Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 07/09/2018

On 7/5/18 at 3:30 p.m., Jeremy P. McNitt, 28, of 1448 CR 15, Lacona, was arrested for Grand Larceny, 3rd degree, a class D felony and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.

The arrest stems from the investigation into an incident that occurred in the village of Pulaski.

H when he allegedly stole monies from a business while employed by same.

Mr. McNitt was arraigned in the Town of Richland Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond with a return to court on 7/11/18.

On 7/6/18 at 8:05 a.m., Donald L. Currier, 45, of 219 N. Sixth St., Fulton, was arrested based on a Felony Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County Court.

Mr. Currier was arraigned in Oswego County Court and then transported to OCJ awaiting NYS Parole.

On 7/6/18 at 3:13 p.m., Joshua J. Douglas, 30, of 221 Cole Road, Mexico, was arrested on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Mexico Court.

Mr. Douglas was arraigned by Hon. Judge Gracey and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond with a return to court on 7/17/18.

On 7/6/18 at 4:20 p.m., Samantha P. Burkhard, 28, of 690 County Route 10, Pennellville, was arrested for Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident following a motor vehicle accident that occurred on County Route 37 in the town of Hastings.

Mrs. Burkhard is scheduled to answer the charge in the Town of Hastings Court on 7/25/18.

On 7/6/18 at 8:09 p.m., Kristopher J. Lamb, 34 of 4 Denesha Place, Fulton, was charged with AUO, 2nd degree and Driving a M/V without an Inspection Certificate following a traffic stop in the city of Fulton.

Mr. Lamb is scheduled to answer the charges on 7/12/18.

On 7/6/18 at 8:29 p.m., Mark W. Burns, 40, of 208 E. Second St., Oswego, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Driving a M/V without an Inspection Certificate following a traffic stop in the city of Fulton.

Mr. Burns is scheduled to answer the charges in the City of Fulton Court on 7/12/18.

On 7/6/18 at 11:53 p.m., Robert L. Williams, 33, of 27 Homestead Ave., Phoenix, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree, Uninspected Motor Vehicle, Displaying a Forged Inspection Certificate, Speeding and Driving a M/V with Improper Plates following a traffic stop on State Route 481 in the city of Oswego.

Mr. Williams is scheduled to return to the Town of Scriba Court on 7/26/18.

On 7/7/18 at 12:46 a.m., Mark Donahue, 43, of 205 Russell Road, Fulton, was arrested for Speeding, AUO, 3rd, and Driving While Intoxicated, 1st Offense, and Operating a MV with BAC .08 of 1% following a traffic stop in the city of Fulton from an infraction that occurred in the town of Granby.

Mr. Donahue is scheduled to answer the charges in the Town of Granby Court on 7/23/18.

On 7/7/18 at 7:24 a.m., Miles M. Cowles, 24, of 120 W/ First St. S., Fulton, was arrested for Criminal Trespass, 3rd degree following an investigation into an incident that occurred at Sterling Stage in the town of Hannibal.

He allegedly unlawfully entered the property without paying for tickets.

Mr. Cowles is scheduled to appear in the Town of Hannibal Court on 7/31/18.

At the same time, Justin M. Wilder, 38, 2501 Route 9H, Apt. B, Kinderhook, NY, was arrested for Criminal Trespass, 3rd degree following the same incident at Sterling Stage in the town of Hannibal.

Mr. Wilder is scheduled to appear in the Town of Hannibal Court on 7/31/18.

On 7/8/18 at 2:11 a.m. Eric M. Higby, 37, of 24 Jerry Look Road, Richland, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree, Improper Signal and Driving a MV without an Inspection Certificate following a traffic stop in the village of Pulaski.

Mr. Higby is scheduled to answer the charges in the Town of Richland Court on 7/25/18.

On 7/8/18 at 9:37 a.m., Dakota R. Beyrau, 27, of 151 Guernsey Road, Lot 2, Hannibal, was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 4th degree following an incident on Guernsey Road in the town of Hannibal.

Mr. Beyrau is scheduled to return to the Town of Hannibal Court on 7/31/18.

On 7/8/18 at 6:47 p.m., Troy A. Lenchert, 49, of 660 S. Main St., Apt. 2, Central Square, was arrested for Failure to Keep Right, Crossing Road Hazard Markings; DWI, 1st Offense and Operating a MV with BAC .08 of 1% following a traffic stop in the town of Hastings.

Mr. Lenchert is scheduled to answer the charges in the Town of Hastings Court on 7/18/18.

On 7/8/18 at 9:14 p.m., Matthew R. Buchanan, 29, of 38 Sundown Road, Lot 20, Fulton, was arrested for DWI (Previous Conviction in 10 years), AUO, 1st Degree, both class E felonies, and Operating Out of Ignition Interlock Restriction, a class A misdemeanor.

Mr. Buchanan was arraigned in the Town of Palermo Court by Hon. Judge Nipper and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility in lieu of $2,500 cash o $5,000 bond.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

