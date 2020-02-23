Cop Logs: Fulton Police 02/17/2020 – 02/23/2020

FULTON POLICE DEPT. Press Log 02/17/2020 – 02/23/2020

Arrests From 02/17/2020 To 02/23/2020



————————————-

Arrest No.: 2020-81 Arrest Date: 02/17/2020 Arrest Time: 01:14

Last: DEMOTT First: JASON Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 114 LEITCH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/29/1984 Arresting Officer: ANDREW J. GOLDEN

Narrative

——-

On the 17th day of February, 2020, at approximately 1:14 A.M, while in the 400 block of Rochester St. the defendant, Jason M. Demott, was arrested on an arrest warrant for the charge of Petit Larceny. Said warrant number is CR-01713-19, which was issued on 02/13/2020 by the Hon. Hawthorne.

It is alleged on the 4th day of December, 2019, the defendant, Jason M. Demott, did enter the Dollar General store and place the following items into his coat pocket and exit the store without any attempt to pay for said items. Two bags of Sweet Tart Sour Chews, valued at $1.00 each, two bags of Trolli Gummie Bears, valued at $1.00 each, two packages of Treasure X Kings Gold, valued at $10.00 each, and one package of Bath Bomb Surprise, Valued at $3.50. All items had a total aggregate value of $27.50.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-82 Arrest Date: 02/17/2020 Arrest Time: 01:14

Last: DEMOTT First: JASON Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 114 LEITCH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 09/29/1984 Arresting Officer: ANDREW J. GOLDEN

Narrative

——-

On the 17th day of February, 2020, at approximately 1:14 A.M, while in the 400 block of Rochester St., the defendant, Jason M. Demott, was arrested on a bench warrant. Said bench warrant was issued on 02/13/2020 by the Hon. Hawthorne for failure to appear in court as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-83 Arrest Date: 02/18/2020 Arrest Time: 03:26

Last: UPDEGROVE First: ROBERT Middle/Suffix: LEE III

Address: 393 RATHBURN RD. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 06/12/1988 Arresting Officer: DAVID L. HALL

Narrative

——-

On the 18th day of February, 2020, at approximately 3:26 A.M., while at N. Sixth St. at Harrison St., in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant Robert L. Updegrove, was arrested on an outside agency bench warrant issued by the Hon. James Metcalf of the City of Oswego Court on the 28th day of January, 2020, for having failed to appear.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-84 Arrest Date: 02/18/2020 Arrest Time: 18:05

Last: REYNOLDS First: DARRICK Middle/Suffix: A

Address: 205 BEECH ST. Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 09/04/1981 Arresting Officer: JEREMY ALGARIN

Narrative

——-

On the 18th day of February 2020, at 6:05 p.m. while at 723 W. Broadway, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Darrick Reynolds was arrested on a County Court Felony Bench Warrant issued on the 31st day of January 2020 and signed by the Honorable Hafner for failing to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-86 Arrest Date: 02/19/2020 Arrest Time: 11:41

Last: CURRIER First: DONALD Middle/Suffix: LEE

Address: 110 ONEIDA VILLAGE DR Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 04/05/1973 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

——-

On the 19th day of February, 2020 at 11:41AM while at 724 W. Broadway in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant, Donald L. Currier was arrested for the offenses of Burglary in the 2nd degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the 9th day of February, 2020 at 1:58 PM, while at 316 Beech St. the said defendant did knowingly enter and remained unlawfully within the dwelling of the victim. While inside the dwelling the defendant did steal a tan safe containing approximately $800 in U.S. currency, along with personal papers which included adoption records, and a blue wooden box which contained an undetermined amount of U.S. currency coinage. It is further alleged that while unlawfully inside the dwelling, the said defendant did enter the bedroom of the victim, intending to steal items therein. The victim, who was under the age of seventeen had been hiding underneath bed covers while the defendant continued to steal items throughout the residence while knowing that his actions would likely be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child residing therein. The actions of the defendant did cause victim to have difficulty sleeping and to feel unsafe in her own home.

Charges

——-

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

PETIT LARCENY

BURGLARY 2ND

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-87 Arrest Date: 02/19/2020 Arrest Time: 11:41

Last: CURRIER First: DONALD Middle/Suffix: LEE

Address: 110 ONEIDA VILLAGE DR Bldg: Apt:

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069-1768

DOB: 04/05/1973 Arresting Officer: DAVID A. WALLACE

Narrative

——-

On the 19th day of February, 2020 at 11:41 AM while at 724 W. Broadway

in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said

defendant, Donald L. Currier was arrested for the offense of Resisting Arrest.

It is alleged that on the above mentioned date, time, and location the said defendant did intentionally attempt to prevent Police Officers from effecting an authorized arrest. After having been informed that he was under arrest and to place his hands behind his back, the said defendant did step away from the Police Officers and stiffened his arms, refusing to place both hands behind his back. It is further alleged that the defendant was on the ground intentionally kicking at the Police Officers and held his hands under his chest in an attempt to prevent his arrest.

Charges

——-

RESISTING ARREST

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-88 Arrest Date: 02/19/2020 Arrest Time: 17:03

Last: TERRAMIGGI First: JAMES Middle/Suffix: P

Address: 42 KENDALL ST Bldg: Apt:

City: CLIFTON SPRINGS State: NY Zip: 14432_____

DOB: 02/27/1971 Arresting Officer: BRANDON HARRIS

Narrative

——-

On the19th day of February, 2020, at 5:03pm while at 7 N Seventh St in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, James P. Terramiggi was arrested on an arrest warrant issued through the Town of Manlius. Said warrant #19070166, was issued on the 7th day of November, 2019, by Honorable Salvatore A. Pavone, Manlius Town Justice. James was turned over to Manlius Police.

Charges

——-

WARRANT ARREST-OUTSIDE AGENCY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-90 Arrest Date: 02/20/2020 Arrest Time: 10:40

Last: PEREZ First: VICTORIA Middle/Suffix: L

Address: 440 GIFFORD RD Bldg: Apt:

City: HANNIBAL State: NY Zip: 13074_____

DOB: 11/12/1973 Arresting Officer: TRACIE L. MURPHY

Narrative

——-

On the 20th day of February, 2020, at approximately 10:40 AM, while at 141 S. First St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, Victoria L. Perez, was arrested for Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the 15th day of January, 2020, at approximately 11:48 AM, while at Kinney Drugs, 115 Oneida St., City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the said defendant did intentionally steal a Sharper Image weighted blanket valued at $129.99. Said defendant did exit the store carrying the blanket without making any attempt to pay for it.

Charges

——-

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-92 Arrest Date: 02/21/2020 Arrest Time: 11:24

Last: LEWIS First: JEFFREY Middle/Suffix: D SR.

Address: 240 INGLES RD Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 02/22/1967 Arresting Officer: RYAN M. SWEETING

Narrative

——-

On the 21st day of February, 2020, at approximately 11:24 A.M., while at 766 Rathburn Rd., Hannibal, New York 13074, the said defendant, Jeffrey D. Lewis Sr., was arrested on an Arrest Warrant signed by the Hon. Jerome Mirabito, Fulton City Court Judge, on February, 23rd, 2018 for the charges of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree and Petit Larceny.

It is alleged that on the 22nd day of April, 2017, at approximately 9:54 A.M., while at 5 W. First St. S., Pathfinder Bank, in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York the said defendant, Jeffrey D. Lewis Jr., while with knowledge that it was forged, and with intent to defraud, deceive or inure another, he possessed and cashed a forged personal check at the aforementioned bank, and in return, received $150.00 from the bank. Said check was drawn on the Pathfinder Bank checking account of Joseph and Rebekah Prosachik without the account holder’s permission.

Charges

——-

CRIMINAL POSS OF FORGED INSTRUMENT 2

PETIT LARCENY

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-93 Arrest Date: 02/21/2020 Arrest Time: 14:01

Last: SYRELL First: JOHN Middle/Suffix: W III

Address: 177 E 4TH ST Bldg: Apt:

City: OSWEGO State: NY Zip: 13126_____

DOB: 09/27/1978 Arresting Officer: EDWARD J. HOGAN

Narrative

——-

On the 21st day of February 2020, at approximately 2:01 PM, while at 141 S. First St. in the City of Fulton, County of Oswego, State of New York, the defendant, John W. Syrell III, was arrested for Burglary Second Degree, Menacing Third Degree, Harassment Second Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

It is alleged that on the above stated date, at approximately 9:15 AM, while at 313 Rochester St. Upper Apartment in the City of Fulton the said

defendant during a domestic dispute did forcefully entering the victim’s apartment by intentionally pushing the front door open that the victim was attempting to close. The said action by the defendant did subject the victim to physical contact. Once in the apartment the said defendant did intentionally place the victim in fear of serious physical injury, physical injury and death by saying, “I could kill you. I could kill you right now, you know that I could do it. I could have you if I want, I could have whatever I want,” while in close proximity to the victim. Furthermore, the said defendant did this while in the presence of a child, endangering his moral/mental welfare.

Charges

——-

BURGLARY 2ND

HARASSMENT 2ND

MENACING 3RD

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

______________________________________________________________________________

Arrest No.: 2020-94 Arrest Date: 02/21/2020 Arrest Time: 16:41

Last: BELL First: ADAM Middle/Suffix: M

Address: 24 W. ELEVENTH ST. Bldg: Apt: D7

City: FULTON State: NY Zip: 13069_____

DOB: 05/12/1991 Arresting Officer: JARRETT MARINO

Narrative

——-

On the 21ST day of February, 2020, at approximately 6:41PM, while at 24

W. Eleventh St. apartment D7, in the Town of Granby, County of Oswego,

State of New York, the defendant, Adam M. Bell, was arrested on a Bench

Warrant issued by the Town of Granby Court on 09/26/2019 for the

defendant failing to appear as ordered.

Charges

——-

BENCH WARRANT

