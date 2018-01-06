Cop Logs: Fulton PD 12/31/2018 – 01/06/2019

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 12/31/2018 – 01/06/2019
Arrests From 12/31/2018 To 01/06/2019
————————————-
Arrest No.: 2018-940 Arrest Date: 12/31/2018 Arrest Time: 08:43
Address: 96 HAMILTON ST. Bldg: ` Apt: 10
City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____
DOB: 10/05/1968 Arresting Officer: JUSTIN J. SWEETING
Narrative
——-
On the 31st day of December, 2018, at approximately 8:40am, while in the
50 block of W. Second St. S., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of
New York, the defendant, Michelle Shanahan, was arrested on an Arrest
Warrant, numbered CR-02044-18, issued by the City of Fulton Court and
signed by Hon Hawthorne on 12/24/2018. Said warrant was issued for the
defendant failing to appear in court for the purpose of arraignment for the
charge of Petit Larceny.
It is alleged that on the 20th day of November, 2018, at approximately
2:56pm, while at Kinney Drugs, 115 Oneida St., the defendant did conceal
the following items inside of her bag, Dawn Ultra original 28 oz. dish soap
valued at $4.29, Cascade A/P complete fresh pods valued at $5.99, Tide
pods with Downy 32 count valued at $12.99, Glad kitchen drawstring odor
bags 20 count valued at $6.99, Pearlite compression underwear three pack
valued at $5.99, white Wellness socks two pack valued at $5.49, black under
shirts three pack valued at $5.99, Dayquil 24 count liquid caps cold/flu valued
at $10.49, Degree cool rush 2.7 oz. valued at $2.99, and exited the store
passing all points of purchase. The defendant returned to the store minutes
after and concealed the following items inside of the same bag, Dove body
wash coconut milk valued at $8.49, ADIDAS male three piece cologne valued
at $10.99, Organix coconut conditioner 13 oz. valued at $7.99, Aussie
Aussome volume conditioner valued at $3.99, Aussie clean mend shampoo
valued at $3.99, Aussie moist shampoo valued at $3.99, Aussie total miracle
7in1 conditioner valued at $3.99, Organix hydrating aragan oil conditioner
valued at $7.99, Organix hydrating aragan oil shampoo valued at $7.99, and
exited the store passing all points of purchase. The items taken by the
defendant cost a total of $120.62.
Charges
——-
PETIT LARCENY
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2018-941 Arrest Date: 12/31/2018 Arrest Time: 13:57
Last: CASTIGLIA First: JAMES Middle/Suffix: JOSEPH
Address: 263 W. SECOND ST. S. Bldg: Apt: C
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 12/14/1984 Arresting Officer: JOLI MARINO
Narrative
——-
On the 31st day of December, 2018, at approximately 3:57 P.M., while at
W. Broadway at W. First St. S., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego,
State of New York, the defendant, James Castiglia, was arrested on a bench
warrant issued on 3/6/2017 by the Honorable Judge Metcalf out of Oswego
County Court for having failed to pay restitution as ordered and for failing to
make contact with Oswego County Probation.
Charges
——-
BENCH WARRANT
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-3 Arrest Date: 01/02/2019 Arrest Time: 00:57
Last: SOUTHWORTH First: SCOTT Middle/Suffix: CHRISTOPHER
Address: 75 E. TENTH ST. Bldg: Apt:
City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____
DOB: 09/10/1979 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO
Narrative
——-
On the 2ND day of January, 2018, at approximately 12:57AM, while on S.
First St. near E. Broadway, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of
New York, the defendant, Scott C. Southworth, was arrested for two counts
of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the third degree, Unlicensed
Operator, and Inadequate/No Stop Lamps.
On the above mentioned date, at approximately 12:39AM, while on W. First
St. S. near W. Broadway, City of Fulton, the defendant did operate a motor vehicle, in a northerly direction while having an inadequate stop lamp on the drive side of the vehicle. Furthermore the defendant did operate said vehicle while knowing that he did not possess a New York State Drivers License and that his privilege to drive had been suspended on 06/20/2003 for six counts of failure to answer a summons out of Oswego County, City of Oswego and on
11/08/2018 for failure to pay child support.
Charges
——-
AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATOR (2 Counts)
UNLICENSED OPERATOR MV
INADEQUATE OR NO STOP LAMP
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-4 Arrest Date: 01/02/2019 Arrest Time: 10:50
Last: WINSLOW First: KEVIN Middle/Suffix: ANTHONY
Address: 620 W. SECOND ST. S. Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 12/17/1968 Arresting Officer: SOPHIA GRAVES
Narrative
——-
On the 2nd day of January, 2019 at 10:50 AM, while at 12 W. First St. S.,
Fulton, New York the said defendant, Kevin A. Winslow was arrested for Petit
Larceny.
It is alleged that on the above stated date and location, at approximately
10:20 AM the said defendant did steal various grocery items having a total
value of $68.55. Said defendant did conceal the items in grocery bags and
past all points of sale without making any attempt to pay for the items.
Charges
——-
PETIT LARCENY
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-8 Arrest Date: 01/04/2019 Arrest Time: 16:00
Last: CATHERMAN First: TRAVIS Middle/Suffix: JOHN
Address: 315 ROCHESTER ST. Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 11/01/1997 Arresting Officer: CHRISTOPHER L. JONES
Narrative
——-
On the 4th day of January, 2019, at approximately 4:00 PM, while at 414
Oneida St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the
defendant, Travis John Catherman, was arrested for Arson 1st, Reckless
Endangerment 1st and Criminal Mischief 3rd.
It is alleged that on the 4th day of December, 2018, at approximately 12:01
AM, while at 414 Oneida St. in the City of Fulton, New York defendant, Travis
John Catherman, did, with intent to damage property and cause serious
physical injury to the occupants of said location, throw and incendiary device,
commonly referred to as a “Molotov Cocktail”, consisting of a glass Great
America malt beverage jar and a liquid accelerant which was ignited, in the
inside stairwell of the premises and then at the front of the residence. The
premises referred to as 418 Oneida St., Fulton, New York, is a two unit
apartment building, and the second floor apartment was occupied at the time
by victims. The defendant’s actions did cause a condition that had the potential to cause serious physical injury or death to said victims, as well as cause damage to said premises in the estimated amount of $846.00.
Charges
——-
ARSON 1ST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 1ST
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3RD
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-9 Arrest Date: 01/04/2019 Arrest Time: 19:25
Last: GRANT First: KATIE Middle/Suffix: ALEXANDRIA
Address: 11076 COOPER ST. Bldg: Apt:
City: CATO State: NY Zip: 13033_____
DOB: 10/18/1992 Arresting Officer: THOMAS PAPPA
Narrative
——-
On the 4th day of January, 2019, at approximately 7:25 P.M., while at 1100
Emery St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the
defendant, Katie A. Grant was arrested on a bench warrant, warrant number
18-00674, issued by the Oswego City Court and signed by the Hon. James
Metcalf on 12/04/2018. Said warrant was issued for the defendant having
failed to appear as ordered.
Charges
——-
WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-10 Arrest Date: 01/05/2019 Arrest Time: 12:10
Last: REYNOLDS First: MISTY Middle/Suffix: ANN
Address: HOMELESS/ 1 COUNTRY LN. Bldg: Apt:
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 12/27/1985 Arresting Officer: VICTOR KAUFMAN
Narrative
——-
On the 5th of January, 2019 at approximately 12:10 PM while in the 100
block of W. Second St. S. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of
New York, the defendant Misty A. Reynolds was arrested on a Violation of
Probation Bench Warrant which was signed by the Honorable Karen Brandt
Brown of the Schroeppel Town Court on 9/26/2018.
Charges
——-
WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY
______________________________________________________________________________
Arrest No.: 2019-11 Arrest Date: 01/06/2019 Arrest Time: 08:33
Last: ROSARIO First: DANIEL Middle/Suffix: B SR
Address: 418 ONEIDA ST. Bldg: Apt: UPPER
City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____
DOB: 03/09/1972 Arresting Officer: THOMAS YAWGER
Narrative
——-
On 01/06/2018 at approximately 8:33 A.M, while at 418 Oneida St. in the
City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant Daniel
B. Rosario Sr. was arrested for the offense of criminal possession of stolen
property in the fifth degree.
It is alleged that on 11/15/2018 at approximately 4:58 P.M while at 3 N.
Second St. in the City of Fulton The said defendant did possess a stolen
Playstation 4 game system and did sell said item to Pawn Boss, a second hand dealer. The defendant did receive a benefit of $100.00 for the sale of the item, and by selling it did impede it’s recovery.
Charges
——-
CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY 5TH