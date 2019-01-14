Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 01/14/2019

On 1/10/19 at 2:33 p.m., Joshua M. Bogawitch, 28, of 306 Oneida St., Apt. 3, Fulton, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, 1st Offense; Aggravated DWI, and Moving from Lane Unsafely following the investigation into a motor vehicle accident that occurred on County Route 176 in the town of Volney.

Mr. Bogawitch is scheduled to answer the charges in the Town of Volney Court on 1/21/19.

On 1/11/19 at 2:05 p.m., Jared H. Allen, 19, of 33 Duchess Lane, Palermo, was arrested for Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor following a traffic stop where Mr. Allen allegedly violated an active Stay Away Order of Protection filed against him.

Mr. Allen was arraigned in the Town of Volney Court by Hon. Judge Aluzzi and is scheduled to answer the charge on 1/28/19.

On 1/12/19 at 1:45 p.m., Vanessa D. Fellows, 58, of 58 S. 10th St., Fulton, was arrested for Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor following the investigation into an incident at the town of Granby Wal-Mart.

Ms. Fellows was arraigned in the Granby Town Court by Hon. Judge Doyle and is scheduled to return to court on 1/28/19.

On 1/12/19 at 3:28 p.m., Valerie E. Baxter, 34, of 67 Ontario St., Oswego, was arrested for Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor following the investigation into an incident at the town of Granby Wal-Mart.

Ms. Baxter was arraigned in the Town of Granby Court by Hon. Judge Doyle and is scheduled to answer the charge on 2/4/19.

On 1/13/19 at 2:53 p.m., Scott M. Shanley, 38, of 531 W. Fifth St., Oswego, was arrested for DWI, 1st Offense, Aggravated DWI, and Crossing Hazard Markings, following a traffic stop on State Route 48 in the town of Granby.

Mr. Shanley was arraigned in the Granby Town Court by Hon. Judge Schmidt and is scheduled to answer the charge on 1/14/19.

On 1/13/19 at 8:42 p.m., Brett T. Somers, 24, of 3647 County Route 57, Oswego, was arrested for Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor, following the investigation into an incident in the town of Minetto.

He allegedly stole consumable items.

Mr. Somers was arraigned in the Town of Minetto Court by Hon. Judge Auyer and scheduled to appear in Court on 2/6/19.

On 1/13/19 at 11:44 p.m., Brett L. Gallagher, 46, of 631 County Route 54, Apt. 45, Pennellville, was arrested for Harassment, 2nd degree following the investigation into a domestic violence complaint in the town of Schroeppel.

Mr. Gallagher was arraigned in the Town of Palermo Court by Hon. Judge Nipper and remanded to OCJ in lieu of $250 cash or $500 bond.

Mr. Gallagher is scheduled to appear in Town of Schroeppel Court on 1/16/19.

