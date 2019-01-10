Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 01/10/2019

On 1/9/19 at 8:58 a.m., Sean C. Dischiavi, 39, of 65 Beach Road, Apt. 4, Altmar, was arrested at the Oswego County Correctional Facility based on a Felony Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County Court.

Mr. Dischiavi was arraigned by Hon. Judge Hafner and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.

