Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 07/17/2018

On 7/7/18 at 3:15 p.m., Buckminster Burton, 46, of 641 CR 35, Fulton, was operating a 2017 Chevrolet south on Johnson Road in the town of New Haven when the vehicle reportedly entered the intersection with Hurlbut Road causing it to collide with a trailer being towed by a 2014 Nissan pickup traveling east and being operated by Shawn M. Mills, 39, of 197 Ames St., Mexico.

Mr. Burton was issued a UTT for Failure to Yield the Right of Way.

On 7/12/18 at 6:03 p.m., Tay Robert Solazzo, 22, of 696 O’Connor Road, Oswego, was operating a 2007 Chevrolet pickup attempting to make a left hand turn into a driveway off SR 3 in the town of Palermo, ½ mile south of Pople Ridge Road, when the vehicle reportedly collided with a 1994 Honda motorcycle traveling south and being operated by Donald J. Bradley, 46, of 285 Cole Road, Mexico.

Mr. Bradley was transported by ambulance to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

Mr. Solazzo was issued a UTT for Failure to Yield the Right of Way.

On 7/16/18 at 10:44 a.m., Nathaniel P. Goldman, 21, of 107 Sumac Circle, Central Square, was arrested for Menacing, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor following a domestic dispute in the village of Central Square.

He allegedly displayed a knife toward the victim and threated physical harm.

Mr. Goldman was arraigned in the V/O Central Square Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $250/$500 bail with a return to court on 7/18/18.

On 7/16/18 at 7:30 p.m., Ricky J. Fisher, 46, of 2377 CR 17, Williamstown, was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 3rd degree, a class E felony and Menacing, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor following the investigation into a domestic incident that occurred on 7/2/18 at a residence in the town of Amboy.

He allegedly displayed a machete in a threatening manner and used it to damage the victim’s vehicle.

Mr. Fisher was arraigned in the Town of Amboy Court and is scheduled to return on 8/21/18.

On 7/17/18 at 1:42 a.m., Mary M. McMahon, 36, of PO Box 106, Central Square, was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 3rd degree, a class E felony following an incident in the town of Schroeppel.

She allegedly threw a chair through the victim’s glass door causing the glass to shatter.

Ms. McMahon was arraigned in the Town of Schroeppel Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $250/$500 bail.

She is scheduled to return to court on 7/18/18.

