Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 07/10/2018

On 7/7/18 at 8:03 p.m., Melissa A. McDonald, 48, of 74 Winks Road, Central Square, NY was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, 1st Offense; Aggravated DWI, AUO, 1st degree, and No License following the investigation of a harassment complaint that occurred in the town of Palermo.

Ms. McDonald was scheduled to answer the charges in the Town of Palermo Court on 7/9/18.

On 7/7/18 at 9:06 p.m., Daniel R. Schneider, 45, of 2970 E. Main St., Parish, NY was arrested for AUO, 3rd degree, No License, and Illegal Signal, following a traffic stop in the town of Mexico.

Mr. Schneider is scheduled to answer the charges in the Town of Mexico Court on 9/11/18.

On 7/9/18 at 12:02 a.m., Jack S. Mead Jr., 52, of 186 State Route 176, Phoenix, NY was arrested for Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree, following the investigation into a domestic incident.

Mr. Mead was arraigned in the Town of Palermo Court by Hon. Judge Nipper and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility in lieu of $500 cash or $1,000 bond.

Mr. Mead is scheduled to appear in the Town the Town of Schroeppel Court on 7/18/18.

On 7/9/18 at 9:07 a.m., Zachary N. Berna, 20, of 2735 Wilsey Road, Savannah, NY, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Palermo Court following the investigation of a motor vehicle accident in Seneca County.

Mr. Berna was arraigned before Hon. Judge Wood in the Palermo Town Court and remanded in the Oswego County Correctional Facility in lieu of $500 cash or $1,000 bond with a return to court on 7/23/18.

On 7/9/18 at 6:45 p.m., Cody C. Sivers, 26, of Bldg. 56, County Route 8, Fulton, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Granby Court for a Violation of Probation.

Mr. Sivers was arraigned by Hon. Judge Doyle in the Town of Granby Court and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility in lieu of $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond with a return to court on 7/12/18.

On 7/9/18 at 7:59 p.m., Eddie B. Sherlock, 26, of 1421 Edgefield Road, Augusta, SC, was arrested for Speeding and AUO, 3rd degree following a traffic stop in the town of Amboy reportedly initiated after patrol confirmed the vehicle’s speed with radar.

Mr. Sherlock is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/14/18 in the Town of Amboy Court.

