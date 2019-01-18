Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 01/18/2019

On 1/17/19 at 11 p.m., Jeremy J. Reynolds, 30, of 97 Parkhurst Road, Oswego, was arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor following an incident at the Oswego County Correctional Facility.

Mr. Reynolds is scheduled to answer the charge on 1/24/19 in the City of Oswego Court on 1/24/19.

On 1/17/19 at 11 p.m., Larry W. Walker Jr., 36, of 29 North St., Apt. B, Mexico, was arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor following an incident at the Oswego County Correctional Facility.

Mr. Walker is scheduled to answer the charge on 1/24/19 in the City of Oswego Court on 1/24/19.

