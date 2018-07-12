Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 07/12/2018

On 7/11/18 at 11:22 a.m., Michael A. DePaolo Jr., 33, of 16 Lake Road, Apt. 16, Oswego, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued by the Town of Scriba Court.

Mr. DePaolo was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and is scheduled to return to court on 7/12/18.

On 7/11/18 at 8:43 p.m., Jamie M. Lobello, 44, of 60 Roosevelt Road, Cleveland, was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 7th degree; Driving a M/V without an Inspection Certificate, and Improper Signal following a traffic stop on County Route 11 on the town of West Monroe.

Mr. Lobello was arraigned in the Town of West Monroe Court by Hon. Judge Inman and is scheduled to answer the charges on 7/30/18.

On 7/12/18 at 1:33 a.m., Brandon C. Shoults, 33, of 277 Ridge Road, Oswego, was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 3rd degree, Criminal Contempt, 1st degree, both class E felonies, and Harassment, 2nd degree, following a domestic incident in the town of Oswego.

He allegedly attacked the victim and damaged multiple areas of the residence, while having an order of protection in place.

Mr. Shoults was arraigned in the Town of Oswego Court by Hon. Judge Dodd and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.

Mr. Shoults is scheduled to return to the Town of Oswego Court on 7/16/18.

