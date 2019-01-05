Cop Logs: Fulton PD 12/30/2019 – 01/05/2020

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 12/30/2019 – 01/05/2020

Arrests From 12/30/2019 To 01/05/2020



————————————-

Arrest No.: 2020-1 Arrest Date: 01/01/2020 Arrest Time: 05:56

Last: JOHNSON First: DJAQUINN Middle/Suffix: S

Address: 2890 CONIFER DR. Bldg: Apt:

City: CANANDAIGUA State: NY Zip: 14424_____

DOB: 05/29/1986 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 1st day of January, 2020, at approximately 5:56 A.M., while in the 100 block of S. Second St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant Djaquinn S. Johnson was arrested for criminal contempt in the second degree, aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree, unlicensed operator, and failure to keep right.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned time, date, and location, the said defendant Djaquinn Johnson, did operate a motor vehicle, in a northerly direction through the intersection of S. Second St. at E. Broadway while traveling over the yellow double solid lines in the middle of the roadway by crossing over them with both driver’s side tires. The said defendant did operate said vehicle while knowing his privilege to drive in New York State was suspended for a total of 3 (2 scoffs on 2 dates). Said suspensions were for failure to answer a summons on 12/08/2018 in the City of Syracuse, failure to pay a fine on 08/31/2012 in the Town of Kirkwood, and failure to pay child support on 05/25/2012. Furthermore, the defendant was found to be in the same vehicle as the victim, Patricia A. Morales, which violated a stay away order of protection. Said order of protection was issued out of Onondaga Family Court on 09/20/2019 and expires on 09/19/2020.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR

UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV

FAILURE TO KEEP RIGHT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-2 Arrest Date: 01/01/2020 Arrest Time: 21:48

Last: CLARKE First: MARC Middle/Suffix: ALLEN

Address: UNKNOWN Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 10/08/1981 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 1st day of January, 2020, at approximately 9:48 P.M., while at 317 Buffalo St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Marc A. Clarke, was arrested on the charge of Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree and Criminal Trespass in the second degree.

It is alleged that on the above date and location at approximately 9:26 P.M. during a domestic dispute, the said defendant, with having no right to do so did intentionally damage the front door of the above residence which belonged to the victim. The said defendant, without having permission to do so, entered the above residence and remained unlawfully. The defendant had been previously warned by uniformed police officers, to not be at or inside the residence.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-3 Arrest Date: 01/02/2020 Arrest Time: 10:29

Last: JACKSON First: BENNIE Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 101 CAMP AVE Bldg: Apt: 1

City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13207_____

DOB: 02/20/1989 Arresting Officer: EDWARD J. HOGAN

Narrative

——-

On 01/02/2020 at about 10:29 A.M., while at 141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Bennie L. Jackson, was arrested on arrest warrant number CR-01582-19, issued by the Honorable David H. Hawthorne, of the Fulton City Court, on 12/18/2019, accusing him of criminal trespass in the 2nd degree.

It is alleged that on the 2nd day of October, 2019, at 8:23 A.M., while at 301 Erie St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Bennie L. Jackson did knowingly enter and remain unlawfully in a dwelling. The said defendant did enter the dwelling without permission from the victim.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-4 Arrest Date: 01/02/2020 Arrest Time: 12:33

Last: COURTNEY First: SEAN Middle/Suffix: C

Address: 2319 E. GENESEE ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: SYRACUSE State: NY Zip: 13211_____

DOB: 01/03/1993 Arresting Officer: ANDREW J. GOLDEN

Narrative

——-

On the 2nd day of January, 2020, at approximately 12:33 P. M., while at 324 W. Broadway, City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Sean C. Courtney was arrested for two counts of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree and Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the above stated date and location at approximately 11:00 A.M the defendant, Sean C. Courtney, did intentionally steal a cell phone that cost $35.00, a wallet containing a New York State Identification Card, Social Security Card, Fulton Savings Bank debit card and $57.00 in cash, which was on the victim’s person.

Charges

——-

GRAND LARCENY 4TH

PETIT LARCENY

GRAND LARCENY 4TH

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-5 Arrest Date: 01/03/2020 Arrest Time: 08:20

Last: MITCHELL First: ALEXIS Middle/Suffix: LYNN

Address: 60 OFFSHORE DR. Bldg: Apt:

City: MURRELLS INLET State: SC Zip: 29576_____

DOB: 06/04/1998 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 3rd day of January, 2020, at approximately 08:20 A.M., while at 141 S. First St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant Alexis L. Mitchell, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by the Hon. David Hawthorne of the City of Fulton Court on the 21st day of August, 2019 for the defendant having failed to appear.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-7 Arrest Date: 01/04/2020 Arrest Time: 23:03

Last: REYNOLDS First: JOSEPH Middle/Suffix: DANA

Address: 427 SILK RD. LOT 32 Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 04/25/1989 Arresting Officer: CHRISTOPHER J. OKUN

Narrative

——-

On the 4th day of January, 2020, while at 205 W. Third St. S., in the City of Fulton, County Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Joseph D. Reynolds, was arrested for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and

Harassment second degree.

It is alleged that on the 4th day of January, 2020, at approximately 10:26 P.M. while at 621 Seneca St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant did engage in a physical domestic dispute with the victim. During the physical domestic dispute, the defendant did strike the victim in the face multiple times with a closed fist, which caused swelling and bruising around the victim’s right eye and right cheek bone, and place his hand around her neck, which made it difficult for the victim to breath. The actions of the defendant harass, annoy, or alarm the victim.

Charges

——-

HARASSMENT 2ND

CRIM OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING/BLOOD CIRC

