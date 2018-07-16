Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 07/16/2018

On 7/10/18 at 6:51 a.m., Jaymes R. Garrison, 16, of 195 Weller Road, Fulton, was operating a 1998 Dodge pickup east on CR 3 in the town of Granby when a deer reportedly entered the roadway and in reaction to that he lost control of the vehicle causing it to overturn.

Mr. Garrison was issued a UTT for Uninspected MV.

On 7/10/18 at 4:01 p.m., Randy J. Preston, 24, of 852 US Route 11, Central Square, was operating a 2011 Chevrolet south on CR 7 in the town of Oswego when the vehicle proceeded into the intersection with CR 20 and collided with a 2012 Jeep traveling east and being operated by Heidi Marie Giffin, 55, of 221 Wall St., Hannibal.

Ms. Giffin was transported by ambulance to Oswego Hospital.

On 7/10/18 at 4:56 p.m., Joseph E. Leroy, 26, of 6061 S. Main St., Sandy Creek, was operating a 2006 Dodge east on SR 104B in the town of Mexico when he reportedly lost control at the intersection with SR 3 causing the vehicle to exit the roadway and strike multiple road signs.

Mr. Leroy was issued a UTT for Operating an Unregistered MV.

On 7/10/18 at 6:53 p.m., Scott G. Billings, 30, of 119 CR 11 Rear, West Monroe, was operating a 2005 Mercury west on Rowlee Road in the town of Volney when the vehicle reportedly entered the intersection with Baldwin Road causing the vehicle to collide with a 2010 Chevrolet pickup traveling south and being operated by H E Cunningham Jr., 55, of 770 Baldwin Road, Fulton.

Mr. Billings was issued a UTT for Failure to Stop at STOP Sign.

On 7/11/18 at 4:27 p.m., Courtney J. Palmer, 22, of 956 Middle Road, Bldg. 44, Apt. A, Oswego, was charged with AUO, 2nd degree and Speeding following a traffic stop on CR 57 in the town of Volney.

Ms. Palmer was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Volney Court on 7/16/18.

On 7/11/18 at 7:35 p.m., Charles A. Burgoon, 24, of 3810 SR 69, Mexico, was arrested for DWI; Operating MV with BAC .08 of 1% and Exhaust Violation following a traffic on SR 69 in the town of Parish.

Mr. Burgoon is scheduled to answer the charges on 7/24/18 in the Town of Parish Court.

On 7/12/18 at 3 p.m., Ian J. Woodward, 32, of 401 Cayuga St., Fulton, was arrested for 2 counts of Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor following the investigation into two separate incidents that occurred at the town of Granby Wal-Mart, one on 2/28/18 and the other on 7/12/18.

He allegedly stole merchandise.

Mr. Woodward is scheduled to answer the charges on 7/23/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 7/12/18 at 3 p.m., Tarah A. Glinski, 34, of 322 Cayuga St., Apt. 2, Fulton, was arrested for Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor stemming from an incident at the town of Granby Wal-Mart.

Ms. Glinski is scheduled to answer the charges on 7/23/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 7/12/18 at 6 p.m., Allison L. Abbott-Gioia, 22, of 368 Furniss Station Road, Oswego, was arrested for Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor following an incident at the Town of Granby Wal-Mart.

Ms. Abbott-Gioia is scheduled to answer the charge on 7/23/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 7/13/18 at 7:27 p.m., Misty A. Labaff, 28, of 156 S. Sixth St., Fulton, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Registration Suspended following a traffic stop on SR 481 in the town of Volney.

Ms. Labaff is scheduled to answer the charges on 7/23/18 in the Town of Volney Court.

On 7/13/18 at 9:51 p.m., James C. Mathison, 31, of 195 Northridge Drive, Central Square, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Equipment Violation following a traffic stop on North Main Street in the village of Central Square.

Mr. Mathison is scheduled to answer the charges on 7/25/18 in the Village of Central Square Court.

On 7/14/18 at 3:04 a.m., Jeffrey A. Wakeman, 31, of 522 Grannis Road, West Monroe, was charged with Harassment, 2nd degree following a domestic incident in the town of West Monroe.

He allegedly punched the victim.

Mr. Wakeman is scheduled to answer the charge on 7/30/18 in the Town of West Monroe Court.

On 7/14/18 at 6:51 p.m., Jordan R. Merwin, 28, of 211 Germandale Drive, Fulton, was arrested for DWI and Operating a MV with BAC .08 of 1% following the investigation into a one-vehicle property damage accident on CR 8 in the town of Granby, 500 feet north of Lakeshore Road, that reportedly occurred when the 2014 Nissan he was operating south exited the roadway and struck a mailbox causing the post to strike an unoccupied vehicle before crossing the roadway and striking a guide rail.

Mr. Merwin is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/6/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 7/14/18 at 6:55 p.m., Joshua R. Christopher, 22, of 32 W. Second St., Oswego, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Moving from Lane Unsafely following a traffic stop on SR 104 in the town of Mexico.

Mr. Christopher is scheduled to answer the charges on 8/28/18 in the Town of Mexico Court.

On 7/14/18 at 7:32 p.m., Amanda L. Koons, 31, of 1445 CR 17, Amboy, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Speeding following a traffic stop on SR 49 in the town of Constantia.

Ms. Coons is scheduled to answer the charges on 7/30/18 in the Town of Constantia Court.

On 7/15/18 at 4:55 a.m., Courtney J. Palmer, 22, of 956 Middle Road, Bldg. 44, Apt. A, Oswego, was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 4th degree, a class A misdemeanor following a domestic dispute in the town of Scriba.

Ms. Palmer is scheduled to answer the charge on 7/19/18 in the Town of Scriba Court.

On 7/15/18 at 9 p.m., Brandan P. Lindsey, 31, of 261 Beach Road, Cleveland, was charged with AUO, 2nd degree; No License and False Inspection Certificate following a disabled vehicle incident on SR 49 in the town of Palermo.

Mr. Lindsey was arraigned in the Town of Palermo Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $750 cash or $1,500 bond with a return to T/O Palermo Court on 7/16/18.

On 7/15/18 at 2:16 p.m., Toni Marie Kinslow, 25, of 739 CR 35, Apt. D, Mexico, was operating a 2005 Chevrolet south on Johnson Road in the town of New Haven, 1 mile south of Hurlbut Road, when she reportedly lost control due to a tire issue causing the vehicle to exit the roadway and overturn.

Ms. Kinslow was transported by ambulance to Oswego Hospital.

On 7/15/18 at 4;45 p.m., Morgan M. Hoyt, 14, of 422 Shacksbush Road, Bernhards Bay, was operating a 2014 Polaris ATV in a private yard 50 feet northeast of CR 23A in the town of Constantia when she reportedly lost control causing the vehicle to overturn.

Ms. Hoyt was transported by ambulance to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

Driver inexperience and unsafe speed seem to have been contributing factors.

On 7/15/18 at 8:55 p.m., Tyler M. Burnswick, 23, of 1091 Middle Road, Oswego, was operating a 2006 Hyundai south on SR 104 in the town of Oswego, 100 feet south of CR 20, when he reportedly attempted to make a left hand turn into a driveway causing the vehicle to collide with a 2008 Chevrolet pickup traveling north and being operated by Joshua Daniel Marsh, 33, of 1918 SR 48, Fulton.

Mr. Burnwick was issued a UTT for Failure to Yield the Right of Way.

