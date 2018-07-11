Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 07/11/2018

On 7/6/18 at 8:55 p.m., Sarah-Ann P. Perkins, 19, of 208 Walradt St., Fulton, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree (5 scoffs on 2 dates) following a traffic stop in the city of Fulton.

Ms. Perkins is scheduled to answer the charge in the City of Fulton Court on 7/12/18.

On 7/10/18 at 9:23 a.m., a 17-year-old girl residing in the city of Oswego was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued by the Town of Granby Court.

The teen was arraigned in the Town of Granby Court by Hon. Judge Schmidt and is scheduled to answer the charge on 8/20/18.

On 7/10/18 at 4:46 p.m., Kenneth J. Burd, 46, of 1940 County Route 2, Pulaski, was arrested for AUO, 2nd degree; Registration Suspended and Operating MV w/o Insurance following a traffic stop in the town of Scriba.

Mr. Burd was arraigned in the Town of New Haven Court by Hon. Judge Searles and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100 cash or $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Scriba Court on 7/12/18.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

