12/30/2018

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 12/24/2018 – 12/30/2018

Arrests From 12/24/2018 To 12/30/2018

————————————-

Arrest No.: 2018-931 Arrest Date: 12/24/2018 Arrest Time: 06:33



Last: JOHNSON First: ZACHARY Middle/Suffix: MAddress: 16 TAYLOR AVE Bldg: Apt:City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____DOB: 12/16/1992 Arresting Officer: RICK N. HAHN

Narrative

——-

On the 24th day of December 2018, at approximately 6:33 AM, while at 16

Taylor Ave in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the

defendant, Zachary M. Johnson was arrested for Criminal Possession of a

Weapon in the Third Degree, Menacing in the Second Degree, Unlawful

Imprisonment in the Second Degree and Harassment in the Second Degree.

It is alleged that on the above stated date and place at approximately 6:05

AM, the said defendant during a domestic dispute did possess a knife and

intentionally threatened to stab the victim with the knife, while

standing in close proximity of her. The said actions by the defendant did

place the victim in fear of being stabbed with the knife. The said defendant

did also push the victim a few times with his hands, causing her to be

harassed annoyed and alarmed. Furthermore the said defendant blocked

the doorway with his person while saying “you’re not leaving” and prevented

the victim from putting on her shoes to leave the residence by taking them

out of her hands. The said actions by the defendant did prevent the victim

from being able to leave the residence at that time. Furthermore the

defendant has been previously convicted of the crime of Criminal Contempt

in the Second Degree on September 13th 2017.

Charges

——-

UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND

HARASSMENT 2ND

MENACING 2ND

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-932 Arrest Date: 12/24/2018 Arrest Time: 21:05

Last: MCCLAIN First: NICHOLAS Middle/Suffix: PATRICK CASEY

Address: 118 W. 2ND ST. Bldg: Apt: 2B

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 08/08/1985 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA

Narrative

——-

On the 24th day of December, 2018, at approximately 9:05 P.M., while at

104 Union St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York,

the defendant, Nicholas P.C. McClain was arrested for harassment in the

second degree and resisting arrest.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned time, date and location the said

defendant did stand up from a seated position in a threatening manner by

clenching and raising his right fist while yelling obscenities, in an attempt to strike your complainant, a uniformed Police Officer. Said actions of the defendant did harass, annoy and alarm your complainant. Furthermore

the said defendant intentionally attempted to prevent a uniformed Police

Officer from making an authorized arrest of himself by pulling away from your

complainant and stiffening his arms in an attempt to prevent being hand

cuffed. Said defendant further resisted his arrest by stiffening his body and

arms after being hand cuffed, and pulling away from your complainant

several times while being escorted to a police vehicle.

Charges

——-

RESISTING ARREST

HARASSMENT 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-933 Arrest Date: 12/24/2018 Arrest Time: 15:30

Last: CHAMPAGNE First: ALTON Middle/Suffix: CHARLES JR

Address: 208 GANSVOORT ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 130691768_

DOB: 12/21/1990 Arresting Officer: JACOB A. CHERNESKY

Narrative

——-

On the 24th day of December, 2018, at approximately 3:30 P.M., while at

510 S. Fourth St., Fulton Urgent Care, in the City of Fulton, County of

Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Alton Champagne, was arrested

on the charge of Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree.

It is alleged that on the above date and location at approximately 3:12

P.M. the said defendant did knowingly enter the Fulton Urgent Care without

having any permission to do so and after being told by a uniformed police

officer on 12/23/2018 that he was not allowed on the property.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-934 Arrest Date: 12/26/2018 Arrest Time: 02:32

Last: JASKOWIAK First: JOSEPH Middle/Suffix: M JR

Address: 363 W. THIRD ST. S. Bldg: Apt: 4

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 04/25/1981 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER

Narrative

——-

On 12/26/2018 at approximately 2:32 A.M, while at 363 W. Third St. S. the

defendant Joseph M. Jaskowiak Jr. was arrested for menacing in the second

degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

It is alleged that on the above stated date and location, at approximately

1:54 A.M, the defendant did engage in a domestic dispute with the victim. During the course of said dispute, the defendant did possess an approximately 3 foot steel sword with a black handle which he used unlawfully against the victim.

Furthermore, the defendant did thrust said sword through a sheet which the

victim was standing behind causing the sword to pass within approximately 6

inches of the victim’s head, placing him in fear of physical injury.

Charges

——-

MENACING 2ND

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 3RD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-935 Arrest Date: 12/28/2018 Arrest Time: 00:21

Last: BLAKE First: ZACHARY Middle/Suffix: DANIEL

Address: 401 WALRADT ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 03/29/1999 Arresting Officer: GARY H. PERCIVAL

Narrative

——-

On the 28th day of December, 2018 at approximately 12:21a.m. while at

the intersection of S. Seventh St. and Pratt St., Zachary D. Blake was

arrested on a bench warrant. The bench warrant, docket # CR-00309-18,

was issued through the Fulton City Court and signed by the Honorable David

Hawthorne on 12/12/2018 for failing to appear in court as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-936 Arrest Date: 12/28/2018 Arrest Time: 11:35

Last: CATHERMAN First: TRAVIS Middle/Suffix: JOHN

Address: 315 ROCHESTER ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 11/01/1997 Arresting Officer: LUCAS H. HOLLENBECK

Narrative

——-

On 12/28/18 at about 11:35 AM, while at the City of Fulton Police

Department, located at 141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of

Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Travis J. Catherman, was

arrested for the offenses of theft of services and trespass.

It is alleged that on or about 12/15/18, while at 241 Cayuga St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, while acting in concert with the co-defendant Timothy R. Moss, the said defendant did load

residential/household garbage into a commercial dumpster, and filled said

dumpster approximately half full. Said actions by the defendant occurred

while he knew or had reason to know that he did not have permission to

dispose of refuse in the dumpster. Said actions will result in the victim having to pay more money, approximately $55 per ton, to have the dumpster

emptied. It is also alleged that the defendant trespassed on the same

property in violation of a conspicuously posted “No Trespassing” sign.

Charges

——-

THEFT OF SERVICES

TRESPASS

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-938 Arrest Date: 12/30/2018 Arrest Time: 14:34

Last: REVOIR First: KEVIN Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL

Address: 378 WEST MAIN ST Bldg: Apt:

City: PHOENIX State: NY Zip: 13131_____

DOB: 09/08/1978 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

——-

On the 30th day of December, 2018, at approximately 2:34 P.M., while at

217 W. First St. S, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Kevin M. Revoir, was arrested for a County Court Bench

Warrant, WPR #4185245, issued by the Hon. James Metcalf, the acting

County Court Judge.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2018-939 Arrest Date: 12/30/2018 Arrest Time: 14:34

Last: REVOIR First: KEVIN Middle/Suffix: MICHAEL

Address: 378 WEST MAIN ST Bldg: Apt:

City: PHOENIX State: NY Zip: 13131_____

DOB: 09/08/1978 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 30th day of December, 2018, at approximately 2:34 P.M., while at

217 W. First St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New

York, the defendant, Kevin M. Revoir, was arrested for five (5) counts of

aggravated family offense, and five (5) counts of criminal contempt first

degree.

It is alleged that on the above date and location at approximately 2:25pm

the defendant did intentionally commit the crime of Criminal Contempt in the

Second Degree when he disobeyed a lawful mandate of court being a duly

served Stay Away Order of Protection, numbered 2018-000564, issued by

Hon. Eby of the Oswego County Family Court on 10/09/2018 and expiring on

10/09/2019. The defendant did violate said order while inside the residence

and in the presence of the protected parties. Furthermore the defendant did commit said act while having been convicted of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree in the City of Fulton Court on 04/16/2015 against the same victim. Also the defendant did intentionally commit the crime of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree when he disobeyed a lawful mandate of court being a duly served Stay Away Order of Protection, issued by Hon. Roman of the Oswego City Court on

08/26/2018 and expiring on 02/26/2019. The defendant did violate said order

while inside the residence and in the presence of the protected party. Furthermore the defendant did commit said act while having been convicted of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree in the City of Fulton Court on 04/16/2015.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 1ST (6 Counts)

AGGRAVATED FAMILY OFFENSE (5 Counts)

