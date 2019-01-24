Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 01/24/2019

On 1/22/19 at 6:35 p.m., a 12-year-old boy residing in the town of Hannibal was charged with Juvenile Delinquency for an act, if committed by an adult, would constitute the charge of Sexual Abuse, 1st degree, a class D felony.

The boy is accused of allegedly engaging in sexual contact with the victim being asleep when the incident occurred at a town of Hannibal residence on December 15, 2018.

The boy and his parent were issued Juvenile Appearance Tickets directing them to contact the Oswego County Probation Department.

On 1/23/19 at 9:10 a.m., Brian K. Wing, 28, of 2588 US Route 11, Lot 13, Parish, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Mexico Court.



Mr. Wing was arraigned in the Town of Parish Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $500 cash or $1,000 bond with a return to court on 1/29/19.

On 1/23/19 at 10:03 a.m., Joseph D. Butera, 19, of 46 Bridge St., Cleveland, was arrested for Sexual Abuse, 1st degree, a class D felony stemming from the investigation into an incident that occurred in the town of Constantia in December 2018.

He allegedly engaged in sexual contact with the victim as they slept.

Mr. Butera was arraigned in the Town of Constantia Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond with a return to court on 4/1/19.

On 1/23/19 at 2:12 p.m., Richard J. Bentley, 28, of 21 Perry Road, Pennellville, was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 4th degree, a class A misdemeanor; AUO, 3rd degree; Illegal Signal and Operating a MV w/o Inspection Certificate following a traffic stop on CR 3 in the town of Granby.

He was reportedly found to be in possession of gold metal knuckles.

Mr. Bentley is scheduled to answer the charges on 2/11/19 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 1/23/19 at 2:20 p.m., Robert S. Hinckley, 26, of 203 Center St., Apt. 1, Cleveland, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court.

Mr. Hinkley was turned over to the Oswego Police Department for further processing.

On 1/23/19 at 8:44 p.m., Roy T. Durgan Jr., 27, of 1890 Harwood Drive, Apt. 1, Sandy Creek, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of NYSP North Syracuse following a traffic stop on Maple Avenue in the town of Richland.

Mr. Durgan was turned over to the NYSP for further processing.

