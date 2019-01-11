Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 01/11/2019

On 1/10/19, Charles G. Wallis, 57, of 73 Country Lane, Fulton, was arrested for Selling Tobacco to a Minor, 2nd degree, a class B Misdemeanor; and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class A Misdemeanor.

The arrest stems from an incident that occurred at a residence in the town of Hannibal.

Mr. Wallis was arraigned before Hon. Judge Hafner in the Town of Hannibal Court and is scheduled to return to Court on 2/12/19.

On 1/10/19, at 2:07 p.m., Timothy R. Moss, 29, of 21 S. Jefferson St., Apt. B, Pulaski, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the City of Oswego Court. Mr. Moss was arraigned before Hon. Judge Metcalf and is scheduled to return to Court on 1/31/19.



At the same time, Mr. Moss was arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident that occurred in December 2018 at a business in the town of Granby.He allegedly falsely returned merchandise.Mr. Moss is scheduled to answer the charge in the Town of Granby Court on 2/11/19.