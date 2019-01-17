On 1/13/19 at 8:46 a.m., Philip D. Warren, 40, of 2637 County Route 17, Williamstown, was arrested for Menacing, 2nd Degree, a class A misdemeanor, following a domestic incident in the town of Richland.
He allegedly threatened the victim with physical harm while displaying a pocket knife.
Mr. Warren is scheduled to answer the charge in the Town of Williamstown Court on 1/28/19.
Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 01/17/2019
On 1/13/19 at 8:46 a.m., Philip D. Warren, 40, of 2637 County Route 17, Williamstown, was arrested for Menacing, 2nd Degree, a class A misdemeanor, following a domestic incident in the town of Richland.