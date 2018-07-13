Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 07/13/2018

On 7/13/18 at 12:34 a.m., Allan J. Breckenridge, 27, of 2589 State Route 104, Mexico, was arrested for AUO, 1st degree (Consumption of Alcohol in MV); AUO 2nd degree; DWI, 1st offense; Operating MV with BAC .08 of 1%; Fleeing an Officer in MV, 3rd degree, a class A misdemeanor; Reckless Driving, Failure to Obey Police Officer, Resisting Arrest; Inadequate Plate Lamp, and Obstructed Vision following a traffic stop in on State Route 104 the village of Mexico.

Mr. Breckenridge was arraigned by Hon. Judge Gracey in the Town of Mexico Court and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility in lieu of $3,000 cash or $6,000 bond.

Mr. Breckenridge is scheduled to return to court on 7/17/18.

